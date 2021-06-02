David Bidstrup guest post. We are doomed!!!!!!! Lock everyone up.

Here is the story of Covid-19 for 2021. In the 150 days from 1 January to 30 March there have been 3,289,728 tests done to flush out 1,680 cases. The death toll is 1. For some obscure reason the chart does not want to show the deaths in the upper left corner. They are in red, clinging onto zero except for the one death on 12 April 2021. See below: