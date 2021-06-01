They would rather kill you than cure you

This is from Donna Lafromboise: Doctors Shout from the Rooftops About COVID Miracle Drug. Her lead para:
Accomplished, experienced ICU doctors say Ivermectin can end the global pandemic. But health authorities don’t want to hear about it, and journalists won’t report it.
You literally will never read this in the papers or see it on the news, not even discussed. Our “elites” are monsters of the most disgusting kind. If you can see what the agenda is, please let me know.
Doctor Damian Wojcik expresses his concerns on the emergency use Covid ‘vaccines’
Our betters do not want to admit that they stuffed up in case we no longer trust the bastards
Six months jail for the doctor in Queensland if prescribed for covid-19.
Indeed, why would they do that?
Several reasons, I think, all political:
* “You spent how many billions creating, manufacturing and distributing a vaccine for a disease that is easily treated with a common and cheap drug?”
* “You by-passed safety testing on a vaccine for a disease that is easily treated with a common and cheap drug?”
* “You destroyed the economy <insert previous “that is” part here>?”
All of which comes down to one thing and one thing only: panic. Created by the MSM, lapped up by an unquestioning public and reinforced by spineless politicians, all of whom spout the ridiculous “We must save everyone at any cost!” line.
Indeed they would.
Agreed however the agenda defies total analysis unless you are prepared to accept a world wide attempt to take down the West starting with the USA. Mind you I suspect that many people are just on the bandwagon of popular delusions and madness of crowds. And while some researchers are trying to find a common theme to the universal insanity around this medically imposed dystopia it’s tricky. The real issue beyond any explanation for what is happening is what to do about it to stop it before our societies are destroyed?
On a lighter note, more about the benefits of Ivermectin over at Coronavirus news: Ivermectin Works Against Variants of Fauci-Virus in India, Governors Should Stockpile.
It’s a simple case of mistaken identity.
They be confusing Ivermectin with HCQ. HCQ is obviously an evil drug to be avoided like the plague because Trump mentioned it once. The secondary reason is HCQ is not that effective. (If you want a trial to fail you give it the near dead and declare the drug ineffective).
“(Kory etc.) Early outpatient treatment:
Ivermectin 0.2 mg/kg dose. 1 dose daily for max 5 days.
Vit D3 4000IU / day
Vit C 2000mg x 2-3 x / day
Quercetin 250 mg 2 x /day
Melatonin 10mg before bed (drowsiness).
Zinc elemental 100mg / day
Aspirin 325mg/ day (unless contraindicated)”
If you can see what the agenda is, please let me know.
1984
Taking their lead from the November 2020 coup d’etat in the USA, the Australian ruling class’s anti-democratic counter-revolution is now in full swing.
Our incompetent government health “experts”, immune from the consequences of their actions, demand compliance for everyone else with anything except what the people want, cheered on by the news media’s addiction to public hysteria (which, it turns out has always been the ticking time-bomb that serves as its business model: anything except what’s good for the public).
Whip up the hysteria about a disease that 99% will never catch and watch the proles fall into line.
Kung Flu is a global Reichstag fire.
Actually, the increasing use of ivermectin in other countries is the only way to end this sh1t. Once the complete containment of the China Pestilence in India and elsewhere occurs through the use of this drug in combination, the story will not be contained. Fortunately for the world India is no friend of China.
Ivermectin cannot be any good ,It was supported by Trump that is why we banned its use as an antidote to the Chinese Army Wuhan Biowar Virus must be allowed to continue its swathe through the non chinese world ,itsa part of the globalist reset concocted in Davos by the Quisling elitists.
“The secondary reason is HCQ is not that effective. (If you want a trial to fail you give it the near dead and declare the drug ineffective).”
For what its worth, even Panadol, given IV to a seriously septic patient can cause dangerous hypotension. Its the severity of the illness that dictates the likelihood os side-effects in a lot of cases.
They already know this, and they knew it when that straw-man “study” was being pimped.
Politicians won’t give up power, which is why newer, more infectious, and more ‘deadly’ variants of Covid are constantly being discovered. A treatment or cure would immediately cut the rug from under the plot. The answer is invariably ‘follow the money’.
Doctors will not prescribe anything that is not produced by big pharma because, if anything goes wrong, they need someone with very deep pockets to pass the blame and costs onto. Litigation risk means that doctors will simply not prescribe any drug unless it has been clinically trialed (by big pharma) and approved (by the TGA for example) for a specific purpose. No amount of ‘anecdotal evidence’ is good enough.
No agenda – that would require planning, organisation, management and widespread compliance.
Instead, just fear of being cancelled. If you’re in the media and report on the “wrong” things these days, expect to be cancelled.
Being cancelled – that comes back to the base human fear instincts.
The left are far, far more powerful than the right at the moment – all because of Twitter.
The left are rapidly finding out that they can get away with anything.
Craig Kelly was discussing alternatives to the vaccine in the House of Reps. today at about 1pm. Thank god he left the SFLs.
