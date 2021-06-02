David Bidstrup guest post. We are doomed!!!!!!! Lock everyone up.

Here is the story of Covid-19 for 2021. In the 150 days from 1 January to 30 March there have been 3,289,728 tests done to flush out 1,680 cases. The death toll is 1. For some obscure reason the chart does not want to show the deaths in the upper left corner. They are in red, clinging onto zero except for the one death on 12 April 2021. See below:
Are these just domestic? Or (as I suspect) do these include the internationally acquired / detected in quarantine cases?
Why wouldn’t they combine testing with vaccination?
The obsession with testing is retarded.
Despite millions of tests, the false positive rate is still ‘unknown’ except it is between 0.8% and 4.0%. Then we they are retested – the false positive rate is much much higher (as they are likely to test positive again for the same wrong reason that they tested positive the first time). The 2nd test false positive rate is still debated, but it is much higher that the first test, because the person often tests positive for the same reason as the first test as they will still detect other RNA from PCR.
In other words out of 32.m cases you would expect at least 25,600 cases that get a positive, and then about 2,560 that end up ‘confirmed’. And that is in a population with zero COVID.
Just as they did with the Lindy Chamberlain case when ppl first pronounced that
and then 5 years later the same people said that
,I’m looking forward to these shrieking idiots that have been demanding mask-wearing and lock-ups having to pretend and say.
History really does repeat. The sad part? That these fools might actually believe their own propaganda and manufactured memories. The biggest group of all these dolts is obviously the majority of our professional journalists.
How many tests have been done to confirm immunity to the SARS-CoV2 virus? [I would have thought this to be THE most significant metric … i.e. how close to herd immunity?
I’m wondering what this proves, or what different policies people here would support (I haven’t kept up on Catallaxy this year).
Australia has had low infection rates because of draconian border control. World experience shows that if Covid gets loose in an unprotected population, it does kill a lot of people. It also seems pretty clear now that mass vaccination can prevent that. So Australia’s federal policy is evidently to maintain the border controls until the majority of people are vaccinated.
I would like to hear systematic alternative proposals. Should we have kept the borders open, viewed Covid as just like the flu, and promoted HCQ, ivermectin, vitamin D, while maintaining personal choice? Was there some version of Great Barrington that would have worked for Australia?
‘In the 150 days from 1 January to 30 March…’
There are precisely 90 days in this time period. I think you mean 30 May.
‘I think you mean 30 May.’
Now looking at the title of the graph, I am sure of it 😉
I would like to hear systematic alternative proposals. Should we have kept the borders open, viewed Covid as just like the flu, and promoted HCQ, ivermectin, vitamin D, while maintaining personal choice?
Yep, all we should have done. There is plenty of historical evidence to show that missing a wave of a disease such as this is a very bad thing. (High mortality in island populations that had missed a couple of iterations of the flu.)
It would be interesting to see a plot included showing the number of tests taken on each day. I’m guessing there maybe a correlation between tests and cases.
Are these just domestic? Or (as I suspect) do these include the internationally acquired / detected in quarantine cases?
I’ll stand corrected but I make the total “confirmed cases” in Australia January 1 to May 31 to be 1709, of which imports number 1531, leaving 178 local contact cases.
I would like to hear systematic alternative proposals.
The WHO and pretty much every jurisdiction had a pandemic plan, disciplined and structured. First sign of the real thing and they panicked. A complete waste of time is what they all turned out to be. A complete shambles. Refer to Sanj’s posts.
If lockdowns aren’t affective (As many on the Cat seems to say), then victoria is likely to be in permanent lock down, because there will be no connection between their lockdown the and spread of the virus.
The death toll is 1.
Ah…but I just saw James Merlino on the news saying if they didn’t extend the lockdown “people will die”.
And a majority of Victorians evidently believe him.
if they didn’t extend the lockdown “people will die” a political death
You should also look at the recently released overall mortality rates for 2020 in the UK.
Morbidity in the UK in 2020 was no different than previous years. So what happened to the 127,000 that supposedly died of COVID? Shouldn’t that have caused a massive uptick in overall deaths?
More clear evidence that they’ve duped the world to lock it down and push their agenda.
