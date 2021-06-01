That is not an apology … This is an apology

Posted on June 1, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Thankfully somebody in the government knows how it is done.

On 27 April 2021, The New Daily published an article by Michael Pascoe regarding Australia’s lack of a beneficial ownership register, which contained criticism of aspects of Commonwealth Government policy.

Senator the Honourable Jane Hume, Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services, Digital Economy and Women’s Economic Security has raised concerns that the article could be understood to question her integrity and unfairly impugn her character and professional reputation. 

Insofar as the comments in the article were capable of being understood to refer to Senator Hume personally, we retract and withdraw them and apologise to Senator Hume for any hurt and distress which has been caused.

Gee – I wonder what they published.

5 Responses to That is not an apology … This is an apology

  1. Nob says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    Like Porter could just have “raised concerns” and the ABC would apologise, end of story?

  2. feelthebern says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Thankfully someone in the government has a great working relationship with Ian Silk.

  3. duncanm says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    The internet is forever..
    try here

  4. Megan says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    New Daily link has gone straight into the forgettory.

  5. Megan says:
    June 1, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Thanks dunc!

