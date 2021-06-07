m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse

Reigning Gold Quill Award winner Russell Jackson has spent much of 2021 researching and reporting on historical child abuse at VFL clubs in the 1970s. He started with a story on Rod Owens which included a passage on his abuse, then a more expansive look at Darrel Ray who coached the St Kilda Little League side for 11 years and used his power and influence to abuse a string of boys, aided by team manager Albert Briggs. On the weekend Jackson posted another harrowing tale of John Dennis Morice who was in a similar position for Carlton for four years, with similarly criminal results.

Once you start pulling at the threads on this kind of story, it takes a long time to unravel. Jackson is most definitely not finished, as there is much more to uncover from what was a shameful time in the VFL’s history. That league’s modern successor, the AFL, has not as yet reported on this story through its journalistic arm AFL Media, even though both St Kilda and Carlton have made statements to Jackson. Today the Fox Sports site made its first report on the matter, with Tom Morris being suitably respectful of Jackson’s scoop. It remains to be seen whether that report or ones like it will make it to the Herald-Sun or other News Corp outlets.

Catallaxy readers might recall that the AFL did not make a submission to the Royal Commission into institutional responses to childhood sexual abuse. Sports institutions got off relatively scot free, in fact, despite sports being a prime locus of young children in their most vulnerable years. I bring this up not to throw the AFL to the wolves of the culture wars, though Cats may wish to do so, but to point out that the league has not wanted to address this issue in the past, and to this date has still not addressed it, even with a simple report in AFL Media.

Only the naive would think that the paedophile curse was restricted to two VFL clubs in those days, not to mention other state leagues, or suburban and rural footy. The more reporting that Russell Jackson does, the more the silence by the AFL will seem poor in retrospect. There must be a reckoning, and that will only start by acknowledging the truth.

  1. Albatross says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Reigning Gold Quill Award winner

    Stopped reading right there.

  2. Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    More clear evidence that child abuse was a broad societal issue winked at by too many of the adults in charge back then.

  3. Albatross says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:04 pm
    More clear evidence that child abuse was a broad societal issue winked at by too many of the adults in charge back then.

    What a pile of dribbling codshit. The real child abusers are those promoting transgenderism to children. Funny how those promoting this absurd historicism and sexualised medical experimentation on children overlap exactly. Really activates the almonds.

  4. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    AFL must address historical child abuse

    No.

    Fifty years ago.

    It makes as much sense as suing a company for liability for a defective product fifty years ago.

    If you removed the corporate veil – no one can be held accountable.

    All the AFL can do is compensate and follow current policy.

    They can do nothing more. That is to say, they can actually do very little.

    You may as well hold an auto de fei for dead prisoners or fugitives that are well past their expected lifespan.

  5. mundi says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    The AFL are also tax cheats.

    The ability not to pay tax is only for sporting clubs and associations. The AFL is a limited liability company – who you can not join or become a member of, so is neither a club nor association. The AFL consitution declares 18 members – which receive money from the AFL – this is illegal for a club or association – members are not allowed to recieve money and yet claim tax free status.

    The AFL has quite simply relied on neither government being game enough to call them out on it.

    If you try and start your own sporting body, and run it like the AFL, you will get dragged to the courts for tax evasion in your first year.

    The AFL are masters of cover ups and spin. Everything is done quitely behind back doors with links all through government.

  6. Seco says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    Sure, right after the Australian Labor Party do the same. You’d agree hey Monty.

  7. Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    I’m referring to the constant figure pointing at the Catholic church being responsible for all historic sex abuse because Latin rite priests are celibate.

    A completely separate issue to the current transgender epidemic.

    Not to mention the constant finger pointing at me being the cat’s resident ‘hysterical scold’.

  8. Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Finger pointing at the Catholic church of which Monty is also guilty.

  9. Seco says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    If only football coaches could marry…

  10. Timothy Neilson says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    The AFL is a limited liability company – who you can not join or become a member of,

    If you join one of the AFL Clubs, you become a “member”, in the Corporations Act sense, of a limited liability company (liable, I think, to contribute some token amount if the company goes broke).
    Is “AFL membership” similar, or is it just even more of a glorified season ticket than a club membership?

  11. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    The AFL are also tax cheats.

    Having an organisational structure that is fully compliant with the law of the land and results in not paying does not make you a ‘tax cheat’.

