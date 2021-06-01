They would rather kill you than cure you

This is from Donna Lafromboise: Doctors Shout from the Rooftops About COVID Miracle Drug. Her lead para:

Accomplished, experienced ICU doctors say Ivermectin can end the global pandemic. But health authorities don’t want to hear about it, and journalists won’t report it.

You literally will never read this in the papers or see it on the news, not even discussed. Our “elites” are monsters of the most disgusting kind. If you can see what the agenda is, please let me know.