Debby Does Malice

Posted on June 3, 2021 by currencylad

 
Yeah… simpler times. Before there was Brittany, there was Gerard Boyce’s “scantily clad” figurines. Last year, sandwich maker for union blokedom Deborah O’Neill used gender as an angle when she asked if Boyce’s hobby statuettes had been topless in his office. Now she’s pretending to care about firecrackers. Note the Labor senator’s willingness to besmirch, frame, exaggerate, run to the police and demand China-style psychological punishment – all to ruin a man’s career and exact revenge. O’Neill is one of the best and brightest alumni of the Australian “Catholic” University.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Debby Does Malice

  1. Mother Lode says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    You can always tell a Currency Lad post just from the title.

  2. m0nty says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Boyce will be Boyce.

  3. Lee says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    “Scantily clad”, my arse.
    I see considerably more female flesh on a typical summer day, just walking around the streets and shopping centres, never mind the beach.

  4. jupes says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    I let off firecrackers once or twice. I was under 10 years old.

    The police haven’t caught up with me yet.

  5. m0nty says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    LOL at ruining Boyce’s career – nah he’ll just go back to his cushy corporate lawyer gigs. Plenty of jobs for the boys in that club.

  6. C.L. says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    Boyce will be Boyce.

    You have to pay that.

  7. Mother Lode says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Sometimes it is embarrassing watching how feeble the Liberals are.

    O’Neill is a creature ripe for holding up to the nation a an example of how Labor operates.

    A malodorous goblin slinking about looking to make mischief and leverage it to the iron of others.

    Dolls? Fire crackers?

    No wonder Labor is unrestrainedly emboldened to level the most scurrilous and baseless accusations against their members. They are so wimpy.

  8. Rebel with cause says:
    June 3, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    It says a lot about this country that a deputy president of the “Fair Work commission” makes $470,000 per year and the supposed party of the worker, Labor, only issue with it is that it isn’t their man in the job.

  9. m0nty says:
    June 3, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    You have to pay that.

    In the words of Christian Porter’s lawyer.

  10. Rosie says:
    June 3, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    I don’t think anyone will pay for that one.

  11. tgs says:
    June 3, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Mother Lode says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    You can always tell a Currency Lad post just from the title.

    Lol

  12. stackja says:
    June 3, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    It seems that leftists are not held responsible for their words and actions. I am shocked!

  13. Old Lefty says:
    June 3, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    As befits an alumna of the Australian ‘Catholic’ University, O’Neill once subjected Education Department bureaucrats to a hostile grilling over the continued teaching of Latin and classical Greek in (far too few) schools. Bubblegum pop from the 70s and 80s rools ok?

  14. Louis Litt says:
    June 3, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    Monty – jobs for the boys – you are a throwback – hate to tell you that talent rose to the top ages ago. You think you are in England 19 th century – at best.
    O Neill did not go to ACU – no way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.