Have these people never heard of Ivermectin?

No escape! We are obviously being government by morons, which may be just what we deserve. This is the best bit:
Lockdown to be extended until at least early next week
New strain spreading between strangers who pass each other
Obviously the only answer is to keep everyone indoors forever.
As for Ivermectin, why do none of them ever bring it up in conversation?
I might also mention this comment at Andrew Bolt which seems apposite.
I am not terrified of Covid-19 just as I an not terrified of the Flu!
1255 Australians died of the flu in 2017 and we never battered an eyelid.
The events on the Diamond Princess provided a unique high load, confined space study for the Covid-19 infection.
On February 3, 2020, 10 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Each had developed the resulting illness, COVID-19. By February 4, the people with COVID-19 had been isolated from the rest of the passengers.
The case that prompted this onboard outbreak involved a person who had been aboard the ship between January 21 and January 25. Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama early from a 14-day round trip itinerary, which departed from Yokohama (Tokyo) on January 20 and was scheduled to return on 4th February. There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board.
We know the initial host arrived onboard 14 days prior to the first detection of the disease which tallies with the incubation period. Therefore. the virus was being freely transmitted in a confined, densely populated vessel for 15days prior to the passengers were confined to their cabins.
Of those onboard there about 900 between the ages of 70 and 79, nearly 1000 between 80-89 and about 200 over 90. The total infection rate was about 17%. 83% either did not contract Covid-19 or exhibited no symptoms.
Below is the current status in respect to those who were onboard during its quarantine in Yokohama. Total Cases: 712, Deaths: 13, Recovered:699, Active Cases: 0
The USS Roosevelt provides an even more positive insight, with a crew of some 4200, less than 20% contracted Covid-19 while only 4 were hospitalized and than 5% of those 1 died of the infection.
Yes vaccinate the at risk and those who want to and let the rest of us get on with our lives.
Our governments have been taken over by terrorists.
PLUS THIS NOW: Ivermectin obliterates 97 percent of Delhi cases
Dam, just posted about this on the open Fred.
That bit about it being spread by people brushing past each other in the street, FFS. How could you possibly prove that? Whoever is writing the script for this soap opera has reached the shark-jumping stage of ever more desperate ploys. Or else they’re sitting around in their conference room, laughing their heads off as they dare each other to come up with the next incredible twist.
I thought that the Vic state of emergency powers finished on June 4, am I wrong or how are they going to do the lockdown etc?
Agree with comment , especially final paragraph.
Who cares about cheap therapeutics? Australia isn’t India.
If you’re worried about covid, get vaccinated. If you’re not, sleep easy.
As for the ‘brush past’ infection scenario, their reasoning is, apparently, that in cases where someone contracts covid but none of their close contacts are positive and they didn’t visit a hotspot, then the only possible conclusion is that they got it from brushing past someone in the street. Please somebody tell me I’ve got this wrong, and that we’re not being ruled by people who think this is inductive reasoning.
Whereas The Age reports
Indian covid had no impact in Israel.
What a load of preposterous hysterical horseshit.
The braindead lamestream meeja need to be held to account for their role in the perpetuation of this seemingly interminable insanity.
With only one possible outcome of any accounting of their role.
HOP Time.
No. You’ve got it right.
Every single supposed case of transmission of every single disease in history has been an inference rather than an observation.
They make it all up. That’s why they talk about things like “incubation periods” and “more virulent strains” but never take these things to their logical conclusions.
Virology is to science what Barry Jones’ “Knowledge Nation” diagram is to coherent policy.
“New strain spreading between strangers who pass each other” is now a false positive.
As if that will stop their crap?
The Greenies love it. Censoring movement means less use of fossil fuels and more direction from beach inspectors with clipboards…… all to ensure you live a moral life.
Scotties boys are going to have to approve a big Ivermectin trial soonish because this is never going away. A decent treatment can perhaps turn it and its progeny into a common cold. Otherwise get in line for your annual AZ / Pfizer top up. An FDA unapproved top up.
https://joannenova.com.au/2021/05/its-the-biggest-medical-scandal-since-1850-even-the-us-president-had-to-be-treated-in-secret/
Drunk on power. Like the drunk or addict the good ship sweet reason set sail Febuary 2020, hit a reef and sank with all hands. We are being governed by low achievers, evil bastards and power hungry psychos. But people love big brother and we are all in this together. Just don’t notice the double standards, close your eyes, bite the bottom lip, lie back and think of the good of the nation. Oh, and when the election rolls around don’t forget to vote for those who have destroyed your jobs, kept you locked up and landed you and your kids with debt that can never be repayed.