In my opinion, I think the agenda goes a bit like this: Big Pharma is presented with the fact that ivermectin and HCQ can seriously undermine their roll-out (and subsequent obscene profit) of expensive patented vaccines because the aforementioned anti-vital drugs are cheap, plentiful and off patent.
So, Big Pharma wanders along to the nearest CHO/CMO/medical expert advising the government, whose natural position on these quick fixes is a general lack of curiosity because it threatens to remove the basis for their being in charge of events, and tells them that these drugs don’t work, are dangerous, etc. etc. which just supports their suspicion that ivermectin and HCQ is absolutely no good to them personally (even though they would be useful to the wider population).
Unfortunately, even though especially ivermectin is so good it really doesn’t need randomised, double blind trials (because if something just works as well as ivermectin it doesn’t need to be statistically substantiated) the health authorities say they must do these trials. This causes a problem because with off-patent drugs no-one has the funds to do the trials, so once again Big Pharma steps in and does the trials as they have the money to do so. Then, surprise, surprise, at the completion of the trial after they have been radically misapplied, they are found to be deficient, which just confirms the initial suspicions and skepticism of the health experts.
There is a lesson here of course, cheap, effective drugs that are out of patent will not be tolerated under any circumstances and anything which threatens particularly public service experts, will likewise treated with disdain and suspicion as it poses a significant threat to their unearned positions.
How’s Billy-Bob Gates faring?
One thing for sure you don’t want to have that AZ vaccine. It sounds like a timebomb and best avoid.
Some people are going to be unlucky and get serious side effects or even die and it could be anyone. There is no telling.
No wonder the Queensland Premier and the Chief Medical Officer refused to have it.
They don’t want to die either.
Simple-
It’s not about safety
It’s about control.
Gates et al are swimming in money.
Each and every person employed by, or working for, or in the C-suite of “Big Pharma” are swimming in cash, sitting on the intersection of respect, need and luxury with an ageing and supernumerrated world population.
They know that they are the 1% – the richest and most secure 0.001% that the world has ever seen.
But, they want more. They want ultimate control, an indelible deliberation on what the world can access, use, and know about.
They are the Lizard People.
the goal wasn’t help or cure. It was to control and document
I do wonder about Tony Abbott’s role in all this?
Are Aussie doctors allowed to prescribe ivermectin?
they need someone with very deep pockets to pass the blame and costs onto
Actually, the Federal government legislated to protect the Pharma companies from suit. They cant be held legally responsible for adverse outcomes from Vaccines
But hey, they’re safe, aren’t they?
Someone close to me has been taken HCQ daily for years, for her arthritis. Both her specialist and her GP have told her that, because of this, they believe that she has nothing to worry about from Covid.
I wish that the doctors who believe this would speak up more. I think that there are actually plenty of them.
Only because former President Trump dared to use it; on the other hand if former President Obama had of used it, wonder how that would have played out?
You ask the question as to an agenda:
Over the 4 years of the Trump administration, he successfully put America back on the map, avoided wars, bent the Chinese over on Trade, renewed the Oil domination, manufacturing.. and so on and so on. The Deep state needed a playbook to remove him, because a free and fair election wasn’t going to.
Enter the Wuhan flu. Released from a Lab in November 19. This is no longer a ‘conspiracy theory’ its being acknowledged as ‘probable’. Fauci was using US dollars to fund ‘Gain of Function’ research specifically for Coronavirus on modified SARS variants. He is on record admitting it to Congress and please do some research on this Mengele of America. To describe him as a ‘piece of work’ is an understatement.
Wuflu is a SARS, which is essentially a really shit Flu which most will survive.
The Deep State doesn’t exist just in the US. Trumps movement stood to change the governments of France, Britain, Germany and a whole host of others, with notable exceptions (Russia, Poland and other hold outs). China’s in it for revenge and some face saving as well as the trade (and the Paracels islands) but the world players are in this because of the money and the power. Where for example is an opposition anywhere in Australia either at State or Federal level?
Big Pharma is ‘all in’ on the WUFLU because of the Vaccines, the profits are eye watering and governments have legislated to remove all liability. They have a free reign to use the worlds population as lab rats.
Under the cover of the WuFlu, the Dems gained ‘mail in voting’ laws which they then used with Dominion hardware/software to Rig the election and remove DJT. This is currently being challenged in 7 States, the one that will go first is Maricopa county, and when that falls the rest will follow. The US will end up with a new election run by the military although there is rumeur they will try and arrest DJT in the next month (timed for the release of data from Maricopa county Election recount)
The Deep State will do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop this. Hence the ‘variants’ which are seriously laughable, along with the stories from whatever woke twat celebrity they can bribe to say how simple ‘getting the jab’ is…..
Or the Pollies lining up for their saline jab. FFS
To all intents and purposes – we are at war.
Whatever choice you make about the Vaccine is yours to make, you know – your body, your choice – but given the authors of this virus and what I see as the purpose behind its release, I for one wont be subjecting myself to anything, not even the Flu vax.
Ivermectin can be obtained through your vet by the way. So if you are concerned and dont want the ‘jab’ then get hold of it. The dosages required are publicly available on dozens of websites. Make sure you add Zinc!
