Their ABC paid $780K …

… to tell us Christian Porter is not a rapist.

The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged. The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil.

That information from Senate Estimates this morning.

The ABC’s managing director David Anderson said the defamation action taken by Christian Porter has cost the public broadcaster $780,000. In Senate estimates on Monday Anderson confirmed the public broadcaster paid $100,000 in mediation costs to Porter’s solicitor Rebekah Giles. “We have agreed to pay those mediated and related costs to Mr Porter’s lawyers, as a sum of money, characterised as mediation and related costs,” he confirmed.

Mind you – Christian Porter has not done enough to restore his own reputation in this matter.

A more aggressive litigant than the former attorney-general might have pursued the case further in the expectation of a considerable payment for damages. Porter, however, has a bright career to look forward to. He was reluctant to spend an election year punishing a taxpayer-funded body in the courts, and let the matter rest.

Hmmmmmm. No. Again we are left in the situation where the ABC is only ever held to account with it personally annoys the Prime Minister.

The ABC’s proposed Four Corners story, which has been attempting to explore Scott Morrison’s alleged links to a QAnon supporter, led to some very high-level dialogue between the PM’s office and the ABC last week. Diary can reveal a phone call was made by the Prime Minister’s chief media adviser, Andrew Carswell, to the ABC’s head of news and current affairs, Gaven Morris, last Tuesday about 3pm. The dialogue was brief and to the point.

But …

Sources from both the government and ABC camps claim there was “not a hint” of political influence in terms of whether the story ran or not.

Not a hint.