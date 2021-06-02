Seen To Be Done

VICE-president of the Rule of Law Institute, Chris Merritt, last Friday warned that the accused in the Brittany Higgins case cannot possibly receive a fair jury trial. A decision on whether to arraign the former Liberal staffer accused of raping Miss Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019 will be made by ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC. AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told a Senate committee last week that a brief of evidence for Drumgold’s consideration will be ready soon.
Merritt argues that only a bench trial would afford natural justice to a man repeatedly found guilty by politicians, commentators and protesters for several months. The very fact that several inquiries have been set in motion by the government to find out who knew what and when about something that may never have happened is itself massively prejudicial to an accused. Additionally, “Higgins deserves to know that any conviction will be beyond reproach.” A guilty verdict from a jury would be widely regarded as tainted. The problem is that an amendment of the ACT Supreme Court Act that enabled judge-only trials as a pandemic measure will lapse on 30 June.
There is something else about this potential prosecution – hitherto unreported – which strikes me as noteworthy. Merritt’s opening paragraphs will serve as an introduction for our purposes:
Shane Drumgold SC might not be a household name. But he soon will be.
As Director of Public Prosecutions for the ACT, he will decide the fate of the Brittany Higgins affair. It might go to court. But then again, it might come to a sudden end.
Drumgold is duty-bound to ignore the politicians and thousands of others who have made up their minds about this case.
As it happens, I first took an interest in Mr Drumgold when he wrote to the AFP back in June 2020 recommending former High Court justice and arch-villain to the labour movement Dyson Heydon be investigated in relation to harassment allegations ‘upheld’ by the non-judicial inquiry conducted by Dr Vivienne Thom. In a statement explaining his somewhat odd intervention, Drumgold said he wrote to Federal Police to draw their attention to “two news articles,” one about the Thom inquiry – described as an “investigation” in the media – and the second about an allegation by former ACT Law Society president Noor Blumer that Heydon had groped her leg under a table at a University of Canberra Law School ball in 2013.
Despite the non-existence of justiciable evidence, the DPP wanted the AFP to determine if Heydon should be prosecuted for criminal offences. Four months later – they were in no hurry – Federal Police tried to get copies of the complainants’ statements to the Thom inquiry but the High Court refused to hand them over. The women’s statements were confidential. The Thom report had no abiding prosecutory worth anyway. Heydon himself – one of the world’s top experts in evidence – explained why. Nonetheless, if just two articles justify a police investigation, two hundred casually affirming the veracity of the Higgins allegation must pack quite a punch.
What shocked me, however, was not Drumgold’s hair-triggered missive to the AFP but his visceral loathing of Liberals, as expressed on a seldom updated but still extant Twitter site. When a case as political as the Higgins matter is in play, re-tweeting a partisan misogyny gag by Marque Lawyers will raise eyebrows (notwithstanding that it pre-dates Higgins going public by 12 days). That firm’s principal, Michael Bradley, represented the profoundly disturbed accuser of Christian Porter (pro bono). So manically does ML tweet about the sins and negligences of Scott Morrison, it’s amazing any lawyering gets done. Anyway, you could ignore one re-tweet if it wasn’t but the latest example of trite detestation in a portlier corpus. Drumgold’s integrity is not in question. But as legal scholar Joe Biden would say, justice must not only be done, but… you know the thing.
Drumgold’s integrity is not in question.
Regardless of whatever happened and whatever the facts are, the Higgins accused is cooked.
Too many people have made too much hay and too many egos are at stake now for there to be any other outcome, justice be damned.
Interesting indeed.
I am so sick of all the nonsense of the hand on a leg under a table at a dinner stuff.
Give it a rest, Australia, and grow up.
As for Brittany, there are so many unanswered and unanswerable questions.
She should not have been in Parliament House at that time. She did not control her alcohol intake. She did not have to accept the lift offered. She could have waited safety at Security at the entrance. She made no effort to take any matter quickly to the police or to Security at the time.
Let other silly girls learn from it and otherwise let it be.
“Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
June 2, 2021 at 6:44 pm”
Well said Lizzie….any sympathy I had for Brittany has evaporated. I believe she’s being used as a political tool.
