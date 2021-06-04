Music Maestro: June 4, 2021

7 Responses to Music Maestro: June 4, 2021

  1. C.L. says:
    June 4, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    They’ve got everything going on here except a decent song.

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  2. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 4, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    What? Awesome song.

    In the 1980s when it came out I was attracted by the line:

    Sipping down raki
    And reading Maynard Keynes

    Mind you, he pronounced it ‘Keynes’ as in key and not ‘Cains’.

  3. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 4, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    A parable playing out about the VicALP and the state?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAdanOoO2Zg

  4. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 4, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    Except we should not expect the ALP to be in any way repentant.

  5. Steve trickler says:
    June 4, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Binary Refinery – 1999 Trance.

    At least watch the launch and see how you go from there. You are on a flight to the Space Station.

    Excellent clip.

  6. buckshot says:
    June 4, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    Some music from BC (Before COVID), when people could leave their homes, assemble in public and not wear masks.

    Melbourne Ska

    Ancient history now.

