Academic tin ear

Education Minister Alan Tudge gave a speech at the annual Universities Australia conference yesterday.
Here is how the AFR education editor described what he said (emphasis added):
Mr Tudge will instead push research commercialisation, student experience and freedom of speech, all of which are considered fringe agendas, as being among his main priorities, leaving the higher education sector to face an estimated $2.8 billion revenue shortfall for 2020-21.
I think if the education elites think that those issues constitute a fringe agenda, then there is going to be a lot of pain for the sector in the next few years.
Here are some of the things Alan Tudge said:
Let me start with what is my top priority in my portfolio, which is our research commercialisation agenda.
For example, it is clear that nearly all the incentives for an academic are geared towards publishing and that there are few incentives for translating research down the commercialisation path.
As one very senior scientist (who had been an entrepreneur) told me, when she told the university DVC that she wanted to commercialise her idea, the response was “well as long as it doesn’t interfere with your publications”.
It is the same with tackling social challenges. I recall asking one Vice-Chancellor why so few of the 2,800 education academics are trying to tackle the core strategic challenge in our schools of standards declining despite funding increasing. His response: “It is arguably not knowledge creation, and even if it was, it would struggle to get published in global journals because it would be entirely Australia-based.”
Looks like the Minister doesn’t like being told that his real-world concerns are getting in the way of academic careers and publication.
My second priority is back on international students, but more at the strategic medium term level, as opposed to the work that is occurring presently to try and get pilots up and running this year and dealing with the fiscal challenges of today.
As I had indicated previously, as we come out of COVID and get our borders open again, we will need to think differently about international students, taking into account four broad objectives:
- Providing revenue for institutions and the economy
- Enhancing the learning experience of Australian students
- Ensuring that we have the workforce skills that we need
- Strengthening our people to people linkages.
All are important, not just the first.
The sector’s social licence to print money has just been revoked.
But wait there is more:
Former Vice-Chancellor, Greg Craven, has made strong statements how this should be achieved.
Greg Craven – as far as I can work out – is in favour of quotas for international students.
After warming up – Alan Tudge starts reading the riot act.
Our public universities were initially established for one purpose: to educate Australians.
Let’s not forget this.
Then the killer line:
In the past several months, I have had almost every Vice-Chancellor talk to me about research and international students, but not many talk to me about their ambitions for Australian students.
Every VC should be sacking their government relations people. Today. Get new ones.
Let me finish with the essential value which underpins the very essence of a university: freedom of speech and freedom of academic inquiry.
It has been a long journey to protect what should be the core value of a university.
If it becomes apparent that universities remain unable or unwilling to adopt the Model Code, I will examine all options available to the Government to enforce it – which may include legislation.
Magnificent.
Mind you – Coalition governments tend to be all talk and no action. So whether Alan Tudge actually carries through remains to be seen.
Certainly this is most exciting thing I’ve seen from an Australian education minister since Brendan Nelson banned compulsory students unionism (only to be later reintroduced) and vetoed the funding of several post-modernist ARC grant funding decisions.
Nelson tended to speak softly but had a big stick. Hopefully Alan Tudge – who has already spoken loudly – also has a big stick. He is going to need it if he hopes to reform the university sector.
Mr Tudge will instead push research commercialisation, student experience and freedom of speech, all of which are considered fringe agendas…
The universities’ main agenda being the international student rort.
Tudge is of course on the money. One would hope that he will consider undoing the Dawkins “reforms” and sharply separate the teaching/vocational streams of universities from the research/academic. On the latter, we need much more focus in the research spend and much less airy-fairy quackery. On the former, our skills training is a very long way removed from the workplace demands.
While these are all laudable objectives, what about fighting Marxism in our Universities?
Not much point in all the rest if the Marxists are allowed to continue to poison our young.
Here here and hear hear.
Big_Nambas says:
June 4, 2021 at 8:46 am
10,000% correct.
Until that happens, this is hollow window-dressing designed to scamper a few election votes.
My children emerged from university unscathed by Marxism.
There are no Marxists in Australian universities. They have been hunted to extinction by the post-modernists.
I actually miss the Marxists.
Rosie says:
June 4, 2021 at 8:52 am
My children emerged from university unscathed by Marxism.
A common delusion, soon corrected when paying Australian tax.
“Big_Nambas says:
June 4, 2021 at 8:46 am
While these are all laudable objectives, what about fighting Marxism in our Universities?
Not much point in all the rest if the Marxists are allowed to continue to poison our young.”
Unlikely to happen….the universities are now fully captive…gone…it’s too late. The Marxists are in full control. As Jordan Peterson, James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian, Helen Pluckrose and others argue…..the universities as places to learn the humanities, social sciences and even law need to shut down and burnt to the ground.
Universities might have a future for science, medicine and engineering but that’s it.
“Sinclair Davidson says:
June 4, 2021 at 8:56 am
what about fighting Marxism in our Universities?
There are no Marxists in Australian universities. They have been hunted to extinction by the post-modernists.
