Airport 21

Only one of those ‘clicks’ will actually achieve anything. I think they are missing the point.
I love it! (Asexually)
Peak stupidity reached!
I noticed Listerine now have a rainbow coloured bottle of mouthwash in the shops “in support of LGBQTI youth”. Time and their bottom line will tell if it’s clever marketing.
Snotball says:
June 5, 2021 at 1:58 pm
Only one of those ‘clicks’ will actually achieve anything. I think they are missing the point.
did you not look at the comic?
Lol
If the whole world were LGBQTI the human race would be extinct within 70-80 years.
Lee says:
June 5, 2021 at 3:10 pm
If the whole world were LGBQTI the human race would be extinct within 70-80 years.
Which is why they are grooming inside schools and on Sesame Street/ABC Kids to get more fresh meat.
More evidence that clueless regressives have little clue how anything really works.
The endless pandering is getting a bit stomach churning.
Bela Bartok says at 3:12 pm:
” Lee says:
… at 3:10 pm
If the whole world were LGBQTI the human race would be extinct within 70-80 years.
Which is why they are grooming inside schools and on Sesame Street/ABC Kids to get more fresh meat.“
” Lee says:
… at 3:10 pm
If the whole world were LGBQTI the human race would be extinct within 70-80 years.
Which is why they are grooming inside schools and on Sesame Street/ABC Kids to get more fresh meat.“
My good chinas who are ghay – younger blokes in their 40s-50s, one is a trusted financial advisor, another is a dead ringer for Warwick Capper, neither are overtly so – assured me years ago that the peddlers’ search for new prey is continuous, unrelenting and obsessive. They despise ’em.
Am curious about what that implies about what goes on a mile high up with Royal Dutch Airlines when that seatbelt sign gets turned off.
If I am reading the photo right, that particular section of the plane’s cabin caters only for committed rainbow couples, i.e MM, FF & MF [with that latter designation for where one has transitioned].
Gives a new meaning to the term ”cabin fever”
That’s so ghey.
I’m just sick of it…..we’re swamped with this garbage. What was once a genuine desire for equal rights for gays and lesbians….something I have no problem with….has been replaced with this overt “celebration” of their lifestyle.
There will be an inevitable backlash to this….and it won’t be pretty.
What is really annoying about corporate virtue-signalling is the hypocrisy and cynicism that underlies it.
There was a story at Breitbart recently (sorry, can’t find it just now) about how mutinationals put their QWERTY symbols and colours on material in countries where there is no oppression, and leave it off in countries (e.g. the Middle East and other Muesli majority places) where being openly gay can attract the death penalty.
Sickening.
If and when the climate goes to hell in a handbag, flying LBGQTI+ will be among the first to be held to account.
I noticed Listerine now have a rainbow coloured bottle of mouthwash in the shops “in support of LGBQTI youth”
I am told it’s just a matter of taste.
Wow how dumb an add was that! Wonder what their health and safety people are doing?
So practical things like safety don’t matter as long as we do stuff in a way that doesn’t trigger the gender commissars to cancel our job, writings or membership of good society.
Looking at Qantas, where it seems that brown is not a colour in their “rainbow” of inclusion and culture.
Any plane fitted with the top two seat belts could result in injury or even death as a consequence of severe turbulence or sudden braking.
Yes, I know it’s a metaphor, but it’s still stupid.
It’s all marketing.
Like Norm McDonald, I. A deeply, deeply, deeply closeted gay man.
How do you think this cynicism makes me feel?
I have read medical research that indicates that a certain mouthwash gargled for a certain time helps in preventing contraction of Aids and Herpes orally. So may not be just corporate hand waving but good old marketing support for Number One clients.
I’m just sick of it…..we’re swamped with this garbage.
Now, we’re getting “teabagged” by cabin staff?
I’ll stick with coffee, thanks.
It is really weird that the airline thought that imagery made a quaint point. You would think there are certain things which would trouble them as an airline more glaringly than a cute image would amuse them.
Frankly, things that come in pairs will always look stupid with a QWERTY message. Serving a meal with two forks, a pilot with two right hands etc.
