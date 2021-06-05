Serfdom + Netflix + Welfare might be just the thing for most people

Although she’s big into “I told you so” mode, I’m not into that at all. In life, you never know when a tile might fall off a roof and hit you on the head. Same with who might get Covid or when. But I do agree with this by Sarah Hoyt, suitably amended.
I was
suicidally depressedamazed that no one else seemed to see it. Honestly? I still don’t understand why. The numbers from the Diamond Princess were clear enough, but more than that, the fact that our institutions announced they wouldn’t audit cases of Covid-19, meaning there was no penalty for inflating the numbers, which they were being given extra money for; and the “must not question” policies of the social media and news media made it obvious what was happening: it’s a scam.
Anyway, read her take, and with this I especially agree.
At the same time somehow the media, the panic, the insanity, was all in the holy name of convincing people this was the most lethal thing ever. Oh, and crashing the economy. And being able to steal the election. (Thank you, Americans. Even with all that shit, all the crazy bullshit, you voted for Trump in such numbers these assholes needed to fraud openly, in the light of day, in the most clumsy way possible.)
ALL OF IT was a political coup; a way to take down a successful president and install a China stooge. ALL OF IT.
That always seemed to be the agenda. Meantime, tradespeople I have been dealing with for years are shutting down their businesses with nothing to show for it other than years of effort thrown away because of an uncaring and completely clueless government (specially here in Victoria) and the credulous fools who vote for them. This seems sadly all too accurate.
The side effects of this are horrific: we have unemployed people…. We have people who missed their cancer diagnosis and are now dying. We have people who died of other illnesses, because going to the hospital wasn’t a thing…. We have elderly who started developing cognitive problems after being isolated for over a year. We have teens committing suicide. We have food wasted in big honking batches because restaurants were closed.
And there is this to dwell on as well from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance – Prevention & Treatment Protocols for COVID-19. But I will end going back to Sarah and her post where she wrote:
I urge you very strongly to look at the members of the Junta and their helpers, and visualize the real people behind the masks. Visualize people who destroy a country and the world for the sake of more power over everyone, and to keep their misdeeds from coming out.
I URGE you to contemplate that they’d rather reign in hell than serve in heaven.
And then, if you ever again believe any of the media-ginned-up hysterias without checking facts or using your brain, be aware that next time the “I told you so” will have teeth. That knee to the groin will go all the way up. Oh, not administered by me, but by those younger and with more to lose who will be absolutely tired of this shit.
And what comes after might not be civilization as we know it.
If you could not visualise today from what you knew in 2019, you will not be able to visualise what is coming in 2023. Civilisation as we know it has certainly gone. What’s next? Who knows? But what you do know is that the serfs didn’t mind serfdom at the time, so going forward, Serfdom + Netflix + Welfare (with the footie thrown in), might be just the thing for most people.
And then, just to finish off: What Happens When Doctors Can’t Tell the Truth?. A sample from the text:
“People are afraid to speak honestly,” said a doctor who immigrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union. “It’s like back to the USSR, where you could only speak to the ones you trust.” If the authorities found out, you could lose your job, your status, you could go to jail or worse. The fear here is not dissimilar.
Lots of things are not dissimilar.
This. The biggest event of my lifetime and 99% of this country is unaware it even happened.
indeed.
‘might be just the thing for most people.’
I’m not sure that follows. The real vote for Trump, and the unboosted vote for the other candidate, suggest that while a large proportion of people still unquestioningly trust the MSM, that proportion is not a majority – at least in the United States. In Victoria? Who knows. Time will tell. For hope, remember the 1990s.
I believe this why a number of high IQ people have said that the West ends around 2033. At this rate that date looks optimistic.
People have been tricked by COVID, or just go along to get along. This means the evil and Satanic powers know they can keep pulling these scams again and again.
Eventually there is a turning of the tide, but it usually involves civilisation ending bloodshed.
You’d have to be stupid and ignorant to not know this is where it is going.