  12. Megan says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    The AFL is a cartel. Tells you all you need to know.

  13. Ed Case says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    Fifty years ago.

    It makes as much sense as suing a company for liability for a defective product fifty years ago.

    Not too many 50 year old products still in use today.
    Human children from 50 years ago, that’s a different story.

  14. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    More clear evidence that child abuse was a broad societal issue winked at by too many of the adults in charge back then.

    Exactly.

    Sports teachers abused far more kids than Priests ever will.

  15. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    It was well known when growing up you had to be careful around swimming teachers and scout masters.

  16. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Human children from 50 years ago, that’s a different story.

    Presumably they’ve been adults for 40 years.

    The management is totally different.
    Any offenders are likely dead.
    The chance of proving any case civilly let alone criminally is very low.
    Then there is the issue of corporate succession – is the AFL or current VFL actually liable, if at all, not the clubs, if at all?

  17. JC says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    Exactly.

    Sports teachers abused far more kids than Priests ever will.

    I was shocked reading this. We were living in the US and huge scandal broke out about young boys being molested by scout masters. The WSJ suggested that parents work on the assumption that all scout masters were molesters. FMD

  18. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    Does that include abuse of a 13 year old girl by an on-field player during a game?
    Destroyed her life basically.

  19. Chris M says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    Get you claims in now, Viklabor might on the cusp of making this stuff legal.

  20. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:15 pm

    If only football coaches could marry…

    This Wins.

  21. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    JC the US is very familiar with child molesters, the elite stole an election to make a rockspider president, gives you some idea of their toleration fof filth .

  22. MatrixTransform says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    mUnty postures about good and right and proper.

    he’s an activist

    use The Force mUnty

  23. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Good post, Monster.
    I agree with you – provided, of course, that it doesn’t turn into an ABC-style jamboree.

  24. Old Lefty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    The royal commission was, of course, just a political hit job on enemies of the cultural revolution, intended to get at Abbott through discrediting the churches, and in particular the Catholic Church.

    The Tasmanian government has commissioned an inquiry of its own into state institutions, including the state education department, which McClellan and his wise monkeys completely ignored.

  25. Old Lefty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    NSW police have charged a lezzo PE teacher at Cromer High (state school) with abuse of a female student in the 80s, as one of the outcomes of the strike force set up after the Teachers’ Pet series. Don’t, of course, bother looking for ABC reporting on the case: there isn’t any.

  26. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    More clear evidence that child abuse was a broad societal issue winked at by too many of the adults in charge back then.

    The Royal Commission was into the institutional responses, not technically the abuses themselves. The Catholic Church has deserved everything coming to it on this issue, and the fact that the AFL is only now being scrutinised for what is a terrible history of its own does not absolve church leaders for failing their flocks.

    Russell’s reporting has been exemplary, but it doesn’t contain any detail at all on the institutional response by the clubs and league to these men. I believe the current St Kilda and Carlton executives who claim no knowledge of the historical offences, but it is an indictment that they don’t know to be honest. It should be a permanent stain on the history that everyone at the club should be aware of, not hidden behind a veil of shameful secrecy.

    Russell’s specialty appears to be telling the victims’ stories, which is the necessary first step but not the last. There are other footy journos with different backgrounds who should be following up the institutional aspects of the offences: how the offenders operated for years before being rumbled, whether anyone at the club knew, how long the offenders lasted between their first “strike” with management and when they left the club, whether they were finally kicked out because of the offences or not. So much more reporting to do. We can’t have another RC, presumably, so the journos will have to step up on behalf of the victims.

  27. a happy little debunker says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    An offender who worked at a Mental health facility
    An offender that worked as a School teacher

    Seems to me that these offenders were able to parley their trusted roles in the Victorian Government into ever greater opportunities at offending.
    Rather than seeking redress from the Footy Clubs, maybe the victims should be asking for compensation from the Government departments who had given these perverts these ‘positions of trust’.

    BTW – these perverts probably never honour the maxim ‘ Don’t shit where you eat’…

  28. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    The Catholic Church has deserved everything coming to it on this issue

    You mean like false claims, the RC taking on claims of proven perjurers and false accusers, obnoxious schadenfreude at the dodgy Pell verdict, vandalisation of Carmelite monasteries, a talking point for dumb bigots; even after Pell made his own reforms?

