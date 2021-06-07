Just like Eichmann, historical race hater caught, sentenced

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from international cricket, pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets he posted between 2012 and 2013.
Robinson will not be available for the second Test against New Zealand starting Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.
“Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county,” England said about the Sussex bowler…
He posted the tweets, which were racist and sexist in nature, when he was 18 and 19.
They resurfaced during the first day of the Test, overshadowing his impressive performance.
Robinson was close to tears as he issued an apology after stumps on day one in which he said he was not racist or sexist.
What a monster.
I hope that racist homophobic bigot incel gets what he deserves in prison!
“Robinson was close to tears.”
There’s his problem.
I’m SO glad social media didn’t exist when I was in my teens/early twenties….I said things way worse (which I regret to this day) then this young man, no doubt I probably would have expressed them on the internet too (had it existed in its current form) and my embarrassment and regret would be a hundredfold what it is.
Just crazy.
Soviet style denouncement meat grinder working its way through everyone and everything.
Peak 1984. Unperson.
“Robinson was close to tears.”
There’s his problem.
Should have been: Fuck you cockheads, go and get fucked!
Liberalism is a punitive religion with no grace or forgiveness.
Kids, delete all your social media if you want a job.
How is the third one even controversial?
(Well, I suppose the idea of class for wymminses will be white-centric and patriarchy.)
The other two are just boyish jokes.
You would have to look at them and then decide what “he was ‘really’ doing” through rather tenuous logic.
That has been the progressive success over the last few years, I suppose. The cobweb like logic that ties racism to a daggy joke, always the weakest linking in claiming umbrage, has been removed and now we go immediately from a word in a text to slavery or genocide.
Well, he is a white male heterosexual, so needs to be put in his place.
If only he had tweeted that all jews are evil and Donald Trump should be lynched, he’d have been OK…
What sort of person trawls through Twitter from a teenager looking for controversy?
Grigs.
“What sort of person trawls through Twitter from a teenager looking for controversy?”
Progressives.
The ‘kids’ are the ones lining up the ‘guilty’ in front of a wall.
“Well, he is a white male heterosexual, so needs to be put in his place.
If only he had tweeted that all jooos are evil and Donald Trump should be lynched, he’d have been OK…”
Quite so…imagine if his name was Ahmed Rahman, a British cricketer of Pakistani origin, and he was found to have made anti-Semitic tweets in his teens and beyond…you reckon he would have been suspended? I think not.
In the UK, the land where everything is policed except crime, this is a very serious offence indeed.
My new phrase to such explanatory demands is “Go f**k yourself”. It is surprisingly cathartic.
and I’m also looking for my old ‘Kevin Bloody Wilson’ cassette, where I will blast it through the speakers in my F250, when next stopped by an ‘extinction rebellion protest.
They will ‘literally shake’ in fear.
Cancelled over a dopey schoolboy level joke from nine years ago!
Mindboggling.
Seeing that it is the England cricket team, I would normally be mildly amused at the petty levels of PC, but on reflection I am getting seriously alarmed about the number of historical “facts” being dug up about prominent people and the disastrous effects these have on the victim’s career and reputation. Never mind that many of these events never happened, forever tarred with the “guilty,but….” brush.
Nobody is safe from the poisonous scolds.
I backgrounded with about five reports on this ‘story.’
None featured the actual Tweets – including the ABC.
Official reason: We don’t want to spread da hate.
Actual reason: Readers would say ‘is that all?’ and side with him.
Fancy just accepting it.
Fancy crying about it.
That’s how we end up like this.
You have got to wonder where the real men are.
Pretty sure he would have some aboriginal ancestry, that still trumps everything at this point.
BTW these attackers are going to be so pleased to find that God is also recording all their faults daily for a future day of judgement, you know they like that.
I know he wants to play cricket and there’s a good living to be made doing that.
Perfectly understandable.
That said, he missed an opportunity for greatness here – and that saddens me. He could have said: NO! – I will not apologise for harmless jokes I made when I was 18. If that means no more cricket – so be it.
I don’t blame him for being upset. Poor kid could see his dreams being destroyed and knew there was nothing he could do to save them. No team mates or officials willing to step in.
Absolute nightmare.
It’s not just the soccer league that needs to be booed
Err struth,
Tweeting some of those lyrics would be “problematic” in current year.
Who’s the captain?
He needs to step up and get a commonsense resolution.
I TOLD you to forget professional sport.
Stop following any of it and maybe one day young men will again be able to play for their countries without being hounded by a pack of green haired, vitriol filed virgins.