Coz if Ivermectin is given to the minuscule number of I ndividuals who are hurt by the virus then they would recover quickly and the Guvmints would no longer have a pretence to micromanage us.
Is there any way to break this bubble of ignorance?
Your standard Melbourne normie, including the entire political elite that have enforced this draconian health&safety tyranny, reads only the age, the abc, herald sun or news.com.au. Nothing outside of that paradigm is even acknowledged as serious opinion. I can assure you none are reading the cat.
-Any remedy other than a vaccine from Astra-Zeneca or Phizer = dismissed
-any suggestion that the lockdowns and masks are worse than the virus they are supposed to contend against = dismissed
-any discussion that the dangers of the virus have been way overblown = dismissed
-Any doubt as to the validity of the chosen method of testing (using I assume the increasingly debunked PCR test) = dismissed
-any invitation to compare with other parts of the world who have chosen less brutal counter-measure and experienced greater success and leas disruption to normality = dismissed
-any criticism of the select special-people who have steered our course (Sutton, Dan, Fauci etc) = you betcha dismissed
-any protest against the destruction of civil liberties = dismissed
I don’t know what to do. I can’t leave. I can’t beleive how many stupid people there are who have pretensions to beleive that they are smart and know what to do. Or really imo it’s just old marxist spite against those who make money and want to enjoy life.
The difference? Politicians need to keep the scare going.
Even their ABC quotes this:
Which, if true, means that masks are useless, especially outdoors.
How do we control this fleeting very fast moving virus that only seems to exist in VIC and in the minds of VIC’s CHO, Covid 19 Virus commander and Labor politicians?
Let’s give them some more money which seems to be the way these days, just throw money at it and it will go away.
It will also keep Andrew in power, ensure the sheep are kept terrified and extend Dan’s emergency powers while protecting him from any political fallout.
Way to go EHHH?
If ivermectin is almost as efficacious as the vaccines, I’d rather the government direct CSL to manufacture ivermectin rather than pay hundreds of millions or billions to BigPharma in order to manufacture and distribute their vaccines. If some people preferred the experimental vaccines, they can avail it on their dime. Until the vaccines have gone through the full testing processes that normally apply to vaccines, I wouldn’t subsidize their use and certainly not make it compulsory.
Try December 2021
New strain spreading between strangers who pass each other
is science involved, or just feels?
please excuse my skepticism, too much carrot, stick, hysteria, lyin’ media etc
These idiots are completely out of control, they are barking mad.
I’m not convinced about invermicin DB
As for cost, AZ is very cheap and after paying for my flu shot why would I baulk at paying a few bucks for a vaccine.
This is all personal risk assessment and for me a vaccine rather than risking getting a life threatening illness makes more sense.
Incidentally I srael and the UK are close to back to normal, it seems.
Strange (not) how uniquely bad the situation is supposed to be in Victoria.
I literally would not trust the Victorian government if my life depended on it.
+ ∞
Just had a look at the numbers on the Vic Health website. Its now 16 days since the Adelaide Q case hit Victoria. Surely there should have been vastly more “Indian Variant” spread than this and don’t incubation times mean we should be seeing far more cases unfolding by now (even allowing for lockdown distancing), especially given this claim of transmission between casual contacts?
As is rat poison.
That bit about it being spread by people brushing past each other in the street, FFS. How could you possibly prove that?
Ah ha, so 5G causing covid is not that crazy.
BoltA wishing people who won’t get vaccine would die.
I posted a comment “no one needs to die from the Fauci virus” with link :
https://prwire.com.au/pr/91367/ivermectin-triple-therapy-protocol-for-covid-19-released-to-australian-gps-as-treatment-for-infected-elderly-and-frontline-workers
The comment was not published.
Merlino will save Victorians
Rosie, I respect your right to make a personal risk assessment, but referring to covid as “a life threatening illness” and not referring to AZ as “a life threatening vaccine” is simply dishonest.