  29. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    You mean like false claims, the RC taking on claims of proven perjurers and false accusers, obnoxious schadenfreude at the dodgy Pell verdict, vandalisation of Carmelite monasteries, a talking point for dumb bigots; even after Pell made his own reforms?

    Yes, Dot. On balance, what the Church did was far, far worse than those things. Doesn’t make those things right in isolation, of course, but they deserved what they got.

  30. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    “m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse”

    I stopped reading right there….this is the same person who joined in the pile on of an innocent man…who called him here on the Cat a “rock spider”.

  31. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    I played school-boys league and union from Grade 1 through to adolescence and into my 20s. In that time, we were with – travelled with, shared change-rooms etc with – older boys or men, coached by teachers and non-teachers. Never saw or experienced or heard tell of anything untoward in all those years.

    However, in a professional setting years later, one coach I remembered (but didn’t know per se) was revealed to be an abuser and was convicted. I realised that it didn’t really matter what even a large number of blokes might remember.

    These animals are very sneaky and usher particular boys away to private domains without anyone knowing. It is impossible to tell how big the icebergs of damage truly are.

    The presence of women coaches, mentors and married couples in youth sporting scenes is – IMO – crucial. A danger period is – or used to be – that period when boys left schools-based competition and entered the clubs, with their various non-registered outsiders in coaching and other roles. Clubs used to cultivate a Marine Corps-style roughhousing culture meant to take boys away from play and into sport. This promoted a boof-headed ethos within which, paradoxically, predators could camoflauge themselves in machismo.

    My five cents’ worth from the other codes.

  32. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    It was well known when growing up you had to be careful around swimming teachers and scout masters.

    This.

  33. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Yes, Dot. On balance, what the Church did was far, far worse than those things. Doesn’t make those things right in isolation, of course, but they deserved what they got.

    “The church” did not do this. Your views are absurd and border on a class based libel.

  34. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    Bit of shush from you Dot, you’re embarrassing yourself.

  35. Rex Anger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    Bit of shush from you Dot, you’re embarrassing yourself.

    Says the religious zealot himself…

  36. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    No, you shut up, you are embarrassing yourself.

    The church deserved false accusations, bigotry and vandalism because of the sins of very few – an awful metric, but less proportionally in other churches, sporting & cultural groups and schools.

    You can’t be serious monty.

    You must want a pogrom against the State schools and ALP.

  37. candy says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    Well let’s see what Louise Milligan says about it all.

    Not Catholics – so I am guessing nothing.

  38. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    Mont, you have a credibility problem, as Dot correctly points out.

    You wanted Pell GOT because he was an ideological enemy.

  39. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    “class-based libel” LOL, come on Dot, give it a rest.

    Part of the point of this post is to shift attention from the Church, who have had their whack, to non-secular institutions. You are not helping.

  40. Boambee John says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    On balance, what the Church did was far, far worse than those things.

    Let me re-phrase this.

    “On balance, what the VFL/AFL did was far, far worse than those things.”

    Neither “the Church” nor the “AFL/VFL” did these things. Individuals did those perverted things. Where the higher organisations need to be held to account is in their responses.

    In retrospect, Cdl Pell’s actions with the Melbourne Response, and his attempts to make VICPOL act appropriately will be seen as exemplars of what organisations should do about their bad apples. I wonder will the now leaders of the AFL/VFL have the courage to match Cdl Pell? And will their predecessors attempt to duck shove their own failings on those who followed them (as happened with Cdl Pell)?

  41. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    A small edit Candy…..”Not Catholics or conservatives – so I am guessing nothing“.

  42. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    “Mont, you have a credibility problem, as Dot correctly points out.

    You wanted Pell GOT because he was an ideological enemy.”

    Correct.

  43. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    Oh…and what about the ALP addressing historical abuse at young Labor camps?

  44. feelthebern says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    Did any of the AFL clubs have an electric shock machine in their basements?

  45. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    I don’t believe in collective punishment monty.

    You do, and you extend it to the most misinformed, bigoted & some of the worst categories of criminal vigilantism; fraud, intimidation, vandalism, barratry, perjury and incitement.

  46. Rex Mango says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    BoN, excellent point. A 13 year old girl was abused by a professional footballer & Vicpol/Security infront thousands of people, live on tv at the MCG.