Totally agree Arky.
Go local or go home, err…
I was thinking about playing it next gig……….doubt I will.
Times certainly have changed.
Justin Trudeau still has his job after attending a party in blackface. Just sayin’…
Truly devastating for him.
I hope the English public support him. That’s where the action will be, if the public support him and appreciate his cricketing prowess.
Sad, making a man debase himself over nothing. Aren’t cricketers meant to be stoic? Can’t imagine Botham or even Warne grovelling like this. There’s is a good podcast somewhere of Wasim Akram saying he and his teammates loved having the third man take this piss out if them.
So there is no statute of limitations with the wokerati, but I guess we all knew that.
The charges just don’t stick. Are there ayshean emojis for round-eyes? Probably. Are there crass girls without class? Definitely. Are there boorish blokes who don’t know how to treat others? For sure.
Bridge –> Build –> Traverse
IOW, get over it, you lily-livered, crass, idjits!
Pour encourageur les autres, comrades
Kids are so honest before they become adults and burdened by pretentious and woke society
I am not impressed with Ollie bursting into tears – it suggests he may soon be joining Our Bonce Higgins in the loony bin, learning how to write in circles about being a pre-teenager still in your late twenties.
Would John Snow have sobbed? I know Thommo would have adopted the rickw line just up the page – “Garn gets tuft!”
The more important point though is made in a response to an earlier post, by C.L. at 12:45 pm:
It is Ollie’s lot, his contemporaries, who are enforcing the new expectations – Bono Pocock, LeDumb James from netball, the Yale and Oxford graduates who now spend years learning nothing and emerge to run the show, the brave warriors from Buy Luxurious Mansions such as Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head last week – mostly peacefully (by Cameron Deriggs who is black so there is no media interest).
PS. Already the modern clichés are galloping up the rise, heading home under the roses – this from some astonished MCC official: “We are better than this” … aaarrrggghhh!
Buccaneer @ 1:51… “Justin Trudeau still has his job after attending a party in blackface. Just sayin’…”
Yeah, but he gets a ‘woke’ free pass.
I play Kevin Bloody Wilson all the time in my ute and sing “Santa Clause” in public all the time.
I am certain the most self-righteous lefty has said or written things in his or her past that he or she should not have.
In fact it is a given.
There is no forgiveness in these people’s hearts, unless you’re on their side politically.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ollie-robinsons-quite-a-cricketer-a-few-thoughtless-twitter-swipes-in-2012-have-hit-his-career-for-six-h6znjgcsd
Rod Liddle in good form.
What’s wrong with encouraging girls to have class?
Let us be honest, it was the first tweet that got the MCC shitting themselves. EVERYONE IS SCARED OF ACHHMED, “I KEEEEL YOUU”
If that first tweet didn’t exist but the other two did, this piss weak coward would not be in trouble now.
What’s wrong with encouraging girls to have class?
Exactly.
Especially as boys these days are demonised and lectured on how to behave by the wokesters.
I don’t care what his views are or were. I don’t obtain my political etc. views from sportsmen, I just want them to be good at their chosen sport. Naive, I know.
I have some sympathy for the lad.
Most commenters here are a good deal older than he is, and have perhaps forgotten how vulnerable an inexperienced young person can be. I was nowhere near as tough then as I am now, and am not Robinsona Crusoe. He has just got a foothold in a very competitive world, and is terrified that he might lose it all.
Also, who among us has never said or done something that would be deemed worthy of expulsion from woke society if it had been recorded and dragged up to haunt us years later? Luckily for most of us, those things weren’t recorded until quite recently.
Still, his team-mates (especially the captain) and the toxic parasites called sports administrators are absolute trash for not standing up for him.
No balls.
Robert Byrd (friends with many former and current Democrats) was a former member of the KKK; doesn’t seem to have setback his political career.
Wal1957, if we don’t keep pointing out the abject hypocrisy of left elites, tell me who might?
Can you imagine the wankers trying to pull this crapon the mold Yorkshire players of the past .They woud kick their marxist asses off the pitch .
Rants from people with no skin in the game above.
johanna says at 6:13 pm:
Certainly, most assuredly.
Wayne Bennett in rugby league is well known for his acerbic sarcasm directed at those who self righteously hook into players, as their first response, when bad news about them surfaces.
I was a conference a week or so ago and OZ cricket coach Justin Langer was the guest speaker. He said that his primary piece of advice for any young sports person or budding entertainer: stay away from social media. Yep.