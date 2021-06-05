Vicki Campion guest post. We need to wake up over port deals

If you have decided that our bed partners in politics are the story, then you should be interested in at least what country we are in bed with and what we are giving them in return for their share of the doona.
While pages have been dedicated to the newest relationships of MPs, most recently Anthony Albanese and Christian Porter, there is a relatively stark silence to an issue of foreign ownership of our national assets made more disturbing by its obscurity.
It began with a line in the May budget that made no sense to most, and where alarm bells did not ring until this week’s Senate estimates.
In 2014, the NSW Government privatised the Port of Newcastle and it is now half-owned by a Chinese corporation with direct links to the Chinese Communist Party. This corporation, which openly states it is guided by “Xi Jinping thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” has control over the pricing of our coal exports through the port.
Seven years ago, we had Julia Gillard’s Asian Century, and we saw China’s burgeoning middle class as a river of gold for our trade, travel and education.
The jewel in the crown of the international coal trade is the Port of Newcastle, so dominant globally, coal is priced after it – but with this budget item, questions are asked if this would allow China to rob us of our debt-paying commodity and achieve its publicly stated objective of building a robotic container terminal at the port.
When Townsville-based Senator Susan McDonald asked if the conditions that allowed the port to be sold to China in 2014 would be allowed today she was told by bureaucrats that she was asking “hypothetical” questions.
“This acquisition predates those reforms,” she was told.
When asked if it was accepted that the China Merchants Group were key actors in the Belt and Road initiative they were told: “That’s not something we have an answer for right here.”
When pressed further, they were told: “We are getting into the territory of becoming quite specific.”
We cannot afford to allow our concerns about foreign ownership of national infrastructure to be obfuscated by suits under the glare of committee lights.
Estimates are to get into the grit – and if the Coalition’s own Senate team is concerned enough to dedicate lines of questioning in regards to the domination China will hold over our top commodity, the bureaucracy should answer, rather in one case, spending more than six minutes garbling to one question without providing a thread of transparency.
Yes, they agreed under Senator Matt Canavan’s questioning, there had been a consultation process into a review of national access.
No, the bureaucrats said, no submissions had been made public. A final report had not been written – yet, they had made changes in the May budget.
So was the consultation held in good faith? An emphatic yes.
We have a globally significant port that China now has a 50 per cent stake in, with an obscure budget line that poses to replace the port with a robot container terminal and most questions Senators addressed to the top of the bureaucracy were abandoned to be answered: “On notice”.
Through their vagueness they have lost – they drown in the wake of their power.
Sources say they will bring the changes in a giant omnibus bill next sitting where detail will be lost in the volume.
Australian politics a few years ago appeared naive about the wider ramifications of a totalitarian regime’s investment in our farms, land, ports and mines.
We sat back as Rio Tinto, our largest iron ore miner, went within a whisker of being sold to the Chinese State-Owned Enterprise, Chinalco.
Australia supplies China with about 60 per cent of their iron ore needs which they use, amongst many other things, to build their military.
Perhaps uncomfortable with that relationship, they are developing alternatives.
With the West slowly cottoning on, Chinas brutal communist regime has pivoted to paying off tin pot dictatorships.
Right now they are buying their way into new iron ore in the West African nation of Guinea to undercut Australia biggest export commodity through alleged forced labour and child workers.
China’s communist government has poured trillions into Africa through the belt and road program, loaning ludicrous money to impoverished counties knowing they can repossess key infrastructure when they inevitably miss their repayments.
Our worldview from 2014 must change. Democracy and a liberal rule-based system are in retreat. Our form of government in Australia is in the distinct minority.
If you treasure this system, and the freedoms it bought you, and you want your children to experience it to the extent you did then it must go beyond rhetoric to the substance of our strength, and our ownership of the largest coal exporting port in the world, is a vital part of this.
If the government wants to get under the doona with China, we should at least consider the divorce bill first.
The Chinese can’t take any of these ports, farms or mines with them. Cut out the emotion and explain what the real issue with their ownership of these assets is?