A true risk assessment would begin with acknowledging that both potential courses of action may lead to loss of life, then measuring the risks of each accordingly.
Lee says:
June 2, 2021 at 12:41 pm
Strange (not) how uniquely bad the situation is supposed to be in Victoria.
I literally would not trust the Victorian government if my life depended on it.
If you live in Victoria, it does.
““If we let this thing run its course,
itleftie heads will explode.””
FIFY
Not saying you’re wrong duncanm, but on the DHHS webiste it currently states:
Linky
So has it been passed, or is it the work experience kid in the IT department has been a bit slack?
Professor Brett Sutton:
51,000 tests , 6positive cases but catastrophising Sutton wants 0% .
Jast an addition, on other government websites, if something isn’t listed on the website then it’s not in effect.
An exploding beast?
I’m given it all she’s got captain!
“This is all personal risk assessment and for me a vaccine rather than risking getting a life threatening illness makes more sense. “
As
If you have made a fully informed choice, then good for you. I would hope that you agree that “personal risk assessment” for others may come to different conclusions, and that this is unlikely to affect you and so should also be allowed as well. I’m all for that.
My own personal choice is to avoid these vaccines – permanently. Well, for 10-20 years at least, until we get long term data on potential consequences. As far as I am concerned, there is insufficient long term data to make an informed choice, therefore prudence says to avoid them. As this does not in any way affect my plans or my lifestyle, it seems a no-brainer to me.
Others will no doubt see things differently. Fine with me.
Dying of COVID-19: 1 in 100
Dying of the COVID-19 vaccine: 1 in 1,000,000
You do the maths.
“strangers passing in the street!” = “this crowded cinema is on fire!”
“Ivermectin is not a viable option to treat COVID-19 patients.”
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.21.21257595v2
Alternatively:
“There were significantly lower viral loads and viable cultures in the ivermectin group, which could lead to shortening isolation time in these patients“.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.31.21258081v1
NIH: “Ivermectin has been shown to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures.13 However, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies suggest that achieving the plasma concentrations necessary for the antiviral efficacy detected in vitro would require administration of doses up to 100-fold higher than those approved for use in humans.”
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/
Dying of COVID-19: 1 in 100
Dying of the COVID-19 vaccine: 1 in 1,000,000
You do the maths.
Dying from Ivermectin?
What does the long term mortality rate for the COVID vaccine look like?
Neither am I. But neither am I convinced of the long term safety of the mRNA vaccines.
Is that w/out the gov subsidy?
m0nty, stop lying.
But I’ll do the maths if you wish.
Firstly, dying of Covid is not even close to 1 in a 100 for healthy people under 40.
Secondly, dying of the vaccine being 1 in a million, not sure where you get that from, but that is based on known risks, and the full picture will not be known at least until phase 3 trials are complete.
Thirdly, the chances of dying from Covid need to be divided by the chances of catching Covid, whilst if you choose to get the vaccine you are facing the full undiluted risks that come with it.
By my estimate (and I’ve used the UK risk assessment site to assist with this), my risk of dying of Covid is probably about 1 in 100,000. Which is around the chances of developing a blood clot from AZ. The as yet unknown risks of the vaccine could easily be significant, indeed it is prudent to assume that they are whilst testing is still underway. In which case, the likely risk of the vaccine is greater than 1 in a 100,000.
I believe the term is “thanks for playing!”
Orders of magnitude better than catching COVID in the wild.
For those of us in Australia who channel-flip away from Days of Our Melbourne, has anyone actually died yet?
Nonsense. For anyone under 50, the risk of adverse reaction to vaccine are comparable with the risk of COVID. Between 50-70, less so but still managable. Over 70, worth considering.
LOL. You are an epidemiologist all of a sudden.
Even if that were true, the thought that you might kill someone else by passing the virus onto them might give you pause, if you weren’t an entirely selfish sociopath.
MACK says:
June 2, 2021
we can all see that you are confused by the conflicting views because you are not considering the obvious financial & other conflicts of interests of ivermectin’s naysayers who are definitely not going to let a crisis go to waste very much like Canada’s Justin Castro who is delaying any election until after this [particular]? pandemic is over.
