The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

Did you know there has never been a female president of the International Ski Federation?
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.— Clive Hamilton
And so the skiing federation’s mission will subtly shift from fostering the best in skiing to the most inclusive in skiing.
Everyone gets a prize.
Just hope I live long enough for every possible “First woman to…” to have been played out. First woman to water-ski backwards across Bass Strait, etc.
I dream of a day when a person is not judged by the internality or externality of their genitalia but by their actions.
The not very bright Marcus says:
June 3, 2021 at 12:08 pm
+1
As long as the Australian Womens’ “Test” Cricket Team, who get done over by any male U17 zone team they play and rival the Boxing Day Test at the G as crowd pullers, get male wages for less, my work is done.
They should be cancelled for their cultural appropriation of ‘Test Cricket’ and ‘Ashes’, none of which applies to them.
Yet I’ve never had a female plumber.
That’s another thing …..men are well under represented in child care centre staff numbers when is the govt going to mandate even numbers ?
Billie Jean Moffitt skied?
Yet I’ve never had a female plumber.
We have, three times.
She even put in a new toilet.
There are certain cases where women have had to work hard to overcome societal inertia to enter certain spheres of life. And absolutely kudos to them.
This is the old form.
But now there is a new class where women are allowed into things as a matter of administering policies written by other people, or where norms have changed and they happen to be the first one taking the opportunity. But certainly the way was cleared for them first.
This is the modern form.
Now they need only declare that they want to be the first woman at something and entire departments will not just clear the way, but carry them to their goal regardless of merit.
Look at female politicians. Some of them, by dint of work and determination, rose to the highest offices. Maggie Thatcher, is the most stand out example. And her Prime Ministership was not about her being a woman. She was a giant among the men.
This woman, Sarah Lewis, may well become the first female president of the federation. If so it will be because there are no legal or cultural impediment (i.e. the idea that it should not be a woman). In fact many people who support her, likely mostly men, will vote for her because she is a woman. Not the best person who happens to be a woman, simply a woman.
And she will forever demand people recognise her achievement.
She even put in a new toilet.
The problem was she set it with the seat permanently down.
Redundant organisation due to global warming.
I have worried myself into anaemia over this for decades, I hope it is resolved so I can back to my fighting weight.
They would not see that as a problem.
There is still a lot of work to be done. Outreach programs, diversity quotas, regulation hygiene programmes cleaning out vestiges or patriarchy and privilege.
The fact none of these outreached, diverse, and demographically immaculate members would be able to ski would be confusing outcomes with processes.
“And by their nonsense ye shall know them.” ~ Book of Retards, 3:18
Makes you wonder how Kamala Harris will go as President USA.
She was chosen as vice simply because female and not white so technically chosen to be President mostly based on gender. At the moment she is running a mile from their immigration border crisis, so no courage there.
The Horror, The Horror 😱😱😱
Plumber’s crack. Snicker, snort, gurgle.
Next they’ll want female pool cleaners.
I vote for Eddie the Eagle on his obvious keenness for the sport, and his unwillingness to let tiny issues, like lack of talent, ever stop him.
we’re on the B Ark
I keep trying to deny it, but am constantly reminded of my folly
Stupid woman. Global warming melted all the snow.
“Leadership requires many skills, which are often viewed differently through the gender prism.”
A gender prism?
Boom-tish!
The Not Very Well Marcus:
Same as nursing and teaching, Marcus – the solitary male is easy prey for petty accusations of inappropriate behaviour – especially if the accuser has a friend who needs a job, but there aren’t any around.
Well, there is, but it’s taken by a bloke who shouldn’t be there.
Anybody remember the young bloke accused of this a couple of years ago at a day care center in ?Sydney?
Has there ever been a female president of the International Gypsum Federation?
Has there ever been a female president of the International Gypsum Federation?
Yes, Gypsum Rose Lee.
As far as I can establish over the last 20 odd years no female anywhere in the Western world has missed out on a promotion, prize, job, award etc for any reason other than “must have been because she is a woman”. There are literally no poorly performing women anywhere in the western world. None.
With questions now floating around in the media about “how did the Red planet become bleak and uninhabitable” I am eagerly looking forward to a spectacularly aggravating young Scandinavian woman being the first person to go on a one way trip to Mars – to gather the evidence of climate change and anthropogenic warming.