As for the man who allegedly waped Brittany, no doubt he’s a grub….but a wapist? I doubt it very much.
Christian Porter, similarly.
A teenage boy and girl, the girl mentally ill and dissociating with fantasies about a relationship with the boy, especially as he furthers his career. The parents not convinced about any wrongdoing by the boy. The girl in continual mental confusion, finally doing as many such do, and committing suicide.
No case to answer, imho.
As with the ‘Brittany’ case, it goes into the never to be proven and most unlikely basket, with both men innocent, as they claim, of any wrongdoing.
Otherwise, bring on Robespierre. It’s time.
Dude…
She wrote a “contemporaneous journal” years after the fact, very little of it made sense or was physically possible.
“Otherwise, bring on Robespierre. It’s time.”
He’s coming Lizzie…..presumption of innocence….out the window….all to satiate a political agenda….the guillotine awaits.
So she will be charged with public intoxication and related workplace offences?
“Christian Porter, similarly.”
The Porter case is infinitely grubbier and more ludicrous. All of it is a political hatchet job….instigated by a sinister cult of well-heeled people in SA, their ABC (Louse Nilligan) and other MSM (Samantha Maiden) and the Labor party (Senator Penny Wanker). I don’t believe a word of the Porter allegations….I do believe that he may have had a sexual relationship with her when they were young…..I believe she carried a torch for him…and her mind deteriorated as his star was rising. After supposedly being waped (anally) by him she fantasised about marrying Porter? LOL. In her delusional state, she concocted a fantasy about Porter…she carried a torch for him….she was ripe for the picking by the aforementioned cult of people…in order to pursue their political agendas and bring down the Coalition government.
I pity the woman…but she’s dead…by her own hand.
Can it be safely assumed that the accused in this case is guilty, of being a dud root?
Just like Ivermectin.
I had the misfortune to be a juror in a sexual assault case in the ACT about six or seven years ago. We received a very stern lecture from the court officer (after being similarly warned by J Rares) that as jurors we were not to read any reports in the braindead lamestream meeja about the proceedings in the case.
Just afterwards (and having been volunteered as jury foreman), I quizzed the other jurors if they were aware of the case and any of the details of it.
None of us (and the victim was initially abducted from my local shopping centre, FFS) were even remotely aware that any of the alleged events had taken place.
You’d need to have been existing under a rock with plugs in your ears for the last five or so months not to have been aware of this preposterous Higgins farce.
The entire ACT jury pool has been compromised, as far as I’m concerned, in much the same way as the jury pool in Mosquebourne in the Pell matter.
How this matter could end up before a jury and result in justice being done defies description – unless of course, the alleged wapist gets off on all charges (whatever the hell they may end up being).
… or listen to any reports, etc …
Seems it’s only conservative politicians and staffers who can’t keep their dicks in their pants? Or perhaps conservatives are marked by the MSM as an easy mark now?
First question , who undressed Brittany ? Security officer said she was asleep ,nude on the sofa .
Secondly diaries of Porter’s complainant, written as a teenager with an eating disorder showed ,according to a psychiatrist , that she was thought disordered as did the circular writing at a later time but still a teenager . Mental health issues go back along time often starting in teenage girls at 14 . It would be interesting to know when Bipolar was diagnosed and if she told the Sexual Assault Counsellor she saw in 2013 that she had been diagnosed as Bipolar.
“Seems it’s only conservative politicians and staffers who can’t keep their dicks in their pants? Or perhaps conservatives are marked by the MSM as an easy mark now?”
The latter….Michael Kroger on Kenny tonight said that their ABC had info on a senior member of the federal opposition…yet their ABC has just sat on that information. Much more preferable to go after conservatives. Mind you, the Liberals have brought this on themselves….by being craven, spineless and supine when dealing with their ABC.
Well, Mordy set the standard.
Labor lawyer, failed Labor parliamentary preselection candidate and he judged Labor’s most hated media commentator (at the time) without a skerrick of apprehended bias.
The entire ACT jury pool has been compromised, as far as I’m concerned, in much the same way as the jury pool in Mosquebourne in the Pell matter.
I recall Boris commenting here last year to the effect that hardly anyone in Victoria had even heard of Pell at the time of the trial.
