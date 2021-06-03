Useful idiot mugged by reality

This piece by Thomas Frank has been circulating on social media.
I am no expert on epidemics. Like everyone else I know, I spent the pandemic doing as I was told. A few months ago I even tried to talk a Fox News viewer out of believing in the lab-leak theory of Covid’s origins. The reason I did that is because the newspapers I read and the TV shows I watched had assured me on many occasions that the lab-leak theory wasn’t true, that it was a racist conspiracy theory, that only deluded Trumpists believed it, that it got infinite pants-on-fire ratings from the fact-checkers, and because (despite all my cynicism) I am the sort who has always trusted the mainstream news media.
My own complacency on the matter was dynamited by the lab-leak essay that ran in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists earlier this month; a few weeks later everyone from Doctor Fauci to President Biden is acknowledging that the lab-accident hypothesis might have some merit. We don’t know the real answer yet, and we probably will never know, but this is the moment to anticipate what such a finding might ultimately mean. What if this crazy story turns out to be true?
Oh no. The horror, the horror.
Let me repeat – I don’t really care if the lab-leak theory is true or not. It will have precisely zero impact on how governments respond to the crisis.
But what does Frank think the impact would be?
Now here we are in the waning days of Disastrous Global Crisis #2. Covid is of course worse by many orders of magnitude than the mortgage meltdown — it has killed millions and ruined lives and disrupted the world economy far more extensively. Should it turn out that scientists and experts and NGOs, etc. are villains rather than heroes of this story, we may very well see the expert-worshiping values of modern liberalism go up in a fireball of public anger.
Because if the hypothesis is right, it will soon start to dawn on people that our mistake was not insufficient reverence for scientists, or inadequate respect for expertise, or not enough censorship on Facebook. It was a failure to think critically about all of the above, to understand that there is no such thing as absolute expertise. Think of all the disasters of recent years: economic neoliberalism, destructive trade policies, the Iraq War, the housing bubble, banks that are “too big to fail,” mortgage-backed securities, the Hillary Clinton campaign of 2016 — all of these disasters brought to you by the total, self-assured unanimity of the highly educated people who are supposed to know what they’re doing, plus the total complacency of the highly educated people who are supposed to be supervising them.
So Frank is worried that if the lab-leak theory turns out to be true, the masses may stop being sheep. That is the problem here.
Well, yes.
I have spent a fair part of my career pointing out errors and lies that the government and its minions tell us. I am confident that Frank has nothing to worry about.
After having shut down Trump’s State Department investigation, we’re supposed to believe that Biden’s newly announced IC investigation will get to the bottom of what happened and why.
Delusional crap. Biden’s IC will sweep this under the carpet and the vile snakes of the MSM will ontinue as if nothing happened.
Maybe not to this crisis, but knowing the truth may impact how governments respond to the next inevitable crisis to come out of Chyyna. COV-19 isn’t the first out of that filthy shit hole and won’t be the last.
Unfortunately from millennials down critical thinking is no longer taught in schools and Sinc , what about in Universities.? However I also see it in older people who were brought up to never question the so called experts , and also have a short term memories about past events .
I was on a U3A zoom talk yesterday on The Biden Administration , speaker rubbished Trump and glorified Biden to the point of making outrageous statements like there would not be increased unemployment because of all the Green jobs and renewables . Friends were too angry to ask had he not seen Moore ‘s Planet of the Humans . Unfortunately I was not registered to ask questions and the majority of others agreed with him.
It was never a ‘crazy’ story.
It was a perfectly reasonable hypothesis in the circumstances.
Coronavirus experimental lab operated by secretive communist China, which is epicentre of Coronavirus outbreak.
What crazed person would link the two?
Thomas Frank meets rake. Thwack.
When people tell me to trust the experts I respond with “Thalidomide”.
the South Australian CHO is an exemplar of the type
her oval shaped logic is about as mush reasoning they can muster
This isn’t about science being wrong.
This is about lying.
I am surprised he didn’t mention the climate change scam and renewables disaster. But not really, because people like Frank will have to endure years of knee deep ice and total failure of the electricity grid before it would even dawn on him that the experts have got it totally wrong. He is a sheep like most others.