  47. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Mont, you have a credibility problem, as Dot correctly points out.

    You wanted Pell GOT because he was an ideological enemy.

    To be honest Lad, I was surprised when Pell was had up on charges. The Melbourne Response had some major flaws, and Pell was to blame for those, but I didn’t think he was an actual rock spider.

    He was convicted by a jury of his peers, and as far as I could make out at the time from this large distance, he got as fair a trial as could be expected under such circumstances. Then the High Court decided that a jury couldn’t be trusted with something as important as a trial under those circumstances. That is their prerogative.

    No one got what they wanted out of this sorry affair. The real villains are the perpetrators, and to a different (and lesser?) extent those who enabled them. We know the names of the perps in the AFL cases, but the unanswered question now is what happened during those 11 years at St Kilda and four years at Carlton behind the scenes in clubrooms. Was there a similarly shameful cover up by club officials, did they attempt to sweep reports under the carpet like the Church? If so, they also deserve what the Church copped.

  48. Rex Anger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    , but I didn’t think he was an actual rock spider.

    Riiiight…

  49. Forester says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    What should happen is an enquiry into why VicPol turned a blind eye and covered it all up.

    I was in scouts and swimming during the 1960s and never witnessed or experienced anything untoward. But I certainly would have had no fear of telling my parents if I had.

  50. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    Stunning and brave.

  51. Rex Anger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    he got as fair a trial as could be expected under such circumstances

    I.E. None.

    . Then the High Court decided that a jury couldn’t be trusted with something as important as a trial under those circumstance

    Cheap shot, but nothing new from our mendacious m0nster…

    No one got what they wanted out of this sorry affair

    Nobody on your side, anyway.

  52. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    “but I didn’t think he was an actual rock spider.”

    Then why did you call him one?

    “m0nty says:
    December 13, 2019 at 10:49 am
    “We need to free a convicted rock spider to try to fix up centuries-old corruption in the Church” seems like an odd take.”

    You’re a hypocrite….and a particularly disgraceful one at that.

  53. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    The Melbourne Response had some major flaws, and Pell was to blame for those

    What are they?

    but I didn’t think he was an actual rock spider.

    He isn’t. The offences were physically and chronologically impossible. His accuser perjured himself in the committal and changed his complaint affidavit at least three times.

    Let’s not go into the utter lack of professionalism and malfeasance of Fox, Waller, Wallingford & Kidd right now.

    He was convicted by a jury of his peers, and as far as I could make out at the time from this large distance, he got as fair a trial as could be expected under such circumstances. Then the High Court decided that a jury couldn’t be trusted with something as important as a trial under those circumstances. That is their prerogative.

    Piffle. They ruled that the case against him was so flawed that it was a miscarriage of justice under the relevant Victorian criminal appeal provisions. His mistrial (held in secret) was actually 1 – 11 not guilty.

    Feel free to talk about the AFL anytime.

  54. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    Then why did you call him one?

    He was convicted of being one, at that stage. He was officially a rock spider. His status has since changed.

  55. rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    What should happen is an enquiry into why VicPol turned a blind eye and covered it all up.

    Exactly.

  56. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    Feel free to talk about the AFL anytime.

    I’m trying to, but you keep bringing up the Church! Geez.

  57. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    BoN, excellent point. A 13 year old girl was abused by a professional footballer & Vicpol/Security infront thousands of people, live on tv at the MCG.

    Yes, a low point in Australian sport and Australian society.

    The child abuser was then awarded with the AOTY honour.

  58. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    I’m trying to, but you keep bringing up the Church! Geez.

    Actually you did. At 7:44 PM.

  59. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    “He was convicted of being one, at that stage. He was officially a rock spider. His status has since changed.”

    And you never retracted…by the way fatso…no one is ever “officially a rock spider”.

  60. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    “I’m trying to, but you keep bringing up the Church! Geez”

    Because you have zero credibility.

  61. rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    he got as fair a trial as could be expected under such circumstances

    That’s so bloody Soviet.

    A fair trial is an absolute thing, not a relative thing.

  63. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    Me: let’s talk about rock spiders in institutions other than the Church

    Cats: BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHURCH

  64. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    Chat: Let’s discuss the VFL/AFL

    No one: Monty, 7:44 PM – Catholic church, whatabouttisms.

