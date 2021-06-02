Have these people never heard of Ivermectin?

No escape! We are obviously being government by morons, which may be just what we deserve. This is the best bit:

Lockdown to be extended until at least early next week New strain spreading between strangers who pass each other

Obviously the only answer is to keep everyone indoors forever.

As for Ivermectin, why do none of them ever bring it up in conversation?

I might also mention this comment at Andrew Bolt which seems apposite.

I am not terrified of Covid-19 just as I an not terrified of the Flu! 1255 Australians died of the flu in 2017 and we never battered an eyelid. The events on the Diamond Princess provided a unique high load, confined space study for the Covid-19 infection. On February 3, 2020, 10 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Each had developed the resulting illness, COVID-19. By February 4, the people with COVID-19 had been isolated from the rest of the passengers. The case that prompted this onboard outbreak involved a person who had been aboard the ship between January 21 and January 25. Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama early from a 14-day round trip itinerary, which departed from Yokohama (Tokyo) on January 20 and was scheduled to return on 4th February. There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board. We know the initial host arrived onboard 14 days prior to the first detection of the disease which tallies with the incubation period. Therefore. the virus was being freely transmitted in a confined, densely populated vessel for 15days prior to the passengers were confined to their cabins. Of those onboard there about 900 between the ages of 70 and 79, nearly 1000 between 80-89 and about 200 over 90. The total infection rate was about 17%. 83% either did not contract Covid-19 or exhibited no symptoms. Below is the current status in respect to those who were onboard during its quarantine in Yokohama. Total Cases: 712, Deaths: 13, Recovered:699, Active Cases: 0 The USS Roosevelt provides an even more positive insight, with a crew of some 4200, less than 20% contracted Covid-19 while only 4 were hospitalized and than 5% of those 1 died of the infection. Yes vaccinate the at risk and those who want to and let the rest of us get on with our lives.

Our governments have been taken over by terrorists.

PLUS THIS NOW: Ivermectin obliterates 97 percent of Delhi cases

A 97% decline in Delhi cases with Ivermectin is decisive – period. It represents the last word in an epic struggle to save lives and preserve human rights. This graph symbolizes the victory of reason over corruption, good over evil, and right over wrong. It is as significant as David’s victory over Goliath. It is an absolute vindication of Ivermectin and early outpatient treatment. It is a clear refutation of the WHO, FDA, NIH, and CDC’s policies of “wait at home until you turn blue” before you get treatment.

Which side are you on, Prime Minister? On the side of right or on the side of wrong? On the side of good or the side of evil?