Agreed, but the question of reparations might get some air time, and the case to develop less trust in, and reliance on, China, may get some resonance with Joe Public (and hence our politicians).
I think we Cats thought it was a lab leak by about March of last year.
Always fun when the world catches up to us.
A few more zingers like that to come.
Especially a certain election and the climate change thing.
Mem, you beat me to it. This idiot thinks he’s had a road-to-Damascus moment of blinding insight, but tomorrow will insist that of course humans are causing climate change.
More to the point, we will never know the truth one way or the other. The scene where the villainous mastermind blurts out all the details of his evil plan while unaware that his words are being broadcast over an intercom to the UN assembly/his dinner guests/whatever only happens in Steven Spielberg movies. Fauci could admit to the whole thing on Oprah and people still wouldn’t believe it.
The worst outcome of all would be if the allegations about the source of the virus were true. How on earth would the West deal with that? How equipped is the West to deal with that?
You can’t trust our “local” media – I didn’t need to read this story to to know that. I know from first hand experience. As would a large number of people who read our media and who post or try to post comments on our media.
And it shouldn’t be a surprise. Our “local” media is highly concentrated in the hands of near monopoly players. It is largely foreign-owned so despite how it implies its scrupulous in acting in our interests it’s hardly surprising when it doesn’t.
My approach is – unless an outlet proves to be intellectually honest – don’t support it financially. Read it by all means because we still need to rely on the media to get an idea about what’s going on – even if that idea is biased and distorted. And read as widely as you can.
Think of all the disasters of recent years: economic neoliberalism, destructive trade policies, the Iraq War, the housing bubble, banks that are “too big to fail,” mortgage-backed securities, the Hillary Clinton campaign of 2016 — all of these disasters brought to you by the total, self-assured unanimity of the highly educated people who are supposed to know what they’re doing
Frank forgot to mention Gerbil Worming.
Frank buys the Left’s account of policy 1980 to 2010 – ‘economic neo-liberalism’ and ‘destructive trade policies’. Both ideas are, at most, half-truths: the seize of the state in 2010 was almost everywhere larger than it had been in 1980; while the areas of activity may have changed (more transfer payments, fewer government enterprises, and although it is forgotten, happily less defence spending). Labour, capital and product markets have been differently regulated (sometimes well, often indifferently, occasionally very badly: Too Big To Fail was _not_ a market-liberal policy, but the very sort of half-way house that is attractive to the mushy middle, not the stalwarts of Left or Right).
He has a long way to go before developing a convincing critique of what happened with Covid: on the question of how the West responded, whether it was accidentally or deliberately released hardly matters: what does it that, on the one hand, governments were slow to act; then (perhaps inevitably) over-reacted; and have been slow to narrow the controls as they have become less relevant. Which is more or less how we also have the kludge of financial and labour market regulation.
You may have the facts on your side but no, Frank will worry. Because, as others have pointed out, sadly he is a sheeple who follows his nose without realising until now that it has become firmly attached to a rope held by those experts, erudite leaders and “scientists.”
For Frank to detach himself and learn to think for himself again, will require painful adjustment at the level of nasal surgery. And Frank’s pain avoidance system is in excellent condition to supply him with acute feedback of the unavoidable kind.
The thing is that the “Lab leak” has done its job – the globalists have got rid the the people’s champion and finessed Creepy Joe into the White House…
I wonder when they’ll allow us ivermectin.
Weird how many people thought the lab leak theory was racist.
No one thought it was all people with Chinese ancestry or even all people in China. It was the government. Everyone understood that.
The word racist is quickly losing its potency from over use.
And like an antibiotic, from using it too liberally where it is not even indicated: Distrusting the Wuhan lab and the Chinese government can only happen if you hate all Chinese people everywhere?
Gerbil worming is hardly “recent”. Collectivist imbeciles have been screeching incessantly about it for over three decades (i.e. since about 1989).
It’s already the likely outcome and it will mean more isolation for China. Good.
Angus Black – yes – but a resurgent President Trump in 2024 (or before) and other ‘America First’ patriots remain a threat to their world-view, so whilst they might allow Fauci to be thrown to the wolves in the meantime, they’ll keep the rest of it going forever if they can…
I think we Cats thought it was a lab leak by about March of last year.
