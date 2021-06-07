The economy is not roaring back

Last week the National Accounts data came out.
Today’s National Accounts have confirmed Australia’s economy is now bigger than it was pre-pandemic, a feat no major advanced economy has achieved.
We’re continuing to lead the world in our economic comeback – with our economy growing by 1.8% in the March quarter. pic.twitter.com/Pvu94PNlvO
To be fair it wasn’t all a bad news story – but it isn’t quite the good news story it has been talked up to be.
Yes – we are bigger than we were some 18 months ago. But … so what?
It is not enough to get back to where you were – we need to recover what we have lost.
So I downloaded some data from the ABS and simply extrapolated the the data from December 2019 to the present to get a guesstimate of where we could/would have been and then compared that to where we are.
So looking first at GDP – yes we are back to slightly above December 2019 levels, but …
The ‘lost GDP’ is $105 billion (and counting).
Then looking at Household Expenditure.
The ‘lost household expenditure’ is $106 billion (and counting).
Things could be worse – but we shouldn’t pretend that we’re out of the woods.
Update: GDP per capita.
Lost GDP per capita is $3766.
Aside from the obvious effects of border closure, the loss of migration is a drag on GDP growth. As it won’t be back for a while, that part has to be deducted from trend.
So the loss of GDP is about equal to the loss of Household Expenditure?
Do our governments collectively then crow about “saving the economy” by infrastructure investment replacing the losses in business investment etc.?
GDP includes government spending. A completely stupid and irrelevant socialist measure.
Real GDP per capita growth, please.
In the middle of last year, locked down in Melbourne, surviving on the kindness of strangers (thanks fellow tax payers) I picked September 2021 as the months for when things start to go pear shaped.
Actually this is great news. It shows our GDP can rise without the Ponzy Scheme of immigration!
Just need to increase net migration to a couple of million in the second half and she’ll be right mate.
I do not think it is possible to randomly shut down businesses for days or weeks without having some adverse effect on the economy.
Isn’t it great that debt doesn’t matter!
Are you off by a factor of 10 at the end there – lost GDP per capita?
Chinese exceptionalism smashed the world economy.
Real GDP growth is from the application of technology and movement of resources to more profitable areas. What you’re talking about is GDP transfer. Taking the productivity of a goat herder and moving it to Australia.
And where exactly do all those advanced-purchase toilet rolls that we are still holding fit into these numbers?
You do know that we have huge hoarded assets that have not likely been accounted for.
That’s also my question.
Hey Prof, please look into it.
That GDP per capita per person. So if I multiply through by the 26 million people we have in Australia that works out to just under $98 billion. Ball park with my other numbers.
the loss of migration is a drag on GDP growth
But an improver of job prospects for the less skilled, and of per capita GDP.
Hey Prof.
Eyeballing that last graph, the red actual line is on 19,500 and the blue forecast line is on about 19,700, a diff of just 200.
OK I think I got it now. The “loss” is represented by the area between the two lines, not the current linear diff.
Yep got it. Thanks Sinc.
Please do it.
I have an op-ed with one of the major dailies already. They are sitting on it.
They (unusually) don’t wish to contradict a Coalition government “narrative”?
That’s a massive whack.
Yes.
‘Lost’, in what sense? Compared to a better ‘eliminate and quarantine at the border’ strategy? To a ‘let it rip’ approach? If the latter, factoring in private avoidance behaviour might have left GDP/person lower still: the most widely accepted data series suggest population mortality can reach at least 0.3% in middle sized, middle income economies. Surely if it had, economic performance would have been worse?
The counterfactual I’m calculating is “Covid never happened”. The alternative inherent in your comment is that we have to accept that we’ll be permanently poorer as a result of Covid.
I will assume that you don’t understand what COVID actually is.
Over 30 Coronaviruses cause the common cold (out of about 100+ viruses in total). Yes, thousands of people die each year from complications of the common cold, flu and similar diseases.
Houseflies carry another kind of coronavirus (N95, IIRC).
We blew up the economy for absolutely nothing; not to mention permanently risking our hitherto remaining civil liberties.
One would think that if the Keynesian stimulus theory was right, then any disaster would leave us better off. They claim WWII ended the Great Depression, don’t they? Larry Summers claimed that the tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 was a boost to their economy.
https://www.independent.org/news/article.asp?id=3015
Common sense departed this train some time ago.
Here we go
Really, not the 6 – 8 known to infect humans? But perhaps you work at the Wuhan institute 😉
Okay, then 6 – 8 out of 100+ viruses.
It’s a nothing burger and always has been.
The projections were woefully incompetent and the horror stories were from recycled news stories about dead refugees or retracted papers – or fake doctors on Twitter or Tik Tok.
Pusmonitor clasping at strawmen.
Sad.
Cops mowing down sunbathers at Bondi beach?
Dr Kate Ahmad should be strung up like Mussolini.
The only things roaring are government spending, government debt and asset prices in our bubble economy.
All of the cherry-picked stats are meaningless for as long as we persist with the fantasy that extraordinary fiscal and monetary measures are really not all the extraordinary after all, and that we can (at some yet to be defined point in the future) simply stroll away from those measures and get back to the pre-virus normal.
Aside from the obvious effects of border closure, the loss of migration is a drag on GDP growth.
Who gives a rat’s? GDP per capita is the only thing that counts.
“…the most widely accepted data series suggest population mortality can reach at least 0.3% in middle sized, middle income economies.”
And?
Try doing a multi-variate analysis with age and co-morbidities – it tells a very different story.
CV-19, unlike say normal seasonal flu, is as near as makes no odds harmless the those under 20.
Unlike swine flu, asian flu etc, CV19 is an insignificant risk to an infant.
If you are over average life expectancy, the risk is higher, but you are still ten times more likely to be killed by something else.
Lockdowns make things worse, not better – you are 100 times more likely to catch CV19 indoors than out, and the hotter it is, the lower the outdoor risk.
Masks are of little to no benefit at avoiding the spread of CV19, and actually significantly increase the risk of bacterial and other infections when worn for > 4 hours at a time.
Standard, generic and cheap anti-virals like ivermectin (a drug that is safer than aspirin, BTW) are effective at keeping symptoms below the level requiring hospitalisation.
Now, granted, we didn’t know all of this when it all started, but we do now. So why is Vic in a lockdown?
Why are we panicking about a nasty flu to kills the old and infirm, but leaves the young and healthy with barely an issue? Did we ask the old and infirm about this?
I mean, I’m sure they don’t want to die (who does?), but do you really think an 80 year old would demand crippling debt for the grand-kids just to live a a few years more? I almost guarantee you most would say “Don’t worry about me, I’ve had a good life. Think of the kids – look after them first.”
The down dip in that chart needs to have a big arrow to it with the label “Government Helping”.
The rebound in the chart needs to have another arrow with the label “Government starts looking for other people to help”.
That’s basically what happened here. Government dived in to help, completely fucked things up, they realised they completely fucked things up, all of them have been quietly backing away ever since with the exception of Victoria.