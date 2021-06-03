Old man’s friend clears his desk

Please know every individual effort you made today and everything you’ll do tomorrow and every day will save lives. Keep fighting, Victoria. I have more scans and a meeting with my medical team next week… See you soon.”
– Later this month, Cuomo-on-the-Yarra Daniel Andrews will take up where he left off
And apparently #thanksDan is trendingon twitter. Sheesh.
He will be in office longer than Bolte if his health lets him.
You will know when he is actually coming back when the Dept of Premier and Cabinet room full of twitter bloggers up the activity on the pro-Dan sites
How good are the Libs that they can’t lay a glove on this clown and his circus performers.
Given that hunching posture he has, although a fit and lean looking man otherwise, you wonder if he has some genetic problem so that a fall caused him to fracture so many ribs and vertebrae. Some weakness of the skeleton already there? A lot of injuries from a fall in a healthy young-ish man.
As if things in Vic were not already bad enough…
I would not be surprised to see him emerge in a wheelchair.
Good to see Daniel will be back to steady the ship later this month.
Andrews is an idiot and most Victorians are now aware of that. Unfortunately they are stuck with him and his bunch of incompetent misfits until November next year. He can do untold further damage to the State during that time and leave nothing standing for the government that will replace his. The only future that Victoria has is bleak.
If he’s sensible he’ll take this opportunity to retire and then move to someplace far away before someone starts asking exactly how the bat crud ran like wildfire through those Vic nursing homes.
Especially if the vast majority of people with some semblance of a functioning brain flee that shithole between now (or whenever the current schlockdown ends) and the next election.
History will remember the Andrews regime as the worst government in Victorian history that has decimated the state economy and created a rush of people and businesses leaving to take up residence somewhere — anywhere — that doesn’t hate them as much.
Monty Burns Syndrome
Monty thinks Victorians aren’t seething yet another unnecessary lockdown.
He claimed to have been walking an hour a day a few weeks ago and now Monty is trolling about ’emerging in a wheelchair’
This thread is infested with trolls and sockpuppets who are doing it for free.
What a pompous imbecile.
I think it’s rather quaint that people still believe he fell.
Bush – as soon as I heard about “the mysterious accident”, I thought – ah, he’s had the shit beaten out of him.
After Chairman Andrews’ lengthy brush with the Victorian medical system, I assume he has approved and is encouraging the ivermectin patient drug protocol for those with Covid-19, if he really, really wants to save lives? Especially in nursing homes.
Gee even nasty hydroxychloroquine might get a look in now?
Tom – they may well knock Cain/Kirner from top spot. Not quite there yet but a bit hard to tell looking on from outside. Cain/Kirner had overseen Pyramid Building Society which decimated Geelong. My first day in NAB corporate banking was spent flattening Pyramid cheques (NAB was their agent bank) sitting next to a retired Corporate manager who had been pulled in and could not believe what he was seeing.
A couple more lockdowns might do it.
Came across this: https://youtu.be/JutM93Ao9o0
Draw your own conclusions.
When was the accident exactly and when was he taken to hospital ?
Bet he’s glad he’s not where family member is as there are not enough beds with stirrups to do episiotomy , nor beds in birthing unit . cannot blame Covid babies as patients just don’t turn up in these circumstances , booked in at least 6 months earlier.
Spending on Victorian public servants to rise $3.2b in one year
The biggest individual cost to the Victorian government, public service wages and superannuation payments, will rise almost 10 per cent next financial year, a sign of the long financial tail caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Victorian budget papers published on Thursday forecast a 9.6 per cent increase, worth $3.2 billion, in the cost of employees to $36 billion, mainly due to increased spending on health and education in response to COVID-19.
While Victoria went through one of the toughest pandemic lockdowns in the world, COVID-19 appears to have been eliminated in the state.
The one-year increase in the state’s wages bill is almost as big as the centrepiece of the budget: a four-year $3.6 billion increase in mental health care spending funded by higher taxes on business.
Treasurer Tim Pallas said on the weekend, public servants’ future wage rises would be limited to a minimum 1.5 per cent from next year, down from the previous 3 per cent. The Australian Education Union, which represents teachers, has asked for 7 per cent.
“Teachers are working 15 hours of unpaid overtime every week,” union secretary Meredith Peace said after the budget presentation. “Principals on average working 58-hour weeks. We need an offer from the government that fairly pays our staff in our schools.”
After next financial year, the budget assumes employee costs will rise 2.5 per cent a year, which is one of the reasons the state’s debt is predicted to top $150 billion in 2025, or about $20,000 per Victorian resident.