…I’m not conspiratorial enough (yet) to be completely convinced that this was a deliberate release
Whether the covid was deliberately released remains to be established. However, many Cats will recall the theory that the infected bats were sold into the wet market by workers from the Wuhan lab as a means of supplementing their wages.
The theory goes that as the bats are not native to Wuhan, they were highly prized. Following assorted experiments, the bats should have been destroyed in the facility however, just because the Wuhan Institute of Virology is certified for BSL-4, it also works on BSL-2 and BSL-3 pathogens*. The bats were disposed of under BSL-2 criteria (although they had undergone BSL-3 or possibly BSL-4 ‘gain of function’ experiments) and as a consequence the intact bats were sold into the wet market. In other words, it was crap security and lax administration rather than malicious intent.
Whether we will ever know the validity of that theory, or any other, is unlikely.
*For example, SARS and Congo haemorrhagic fever require BSL-3. Ebola and the West African Lassa virus require BSL-4 although gain of function experiments can lift a virus into the next category.
Back in 2017 Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University in New Jersey noted that SARS had already escaped from high-level containment facilities in Beijing on multiple occasions. And when the lab was under construction, Professor George Fu Gao, director of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Key Laboratory of Pathogenic Microbiology and Immunology in Beijing said “It will offer more opportunities for Chinese researchers, and our contribution on the BSL‑4-level pathogens will benefit the world.”
So, how’s that working out?
I rather think some of you are being at bot blasé about this. Or, as Mrs Clinton herself said, “What difference can it possibly make now?”.
Well, if they keep getting away with the subprime mortgage scandal, bailing put the banks, lying about the Russian collusion, phony impeachments, electoral fraud, and lying about Covid-19, then they’ll keep doing it.
There is no good that will come from smiling benignly and patting them on their heads. They need to be put to the sword, and their institutions razed to the ground.
I have been saying all along that the chinese virus originated in theWuhan Biological Warfare lab of the Chinese army . The bullshit about wet markets and eating bats was complete nonsense,that type of bat did not origiate in the area , so the virus appeared out of nowhere ,? yeah right! It was either released by accident or deliberately .
Which country has suffered least from it ? Who stopped internal travel to and from Wuhan? Who allowed people to travel overseas but not within china?
We the jury find the defendant guilty as charged .
‘This has never been seen before’: Common illnesses wiped out in fight against COVID-19
Cases of common illnesses have hit record lows as hygiene measures used to stop the spread of COVID-19 have put the brakes on the transmission of many childhood viruses and diseases.
As few as three cases of whooping cough were recorded in NSW last month, compared to 565 in May 2019. More than 1000 cases of the highly contagious infection were recorded in the same month in 2011.
Only 110 cases of stomach flu, or rotavirus, have been recorded up to May this year. More than triple that was recorded in the same period in 2019. Cases of measles have been wiped out in NSW, with none recorded after the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University Peter Collignon said closing international borders, hand washing, social distancing and other health protocols have interrupted the transmission of many other illnesses, not just COVID-19.
“This has never been seen before. I think many infections are being imported from overseas in large numbers every year and we’ve really decreased movement of people in and out of countries, which has made a huge difference in disease spread.”
The most striking fall has been in cases of influenza. There have been only 30 cases recorded in the state up to May this year, compared to 41,669 for the same period in 2019.
Cases of measles have been obliterated in NSW up to May this year, and no cases recorded after the pandemic hit in March 2020. There were 62 cases of measles in 2019. Chickenpox has bounced back, but at only about half the numbers reported in 2019.
Professor Collignon said factors such as the role of local and imported spread need to be examined to better understand trends and warned that increased complacency could lead to a rebound in illness.
Spurgeon , gerbil worming is even oder than the traditional aboriginal smoke ceremony invented by a half caste in for a tv show the mid 80s.
mem and cuckoo
Snap!
Balanced Observations
And it shouldn’t be a surprise. Our “local” media is highly concentrated in the hands of near monopoly players. It is largely foreign-owned so despite how it implies its scrupulous in acting in our interests it’s hardly surprising when it doesn’t.
You forgot to mention the biggest player of all – Their ABC, still blindly promoting the natural causes theory. And not foreign owned (though many of the big names seem to come from other planets). And certainly NOT operating in our interests.