From joannenova.com.au, who people like that former champion against excesses of coercion, AB, are trying their hardest to ignore because critical thinking can be just too awkward & inconvenient when your bosses are directors of Glaxo Smith Kline.
[No obvious need to recluse himself from commenting that I can see here.]
If the wife hadn’t also been a doc as well, the patient would have obviously died & been just another stat from this pandemic, because MDs are the only ones who can get you legally buried by signing that piece of paper known as a death certificate.
”Picking the right hospital or doctor is a matter of life and death, and one wife even hired a helicopter to rescue her dying husband from the wrong hospital:
Dr. Manny Espinoza was dying of COVID-19 in his Texas hospital when his wife, Dr. Erica Espinoza, asked the doctors to try Ivermectin as a last resort, and was refused. Erica hired a life-flight helicopter to take Manny to the Houston hospital of FLCCC co-founder Joseph Varon for the cheap little pill that in four days had her husband sitting up smiling and telling their children about the “miracle” that saved his life. “We see this every day,” Dr. Varon says. “They say it’s a miracle, I say it’s the science, but it’s the truth.” ”
LOL. Monty is arguing that we must put several age groups at risk of adverse reaction incl. death by administering experimental vaccines in order to protect a group that could be adequately protected by taking the experimental vaccine themselves and prudent social distancing because…altruism.
Coming to a Victoria near you?
“in the opinion of the House, holding an election during a pandemic would be irresponsible, and that it is the responsibility of the government to make every effort to ensure that voters are not called to the polls as long as this pandemic continues.
Talk about an incentive to never end the pandemic.”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/06/01/trudeau-for-life/
So we can be infected by passing humanity in the street or park in the open air. Infected via contaminated air conditioning as in legionares disease ,in shopping centres is not applicable for Corvid 19.??
For those of us in Australia who channel-flip away from Days of Our Melbourne, has anyone actually died yet?
Nope.
They keep on plugging the not-vaccine, and many people just trust the authorities and the media to “do the right thing”, unknowingly getting injected with substances that changes their genetic structure and have unknown medium and long-term consequences.
Thankfully so many people have not fallen for it, and I pray for those that have.
“Dying of the COVID-19 vaccine: 1 in 1,000,000”
The vaccines have not yet obtained formal approval, so this is basically an unmonitored clinical trial. No-one has any idea of the long-term risks. The AZ people didn’t even know of the blood clotting problem when the vaccine was released.
Coming to a Victoria near you?
“in the opinion of the House, holding an election during a pandemic would be irresponsible, and that it is the responsibility of the government to make every effort to ensure that voters are not called to the polls as long as this pandemic continues.
Talk about an incentive to never end the pandemic.”
If then President Trump had come up with that excuse, the answer would have been a resounding “No!” from his opponents.
That, and accusations of “tyrant” and attempting to overthrow democracy.
But apparently it is okay if Trudeau does it.
Melbourne should have Ivermectin injecting rooms.
Nice ad hominem attacks there m0nty. You do not know me, but I guess when you can’t play the ball, you have to play the man, don’t you?
Nevertheless, to refute yet another lie, there is currently no evidence that the vaccines will reduce impact transmission of the virus, only reduce the symptoms when you catch it. If you can provide links to scientific studies that demonstrate that the vaccines will prevent transmission of the virus, I would be sincerely interested in reading them, and incorporating them into my risk assessment.
Dying of the COVID-19 vaccine: 1 in 1,000,000
Not so, or at least not so according to the American CDC. Various adverse reactions have the following probability:
Anaphylaxis – occurred in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated;
Thrombocytopenia syndrome” (TTS) 1:318,750
Myocarditis – increasing reports. Situation being monitored. No data at this time.
Death – plausible causal relationship (blood clots with low platelets) 1:58,605
To be fair, some of those deaths will probably be assigned to other causes and death was not a consequence of the vaccine. However, even if the number of vaccine related deaths is reduced by half, that is still a disturbing 1:117,211
By the way, I am tired of the authorities telling me that the risk of any reaction is exceedingly low (rare). The probability of scooping 1st prize in Powerball is about 1:45,000,000. THAT is what I call rare – not something that typically has probabilities measured in the (low) hundreds of thousands.
