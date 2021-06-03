Debby Does Malice



Yeah… simpler times. Before there was Brittany, there was Gerard Boyce’s “scantily clad” figurines. Last year, sandwich maker for union blokedom Deborah O’Neill used gender as an angle when she asked if Boyce’s hobby statuettes had been topless in his office. Now she’s pretending to care about firecrackers. Note the Labor senator’s willingness to besmirch, frame, exaggerate, run to the police and demand China-style psychological punishment – all to ruin a man’s career and exact revenge. O’Neill is one of the best and brightest alumni of the Australian “Catholic” University.