I think it may have serious repercussions within the factions controlling the PRC and in the PRC US relationship. Listen to this podcast from the Telegraph UK, interviewing Richard Dearlove former head of MI6 who raised the theory of China creation of the virus last year, to be pilloried at the time. He gives a brief analysis of the fallout.
There is a link to the podcast at the above address and a longer interview with Dearlove is also available.
It is appalling how many people have been prepared to surrender common sense for the relative ease of not having to think without realising that the person now making your decisions has no especial interest in you and there is no one now looking out for your interests.
Experts predict things. They don’t happen. Then they say “Well, these are the reasons we were wrong” and through atrophied mental faculties people say, “You are the experts so I will trust you”.
Speedbox
Whether the covid was deliberately released remains to be established.
Even if the release was accidental, the Chinese actions in banning travel from Wuhan within China, while allowing travel from Wuhan to the rest of the world are sufficient to condemn the CCP government for crimes against humanity.
Unfortunately from millennials down critical thinking is no longer taught in schools and Sinc , what about in Universities.? However I also see it in older people who were brought up to never question the so called experts , and also have a short term memories about past events .
There are a handful of “appeal to authority” sheeple on this blog.
There is nothing more infuriating than the modern progressive’s deference, bordering on worship, of supposed experts.
So much of what is wrong with the progressive world view stems from this fundamentally wrong philosophical axoim.
There may be more upcoming for him to think about
Two further points raised here
“Beyond Fauci’s fraud in denying the engineering likelihood, which is a big issue and deserves major investigation, there’s two other points that need to be discussed; and we will not see them in the media.
♦ First, the shift that everyone had noticed about two weeks ago – where the White House and media was now supporting discussion of the “lab leak theory” – starts to make sense.
The release of these emails was part of a FOIA fulfillment. The administrative state knew these emails were going to be released, and that explains why multiple vested interests started trying to get out in front of the information by opening up the “lab leak” discussion. In essence, knowing this information was about to enter the public bloodstream, all of those vested interests had a reason to get out in front of the story. Hence, the previously forbidden discussion(s) and topics were now approved for public debate.
That starts to bring us to the second point. Why would the Deep State release these emails, instead of just hiding them?
♦This second point should be very familiar to CTH readers…. The FOIA fulfillment of these emails has a very distinct fingerprint that implies there is something much larger in the background.”
More on why at
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/06/02/fauci-emails-show-u-s-scientists-knew-covid-looked-engineered-only-days-before-insisting-the-virus-was-natural/#more-212586
Just read some of Frankie’s wikipedia page – what a dork.
Doomlord:
For him it IS a problem. If the peasants wake up, there may well be heads on pikes outside our governing institutions – and his may well be one.
*Not a death threat*
Excellent typo!
What on earth do these people mean by “neoliberalism”?
I don’t blame experts though.
You can take or leave their opinions, which often conflict with each other.
I blame politicians and the media claiming to hold them to account, the opposition who only criticised them for not being draconic enough.
Hiding behind “the” Science which is coward’s code for ” these pubic service lifers in the health bureaucracy who are having their moment of unimagined power”
One of my grandsons will soon be going to ECU to study Law and Psychology. He is 17 and at the moment is not a left wing thinker and has actually supported Donald Trump. I can’t imagine in the current climate, what his chances are of entering Uni as a free thinking individual and not being turned into an indoctrinated Zombie. I hope I’m around long enough to encourage him to stay on the right path.
Yes I also think Sinc is being very naive when he thinks the impact would be zero.
One of my grandsons will soon be going to ECU to study Law and Psychology. He is 17 and at the moment is not a left wing thinker
He just needs to learn to be a good dissident- Keep his head down, recite the shibboleths (even though his heart is not in it- Most Communist officials’ weren’t, if you understand the stories…), pass the exams and assignments, and keep his circle of trust to the barest minimum.
And even then, be tight-lipped.
We are all dissidents now…
Freedom of speech would appear to be fairly central to all this.
Doomlord/Clam Chowder:
Our Leaders will soon start to realise the peasants are getting twitchy as the next virus emerges – the Oinkavirus “G4 EA H1N1” – which has crossed over to a human, now in hospital… but suddenly I can’t find the name of the hospital or even the region in China, things that were initially available.