Ownership of strategic assets is a concern, but I’m more worried about green activism coming through in financial markets. Might be worth shining a light of the “price” of debt NAB’s Corporate & Institutional Bank recently extracted from the Port.
Spot on.
If the Chinese want to overpay for an underperforming cash stream why not let them.
Every reader of this site should know that in the event of any future conflict with China, Australia’s biggest problem is likely to be our Commie sympathising trade unions. Read Hal Colebatch about the union resistance during WWII if you don’t believe this. And yet what has the Coalition done to ensure that every Australian child is informed of this truly dark part of Australia’s history as part of the National Curriculum? Absolutely zero.
Too long, written by a woman.
Translation: “A young lady is more intelligent than me and that hurts my feelings.”
Just to give you an idea how awesome this kid is;
– she grew up in a very small regional town in a very full house (she’s eldest of five and her Mum was a Family Day Care Provider)
– she shares the work on the remote farm she calls home
– she wrangles two intensely active toddlers
– she share-cares a 97-year-old
– she writes the weekly News Corpse column
– she works for Llew in sitting weeks
– she manages Barnaby behind the scenes
– she commutes to Canberra by road and does endless hours of driving on some terrible roads
– she is continually updating her knowledge on an enormous range of subjects
– she is a successful investor
– she makes more sense than some Catallaxy commenters and reaches more readers than most Catallaxy commenters
Hence the misogynist Rabbi Putin’s hurt feelings.
Cardimona:
I was utterly unaware of this – the China buying half the port bit – I was aware of the Melbourne and Darwin port fiasco.
Just how much of Australia has been sold off to these vultures, and where has the money gone?
And why is the bureaucracy allowed to hide the facts by saying “We’ll take the question on notice?” Just answer the bloody question, you arrogant bastards or get the sack.
Oh and you can explain your wealthy lifestyle on the miserly salary we pay you.
I’ve been told (perhaps it’s wrong) that the Chinese owned farms use mainly Chinese workers on visas (maybe different now with wuflu) and that the workers aren’t employed under Australian rules and conditions but are a form of guest worker paid in yuan back in China and given only food and lodging here. The produce from the farms isn’t sold on the open market but exported directly back to China. In effect they are much the same as farms on the Chinese mainland just remotely located. If true how does this ownership help Australia? If most of the inputs are supplied from China and the cost of labour etc is paid an China and the produce is not sold but exported to China?
Consider, if the Chinese bought a few mines, used Chinese labor (paid in China with yaun) to operate them and exported the coal directly to China through transport and port and shipping companies all Chinese owned businesses. Would this be good for Australia?
sfw:
Of course not, sfw.
The question should be “Why have our negotiators not taken into account reciprocity in our contracts with other nations?”
I suspect we know why, but it would be considered libelous to voice our suspicions.
+1 Winston – that should be part of their annual performance review.
Sounds like their OBOR plan, sfw.
No – that’s a feature, not a bug.
The poet of Newcastle doesn’t control the price of coal that passes through it, that’s just fundamentally incorrect.
Port* lol
If the Chinese want to overpay for an underperforming cash stream why not let them.
The Chinese aren’t stupid.
Ask your self why.
To me, the Port of Darwin is even more vexing. What was Morrison and co. thinking giving China the long lease on one of our most strategic port. Australia has a huge northern coastline and to know we are now so vulnerable makes my hair stand on end.
Nah, don’t be coy.
Explain the security threat or stfu.
There’s no HUMINT that can be gained by ownership that can’t be gained much cheaper through other means.
If the issue is operations then there are regulatory remedies. In a time of conflict it would just be seized.
What’s the security issue?
China is our enemy. We may not be in a shooting war with them yet, but they have nothing but hostile intent toward us. Selling strategic assets to them is stupid beyond belief.
Why would a government allow such a sale?
Why are bureaucrats making decisions on this? Who put them in charge?
What’s the security issue?
Control of strategic assets.
Duh.
Could a Senator demand, and expect to get, or the demandee be forced to provide, a detailed written reply to a question?
