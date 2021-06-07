The economy is not roaring back

Last week the National Accounts data came out.

Today’s National Accounts have confirmed Australia’s economy is now bigger than it was pre-pandemic, a feat no major advanced economy has achieved. We’re continuing to lead the world in our economic comeback – with our economy growing by 1.8% in the March quarter. pic.twitter.com/Pvu94PNlvO — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) June 2, 2021

To be fair it wasn’t all a bad news story – but it isn’t quite the good news story it has been talked up to be.

Yes – we are bigger than we were some 18 months ago. But … so what?

It is not enough to get back to where you were – we need to recover what we have lost.

So I downloaded some data from the ABS and simply extrapolated the the data from December 2019 to the present to get a guesstimate of where we could/would have been and then compared that to where we are.

So looking first at GDP – yes we are back to slightly above December 2019 levels, but …

The ‘lost GDP’ is $105 billion (and counting).

Then looking at Household Expenditure.

The ‘lost household expenditure’ is $106 billion (and counting).

Things could be worse – but we shouldn’t pretend that we’re out of the woods.

Update: GDP per capita.

Lost GDP per capita is $3766.