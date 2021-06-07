Their ABC paid $780K …

… to tell us Christian Porter is not a rapist.
The ABC did not intend to suggest that Mr Porter had committed the criminal offences alleged. The ABC did not contend that the serious accusations could be substantiated to the applicable legal standard – criminal or civil.
That information from Senate Estimates this morning.
The ABC’s managing director David Anderson said the defamation action taken by Christian Porter has cost the public broadcaster $780,000.
In Senate estimates on Monday Anderson confirmed the public broadcaster paid $100,000 in mediation costs to Porter’s solicitor Rebekah Giles.
“We have agreed to pay those mediated and related costs to Mr Porter’s lawyers, as a sum of money, characterised as mediation and related costs,” he confirmed.
Mind you – Christian Porter has not done enough to restore his own reputation in this matter.
A more aggressive litigant than the former attorney-general might have pursued the case further in the expectation of a considerable payment for damages. Porter, however, has a bright career to look forward to. He was reluctant to spend an election year punishing a taxpayer-funded body in the courts, and let the matter rest.
Hmmmmmm. No. Again we are left in the situation where the ABC is only ever held to account with it personally annoys the Prime Minister.
The ABC’s proposed Four Corners story, which has been attempting to explore Scott Morrison’s alleged links to a QAnon supporter, led to some very high-level dialogue between the PM’s office and the ABC last week.
Diary can reveal a phone call was made by the Prime Minister’s chief media adviser, Andrew Carswell, to the ABC’s head of news and current affairs, Gaven Morris, last Tuesday about 3pm. The dialogue was brief and to the point.
But …
Sources from both the government and ABC camps claim there was “not a hint” of political influence in terms of whether the story ran or not.
Not a hint.
Just shut the abominable unaccountable monstrosity down and fire them all. Enough.
It wasn’t even an original story from Tweedledum and Tweedledee.
If it’s out of the existing abc budget I’d say money well spent.
Bananas are going to be cut to cover the costs.
the abc news folks and their “journalists” could be said to be in need of some counselling perhaps?
there appears to be an “us” and a “them” attitude. Being of “them” is to be automatically in the wrong and for “us” to find the particular evil (according to “us” measures) and expose it with all haste and fanfare for it is clearly of enormous consequence
I’m just surmising out loud here, but it seems the tempo and volume of these attacks, only one one side of politics (perceived of course in my mind) is growing and becoming a campaign (or has been a poorly veiled campaign for a while now)
attempting to claim you are fair handed in the midst of this must be difficult for the abc, unless they are so blinkered they cannot any longer be objective. hence the counseling
they have become a predictable noisy collection of the very conspiracy theorists they claim everyone they don’t like is.
it is kind of easy to see who the abc likes and dislikes by their news programs
I salute those who can tolerate even for a short time to listen to the abc political commentary, discussions of treatment of the news, you are better than I
Liberals – battered wife syndrome.
Sadly they’ll keep supporting and funding the ABC until finally all that is left are some buried charred remains. Meanwhile the blows feel nice.
Thats nothing.
Ive heard that Albanese has alleged links to a person who believes chopping off a persons cock makes them a woman.
True!
Election coming up.
The stupid Liberals are playing to their strengths by running scared.
They are hoping that if keep out of the way and do not provoke the ABC then the ABC will leave them be – a craven and forlorn hope.
The ABC hate the Liberals because they are keeping the progressives in Labor and the Greens out of power. It does not matter how obsequious the Libs make themselves, how much they grovel and simper and toady the ABC will work to undermine them.
No sympathy for the SFL’s. They have been in office since 2013, 18 of the last 24 years and done nothing. The ABC runs wild because they know that no matter how nasty they play the SFL’s will continue to fill the trough. Cut hard, or close them down all together, put the money in the disability scheme and when they complain ask why they hate the disabled? That’s the kind of politics the left uses. Fight or become replaced by a party who will. Several political parties of the past have disappeared because they weren’t fit for purpose.
Hang on.. where did $680k go? Their own lawyers?
Oh, so they just intended to smear him innuendo then?
More evidence that journalism is the most unethical and vicious profession in Australia, right up there with politicians.
‘Hang on.. where did $680k go? Their own lawyers?’
According to its latest Annual Report, ABC Legal Services provides ‘quality legal series to the whole of the Corporation through the dedicated work of its specialist teams.’
The report doesn’t specify the actual numbers of lawyers it employs, but the word ‘teams’ implies quiet a few. Since these ‘teams’ would have already been funded out of the ABC’s current budget allocation, we must assume that the additional expenditure included the employment of additional temporary staff and/or the engagement of outside legal firms
I would say the situation that Christian Porter faced has been far more personally difficult and stressful than this very minor story about PM Morrison that no-one would care about because it has that air of silliness and being very trifling about it. You can tell.
Scott Morrison is dead-set so scared of being seen along Trump lines or anything Trumpy. How would he manage with a major accusation such as r….pe. One thing you can say about Porter is that he has not crumbled into an emotional wreck. A little emotional support form the Libs would not hurt, but as with Cardinal Pell – too scared to say anything.
A little emotional support form the Libs would not hurt, but as with Cardinal Pell – too scared to say anything.
When John Howard and Tony Abbott were supporting Cardinal Pell, where was Scott Morrison?
Oh yes, conspicuous by his complete lack of support.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
– Abraham Lincoln
Two points:
· Does this translate as an implied warning to not take on the ABC, as their legal team is biggest? (Or alternatively would enough challenges hurt them through legal bills?)
· Twitter has shown many examples where the lie/defamation reaches something like 10x the forced retraction/apology. Why didn’t CP’s team make a part of the settlement that the ABC must have the apology (with approved text) as a banner of every web page and at the beginning of every broadcast news report and current affairs show for a period of 30 days?
Lee says: June 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm
Who was quoting Jesus Christ. Why not go to the most authoritative source: Mark 3:25?
I understand the argument and yes, money speaks loudly.
I see Neil Brown in the Speccie has argued likewise.
But today’s Quadrant has a contrary view from Augusto Zimmerman.
Worth reading both sides…
Who was quoting Jesus Christ. Why not go to the most authoritative source: Mark 3:25?
I didn’t not know that, John.
Before I googled that I knew that Lincoln had said it, and his name was the first to come up, and I didn’t look any further.
The PM threatening legal action isn’t political interference, it’s legal interference. Btw, the ABC is at the start of its death throes I reckon. Letting the woke run the business opens it up to “go woke, go broke” …..ooooopppss they cant go broke until they don’t get any increase in funding ….legislate a charter with a rural channel, Aussie drama and movie channel and educational programs ….leave the funding alone and then see what happens.
You’ve got to admire the chutzpah. At the same time it becomes known that the ABC is preparing yet another smear bomb against the LNP government (Scomo hearts Qanon), they are asking for an extra $90m per year in funding.
I’d settle for 4 Corners being axed. Who’d miss it?
Fascinating to reflect on the motives and mentality of a government which has the balls to provoke and insult a superpower which could obliterate Australia with a very small part of its nuclear stockpile, but is so utterly gutless when it comes to a domestic entity which it could obliterate – if it had the will.
Their ABC is a the best campaigner the Liberal Party’s got, and it doesn’t cost them anything. Look how it gets everyone worked up on this blog.