Seems to me that the bureaucracy needs to be told who the boss is.
I suppose it’s not their fault. They’ve had their arses kissed by elected MPs for many years.
Already happened.
They own cape Preston and it’s port (well lease from Clive) near Karratha and Karara near Geraldton.
Both have large Chinese workforce paid beer money in Aus the rest in China.
Can’t provide a single example of how the threat would materialise. Quelle surprise.
Treason.
Can’t provide a single example of how the threat would materialise. Quelle surprise.
Access to the content data of containers moving through the port.
It allows an ongoing assessment of the logistical significance of the port with respect to military and commercial activity.
Access to the ports IT infrastructure allows pre-embedding of robot software that could cripple the ports IT infrastructure and the hardware that does the physical container handling.
You need to read less poor science fiction.
You don’t need ownership for a cyber vulnerability to be exploited, that’s stupid. Container data is not militarily significant, they know what’s in the containers cause they sent most of them lol. That port doesn’t handle military equipment, that’s a separate facility.
Assessing the ‘logistical significance whatever that means could be done through OSINT let alone non-open source means available to PRC intelligence agencies, paying for ownership for that outcome would be retarded.
There are a lot of glossy textbook ideologues here. Next we’ll get a lecture on the theory of comparative advantage. Sack cloth and Port wasn’t it?
I’m looking forward to an Australian company being given day to day control over Tianjin Port. Ha ha.
Seems to me that the bureaucracy needs to be told who the boss is.
This is a huge challenge as Tony Abbott found out. Canbra is an insular parasitic place populated by 3rd and 4th generation indoctrinated pubes with bludge ‘degrees’. The only people in Canbra who know what work is are the tradies who make sure the toilets flush.
Holy hell you’re stupid.
and the cleaners
Didn’t Confucius say “Unused power creeps inexorably into the hands of another”?
If you treasure the Murray-Darling Basin, and the freedoms it bought you, and you want your children to experience it to the extent you did then it must go beyond rhetoric to the substance of our strength, and our ownership of one of the largest river systems in the world, is a vital part of this.
–
Or is that Barnaby’s franchise??
https://www.talisonlithium.com/greenbushes-project
GREENBUSHES
HOME TO THE WORLD’S PREMIER LITHIUM MINERAL ASSET.
Ownership is given here:
In a time of conflict it would just be seized.
As a going concern no doubt.
Foreign ownership isn’t a problem if it is a level playing field but they are hard to find.
From Wiki:
“SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd (SGSPAA), trading as Jemena, is an Australian company that owns, manages or operates energy infrastructure assets in the eastern states of Australia including Queensland and New South Wales, and gas pipelines and gas and electricity distribution networks in Victoria and the Northern Territory.[1] It is 60% owned by State Grid Corporation of China and 40% by Singapore Power.[2]”.
We’re dumber than dumb.
How many countries routinely permit strategic assets to be sold to CCP-aligned entities? Even if the purchase is designed as a partial commodity hedge I doubt it’s the first thing governments in Singapore or Manilla or Taipei are contemplating each shiny Monday. How strategic is the Port of Newcastle? The world’s largest bulk coal loader seems serious enough, and access for rail infrastructure and all those Novacastrians and the it is the ancestral home of the Knights! What’s the risk? Seems super low unless your imagination turns to visualising Chinese Marines jumping ship to play havoc? But, could a malicious ownership facilitate infrastructure plans that whither and reduce the long term value of the asset?
“privatisation” what a fucking joke.
We’re dumber than dumb.
No our treacherous, incompetent political class and their pubic ‘service’ masters are. Too many lawyers and fArts graduates.
How strategic is the Port of Newcastle? The world’s largest bulk coal loader seems serious enough, and access for rail infrastructure and all those Novacastrians and the it is the ancestral home of the Knights! What’s the risk?
It is conceivable that with a sufficient number of such assets they might exercise monopoly tendencies. It’s hard to imagine there isn’t self-interest at work.
It’s hard to imagine there isn’t the States self-interest at work.