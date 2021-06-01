Throughout all of this do you really think, a man unwilling to fight for [his] own honour will fight for yours.
Liberty Quote
Contrary to the ecologists, nature does not stand still and does not maintain the kind of equilibrium that guarantees the survival of any particular species – least of all the survival of her greatest and most fragile product: man.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Roger on Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Paul on They would rather kill you than cure you
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- areff on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Albatross on Christian Porter’s career is over
- Albatross on Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- areff on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Catfeesh? on Christian Porter’s career is over
- miltonf on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- C.L. on Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- duncanm on Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- Joanna Smythe on They would rather kill you than cure you
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- P on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Turtle on Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- Rosie on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Turtle on They would rather kill you than cure you
- Joanna Smythe on They would rather kill you than cure you
- Chris M on They would rather kill you than cure you
- Rex Mango on They would rather kill you than cure you
- JC on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- Bar Beach Swimmer on They would rather kill you than cure you
- bradd on Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- Docket62 on They would rather kill you than cure you
-
Recent Posts
- Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- They would rather kill you than cure you
- The Communist minerals hegemony and the joy of regulation
- Christian Porter’s career is over
- Transmission lines: the latest subsidy for wind/solar
- Losing at ‘Chicken’
- Ivermectin the story continues
- Bat flu or Lab leak
- Lucky Lefty Lucy
- This is a real wind drought
- Victoria’s Covid “crisis”
- Facts pillowed
- Why is ivermectin success never reported in the mainstream news?
- Leaving Jonestown
- What to start worrying about next after Covid disappears
- “An unlikely but conceivable turn of events”
- Cone Artists
- Look At Her
- Vikki Campion guest post. Abuse of parliamentary privilege. PG rated.
- Sociopathic Rodent
- Victorian Liberal leader re-tweets a spare thought
- Open Forum: May 29, 2021
- The (Police) State of Victoria
- One Stop Shop
- Woke Makes You Free
- Music Maestro: May 28, 2021
- Herd Impunity
- Ivermectin
- Ultimate Rogue Trooper bundle
- Who conducted that opinion poll?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I cannot argue with that.
Yes indeed. It’s taken someone experiencing a personal attack on them to actually focus their mind on defending values that we hold dear. That’s not good enough from any political party.
tru dat
There is no reason at all to vote for the Liberals. Even their economic credentials are now shot.
Put them last on the ballot and destroy them.
Too hard.
I put the ALP last, the Greens second last.
Beautifully said.
I believe Porter has further empowered their ABC and Milligan. So I now wonder…who will be their next target?
I can bet you he won’t be….
A Green MP or activist
A Labor MP or activist
A progressive commentator or activist
A Muesli cleric
I can bet you he most definitely will be….
A Catholic cleric
A Liberal MP
A conservative politician or commentator
A right-wing politician or commentator
A libertarian politician or commentator
“Too hard.
I put the ALP last, the Greens second last.”
How come you don’t put the Greens last Sinc?
Sinc – I think Motelier and you are being unfair. I’m open to persuasion, but it seems to me that at the conclusion of the settlement negotiations, the ABC had denied (and in reality, retracted) an imputation of guilt.
We don’t know everything said in those negotiations, and we shouldn’t (though Milligan has leaked some of it). Tim Neilson or one of the other lawyers on the thread can give chapter and verse on this, but basically, what is said in Without Prejudice correspondence and/or mediation should (subject to irrelevant exceptions) stay there: that allows the free flow of concessions and conjectures that, it is hoped, unclogs the court system. But it may well be (I will speculate that it may be) that the ABC said:
‘accept this, which clears your name, or we’ll besmirch you in the defence, and if you win, still refer to this on the question of costs’.
In commercial and family law, this is referred to as a ‘Calderbank’ offer: one that makes concessions, but seeks to settle at a compromise on the basis that the potential liability to meet costs moves from the winner to the winner as defined by the open offer.
