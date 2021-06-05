Liberty Quote
If you haven’t learned to read, write or count after 10 years of school, another two aren’t going to do you much good.— Andrew Baker
-
Recent Comments
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- will on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mark A on Academic tin ear
- BorisG on Academic tin ear
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mark A on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Peter O’Brien – Building Back Better
- Makka on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- FlyingPigs on Peter O’Brien – Building Back Better
- FlyingPigs on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Music Maestro: June 4, 2021
- Peter O’Brien – Building Back Better
- “Another sleazy federal bureaucrat”
- 1 Percenter Outlaw Motormouth Gang
- Academic tin ear
- Lies, damned lies and the National Accounts
- Debby Does Malice
- Useful idiot mugged by reality
- The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women
- Old man’s friend clears his desk
- Seen To Be Done
- David Bidstrup guest post. We are doomed!!!!!!! Lock everyone up.
- Have these people never heard of Ivermectin?
- Johann-a-virus
- That is not an apology … This is an apology
- Motelier on how useless the Liberals are
- They would rather kill you than cure you
- The Communist minerals hegemony and the joy of regulation
- Christian Porter’s career is over
- Transmission lines: the latest subsidy for wind/solar
- Losing at ‘Chicken’
- Ivermectin the story continues
- Bat flu or Lab leak
- Lucky Lefty Lucy
- This is a real wind drought
- Victoria’s Covid “crisis”
- Facts pillowed
- Why is ivermectin success never reported in the mainstream news?
- Leaving Jonestown
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: June 4, 2021
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium?
Again?
May your posts be free of typos.
Welsome to Saturday!
Keep dem hamsters running!
Welsome, even.
No smoking ceremony will be entered into.
NKP.
It’s the smorgasboard that we’re famous for.
Try getting rid of that ear-worm.
Top 7?
Nice!
then the Catallaxyfiles.com new OF was formed.
NOT. HAPPY. LEIGH!
Megan says:
June 5, 2021 at 12:02 am
Sorry to jinx you, Megan.
Welcome….not sure what the hell my keyboard is playing at but me no like.
Maybe I’m just tired and emotional. Stupid, pointless lockdowns does that to one.
Well may we say GOD SAVE THE QUEEN, because nothing, will resurrect Ricky Slater!
A crucial coronavirus vaccination centre in Victoria was forced to move to make way for sex exhibition amid a statewide jab shortage.
The Department of Health and Royal Melbourne Hospital were told by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre managers to vacate the facility by June 30 to make way for the annual Sexpo event.
Malcolm Turnbull is not going to like the Weekend Oz.
In fact, he will be ropable.
You did, Nelson. My typos are usually the result of attempting to multitask with a DOS brain.
15! I’m way too slow for full back!
The Lancet piece was set up by Daszak. The general silence of ScienceMedPharma complex is about preserving government funding in the face of a turn in public sentiment following a lab leak involving gain of function research that kills millions and costs trillions to the world economy. Sure, TDS played a part in how the media played this but the Cathedral backs ScienceMed complex to the hilt. State dept. is aligned with the Cathedral so backs a cover-up because Trump as the avatar for everything that opposes the Cathedral must be stopped.
Dot says at 10:12 pm (at the other thingy):
Thanks Dot, I enjoyed that.
Ken Arthurson lives up here on the Coast, I met him some years back and found him to be the genuine article, and affable. He had a sharp mind and you would not want to back yourself against him in the serious stuff.
We were introduced by Peter Gallagher and Paul Broughton, who were putting together the Titans. I was involved with Peter in business and he had a high regard for Arthurson, which was good enough for me.
The Cat seems to be running at a speed slower than a Phillip Glass opera. Or it could simply be our woefully underperforming NBN connection.
I’ve stayed up late to finish reading The Midnight Library. Seems apt.
