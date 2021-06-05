Open Forum: June 4, 2021

Posted on June 5, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
66 Responses to Open Forum: June 4, 2021

  1. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Podium?
    Again?

  2. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:02 am

    May your posts be free of typos.

  3. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Welsome to Saturday!

  5. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:04 am

    Welsome, even.

    No smoking ceremony will be entered into.

  6. Leigh Lowe says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:04 am

    NKP.
    It’s the smorgasboard that we’re famous for.
    Try getting rid of that ear-worm.

  8. FlyingPigs says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:12 am

    In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. 2 Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.

    then the Catallaxyfiles.com new OF was formed.

  10. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:13 am

    Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Welsome to Saturday!

    Sorry to jinx you, Megan.

  11. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:13 am

    Welcome….not sure what the hell my keyboard is playing at but me no like.

    Maybe I’m just tired and emotional. Stupid, pointless lockdowns does that to one.

  12. Dot says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:14 am

    Well may we say GOD SAVE THE QUEEN, because nothing, will resurrect Ricky Slater!

  13. Zyconoclast says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:14 am

    A crucial coronavirus vaccination centre in Victoria was forced to move to make way for sex exhibition amid a statewide jab shortage.

    The Department of Health and Royal Melbourne Hospital were told by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre managers to vacate the facility by June 30 to make way for the annual Sexpo event.

  14. feelthebern says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:16 am

    Malcolm Turnbull is not going to like the Weekend Oz.
    In fact, he will be ropable.

  15. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:18 am

    You did, Nelson. My typos are usually the result of attempting to multitask with a DOS brain.

  16. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:18 am

    15! I’m way too slow for full back!

  17. dover_beach says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:19 am

    And the Lancet piece presenting as a shot across the bow against anyone who dared bring up the lab potential.

    And the silence at the State dept?

    Yea naaaaa it was all TDS.

    The Lancet piece was set up by Daszak. The general silence of ScienceMedPharma complex is about preserving government funding in the face of a turn in public sentiment following a lab leak involving gain of function research that kills millions and costs trillions to the world economy. Sure, TDS played a part in how the media played this but the Cathedral backs ScienceMed complex to the hilt. State dept. is aligned with the Cathedral so backs a cover-up because Trump as the avatar for everything that opposes the Cathedral must be stopped.

  18. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:21 am

    Dot says at 10:12 pm (at the other thingy):

    “Better than the dickheaded, disrespectful eulogies.

    https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/inside-the-fulton-harrigan-feud-i-always-look-left-and-right-before-i-cross-the-road-20210524-p57upn.html“

    Thanks Dot, I enjoyed that.

    Ken Arthurson lives up here on the Coast, I met him some years back and found him to be the genuine article, and affable. He had a sharp mind and you would not want to back yourself against him in the serious stuff.

    We were introduced by Peter Gallagher and Paul Broughton, who were putting together the Titans. I was involved with Peter in business and he had a high regard for Arthurson, which was good enough for me.

  19. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:21 am

    The Cat seems to be running at a speed slower than a Phillip Glass opera. Or it could simply be our woefully underperforming NBN connection.

  20. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:23 am

    I’ve stayed up late to finish reading The Midnight Library. Seems apt.

  21. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:35 am

    Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:18 am

    DOS

        **** COMMODORE 64 BASIC V2 ****

     64K RAM SYSTEM  38911 BASIC BYTES FREE

     READY.

  22. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:36 am

    Lame pics.

  23. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:38 am

    The Department of Health and Royal Melbourne Hospital were told by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre managers to vacate the facility by June 30 to make way for the annual Sexpo event.

    I guess masks shall be worn.

    Perhaps not as intended.

  24. FlyingPigs says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:46 am

    Zyconoclast says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:14 am
    A crucial coronavirus vaccination centre in Victoria was forced to move to make way for sex exhibition amid a statewide jab shortage.

    The Department of Health and Royal Melbourne Hospital were told by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre managers to vacate the facility by June 30 to make way for the annual Sexpo event.

    priorities are important.

    presumably ‘their’ pedofeelia.

  25. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:49 am

    🤣🤣🤣 Exactly, Nelson. Except I have no BYTES free at all. Which is, I suspect, the reason for regular memory failures. As for RAM, the less said about that the better.

  26. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:51 am

    Mark, the lame pics sometimes have an 18+ click-through. Do you put that there, or someone or something else? It does not seem that consistent, but then I click through regardless and take my chances… 🙂

  27. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:54 am

    Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:51 am

    I think that is company policy, sometimes they ignore far riskier pictures than I usually post to keep innocents like you safe.