Now, those costs might well have been ruinous (it is hard to imagine these costs being less than a 7-figure amount, and quite possible they’d have run to 8).
In all the circumstances, and allowing that I have speculated previously about the identification issue (I for one didn’t know it was him until he ‘outed’ himself, though seemingly Twitter did; the ABC didn’t say), I’m not sure how well he’d have fared had he proceeded: he might well have won at trial (at considerable expense), but then been left with something very little better, and then been penalized on costs for not having accepted terms for which the ABC would have settled.
I’m open to persuasion that defamation procedure is somehow different; but what I’ve set out above is, more or less, the usual dynamics of commercial litigation.
Better still, optional preferential voting please i.e., vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish. But, of course, the major parties would never sanction this as it benefits them.
Poo.
+1
Groucho Marx and principles comes to mind.
It’s endemic and/or systemic within the LNP. Remember Jim Molan didn’t sue the midget Green-Marxist Bandt after he had screeched that Molan was a war criminal?
Is this because the pimply faced uni brats, with a penchant for vile acts on a female MP’s desk, who act as “advisors”, think appeasement is a good strategy?
Or is it that the LNP apparatchik like Phoios, are preselecting gutless wonders and therefore elevating party leaders that seriously lack anything resembling a spine?
Or, is it a combination of both?
That makes no sense. Covid, CO2 emissions, school curriculum, feminism, emasculating the ADF, supporting the ABC, big government and big deficits. The Liberals have traditionally represented conservative voters, but now that they are enacting Greens’ policies, they are of no use whatsoever.
Liberals last, Greens second last, Labor third last.
c. A combination of both.
Comrade, come to my arms!
mUnt is right for once in his life. You’re all idiots.
“Remember Jim Molan didn’t sue the midget Green-Marxist Bandt after he had screeched that Molan was a war criminal?”
Bandt, the little fascist, withdrew the allegation and was forced to issue a grovelling apology…as did Larissa Waters back in march when she accused Peter Dutton of being a “wape apologist”…Dutton (rightly) threatened legal action and she was forced to apologise on to the MSM, on her twitter account and on the Greens website…
“On 25 February 2021 I published a media release on my website, posted on my Twitter account, and made in the course of a press conference false and defamatory statements that Peter Dutton is a wape apologist, that he has sought to conceal and dismiss reports of wape, and that he has no sympathy for victims of wape. I accept that there was no basis for those allegations and that they were false. I unreservedly apologise to Minister Dutton for the hurt, distress and damage to his reputation I have caused him.”
If someone retracts and apologies…it mitigates the original defamation.
Off you go Jupes.
Maybe it depends on who is financing the defence…a sad admission on the state of Western civilization.
I believe Porter has further empowered their ABC and Milligan. So I now wonder…who will be their next target?
Too true. Marxism is an abomination and a disease that is poisoning the west. It also empowers psychopaths.
I actually have a name in mind for the next attack, picked it up from Canberra scuttlebutt in the last year or so. Will be fascinating to see if it comes to pass, if so, the ABC truly run Australia.
There is no threat (yet) of the Greens actually forming government. There is a threat of the ALP forming government – so by putting them last my vote will always exhaust before it reaches them.
No worries m0nts.
One Nation first and No Mandatory Vaccine Party second.
To those who say that people smeared by the left should take it to the courts and fight it to the bitter end, no matter what the cost, you have far more faith in our justice system than I have.
Next: Andrew Bolt killed a butterfly at 4 years old, according to a picture drawn by one of his classmates.
My voting strategy is always
From the bottom: Greens/left/ALP and anyone who’ll get a decent number of votes and preference them
RWDBP’s who will preference lib/nat – first
Nationals (if they’re an option) – 2nd, then Libs
remainder fill the middle.
Not true.
The butterfly wasn’t vaccinated.
He let it die.
I got a system for the horses.
If you’re relying on politicians to fight for your honour you’ve lost it already.