Not yet convinced about Ivermectin’s effectiveness?
https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/national/ivermectin-obliterates-97-percent-of-delhi-cases/article_6a3be6b2-c31f-11eb-836d-2722d2325a08.html
Even Joe O’Brien on TheirABC this morning reported that new Indian covid cases have dropped from 265,000 per day a month ago to just 7,000 per day yesterday.
But he offered no reason for the fall nor expressed any curiosity as to why.
Demolishes monty’s argument.
Myocarditis – this you don’t want to get. It is a horror.
Does the rest of the world know about this ‘brush a stranger’ virus, or are we the only ones who have it in our midst? If we are a world first then at least let us have naming rights for it – ‘go the Melbourne strain!’
These morons think we are as stupid as they are
Monty’s had this thrown at him for weeks. He’s even acknowledged it as fact.
Once raised, he disappears for a while, then reappears using the same emotional blackmail (now mixed with an equal amount of ad hom attack), until he is reminded of it…again.
It’s kinda distressing, seeing his decline.
His next step will be to raise some spurious claim about viral load impacting transmission.
‘the Melbourne strain’ fell down the stairs a couple of months ago.
Unfortunately, efforts to eradicate it have as yet been ineffective.
Some are. When you follow Munty’s arguments it’s hard to refute.
We will never know Covid’s actual death rate because the vast majority of people who contract it never know they have done so.
This Chinese made virus kills the obese and the elderly and barely registers with the young and vigorous. Shit, it sounds like the sort of virus our own health nazis would design.
Poor Monty better get in some sort of shape other than round or he still will feel Covid’s wrath.
Speedbox says:
June 2, 2021 at 2:16 pm
Powerball wins are statistically rare, but they happen due to large populations participating. I wonder if there are any parallels there? 😉
Even before the Devil knows they’re dead?
Haven’t seen the movie but I love the title.
This Chinese made virus kills the obese and the elderly…..
IT – Some time ago I heard an interesting theory that if the ‘gain of function’ rumors are true, the revised covid was being specifically designed to impact the elderly and more specifically, would be released upon the elderly in China given the nation’s troubles with an aging population. That covid came to be released early into the global population was just an unfortunate accident/security incompetence.
At the time, I dismissed the theory as being too ‘out there’ but it came back to mind after China recently announced they are allowing couples to have three children rather than two to arrest the alarming rise in the number of elderly and consequent cost to the country.
The theory still seems waaaay too far fetched to be realistic but I think we still have much to know about this enhanced flu.
I risk assessed my youngest son.
Chances of dying from covid in in half a million.
He need do nothing.
There is nothing exceptional about the elderly being more susceptible to a range of diseases.
Even Joe O’Brien on TheirABC this morning reported that new Indian covid cases have dropped from 265,000 per day a month ago to just 7,000 per day yesterday.
But he offered no reason for the fall nor expressed any curiosity as to why.
Funny (insert eye-roll) how the left all of a sudden become extremely incurious when something happens which goes against the narrative.
A large study in the UK shows that the first dose of Pfizer, or AZ vaccine reduces household transmission by 40%-50%. The pre-pub paper.
Indeed Snoopy….
“This graph shows that Ivermectin, used in Delhi beginning April 20, obliterated their COVID crisis. No one should be able to talk you out of this – not a salesman, a drug company, a television celebrity doc, and certainly not the top doctor for the WHO or the NIH who is paid to do that.”
https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/national/ivermectin-obliterates-97-percent-of-delhi-cases/article_6a3be6b2-c31f-11eb-836d-2722d2325a08.html
Nah, can’t be, the teeming millions on Delhi streets are social distancing as policed by Vicpol.
Pfizer and AZ reduce household transmissions 40-50%. How odd, checked with Niece in law who live in an English village where three friends husbands were infected but not the wives. You would think sharing a bed in midwinter in the UK would be the perfect breeding grounds for a Corvid 19 infection.
There are more issues with covid than death.I am reliably informed that many frontline health workers who contracted the virus are having significant health issues months afterwards.Anecdotal I know but not to be discounted.Its not necessarily asymptomatic for younger people.
This guy from Wuhan gets a ride on the cruise liner for four days and jumps off at Hong Kong.