I actually miss the Marxists.”
Quite so.
Too much ‘research’ funding is just a backdoor means for Big Pharma and Big Medical Devices to incentivise doctors to use their products without being seen to be directly financing medicos boondoggles…
Liberals never win these battles and their enemies know they won’t win.
Why? Take compulsory student unionism: Labor re-introduced it.
That is always their policy: smash what the Tories have done and re-establish their own policy.
Liberals, on the other hand, try a reform maybe once but when it comes to reintroducing it – again and again, as they take and re-take government, if necessary – they always quit.
Liberals eventually believe this conduct is ‘conservative’ in two senses: it preserves the status quo (the other side’s… but hey); and it shores up their credentials for bourgeois niceness – which will help them fight for things that really matter. Which things, of course, they won’t fight for either.
Yes.
A lot of academics don’t really want to hear what conservatives have to say.
Am I allowed to converse with you in real time again?
You great big mung bean.
There should be no more than, say, five universities in Australia.
I’m reminded of Humphrey Appleby chatting with a fellow mandarin about how a Hacker policy will badly affect British universities.
“Both of them,” Humphrey laments.
Seems to me that majority of these so called VCs of OUR University’s should be charged with treason. They have sold all Western University’s out to the highest bidder…CCP.
Of all the criticisms of universities, that one is the least credible.
This is by far the most interesting analysis of meritocracy, ‘equality’ of outcomes and universities in the US I’ve ever read.
Generous blockquote posted by Glenn Reynolds this week. Full article in The Chronicle is paywalled.
A fascinating essay on how the Ivy League ended up so left-wing.
First, start by getting rid of/ defunding pseudo-intellectual bullshyte like this and redirecting the $ to productive pursuits.
https://www.latrobe.edu.au/courses/gender-sexuality-and-diversity-studies
It’s the most credible, almost painfully bleeding obvious at this point:
-Macrobusiness.
And:
_Asia Society.
Being the students who’ve suffered the most from this dishonest treasonous anti-intellectual idiocy.
Exactly. To paraphrase the Perfesser, these faculties have lost their social(ist) license to exist.
As for students from Asia (i.e. bloody china) – distance learning only. Asia is not in any inconvenient time zone for this and if these “students” aren’t physically in this country they’ll no longer be automatically gifted citizenship (or placing additional strain on urban infrastructure and already overstretched taxpayer funded “services”).
There are few things that infuriate me more than these illiterate ingrates cheating their way through some utterly worthless degree, only to be then allowed to reside here permanently.
Enough.
P.S. Yes, the gliberals are utterly useless and they will not pursue any of Tudge’s points above with any semblance of vigour – in fact they probably won’t bother at all – too distracted by baseless sexual harrassment/assault claims, bailing out Disasterstan’s latest schlockdown with OPM and destroying the electrickery grid through the Year Net Zero agenda.
-International University Rankings.
If you exclude distance education students such that you are only looking at the students attending campuses, some Australian universities had more international students than domestic ones.
Tudge knows he’s pretending. The Coalition is still as terrified of the media as when Abbott presided. Run rabbits, run.
Who knows? Maybe there are some Liberals who can see what is happening with DeSantis and realise that actually bothering to fight the cultural wars can reap dividends.
Tudge needs to stop talking and start doing. Dont threaten to legislate, do it. Then there is no turning back unless another federal government changes it.
Arky – you do realise that not all Chinese students coming to Australia are CCP agents?
The Minister has been told that the incentives faced by academics are perverse and that it’s his job to fix them. Whether he likes that remains to be seen.
The postmodernists age Marxists, just they expanded from class analysis into PC stuff.
I used to hang about with the Marxism Today crowd in London in the mid 1980s. The Equalities agenda was pushed by people like Stuart Hall, Martin Jacques and Bea Campbell. It was taken up enthusiastically by the Greater London Council under Ken Livingstone. The universities became rife with it. Of course, as well as the PC we also had Trots and Tankies and grim old bastards like Hobsbawm. I’m certain it was taking hold in the US universities at the same time.
I’m pleased to hear the Minister say these things, but don’t see much point in modern universities. Ten would be ample in Australia.
Or one should hit them in the pocket by defunding far left studies, Political Economy and sociological.
If they don’t take notice of Tudge’s issues then really reverse the Dawkins ‘reforms’ by only retaining the original eight national universities and relegate the faux one’s Dawkins elevated back to teacher training colleges and attach them to major TAFE campuses to provide sub degree qualifications directly articulating from the vocational programs. They would struggle because the experienced vocationally competent lecturers they once had have been replaced with green/left socialists (same thing?) who could not teach advanced engineering, accounting etc. just gender studies and other woke rubbish that students realise wont get them a decent career. Tough luck they can close down altogether.
Here is some advice to help the honourable Mr Tudge balance the books:
Don’t waste Australian taxpayer money and time …
31 May, 2021: How a fight about the Great Barrier Reef has become a free speech test
