Seen To Be Done

VICE-president of the Rule of Law Institute, Chris Merritt, last Friday warned that the accused in the Brittany Higgins case cannot possibly receive a fair jury trial. A decision on whether to arraign the former Liberal staffer accused of raping Miss Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019 will be made by ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC. AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told a Senate committee last week that a brief of evidence for Drumgold’s consideration will be ready soon.

Merritt argues that only a bench trial would afford natural justice to a man repeatedly found guilty by politicians, commentators and protesters for several months. The very fact that several inquiries have been set in motion by the government to find out who knew what and when about something that may never have happened is itself massively prejudicial to an accused. Additionally, “Higgins deserves to know that any conviction will be beyond reproach.” A guilty verdict from a jury would be widely regarded as tainted. The problem is that an amendment of the ACT Supreme Court Act that enabled judge-only trials as a pandemic measure will lapse on 30 June.

There is something else about this potential prosecution – hitherto unreported – which strikes me as noteworthy. Merritt’s opening paragraphs will serve as an introduction for our purposes:

Shane Drumgold SC might not be a household name. But he soon will be. As Director of Public Prosecutions for the ACT, he will decide the fate of the Brittany Higgins affair. It might go to court. But then again, it might come to a sudden end. Drumgold is duty-bound to ignore the politicians and thousands of others who have made up their minds about this case.



As it happens, I first took an interest in Mr Drumgold when he wrote to the AFP back in June 2020 recommending former High Court justice and arch-villain to the labour movement Dyson Heydon be investigated in relation to harassment allegations ‘upheld’ by the non-judicial inquiry conducted by Dr Vivienne Thom. In a statement explaining his somewhat odd intervention, Drumgold said he wrote to Federal Police to draw their attention to “two news articles,” one about the Thom inquiry – described as an “investigation” in the media – and the second about an allegation by former ACT Law Society president Noor Blumer that Heydon had groped her leg under a table at a University of Canberra Law School ball in 2013.

Despite the non-existence of justiciable evidence, the DPP wanted the AFP to determine if Heydon should be prosecuted for criminal offences. Four months later – they were in no hurry – Federal Police tried to get copies of the complainants’ statements to the Thom inquiry but the High Court refused to hand them over. The women’s statements were confidential. The Thom report had no abiding prosecutory worth anyway. Heydon himself – one of the world’s top experts in evidence – explained why. Nonetheless, if just two articles justify a police investigation, two hundred casually affirming the veracity of the Higgins allegation must pack quite a punch.

What shocked me, however, was not Drumgold’s hair-triggered missive to the AFP but his visceral loathing of Liberals, as expressed on a seldom updated but still extant Twitter site. When a case as political as the Higgins matter is in play, re-tweeting a partisan misogyny gag by Marque Lawyers will raise eyebrows (notwithstanding that it pre-dates Higgins going public by 12 days). That firm’s principal, Michael Bradley, represented the profoundly disturbed accuser of Christian Porter (pro bono). So manically does ML tweet about the sins and negligences of Scott Morrison, it’s amazing any lawyering gets done. Anyway, you could ignore one re-tweet if it wasn’t but the latest example of trite detestation in a portlier corpus. Drumgold’s integrity is not in question. But as legal scholar Joe Biden would say, justice must not only be done, but… you know the thing.