Megan says:
June 5, 2021 at 12:18 am
**** COMMODORE 64 BASIC V2 ****
64K RAM SYSTEM 38911 BASIC BYTES FREE
READY.
▮
Lame pics.
I guess masks shall be worn.
Perhaps not as intended.
priorities are important.
presumably ‘their’ pedofeelia.
🤣🤣🤣 Exactly, Nelson. Except I have no BYTES free at all. Which is, I suspect, the reason for regular memory failures. As for RAM, the less said about that the better.
Mark, the lame pics sometimes have an 18+ click-through. Do you put that there, or someone or something else? It does not seem that consistent, but then I click through regardless and take my chances… 🙂
Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
June 5, 2021 at 12:51 am
I think that is company policy, sometimes they ignore far riskier pictures than I usually post to keep innocents like you safe.
Fleccas Talks: Weekly clip roundup.
This Week In Culture #47
https://i.imgur.com/rkV1myZ.jpg
As long as your drive’s still spinning, Megan.
Oh, well, Mark. At least it keeps Audrey safe from the young ‘uns.
Might be time to address the inevitable speed issues by upgrading the brain with JiffyDOS.
Paddy drove to a neighbor’s farmhouse and knocked at the door.
A boy, about 9, opened the door. “Is your dad or mom home?” said Paddy.
“No, they went to town.”
“How about your brother, Micky? Is he here?”
“No, he went with Mom and Dad.”
Paddy stood there for a few minutes, shifting from one foot to the other, mumbling to himself, when the young boy says, “I know where all the tools are, if you want to borrow one, or I can give Dad a message.”
“Well,” said Paddy uncomfortably, ”
No, I really want to talk to your Dad, about your brother Micky getting my daughter Mary pregnant!”.
The boy thought for a moment, then said,
“You’ll have to talk to my Dad about that. I know he charges £50 for the bulls and £15 for the pigs, but I have no idea how much he charges for our Micky.”
It is. Accompanied by some nasty buzzing noises
Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
June 5, 2021 at 12:57 am
She looks nice though doesn’t she?
In her movies she always looked a bit skinny.
I’d need a hardware upgrade, but I don’t think the applicable parts are serviceable, nor under warranty.
Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
June 5, 2021 at 1:02 am
Monkey glands?
Running as fast as I can.
Audrey did well in the genetic lottery and made the most of it.
Time for me to try that organic recuperation bizzo. Cheers.
EXCLUSIVE
US paid PLA to engineer coronavirus
Anthony Fauci’s institute funded research by the Chinese military, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and American scientists to genetically manipulate coronaviruses soon before the pandemic hit.
By SHARRI MARKSON
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/06/is_fauci_a_fall_guy.html
Sundance is extraordinarily thorough in his research. Meticulous. Everything he asserts is based on a combination of researched fact and FOI that is gleaned from reliable outlets and crossed checked for veracity.
His thesis is very plausible IMO.
Is Fauci a fall guy?
So far, yes.
His wifey is yet to crack a mention, but it’ll drop eventually.
Getting over a ditch, the hard way.
mentioned in the fauci email drop
hard to dispute.
Johannes Leak.
Mark Knight.
Peter Broelman.
David Rowe.
Christian Adams.
Paul Thomas.
Peter Brookes.
Andy Davey.
Matt Pritchett.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Lisa Benson.
Lisa Benson #2.
Matt Margolis.
Chip Bok.
Chip Bok #2.
Dilbert
Thanks for the toons, Tom. Woke up, not too well, so it’s nice to have something to look at while I drink some hot milk and honey and return to bed.
Plus much discussion of this on the auld thread:
Yes. Nasty little virus. Tailor made for humans.
I don’t think it was deliberately released. Human error more likely.
Link back thread to a Vanity Fair article worth a look, in spite of its TDS.
In fact, the TDS is very revealing about how and why they sat on it for a year.
Biden and the Russian Bear ‘sensing weakness’ – Ramiriez, my choice today.