LOL
Re Brittany No forensics , no report of alleged assault even afterCash offered to go with her to police. Without any evidence and no witnesses it will be written off as He said She said . I have been to court with victims where this has happened .
Interestingly enough Kathy had witnesses to the distribution of drugs and alcohol and had told friends who were at the camp for teenager Labor group. Findings there were can’t find witnesses so He said She said .
Yet the jury found him guilty of preposterous baseless physically impossible charges (I’m still not aware that there’s any actual evidence Pell has three hands, for example) that were later thrown out by the High Court to the tune of SEVEN – NIL.
Great work, Tovarisch.
The only reason the allegations against Pell and Porter surfaced is BECAUSE they are ludicrous and therefore essentially unverifiable. Gormless politicians and malicious police can therefore destroy their targets by airing the insane allegations while kicking the can down the road for courts/ so-called enquiries to deal with.But the end has already been achieved: wrong thinkers are destroyed. Vicious.
“I recall Boris commenting here last year to the effect that hardly anyone in Victoria had even heard of Pell at the time of the trial.
LOL”
I’ve never forgotten that comment from BolshevikG….it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
“Writing in The Australian, Merritt argued that only a bench trial would afford natural justice to a man ‘found’ guilty by politicians, journalists, activists and protesters for several months. ”
A comparison with the handling of the Joe Cinque case by the ACT legal system will be most interesting.
You are absolutely on the money with this one Lizzie. No-one wants to answer the most fundamental question, what was she doing in parliament house in the wee small hours? Did she just think she was going to do more shots on the minister’s conference table with the sleaze bag?
He may have been a creep and he may have even had a reputation around the office of being a creep, but that doesn’t diminish her personal responsibilities in the matter. I also reckon she knew that, which is why the original allegation was withdrawn. She’s been foolishly manipulated into opening a political can of worms and will now have to see it to its conclusion. Her career as a political staffer with any real influence is over. Probably end up at the ABC as another perpetually aggrieved on the payroll.
Reynolds botched the handling of this in the same way she botched Defence overall. As for Morrison, his idiot media advisers think that the tabloid opinions of Grimshaw, Stefanovic, Walid and ilk are representative of mainstream Australia. These media clowns demanded he meet with Higgins and he stupidly did. She came armed with a load of unrelated grievances that he has to respond to. He had an easy out, as there is a police investigation under way and he could not interfere. His political judgment is appalling.
I don’t see how a man can be found guilty when the female did not go to police.
She has not mentioned any evidence regarding her private regions. There is no evidence whatsoever.
She did say she had a bruise on her knee and blamed the guy but also said she fell over when she was exceedingly drunk at the restaurant.
I had sympathy for her initially because 22, doing dumb stuff, but I have doubts now as to her truthfulness. Too much ego, looking for attention, a book to make money – and all out of fellow who may not have touched her sexually at all and no court case.
“Give it a rest, Australia, and grow up.”
Yes Lizzie
Graping, waping blah blah.
Bloody hell, you wouldn’t have wanted to be at, for example, the Anchor & Hope (Wanker & Grope) in Richmond in the 70’s on a Friday night.
“Nighthawk the Elder says:
June 2, 2021 at 8:14 pm”
Great comment.
Thanks Cassie.
Investigative journalism in the MSM is dead. No-one is the least bit curious and asking the uncomfortable questions. This topic gets way too much air in the MSM in only one direction. It’s at independent sites like here at the Cat, we can call out the bulltish that keeps getting dished out.
You are absolutely on the money with this one Lizzie….
Is Brittany acting out on advice that this will never get to trial?
Bob Hawke, anyone?
Whatever happened to a slap across the face?
That argument would have worked perhaps up to 20 years ago. Not any more. All she needed to say, which she has, is that she shouldn’t have been there, but it still doesn’t excuse the fact that she was rapped.
Heard of? Yea. Knew much about…?
For a lot of people the first they heard about Pell was the sordid innuendo from the anti-Catholic Royal Commission. Then they started hearing the accusations and false evidence suppurated without restraint and with very few people daring poke their head up and speak out.
And it was probably a little hard to believe just how politically compromised the legal system in Victoria is. It is breathtaking.
It’s all her accusations, that’s it. Counsel for either party can’t prove a damned thing.