  65. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    “m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:10 pm
    Me: let’s talk about rock spiders in institutions other than the Church

    Cats: BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHURCH”

    MONTY HAS ZERO CREDIBILITY.

  66. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    Don’t go through life with such a hair trigger, Dot. It’s not healthy.

  67. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    Neither’s a BMI of 50, but you do you.

  68. Boambee John says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:58 pm
    Then why did you call him one?

    He was convicted of being one, at that stage. He was officially a rock spider. His status has since changed.

    Weak as p1ss. I was going to suggest that munty stop squirming, but how else can a worm move?

  69. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    More popcorn, anyone?

  70. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    🍿🍿🍿

  71. rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    AFL must address historical child abuse

    How? Throw around large amounts of $? Say sorry on behalf of individuals who perpetrated these vile acts and those who failed to act?

    Holding organisations accountable for the actions of individuals within them is ridiculous unless the organisation openly supported the very same actions.

    All this idiocy amounts to is a recipe for the destruction of everything.

    It’s societal scorched earth.

    Imagine if some rock spider infiltrated fantasy football and then decades later……

  72. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:25 pm

    m0nty – did I not warn you this was going to happen?

  73. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    “rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:24 pm”

    Excellent comment.

  74. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    He brought it on himself.

  75. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:25 pm
    m0nty – did I not warn you this was going to happen?

    Such low hanging fruit:

    Monstrous rock spider stays in gaol. Good.

  76. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Rick makes a good point.
    There has to be a balance between ‘righting wrongs’ and just letting go of things no-one alive is guilty of (when and if that is the case).

    Now, because there usually aren’t too many of these historical criminals still around, the discourse usually becomes one centering on ‘institutions.’ So, for example, the media continually blamed ‘the Church’ for abuse or – to get back on topic – the AFL. But that is a gross injustice to the hundreds of thousands of people who ARE ‘the Church’ and the ‘AFL.’

    What it seems to boil down to, alas, is grievance spokesmen needing the institution because only the institution can a) pay out; and b) satisfy the summit fever of campaigners by inaugurating ‘cultural change.’

  77. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    It’s just red and blue teams to monty.

    Just a childish game dressed up in adult attire.

  78. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    m0nty – did I not warn you this was going to happen?

    Like I said, day ending in Y, enh.

    Cats are not the audience for this post. What I am trying to do is add to pressure on the AFL to address the issue, from a range of different angles.

  79. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    From the OT

    Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:20 pm
    Andrew Bolt revealed tonight that Cardinal Pell has arrived back in Sydney and is in quarantine. It’s his 80th birthday tomorrow. Happy Birthday Cardinal Pell.

    Here here!

  80. Rex Anger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    What it seems to boil down to, alas, is grievance spokesmen needing the institution because only the institution can a) pay out; and b) satisfy the summit fever of campaigners by inaugurating ‘cultural change.’

    Which Benito M0ntylini pretty much admitted to below:

    What I am trying to do is add to pressure on the AFL to address the issue, from a range of different angles.

  81. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    I back your reportage, Monster.
    Post updates, as they occur.

  82. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    Now, because there usually aren’t too many of these historical criminals still around, the discourse usually becomes one centering on ‘institutions.’ So, for example, the media continually blamed ‘the Church’ for abuse or – to get back on topic – the AFL. But that is a gross injustice to the hundreds of thousands of people who ARE ‘the Church’ and the ‘AFL.’

    What it seems to boil down to, alas, is grievance spokesmen needing the institution because only the institution can a) pay out; and b) satisfy the summit fever of campaigners by inaugurating ‘cultural change.’

    I think it’s important to note that the Church was singled out for treatment because of the known history of sending offenders to different parishes and letting them reoffend. I don’t know of many other societal institutions that did that, or at least not to that extent. Maybe I am ignorant on that point, I am sure I will be educated in this thread if so.

    Specifically, we just don’t know yet whether there were any board members or other such powerbrokers in 1970s VFL footy who enabled offenders to reoffend. The fact that Ray and Briggs lasted for 11 years in their positions suggests something should have been done earlier. That’s the missing piece, the institutional response.

