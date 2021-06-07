The stupidest generation

I no longer know how to deal with any of this. I saw a man driving alone the other day with a mask on his face. See if you can guess which paper is which.
|Nine new cases as Melbourne battles mystery cluster
|Melbourne has recorded an alarming spike in cases, just days before a 14-day lockdown is meant to end. Health authorities are racing to contain a mystery cluster involving the more infectious Delta va…
Melbourne has recorded an alarming spike in cases, just days before a 14-day lockdown is meant to end.
In Victoria 9 new cases is an “alarming spike”.
Meanwhile, European countries are lifting their restrictions even though they’re still recording hundreds or even thousands of new cases a day.
Alarms going off everywhere. It’s the alarmingest alarming thing ever to sound the alarm!
Until tomorrow.
Panic stations on full alert above.
Nine cases is “alarming”?
The inmates have well and truly taken over the asylum in Victoria.
But I guess we have known that for at least 15 months here.
Let’s not forget in the newly released emails Fauci said in February 2020, right at the start of all this:
And that is exactly what I’d been saying from day one. It’s like trying to screen out mosquitos using chicken wire. This virus is about 0.1 μm in size, and even the N95 masks are only designed to stop 3 μm particles – thirty times bigger. And the supermarket mask pore size is larger again.
The droplet issue also is stupid, because tiny droplets dry out rapidly, thereby freeing their load of virus particles – right in front of your nose for you to breathe in.
You cannot design a mask to keep out a virus this size because if the pore size is small enough to stop strain out the virus then it’d no longer be possible to breathe through it. I know from long usage of 0.45 μm membrane filters in laboratories, that you can just about force air through them with lung pressure but even they are still more than 4 times larger pore size than the virus. You certainly couldn’t use 0.45 μm filter membrane in a mask.
Yet this simple logic and barely high school level science is ignored by the whole Left and their panoply of experts. Which says reams about the expertise of the supposed experts.
Can you catch it from a toilet seat or do you need to lick someone who has it. Does it just waft in on the air like bad thoughts that stop Santa from bringing presents.
I’ve been thanking f*ck that I left Melbourne 10 years ago. I’m still in Victoristan, but at least life is far more bearable in a rural landscape.
The Delta strain. Was it named after Delta Goodrem?
Not buying it.
Hun seems to be fully on board with the deception/assault on freedom and small business. Meja continues to beclown an disgrace itself.
Today the big number police are targeting is … Exposure Sites
This community service announcement is bought to you by:
#STAY OPEN, STAY SAFE
Weekend errands suggest a disparity of enforcement at retail establishments. Not all are querying as to whether sign-in is completed. A degree of Stockholm Syndrome may apply to the bigger targets, especially if they have already felt the heat like Bunnings.
This is the greatest holiday our lazy and stupid journalists have ever had.
For almost 18 months they’ve bee regurgitating the same hyperbole. They are literally copying and pasting the same panic inducing articles and revising the figures contained within them.
And wait until the class actions begin. The lawyers picnic.
Governments will have to produce the evidence they relied on to justify all
the totalitarian and draconian measures taken.
And who will pay for this?
A scam and a sham from day one.
The media. Why are authorities always “racing” to “battle” a “cluster” after which Premiers of other states “slam shut” their borders.
What’s wrong with “working” to “identify/contain”, “two”and “close”.
Another favourite is “as case number grows”. How can it ever shrink if its cumulative?
For almost 18 months they’ve bee regurgitating the same hyperbole. They are literally copying and pasting the same panic inducing articles and revising the figures contained within them.
So much modern seem to just rehashing stuff they find on the internet. Not many full investigative journalists now. Maybe Hedley Thomas? Even the SMH once did sterling work making people like Wran and Obied accountable.
To add to the joy, Victorians were today given the news that this idiocy will continue until the vaccination rate is at least 70% – which must be this week’s guesstimate of “herd immunity”.
So what’s Plan B if more than 30% of sleeves stay rolled down – they seriously think this insane crap can go on forever?
They have painted themselves into a tiny little corner and haven’t a clue how they’re going to get out of it.
When this is all over, and people see the devastation that has been wrought (and the budget slashing and interest rate rises start), the backlash against the political class and their media running dogs will be savage.
Cops and Medics only being a drain on the Economy, what else would one expect?
Fed Square with a disgraceful unwelcoming plaque ‘Please stay home” says it all.
Aunty/Nein/SBS trying to keep Oz musicians alive via virtual concerts every few months.
“Poor fella my country”, indeed.
Hackneyed clichés. So sick of hearing ‘lockdown’ and ‘jab’. A talking parrot is more pleasant to listen to.
Yes, Mark Philippoussis named it.
More people have died as a result of annual flu virus than has done under this Fauci induced Covid 19. We are locked down, going broke and going bonkers because of these stupid, stupid, crazy leftist health nuts and their cowardly politician overlords. God help us if it was a rabid case of the plague. No perspective, no understanding of history and no understanding of what life is really about in the current world. This is not a computer game, you are ruining decent peoples’ lives, not only for this generation but for generations to come.
the backlash against the political class and their media running dogs will be savage.
I certainly hope so. It is well deserved.
That’s the Gummint hyperbole straight from the Presser.
What else can a bunch of shiny @rsed Medics do but expedite their contact tracing, full steam ahead, pull out all stops, shoulder to the grindstone… (insert laborious trades jargon here)?
“Health authorities are racing….”
Photo, or it didn’t happen.
This is not a computer game, you are ruining decent peoples’ lives, not only for this generation but for generations to come.
They really don’t care. As a party member said in 1984 ‘but the proles aren’t really human anyway’.
More Kulaks than Proles in the case of Melbourne
Small wonder Friedeggburger is busy talking up the Economy – this could all fall on Scummo/Hunt/Friedeggburger with Albo picking up the reins.
Newspeak – “cases” = ” “positive tests” “. BIG difference
They will blame it on capitalism, racism, white men, mathematics, and you will be expected to go along. Their tactics are simple enough: smash stuff, then blame others.
I live in regional VIC, there has never been a “case” in our council area. It is quite common to see people driving alone with masks on, it is quite common to see people walking about in town outdoors with masks on even when not required.
Some people have been kept in a constant state of fear, others just love to be told what to do and love to comply and over comply for the virtue value I guess.
True story during a lockdown a legal firm in the burbs was working away probably in breach.Heard a knocking on the door and they ignored it.Next thing door smashed open by Victoria,s finest.Fine of $20K.