Look back 20, or even ten years, and stuff has gotten unreal, completely tropo. So far left the spring back is going to make Stalin look like a pussy
I went to my cancer doctor the other day, at a radiation clinic in Melbourne. Normally there might be half a dozen people in the waiting room, sometimes more, but this time I was the only patient. People are not getting checked up or treated.
I swear, there will be a lot more deaths from neglect of real health issues than will ever die of Covid in this country. It may never be measured, but it will be real.
It’s rather pathetic, but I was actually looking forward to an appointment with an oncologist because it got me out of the house! And I was allowed to drive more than 5 km! Result was “fair to middling” only.
jupes, June 5, 2021 at 8:49 pm, says: ‘The biggest event of my lifetime and 99% of this country is unaware it even happened.’
Indeed. The realisation most people in Oz haven’t a clue is both frustrating and liberating. Frustrating for obvious reasons; liberating because we have not just had the veil drawn from the political process, but also had a light shone on the process of opinion formation of our friends and colleagues. Many historical mysteries can be resolved watching this vacancy of mind.
And this:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/06/james-howard-kunstler/what-if-the-big-lie-is-the-big-lie/
‘The downfall of Dr. Fauci is a watershed moment. There were so many more authorities caught lying over the past five years, but who got off scot-free — Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Comey (actually, the whole FBI and DOJ E-suites), John Brennan, James Clapper, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissman, Adam Schiff, and the editors and producers of the news media, plus the execs of social media — who not only disabled the truth at every opportunity, but just about destroyed the public’s grip on reality.
The result has been an utter collapse of authority in this land, so that now nobody who runs anything is credible, from the current pitiful president of the USA, to most elected and appointed officials, judges, corporate CEOs, college deans and presidents, and now “The Science” itself. Just remember: there is still a sizable faction in America of people who are deeply interested in ascertaining the truth about a lot of things. They are aiming to get at it, too, for example, the truth about the 2020 election. Maybe now you can begin to see why this is important.
Yet the cable news channels were really at it last night (Thursday) with Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper of CNN, and the slippery crew at MSNBC, strenuously assailing the Arizona election audit with their usual battery of opprobrious slogans…’
Yes. It is beyond most peoples comprehension that have been succored by the media, politicians, technocrats and health bureaucrats over Covid, and before that climate change which set the agenda for accepting bullshit science and expert advice. When you walk out your door and it’s freezing and blame global warming, you would think most people would wake up. But on queue the ABC propaganda machine doubles down to provide a convenient timely explanation so you don’t have to bother your head about impure thoughts that might shake up your belief system. Much easier to zombie walk through it all.
Yes in the last five years we’ve learnt how truly evil the political establishment and their presstitutes are. As for the lieborals here, you wouldn’t piss on them if they were on fire.
If the old thief were a normal man, you would expect him to now and then look back it his inglorious career with some regret, but I’m sure, when he’s lucid, he’s actually quite pleased with himself.
We know all this but what can we do against the globalist tyranny.
Thanks to Catallaxy, JoNova, Quadrant and others for keeping our spirits up with the truth.
Yep.
bradd says:
Thoughts are with you Bradd. Also in Victoria I had to wait three weeks for urgent breast scan because of Covid back log. Fortunately friend managed to jump system for me but had to pay. My outcome sounds better than yours but keep positive and most of all your sense of self. Sending smiles.
And what comes after might not be civilization as we know it.
And everyone thinks the preppers are tin hats…. maybe not so anymore
In Victoriastan today, Dear Leader Dan gave Victorians a “message of hope” from his home as he prepares to return to office.
But here’s another message of hope from the Victorian people to Dan:
“Stay at home and dont come back”.
Indeed.
There’s a good chance if half knew or know, they’d lie about it too.
Where’s Never Trumper bowtie Pusmonitor, trying to find a positive Economic out take from COVID?
there not just ‘not aware’, they refuse to believe the evidence.
I think its a form of cognitive defence. The truth is just too much to fathom and would destroy their beliefs.