The time has come to send China to Coventry – close the borders, refuse to trade and ban all interactions until they get their act together.
Sad but true. People keep scales glued to their eyes.
A lab accident was always far more likely than technicians eating pangolin sandwiches.
The problem is our left trusted the lying left wing msm, who were running the CCP propaganda, they were acting against the US govt, in particular Trump.
Traitors I say.
They ignored science, they called it debunked conspiracy theory.
Big tech censored it, many scientists were shunned.
President Xi was no doubt pleased with the useful idiots.
And XI calls out war threats, bombing threats if we don’t ignore this.
Much to hide.
Now we see Fauci was paying for bio weapons research in the enemies lab.
We should be scared
Lefties love “strict liability” offence legislation (when it suits) – all they need to do is apply the same logic to WuFlu – i.e. it was made in a CCP lab unless they can prove otherwise.
Even “Our ABC” has acknowledged that the CCP knowingly let it loose on the world.
Well if poor Frank is having palpitations by just catching up 12 months too late on the very viable hypothesis that the virus leaked from the Wuhan CCP lab, imagine how he’ll be when he learns about the greatest malpractice and malfeasance in the history of medicine and public health in the US?
That is, the failed policy and medical response from the US Federal government regulators (CDC, NIH etc), US university medical researchers, and the medical professional organizations (with one exception) to the overwhelming need for patient care for those with early and advanced COVID-19, when they knew that there were successful options for treating the disease early and avoiding hospitalisation and death.
Not only was there a failed response, there was an active campaign to suppress emerging successful clinical protocols, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin + antibiotics + zinc + asprin etc.
Tens of thousands died needlessly, without care that was withheld for reasons yet to be established …. but more than likely straight incompetence, tinged by chronic TDS.
Hey Frank …. read all about it and trash your subscription The Grauniad while you’re at it:
https://vimeo.com/553518199
Maybe to scare the bajeebies out of more people because the majority of people are refusing the vaccines.
The virus is not the killer, the vaccine is the killer!
https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
Riddle me this.
Fauxci is accused of funding gain of function research, causing millions of deaths.
Fauxci says “but the CDC website records only 9,210 Covid-19 only deaths”
Who is going to let that unravel?
That’s kind of not the point … the legacy “mockingbird” media take the presumption that their audience has a memory span of about 10 minutes. When the narrative turns, it turns on a dime, and everyone is supposed to pretend the previous narrative never existed. In the age of Internet with archival screen shots, that approach simply does not work.
Serial liars hate history because it’s so very difficult to get a story that remains consistent over a long period of time and shifting political objectives. Tom Woods pointed this out several years ago … and he’s both libertarian and a historian so they hate him double.
Gradually, one by one, each moderately intelligent person says, “I believed you and now what?!?” Trust, once lost, doesn’t come back in a hurry.
Loss of trust is not entirely a bad thing … it’s very healthy for many people to check and double check where they are being led to and who is leading them there … if they check by various means then all the better. I don’t have to remind anyone of the mistakes that have happened in the past, but I will at least make a passing mention, to nudge the lazy people.
He deeply emotionally loved being a sheep himself, and better than that he was allowed to lead a small crew of lesser sheep (known as Guardian readers) … all of this might be over. Shit happens … Thomas Frank might need to play hide and seek with his one conscience for a while … have a long sit and think about who is driving this bus and what sort of leader he has been following.
Boxcar says:
June 3, 2021 at 8:32 pm
Riddle me this.
Fauxci is accused of funding gain of function research, causing millions of deaths.
Fauxci says “but the CDC website records only 9,210 Covid-19 only deaths”
Who is going to let that unravel?
OK, so he only gets 9,210 consecutive life sentences. Meh!
Oh Winston … these are British peasants we are talking about.
Frank’s real problem is that if everyone turns out to be equally ignorant then he can’t lay claim to any special cognisance … that would bring him down a peg. Worse than that … if his conscience wins the tussle and he can no longer in good faith trust the people spoon feeding him dogshit yoghurt (mostly yoghurt so it’s OK) then he will have no other choice than to start thinking for himself … what? At this late stage in life?!? That’s gotta hurt.