Christmas eve deal
A 9km rail line under Melbourne will cost the government an extra $1.4 billion. Joe Armao
Another reason is a blowout in the cost of construction projects, which are becoming more expensive as governments desperate to stimulate growth by investing in infrastructure push up prices.
The budget disclosed that the Victorian government reached an agreement on Christmas Eve last year, to evenly split an estimated $2.7 billion overrun in the cost of the Metro Tunnel, a 9km train line and five stations under central Melbourne that was meant to cost between $9 billion and $11 billion.
The companies which will pay the other $1.37 billion are Lendlease, John Holland, Bouygues Construction and Capella Capital, according to the government.
Other construction blowouts included $244 million on the Murray Basin Rail, a freight rail upgrade in Western Victoria, $233 million to improve country passenger rail lines, and $67 million for 65 new metropolitan trains.
Mr Pallas said extra money had been put aside as a prudent measure to cover possible future cost increases.
“There is no substitute for ambition when it comes to growing our economy,” he said at a press conference. “To do anything less than that I think would compromise the future.”
Kudos for that well chosen header, CL
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2008/mar/22/nodiseasesforoldmen
The bizarre thing here in Victoria is that only very few of us are willing to even wonder if there is an actual agenda at work here …else why would our very well educated bureaucratic left wing medicos who actually run this state, never ever mention ivermectin & its stellar success in places like Argentina or India.
The obvious Hegelian answer is that it was never ever about the problem i.e the virus but rather the solution i.e the vax with that spike protein.
Has anybody yet forensically matched the imprints of Dodgy Dan’s wounds to Lindsay’s back stairs?…or did they actually come from a well-wielded baseball bat?
He should be thankful that we have moved on a bit since the days when Labor’s internal disputes were generally solved by the pro-bono customised-fitting of a pair of concrete boots, followed by a bracing dip in the murky sludge of the Yarra.
Nice try, whoever is responsible, but you’ll need to do a better job next time.
Perhaps those concrete boots deserve a second try?
The stairs failed.
Does anyone have some garlic and spare wooden stakes?
Will the Stairmaster ever regain his memory?
Perhaps all the enemas have flushed all the bullshit out of him.
Read Dan’s twitter thread if you want to revisit your breakfast.
The fawning and idol worshipping is nauseating.
Wish me luck as I wave him goodbye …
Trains steam out with empty loads
Upon the iron way.
Motor cars aren’t on the road
Any moment of the day.
Aeroplanes and ships
Are hardly making trips,
So why should I feel blue
If he should early shoo?
Don’t make me laugh. They currently receive anything from $146k to $224k.
Just like Christopher Skase.
If you are good at something, never do it for free.
Monty is not even good at trolling.
No, thank you!
It’s bad enough putting up with it from M0nty and Terry here.
Dictator Dan and his cronies have done more damage to Victoria than I would have thought possible.
I don’t know if Melbourne can ever really recover.
Dan…. The next Christopher Skase
I have more scans and a meeting with my medical team next week…
Noticed a couple of slight errors which I’ve corrected – I have more scams and a meeting with my fellow thieves next week… FIFY.
Worksafe have to say what they are doing by 30 June.
VICs will burn all of the furniture if it saves just one life?
Mr “Zero Cases” can’t admit to hubris?
between Terry and Monty, I wonder which is brave enough to stop clapping first?
What’s happened to “flattening the curve”?
A distant memory as far as the incompetent, rotten Vic government is concerned.
Since Dan has spare time… Maybe he should watch this intelligent discussion between Dr Weinstein and Dr Pierre Kory about the CCP virus and ivermevtin
https://youtu.be/Tn_b4NRTB6k
We’re saved!
Wearing oh&s approved non-slip souls on his shoes, Dan will stamp out the virus this time. No slip-ups.
I was led to believe that the extra hours that teachers work during the school terms was compensated for by the extra annual leave granted during school holidays.
Now just how many extra hours that actually is varies from teacher to teacher. The good ones do a fair bit of extra work and the poor ones, not much at all.
Principals working 58 hours a week how about the hours resident doctors are working? Last week 7 days 8 till 5 that is the shift but often go over if busy and that is common . Two days off and if teaching session are on those days you front up . Salary is nowhere near that of a principal .
Most folks have a doctor.
Socialist Andrews has a “medical team.”
‘Cuomo-on-Yarra’! Me likee.
Clearly not doing their job either, if they were working for the common good they would have euthanised the fucker under his own laws.
#GoFuckYourselfDan
The stories from Cooktown about his fall etc seem to have died away.
Even the academics are fleeing north to Sydney, one about to arrive soon at my workplace. They don’t seem to like what they created. Similar patterns in the US with the professional flight from blue to red states.
Somebody will eventually squeal.