As with any combat, no plan survives first contact. This is a dynamic series of events playing out as a war will. You need to pick your side, and be prepared for whatever may come. Its not a shooting war yet, but the use of conventional weapons cannot be ruled out.
I watched that vid of Dr McCullough &!Tucker Carlson. The Dr said that Qld has passed legislation which will imprison a Dr for 6 months if he/she prescribes ivermectin!
BBS saw that interview too & that Dr made a lot of sense & it is hard to believe the QLD govt would do that.
More adverse reactions from Pfizer than AZ. Pick your poison, probably the stuff being handed around Dan’s safe injecting rooms would be less dangerous than Dan’s Covid centres.
Docket62, couldn’t have said it better myself. I would add, if you follow American Politics, the next couple of months should prove mind blowing.
I wish this wasn’t totally out of date:
The authority of science, which is recognized by most philosophers of the modern epoch, is a very different thing from the authority of the Church, since it is intellectual, not governmental. No penalties fall upon those who reject it; no prudential arguments influence those who accept it. It prevails solely by its intrinsic appeal to reason. It is, moreover, a piecemeal and partial authority; it does not, like the body of Catholic dogma, lay down a complete system, covering human morality, human hopes, and the past and future history of the universe. It pronounces only on whatever, at the time, appears to have been scientifically ascertained, which is a small island in an ocean of nescience. There is yet another difference from ecclesiastical authority, which declares its pronouncements to be absolutely certain and eternally unalterable: the pronouncements of science are made tentatively, on a basis of probability, and are regarded as liable to modification. This produces a temper of mind very different from that of the medieval dogmatist.
Bertrand Russell, 1945
A History of Western Philosophy
With regard to arresting DJT. Information tells us a sitting President can’t be arrested, only impeached. After fake Joe Biden was ‘inaugurated’, the Dems tried to impeach Donald Trump. They must know therefore that he is still the President. If he is still the duly elected President, he can’t be arrested. According to sources, other than the usual MSM who are totally complicit worldwide, the proof is now in that the election was fraudulent.
The expert political class have been lying about Ivermectin.
They will do evry thing they can to stop it.
They will be accountable if the truth is admitted
Crimes against humanity!
The experts and politicians are scared.
Look at dictator Dan’s rigged inquiry.
They are scared for the public to find out.
Ivermectin is available on ebay from Australian suppliers at $1.00/ml. Each ml has 10mg Ivermectin, approximately the dose being advocated.
Don’t just talk about it, buy it. Put your money where your mouth is.
@Damon:
“newer, more infectious, and more ‘deadly’ variants of Covid are constantly being discovered. ”
This is an interesting “concept”.
Traditionally “natural” Virii mutated themselves out of a job, i.e., each new “strain’ was less pathogenic than the previous, and the herds of “survivors bred some resistance into successive generations of the “host” species.
Now, unless you believe that a virus is sentient, there is NO “free will” in play. I’ve heard endless prattle about the virus “choosing” to do this, that or the other: Krapp and Korruption!
A virus is not really “alive”; it is a chemical squiggle that has the interesting characteristic of “invading” living cellular structure and getting them to “make” more copies of the virus. The immune system is itself a pretty amazing chemistry set and the chemical trails left by a virus in operation set the body’s alarms off.
It gets more interesting. This “virus” and its chemical trails, (and some others, apparently) induces the immune system to do weird stuff like flooding the lungs.
Now, NO successful parasite or disease is going to have much of a career by being hyper-lethal to everybody it infects. It is NOT anything like blood or, particularly, nerve agents that are tucked away around the planet for “chemical warfare”. The host must live long enough to reintroduce the bug back into the wild. So, the net result is that the bug cuts a swathe through the elderly, th frail and malnourished, leaving the bulk of the population as “carriers” as well as “breeding stock”. Very convenient.
I’m no virologist, but all of this is low-level high-school stuff, or, at least, it once was.
Thus what we have visited upon us is a global outbreak of “political science”.
“COVID-19″ is a POLITICAL DISEASE.
Biological (and chemical) weapons are, essentially” area-denial” weapons on a continental scale, ESPECIALLY Bio-Weapons. The biggest damage they do is to directly or “indirectly”, CRASH the infrastructure, logistical and support networks, and blot out the free use of land and resources.
Who gets to ride in to deliver “salvation”? Any takers on what that could look like?
Let that sink in.
The truth will eventually come out about ivermectin and other things that could have helped people with this virus.Fauci thought he was indestructible and look what is happening to him. Bill Gates knows he will be outed eventually, he is protecting his assets by getting divorced. Being talked about on the Cat wouldn’t have happened just a few months ago. The fact that Governments here stopped its use, proves they are complicit and that it could have saved lives. They are totally under the thumb of Big Pharma. Hopefully somewhere down the line there will be class action. Too many people have been conned and suffered because of all this.
Bruce, I have been thinking about the lack of decline as well. I figure that to breed out the pathogenicity, the victims of the most dangerous strains have to die before passing the bug on. Since almost no-one is dying (unless already on their last legs), the bug just trundles along, same-old, same-old.