Not at all suspicious. Just like the flights from Wuhan at that point – you can’t come to any city within China but you are free to fly to any other country.
When Trump is reinstated there will be hell to pay.
You don’t hear anything about ventilators now. Apparently sticking a stainless steel tube into the inflamed lungs of a comatose patient afflicted with an overly excited immune system is no longer considered best practice.
You don’t hear anything about ventilators now. Apparently sticking a stainless steel tube into the inflamed lungs of a comatose patient afflicted with an overly excited immune system is no longer considered best practice.
Back to more appropriate use…
Now we wait for all the excitement over supplemental oxygen (which in excessive doses, causes lung tissue damage and then ultimately fibrosis) to calm down…
What, like posting fake selfies of faces rubbed red raw from wearing masks?
I presume Rex paid for that ad before the headline was chosen. Amusing to me, but maybe not so funny to Rex.
I presume Rex paid for that ad before the headline was chosen. Amusing to me, but maybe not so funny to Rex.
Nah. Those guys will make a killing.
That, and Greyhound Coaches’ tickets are not exactly cheap…
Even Joe O’Brien on TheirABC this morning reported that new Indian covid cases have dropped from 265,000 per day a month ago to just 7,000 per day yesterday.
But he offered no reason for the fall nor expressed any curiosity as to why.
Same on the SBS news, an acknowledgement that the daily toll had dramatically fallen, yet no mention made to the resumption of Ivermectin.
Nevertheless, it was good to escape the nightly “funeral pyre pron.”
Ergsactly
Dying of COVID-19: 1 in 100
Dying of the COVID-19 vaccine: 1 in 1,000,000
You do the maths
Multiply by
Probability of catching COVID (based on current testing for the “extremely contagious” latest variant, very small, but find your own number lazy bones.
Probability of getting COVID vaccine after lining up for it 100%.
You do the maths.
m0nty says:
June 2, 2021 at 1:48 pm
By my estimate (and I’ve used the UK risk assessment site to assist with this), my risk of dying of Covid is probably about 1 in 100,000.
LOL. You are an epidemiologist all of a sudden.
Are you an epidemiologist? If not, stop spreading alarmist rumours.
Its almost as though they are trying keep the chinese virus pot boiling , sratching for fuel to add to _the fire ,is this about control ? Financed by Big Pharma ?
Asian countriesare using Ivermectim with success,there is however one thing against it ,a really bad black mark .Trump approved of it ,so its a mortal sin to use it in most leftwingwestern countries ,( that means all of them )
Brush past contact ? An improvement on that will be a doozy !
Getting in the water supply perhaps ? Spread through social media ?
Clever bugers these chicoms and their enablers .
Should read,
Funny, coming from a person who supports ideology that killed millions of innocent people.
Ivermectin? – it’s on the same line as Ivanhoe – everyone knows that.
The panic merchants have painted themselves into a very small corner and created utterly unrealistic expectations in the public.
The idea that we will “get back to normal” the way that other countries are being claimed to be back to normal is crap, because those countries have never known the hysterical normal that we have become used to. The weekend figures from the US were about 6000 reported infections and 120 deaths – pro rata that for Australia and the whole bloody country would be in the hardest of hard lockdowns.
PB at 12.43pm makes an extremely pertinent point about the current Victoria fear-mongering.
As my dear late Dad would have observed, our government has not been taken over by terrorists, our government has been taken over by idiots.
Remember peasants
don’t shake hands
social distance
wear a mask
Any evidence cited?
Remember the pizza guy in Adelaide who had the amazing strain that was ultra contagious … until it turned out to be nothing serious.
New strain spreading between strangers who pass each other
Any evidence cited?
I think Sutton – the Victorian CHO – who is making these decisions, is just making it up as he goes along.
As far as I know, the man isn’t even an epidemiologist.
‘battered an eyelid’
Is that like ‘things that batter’, or fish ‘n’ chips?
Just the mention of Ivermectin in a comment to The Australian newspaper is enough for outright rejection.
The vaccines have not yet obtained formal approval, so this is basically an unmonitored clinical trial….
At some convenient point soon the “trial” will be ended, and that is when Governments will start adding compulsion to the mix.