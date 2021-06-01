That is not an apology … This is an apology

Thankfully somebody in the government knows how it is done.

On 27 April 2021, The New Daily published an article by Michael Pascoe regarding Australia’s lack of a beneficial ownership register, which contained criticism of aspects of Commonwealth Government policy.

Senator the Honourable Jane Hume, Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services, Digital Economy and Women’s Economic Security has raised concerns that the article could be understood to question her integrity and unfairly impugn her character and professional reputation.

Insofar as the comments in the article were capable of being understood to refer to Senator Hume personally, we retract and withdraw them and apologise to Senator Hume for any hurt and distress which has been caused.