  28. Steve trickler says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:55 am

    Fleccas Talks: Weekly clip roundup.

    This Week In Culture #47

  30. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:56 am

    As long as your drive’s still spinning, Megan.

  31. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:57 am

    Oh, well, Mark. At least it keeps Audrey safe from the young ‘uns.

  32. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:58 am

    Might be time to address the inevitable speed issues by upgrading the brain with JiffyDOS.

  33. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:00 am

    Paddy drove to a neighbor’s farmhouse and knocked at the door.

    A boy, about 9, opened the door. “Is your dad or mom home?” said Paddy.
    “No, they went to town.”
    “How about your brother, Micky? Is he here?”
    “No, he went with Mom and Dad.”

    Paddy stood there for a few minutes, shifting from one foot to the other, mumbling to himself, when the young boy says, “I know where all the tools are, if you want to borrow one, or I can give Dad a message.”

    “Well,” said Paddy uncomfortably, ”
    No, I really want to talk to your Dad, about your brother Micky getting my daughter Mary pregnant!”.

    The boy thought for a moment, then said,

    “You’ll have to talk to my Dad about that. I know he charges £50 for the bulls and £15 for the pigs, but I have no idea how much he charges for our Micky.”

  34. Megan says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:00 am

    As long as your drive’s still spinning, Megan.

    It is. Accompanied by some nasty buzzing noises

  35. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:01 am

    Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 12:57 am

    Oh, well, Mark. At least it keeps Audrey safe from the young ‘uns.

    She looks nice though doesn’t she?
    In her movies she always looked a bit skinny.

  36. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:02 am

    I’d need a hardware upgrade, but I don’t think the applicable parts are serviceable, nor under warranty.

  37. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:05 am

    Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:02 am

    I’d need a hardware upgrade, but I don’t think the applicable parts are serviceable, nor under warranty.

    Monkey glands?
    Running as fast as I can.

  38. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:05 am

    Audrey did well in the genetic lottery and made the most of it.

  39. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:06 am

    Time for me to try that organic recuperation bizzo. Cheers.

  40. mh says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:19 am

    The NSW Premier deflected on Friday when she was asked a private question by a radio shock jock.

    Kyle Sandilands of the Kyle and Jackie O radio show asked Gladys Berejiklian: “Have you taken another lover yet?”

    The Premier responded ”Oh please …” before asking Mr Sandilands’ co-host: “Jackie, is he always like this with all the guests?”

    “Can we just move onto matters of state now?” she continued.

  41. mh says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:21 am

    EXCLUSIVE

    US paid PLA to engineer coronavirus
    Anthony Fauci’s institute funded research by the Chinese military, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and American scientists to genetically manipulate coronaviruses soon before the pandemic hit.
    By SHARRI MARKSON

  43. Makka says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:39 am

    Is Fauci a fall guy?

    Sundance is extraordinarily thorough in his research. Meticulous. Everything he asserts is based on a combination of researched fact and FOI that is gleaned from reliable outlets and crossed checked for veracity.

    His thesis is very plausible IMO.

  44. Steve trickler says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:50 am

    Is Fauci a fall guy?

    So far, yes.

    His wifey is yet to crack a mention, but it’ll drop eventually.

  45. Mark A says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:50 am

    Getting over a ditch, the hard way.

  46. FlyingPigs says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:52 am

    His wifey is yet to crack a mention, but it’ll drop eventually.

    mentioned in the fauci email drop

  47. FlyingPigs says:
    June 5, 2021 at 1:54 am

    His thesis is very plausible IMO.

    hard to dispute.

  65. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    June 5, 2021 at 4:59 am

    Thanks for the toons, Tom. Woke up, not too well, so it’s nice to have something to look at while I drink some hot milk and honey and return to bed.

    Plus much discussion of this on the auld thread:

    Fauci made it.

    It’s pretty obviously a gain of function fuck-up.

    Yes. Nasty little virus. Tailor made for humans.
    I don’t think it was deliberately released. Human error more likely.
    Link back thread to a Vanity Fair article worth a look, in spite of its TDS.
    In fact, the TDS is very revealing about how and why they sat on it for a year.

  66. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    June 5, 2021 at 5:00 am

    Biden and the Russian Bear ‘sensing weakness’ – Ramiriez, my choice today.