The issue this clown will have if he does come back is mass civil disobedience. On the way to Wollies last night, it was a nice evening and there were dozens of people out walking around the block. I saw just 2 people wearing a mask properly and 3-4 wearing them as chin warmers, while everyone else had no mask at all. In Wollies, same deal. No one was using the QR code check-in and many were using masks as chin warmers or not at all. No one was saying boo let alone pulling anyone up.
No one believes or trust these creeps anymore. My colleagues at work, who were adament I was wrong and alarmist last year, are begrudgingly starting to realise that I am right and this is all about control and loss of freedoms. What’s changed is they’re now seeing concerning signs with their children in terms of not progressing at all with schooling, and their growing anxiety created by isolation from friends and teachers.
The more the ChiCom loving imbeciles lie and display their utter incompetence and fear mongering, the worse the civil disobedience will get. If they stick the jackboot in to enforce compliance, they’ll possibly end up being assisted down another set of very tall, wet and slippery stairs. Not that I’m advocating for that. But the hate for this man with everyone I know is visceral.
Anyone who has been in medical spinal care and treatment for as long as Andrews has will have permanent damage and recurring pain , he will be on pain killers for the rest of his life and never function normally . As he ages the condition will most likely worsen , I certainly dont envy him or his family who will share his disability .
Even Delta of the Adelaide Hills had a medical team.
Even the academics are fleeing north to Sydney, one about to arrive soon at my workplace. They don’t seem to like what they created. Similar patterns in the US with the professional flight from blue to red states.
Mossad are still tracking down third-reich middle-management to this day. The taint won’t ever wash off.
Fall or pushed?
StairmasterGrandmaster Funk?
“Don’t push me ’cause I’m close to the edge…”
Meanwhile in the States, a place whos media seems to at least have some semblance more of skeptical curiosity than our media (and that’s not a compliment), this conspiracy is being cracked wide open. Watch the Tucker video at the bottom of this link. Fauci is a crook. And he’s running out of places to hide. https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/was-lie-tucker-carlson-levels-fauci-after-foia-emails-connect-dots
Masks also widely being seen as useless in the northern hemisphere now.
Hence, my comments last year about the dim prospects for plod mowing down 500+ sunbathers at Bondi, particularly Mo’s.
Heads on pikes.
Well said Fred.
Can’t we ban stairs?
Even if it saves one life! Use the lift.
‘“Teachers are working 15 hours of unpaid overtime every week,” union secretary Meredith Peace said after the budget presentation. ‘
Dunno about Victoria, but in the ACT, public school teachers are paid on the basis of a 36 hour 45 minute working week.
However, they are only required to spend 19 hours a week doing face to face teaching.
That gives them another 17 hours 45 minutes a week to do whatever else they need to do, professionally and administratively, as part of their standard, paid jobs.
I assume Victoria has similar or probably even easier working arrangements.
So the 15 hours unpaid overtime claim seems, prima facie, a bit difficult to credit.
I wonder if he will go for workers’ compensation as he was on the way to work , or sue Fox for public liability for slippery stairs .
Clam – Fall or Pushed? – unfortunately, no one will be able to remember, let alone dementia Dan
“Sometimes the safest place for them is to remain in that facility …”
I only caught it passing by,
But now I’m here until I die.
Professor Fred Lenin says: June 3, 2021, at 1:19 pm
You call the last twelve months plus “normal” functioning?
The grotesque deformed jug eared imbecile was incapable of “functioning normally” before he had the shit beaten out of him, ooops, I mean descended some stairs in a tragically unconventional manner.
No one will be able to ascertain any difference.
Snap, John A.
Good, I hope it’s very, very painful and gets worse with each passing day.
Anyone who has been in medical spinal care and treatment for as long as Andrews has will have permanent damage and recurring pain, he will be on pain killers for the rest of his life and never function normally. As he ages the condition will most likely worsen , I certainly don’t envy him or his family who will share his disability.
Agreed, I want Andrews to face the political consequences of his criminal incompetence not a physical one.
Back at ya dickhead.
My thought and prayers!!
Andrews is an idiot and most Victorians are now aware of that. Unfortunately they are stuck with him and his bunch of incompetent misfits until November next year.
Don’t take that thought to Sportsbet. Speaking as a Victorian I think it’s very probable that he’ll get re-elected. Yes, there really are that many people who are that deluded in this State.
Don’t take that thought to Sportsbet. Speaking as a Victorian I think it’s very probable that he’ll get re-elected. Yes, there really are that many people who are that deluded in this State.
Public servants, police, frv, grifters cashing in on his vanity projects and the 10% of the population who are genuine idiots will vote for him.
That means we’re screwed.
Candy on good authority a baseball bat did the job
Some people believe anything.
One more for the Gypper (sic)?