Check out this for the details;
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/britain/uk-statistics-prove-covid-has-been-a-scam
I last travelled through Victoria in December 2019. Generally speaking the average citizen appeared, as every other time i’d been there to be none-too-bright, which probably explained why they were still there…..rather than in NSW or up here in Qld.
Decades ago I wondered how such an inane sport as VFL /AFL could draw vast crowds. But once I went there and met the none-too-bright citizenry it kinda made sense. Dopes in very tight shorts prancing about and getting miffed about bumping shoulders with other f’wits in tight shorts….drawing massive crowds to watch this….could only happen in f’wit country.
And here we are. Victorians really are the lowest common denominator. End of story.
How many positive cases are sick?
What value is attached to ‘cases’
When was the last time anyone recalled the closure of operating theatres and the urgent need for hundreds of hospitals beds and isolation wards to be set aside for the hundreds of infected people expected?
The graph is clearly not of “new cases per day”. For instance, there is no way that 44 new cases were detected on day 113 alone.
Positive test is not a case . Perhaps a better number to use is how many had to be hospitalised .
I believe one of the reasons for Victorian lockdowns is the state of the hospitals courtesy Daniel Andrews Health Minister.
Have Cats noticed how reasons are always being pushed to take blame away from incompetency of the Labor government ? First it was the Feds because of no dedicated quarantine stations , then lack of vaccine until it suddenly hit that its only Victoria and not other states where the conditions were the same . Tonight there was some professor saying it was because of Melbourne’s geographical situation and our demographics to blame for all the lockdowns . God help us if this is the standard of our experts .
The Vic Government has allowed for four lock downs per year in its budget therefore they will happen!
BSam, you are 100% correct ,bread , circuses , and bullshit , football and Victorians is was AND ALWAYS WILL BE , the majority rules , thank goodness I dont live anywhere near the joint. (sorry for the rant).
Ahem – there has been the grand total of one alleged death from (or with) bat flu in this stupid, stupid country since late October last year.
That’s now longer than eight months.
Blah – seven months, apologies.
Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
June 2, 2021 at 7:50 pm
Two guys in the business network I support have lost their businesses and I fear for them and their families. These people in the health sector and government have no perspective. Thank goodness it wasn’t the plague.
Spurge, you are overlooking the future ravages of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC).
The testing numbers are extraordinary, as would be the opportunity cost – not just what taxpayers have borrowed to pay for all those heavily protected (and predominantly squat) testers and their set-ups, but also the time spent in epic queues which could have been spent doing something productive. Also, in a nation now fraught about climate change, think of all the fossil fuel being consumed in the drive-in testing set-ups.
That’s all a sideshow though, because the religious zealotry of the testing is just part of the over the top fear campaign which has surrounded this issue, and which will be a huge obstacle as we stumble towards the “normal” which the media noise machine now tells us we should be getting on with pronto – after spending the last year and a bit frightening us witless.
I simply cannot fathom why the f*ck anyone would even bother being tested in the first place.
Those submitting themselves for testing I consider to be equally to blame for all this idiocy. The tests should have been boycotted en masse.
Premier Berejiklian has arranged things well and handled things pretty well, it seems.
The other premiers perhaps should seek her advice. She’s not so dramatic like the others.
She could probably make a tilt for the Federal arena after all this is over. You can’t help but wish her well really, a likeable person.
Candy you forgot the /Sarc.
Candy you forgot the /Sarc.
No, jo. I think Ms Berejiklian comes across very well and confident, in control, in the COVID issue.
One of the incidents that has really angered Victorians was the banning of mourners to the little boy’s funeral in a town where there had not been a case of Covid . The same day in the Health Ministers electorate a film was being shot in the streets and that had been exempted from the bans . Unbelievable hypocritical behaviour that seems to be becoming the standard these days.
China ALP: Kill the economy. Success!
Prosperity is anathema to socialism.
C’mon. Get real…
A state has a leader who cannot walk down a flight of stairs without breaking his neck, and….knowing this cretin to be the leader….we are somehow supposed to be surprised that the rest are morons?
FFS. A 48 year old f’wit is the very best the whole state can find. the very very best. d’oh!
I don’t think people realise that this is the ” indian flu” ….not rascist ,unlike calling it the “China flu ” ,now that’s rascist.