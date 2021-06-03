Debby Does Malice

Yeah… simpler times. Before there was Brittany, there was Gerard Boyce’s “scantily clad” figurines. Last year, sandwich maker for union blokedom Deborah O’Neill used gender as an angle when she asked if Boyce’s hobby statuettes had been topless in his office. Now she’s pretending to care about firecrackers. Note the Labor senator’s willingness to besmirch, frame, exaggerate, run to the police and demand China-style psychological punishment – all to ruin a man’s career and exact revenge. O’Neill is one of the best and brightest alumni of the Australian “Catholic” University.
Liberty Quote
I have wasted a lot of time living.— Michael Oakeshott
-
-
You can always tell a Currency Lad post just from the title.
Boyce will be Boyce.
“Scantily clad”, my arse.
I see considerably more female flesh on a typical summer day, just walking around the streets and shopping centres, never mind the beach.
I let off firecrackers once or twice. I was under 10 years old.
The police haven’t caught up with me yet.
LOL at ruining Boyce’s career – nah he’ll just go back to his cushy corporate lawyer gigs. Plenty of jobs for the boys in that club.
You have to pay that.
Sometimes it is embarrassing watching how feeble the Liberals are.
O’Neill is a creature ripe for holding up to the nation a an example of how Labor operates.
A malodorous goblin slinking about looking to make mischief and leverage it to the iron of others.
Dolls? Fire crackers?
No wonder Labor is unrestrainedly emboldened to level the most scurrilous and baseless accusations against their members. They are so wimpy.
It says a lot about this country that a deputy president of the “Fair Work commission” makes $470,000 per year and the supposed party of the worker, Labor, only issue with it is that it isn’t their man in the job.
In the words of Christian Porter’s lawyer.
I don’t think anyone will pay for that one.
Lol
It seems that leftists are not held responsible for their words and actions. I am shocked!
As befits an alumna of the Australian ‘Catholic’ University, O’Neill once subjected Education Department bureaucrats to a hostile grilling over the continued teaching of Latin and classical Greek in (far too few) schools. Bubblegum pop from the 70s and 80s rools ok?
Monty – jobs for the boys – you are a throwback – hate to tell you that talent rose to the top ages ago. You think you are in England 19 th century – at best.
O Neill did not go to ACU – no way