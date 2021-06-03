The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

Posted on June 3, 2021 by currencylad

Did you know there has never been a female president of the International Ski Federation?

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

  1. Mother Lode says:
    June 3, 2021 at 11:39 am

    And so the skiing federation’s mission will subtly shift from fostering the best in skiing to the most inclusive in skiing.

    Everyone gets a prize.

  2. cuckoo says:
    June 3, 2021 at 11:56 am

    Just hope I live long enough for every possible “First woman to…” to have been played out. First woman to water-ski backwards across Bass Strait, etc.

  3. The not very bright Marcus says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    I dream of a day when a person is not judged by the internality or externality of their genitalia but by their actions.

  4. Lee says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    The not very bright Marcus says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    +1

  5. Primer says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    As long as the Australian Womens’ “Test” Cricket Team, who get done over by any male U17 zone team they play and rival the Boxing Day Test at the G as crowd pullers, get male wages for less, my work is done.
    They should be cancelled for their cultural appropriation of ‘Test Cricket’ and ‘Ashes’, none of which applies to them.

  6. Turtle says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Yet I’ve never had a female plumber.

  7. The not very bright Marcus says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    That’s another thing …..men are well under represented in child care centre staff numbers when is the govt going to mandate even numbers ?

  8. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    Billie Jean Moffitt skied?

  9. Lee says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    Yet I’ve never had a female plumber.

    We have, three times.
    She even put in a new toilet.

  10. Mother Lode says:
    June 3, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Just hope I live long enough for every possible “First woman to…” to have been played out.

    There are certain cases where women have had to work hard to overcome societal inertia to enter certain spheres of life. And absolutely kudos to them.

    This is the old form.

    But now there is a new class where women are allowed into things as a matter of administering policies written by other people, or where norms have changed and they happen to be the first one taking the opportunity. But certainly the way was cleared for them first.

    This is the modern form.

    Now they need only declare that they want to be the first woman at something and entire departments will not just clear the way, but carry them to their goal regardless of merit.

    Look at female politicians. Some of them, by dint of work and determination, rose to the highest offices. Maggie Thatcher, is the most stand out example. And her Prime Ministership was not about her being a woman. She was a giant among the men.

    This woman, Sarah Lewis, may well become the first female president of the federation. If so it will be because there are no legal or cultural impediment (i.e. the idea that it should not be a woman). In fact many people who support her, likely mostly men, will vote for her because she is a woman. Not the best person who happens to be a woman, simply a woman.

    And she will forever demand people recognise her achievement.

  11. Dinky says:
    June 3, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    She even put in a new toilet.

    The problem was she set it with the seat permanently down.

  12. Chris M says:
    June 3, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Redundant organisation due to global warming.

  13. Tintarella di Luna says:
    June 3, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Did you know there has never been a female president of the International Ski Federation?

    I have worried myself into anaemia over this for decades, I hope it is resolved so I can back to my fighting weight.

  14. Mother Lode says:
    June 3, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Redundant organisation due to global warming.

    They would not see that as a problem.

    There is still a lot of work to be done. Outreach programs, diversity quotas, regulation hygiene programmes cleaning out vestiges or patriarchy and privilege.

    The fact none of these outreached, diverse, and demographically immaculate members would be able to ski would be confusing outcomes with processes.

  15. Clam Chowdah says:
    June 3, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    “And by their nonsense ye shall know them.” ~ Book of Retards, 3:18

  16. candy says:
    June 3, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Makes you wonder how Kamala Harris will go as President USA.

    She was chosen as vice simply because female and not white so technically chosen to be President mostly based on gender. At the moment she is running a mile from their immigration border crisis, so no courage there.

  17. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    June 3, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    The Horror, The Horror 😱😱😱

  18. Frank says:
    June 3, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Yet I’ve never had a female plumber.

    Plumber’s crack. Snicker, snort, gurgle.

  19. Epicurious says:
    June 3, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    Next they’ll want female pool cleaners.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 3, 2021 at 3:14 pm

    I vote for Eddie the Eagle on his obvious keenness for the sport, and his unwillingness to let tiny issues, like lack of talent, ever stop him.

  21. billie says:
    June 3, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    we’re on the B Ark

    I keep trying to deny it, but am constantly reminded of my folly

  22. Shy Ted says:
    June 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Stupid woman. Global warming melted all the snow.

  23. Blair says:
    June 3, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    “Leadership requires many skills, which are often viewed differently through the gender prism.”
    A gender prism?

  24. cuckoo says:
    June 3, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    The problem was she set it with the seat permanently down.

    Boom-tish!

  25. Winston Smith says:
    June 3, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    The Not Very Well Marcus:

    That’s another thing …..men are well under represented in child care centre staff numbers when is the govt going to mandate even numbers ?

    Same as nursing and teaching, Marcus – the solitary male is easy prey for petty accusations of inappropriate behaviour – especially if the accuser has a friend who needs a job, but there aren’t any around.
    Well, there is, but it’s taken by a bloke who shouldn’t be there.
    Anybody remember the young bloke accused of this a couple of years ago at a day care center in ?Sydney?

  26. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 3, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    Has there ever been a female president of the International Gypsum Federation?

  27. Dinky says:
    June 3, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Has there ever been a female president of the International Gypsum Federation?

    Yes, Gypsum Rose Lee.

  28. kingsley says:
    June 3, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    As far as I can establish over the last 20 odd years no female anywhere in the Western world has missed out on a promotion, prize, job, award etc for any reason other than “must have been because she is a woman”. There are literally no poorly performing women anywhere in the western world. None.

  29. Squirrel says:
    June 3, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    With questions now floating around in the media about “how did the Red planet become bleak and uninhabitable” I am eagerly looking forward to a spectacularly aggravating young Scandinavian woman being the first person to go on a one way trip to Mars – to gather the evidence of climate change and anthropogenic warming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.