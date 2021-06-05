Berk and Dills

There are a lot of things we are waiting for and the point I would make is the only way, the only way out of this pandemic is the successful roll-out of the vaccine… The virus, the virus is our enemy and the virus doesn’t sleep. The virus mutates, the virus thinks that this is a race.”
– As forlorn as Weimar and Sutton, James Merlino hallucinates about fresh supplies
The virus doesn’t think. Neither does Merlino.
‘That virus is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.’
Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?
The ‘vaccine’ doesn’t stop transmission – why does nobody call them out on this cognitive dissonance? “Only the vaccine can save us”, “The vaccine doesn’t stop transmission”
Why do we allow them to maintain these carefully curated media events? Where is the political opposition? Where are the non-captured scientists and medicos? Where are the non-captured journalists? Where is Peta Credlin? To ask is to know I guess. Sad.
Watching these morons flip from “the Biden vaccine is our only hope” to “Trump’s vaccines have caused an humanitarian disaster” when it all turns to shit will be something to behold.
The voice was that of James Merlino but the words, the words were those of Stairman Dan.
Impact of COVID Vaccinations on Mortality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSrc_s2Gqfw&t=39s
Paving the way to a vax apartheid.
Now waiting for the big corporates and the government to start segregating us into vaxd and not-vaxd.
Tucker Carlson Today Dr Peter McCullough May 7, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQKobdyZtpQ&t=18s
Hundreds of people gathered in London on Saturday 29, May, in an effort to protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC2xSasNNIQ
An interesting species of pandemic.
Here in NSW no-one has died from co-morbidities + Cv since October 2020.
Must be the only pandemic in history where no deaths for 8 months, (not attributable to a “vaccination”), produces unlimited politico/media hysteria.
Some advice for Mr. Merlino:
Steiner is coming.
The ridiculous language they use talking about this thing will see them as butts of jokes in years to come.
We have had SARS,
Anti-SemiteBird Flu, Swine Flu etc without screaming about ‘enemies within’ or unsleeping agents of Armageddon, and without closing economies.
I think such a stink is being attached to these draconian lockdowns in most jurisdictions (and eventually the rest as well) – even now the most ‘obvious’ measures like masks are being associated with Fauci whose fall from grace is orders of magnitude to rapid to be ascribed to mere gravity – that they will be reluctant to resort to them so quickly again.
The next flu will be in about 5 years – soon enough for people to remember.
The virus sounds like it should be Premier.
Microbes rule, ok.
Tailor made for a Downfall video.