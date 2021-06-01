Motelier on how useless the Liberals are

Posted on June 1, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Throughout all of this do you really think, a man unwilling to fight for [his] own honour will fight for yours.

Liberty Quote

This entry was posted in Culture Wars, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Motelier on how useless the Liberals are

  1. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    I cannot argue with that.

  2. TBH says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    Yes indeed. It’s taken someone experiencing a personal attack on them to actually focus their mind on defending values that we hold dear. That’s not good enough from any political party.

  3. billie says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    tru dat

  4. jupes says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    There is no reason at all to vote for the Liberals. Even their economic credentials are now shot.

    Put them last on the ballot and destroy them.

  5. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Put them last on the ballot and destroy them.

    Too hard.

    I put the ALP last, the Greens second last.

  6. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Beautifully said.

    I believe Porter has further empowered their ABC and Milligan. So I now wonder…who will be their next target?

    I can bet you he won’t be….

    A Green MP or activist
    A Labor MP or activist
    A progressive commentator or activist
    A Muesli cleric

    I can bet you he most definitely will be….

    A Catholic cleric
    A Liberal MP
    A conservative politician or commentator
    A right-wing politician or commentator
    A libertarian politician or commentator

  7. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    “Too hard.

    I put the ALP last, the Greens second last.”

    How come you don’t put the Greens last Sinc?

  8. Pyrmonter says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    Sinc – I think Motelier and you are being unfair. I’m open to persuasion, but it seems to me that at the conclusion of the settlement negotiations, the ABC had denied (and in reality, retracted) an imputation of guilt.

    We don’t know everything said in those negotiations, and we shouldn’t (though Milligan has leaked some of it). Tim Neilson or one of the other lawyers on the thread can give chapter and verse on this, but basically, what is said in Without Prejudice correspondence and/or mediation should (subject to irrelevant exceptions) stay there: that allows the free flow of concessions and conjectures that, it is hoped, unclogs the court system. But it may well be (I will speculate that it may be) that the ABC said:

    ‘accept this, which clears your name, or we’ll besmirch you in the defence, and if you win, still refer to this on the question of costs’.

    In commercial and family law, this is referred to as a ‘Calderbank’ offer: one that makes concessions, but seeks to settle at a compromise on the basis that the potential liability to meet costs moves from the winner to the winner as defined by the open offer.

    Now, those costs might well have been ruinous (it is hard to imagine these costs being less than a 7-figure amount, and quite possible they’d have run to 8).

    In all the circumstances, and allowing that I have speculated previously about the identification issue (I for one didn’t know it was him until he ‘outed’ himself, though seemingly Twitter did; the ABC didn’t say), I’m not sure how well he’d have fared had he proceeded: he might well have won at trial (at considerable expense), but then been left with something very little better, and then been penalized on costs for not having accepted terms for which the ABC would have settled.

    I’m open to persuasion that defamation procedure is somehow different; but what I’ve set out above is, more or less, the usual dynamics of commercial litigation.

  9. Mak Siccar says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:44 pm
    Put them last on the ballot and destroy them.

    Too hard.

    I put the ALP last, the Greens second last.

    Better still, optional preferential voting please i.e., vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish. But, of course, the major parties would never sanction this as it benefits them.

  10. Albatross says:
    June 1, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Poo.

  11. egg_ says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    I cannot argue with that.

    +1

    Groucho Marx and principles comes to mind.

  12. Rohan says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    It’s endemic and/or systemic within the LNP. Remember Jim Molan didn’t sue the midget Green-Marxist Bandt after he had screeched that Molan was a war criminal?

    Is this because the pimply faced uni brats, with a penchant for vile acts on a female MP’s desk, who act as “advisors”, think appeasement is a good strategy?

    Or is it that the LNP apparatchik like Phoios, are preselecting gutless wonders and therefore elevating party leaders that seriously lack anything resembling a spine?

    Or, is it a combination of both?

  13. jupes says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Put them last on the ballot and destroy them.

    Too hard.

    I put the ALP last, the Greens second last.

    That makes no sense. Covid, CO2 emissions, school curriculum, feminism, emasculating the ADF, supporting the ABC, big government and big deficits. The Liberals have traditionally represented conservative voters, but now that they are enacting Greens’ policies, they are of no use whatsoever.

    Liberals last, Greens second last, Labor third last.

  14. egg_ says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Or, is it a combination of both?

    c. A combination of both.

  15. m0nty says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Liberals last, Greens second last, Labor third last.

    Comrade, come to my arms!

  16. Albatross says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    mUnt is right for once in his life. You’re all idiots.

  17. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    “Remember Jim Molan didn’t sue the midget Green-Marxist Bandt after he had screeched that Molan was a war criminal?”

    Bandt, the little fascist, withdrew the allegation and was forced to issue a grovelling apology…as did Larissa Waters back in march when she accused Peter Dutton of being a “wape apologist”…Dutton (rightly) threatened legal action and she was forced to apologise on to the MSM, on her twitter account and on the Greens website…

    “On 25 February 2021 I published a media release on my website, posted on my Twitter account, and made in the course of a press conference false and defamatory statements that Peter Dutton is a wape apologist, that he has sought to conceal and dismiss reports of wape, and that he has no sympathy for victims of wape. I accept that there was no basis for those allegations and that they were false. I unreservedly apologise to Minister Dutton for the hurt, distress and damage to his reputation I have caused him.”

    If someone retracts and apologies…it mitigates the original defamation.

  18. Clam Chowdah says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Comrade, come to my arms!

    Off you go Jupes.

  19. John A says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    Throughout all of this do you really think, a man unwilling to fight for [his] own honour will fight for yours.

    Maybe it depends on who is financing the defence…a sad admission on the state of Western civilization.

  20. miltonf says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    I believe Porter has further empowered their ABC and Milligan. So I now wonder…who will be their next target?

    Too true. Marxism is an abomination and a disease that is poisoning the west. It also empowers psychopaths.

  21. hzhousewife says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    I actually have a name in mind for the next attack, picked it up from Canberra scuttlebutt in the last year or so. Will be fascinating to see if it comes to pass, if so, the ABC truly run Australia.

  22. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    How come you don’t put the Greens last Sinc?

    There is no threat (yet) of the Greens actually forming government. There is a threat of the ALP forming government – so by putting them last my vote will always exhaust before it reaches them.

  23. jupes says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Comrade, come to my arms!

    No worries m0nts.

    One Nation first and No Mandatory Vaccine Party second.

  24. bradd says:
    June 1, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    To those who say that people smeared by the left should take it to the courts and fight it to the bitter end, no matter what the cost, you have far more faith in our justice system than I have.

  25. Turtle says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    Next: Andrew Bolt killed a butterfly at 4 years old, according to a picture drawn by one of his classmates.

  26. duncanm says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    My voting strategy is always

    From the bottom: Greens/left/ALP and anyone who’ll get a decent number of votes and preference them
    RWDBP’s who will preference lib/nat – first
    Nationals (if they’re an option) – 2nd, then Libs
    remainder fill the middle.

  27. C.L. says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Next: Andrew Bolt killed a butterfly at 4 years old, according to a picture drawn by one of his classmates.

    Not true.
    The butterfly wasn’t vaccinated.
    He let it die.

  28. Albatross says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    duncanm says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    My voting strategy

    I got a system for the horses.

  29. Roger says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    If you’re relying on politicians to fight for your honour you’ve lost it already.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.