    What is the point of going over old offences? First, because the victims deserve the truth to come out, if anyone other than the perpetrators is to blame for the offences, for them to find some sense of relief that their suffering was not quietly condoned by society. Second, if the institutions are partly to blame, then yes pay outs are warranted, these are ruined lives we are talking about here. I don’t think the cultural change issue is relevant in sport, though.

  83. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Second, if the institutions are partly to blame, then yes pay outs are warranted, these are ruined lives we are talking about here. I don’t think the cultural change issue is relevant in sport, though.

    How is the AFL in 2021 morally (or legally) obligated for what happened in a VFL club (not the VFL itself) in the 1970s?

  84. m0nty says:
    June 7, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    How is the AFL in 2021 morally (or legally) obligated for what happened in a VFL club (not the VFL itself) in the 1970s?

    It’s effectively the same organisation, Dot. If St Kilda gets sued and loses money, it will ask the AFL for extra handouts. That’s how it works in practice.

  85. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    They should be paid out of the suitor’s fund or insurance. I can’t fathom the morality of making a club or the AFL pay up, for what what happened up to five decades ago. There is no moral fault that can be carried like that.

    There are many generations of different managers that have cycled through.

  86. Seco says:
    June 7, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    Someone could probably point it out but has Monty ever said anything about the Labor Party and the rock spiders amongst its ranks? Nobody can convince me that nobody in the Labor Party knew about Collins.

    And just on this topic, in most cases local cops knew and did nothing. End of story – it stops with them. The fact is this was considered something weirdly accepted but not talked about in those days and it seems not many people knew how to deal with the men in question especially since cops turned a blind eye. Gerard Henderson often a brings up the ABC program which sympathetically treated pedos. The Greens were all for it back in the day and don’t get started on the arts and Hollywood. And why is it overwhelmingly boys singled out?

    Go after the AFL for sins 50 years ago? Sure, why not. I’m done with Collingwood anyway thanks to their racism bullshit kowtowing to Harry O. May as well put a bullet in the rest of it.

  87. dover_beach says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:05 pm

    Doesn’t make those things right in isolation, of course, but they deserved what they got.

    That makes no sense. If something is not right, it is undeserved.

  88. dover_beach says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:19 pm

    Rick makes a good point.
    There has to be a balance between ‘righting wrongs’ and just letting go of things no-one alive is guilty of (when and if that is the case).

    Now, because there usually aren’t too many of these historical criminals still around, the discourse usually becomes one centering on ‘institutions.’ So, for example, the media continually blamed ‘the Church’ for abuse or – to get back on topic – the AFL. But that is a gross injustice to the hundreds of thousands of people who ARE ‘the Church’ and the ‘AFL.’

    What it seems to boil down to, alas, is grievance spokesmen needing the institution because only the institution can a) pay out; and b) satisfy the summit fever of campaigners by inaugurating ‘cultural change.’

    This.

  89. dover_beach says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:25 pm

    I think it’s important to note that the Church was singled out for treatment because of the known history of sending offenders to different parishes and letting them reoffend. I don’t know of many other societal institutions that did that, or at least not to that extent. Maybe I am ignorant on that point, I am sure I will be educated in this thread if so.

    Old Lefty’s work on reporting child abuse in the State system suggests that did this as well. Still, is there a difference in asking for someone’s resignation and moving them to another school or parish? Both moves seem to involve just moving the offenders to others along the line.

  90. thefrollickingmole says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:26 pm

    Its simple, pedos will naturally seek out positions that give them access to kids, preferably with the cover of a large organization.

    That means larger proportions of teachers, sports, clergy, police, scouts, musicians, welfare workers, pollies etc will be pedo nests.
    Its the nature of the people involved to do this and since almost no organization has historically done well in preventing it, very effective for the predators.

    How do you square the circle of trusted organizations being colonized by abusers?
    Any predators caught should be punished but how do you avoid damaging what in may cases are useful organizations to the wider community?

  91. m0nty says:
    June 8, 2021 at 12:16 am

    Old Lefty’s work on reporting child abuse in the State system suggests that did this as well. Still, is there a difference in asking for someone’s resignation and moving them to another school or parish? Both moves seem to involve just moving the offenders to others along the line.

    If the practice of demanding resignations resulted in reoffending at other schools, then yes the institution was to blame. I don’t know how prevalent that was.

    I think there is a difference in what the Church did, as they directly enabled further offending with directives from the highest regional levels.

