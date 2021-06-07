Them yoofs are fickle

But the once-impregnable 2GB was shaken to its foundations last Tuesday with the release of the latest radio ratings, with the station dropping dramatically to an 11.7 per cent share of the radio audience – a narrow 0.9 clear of second-placed smoothfm.
The station hasn’t lost a single radio survey in 17 years – yet. But that record is under threat. A line-up that previously included Alan Jones, Ray Hadley, Chris Smith, Ben Fordham, Steve Price and Ross Greenwood would win virtually every timeslot, helping the station to clock up an unprecedented 133 successive ratings survey wins.
But exactly a year after Jones’ departure, 2GB is fighting to retain its Sydney crown. While breakfast host Fordham and morning host Hadley remain in top spots, 2GB’s ratings have fallen off a cliff between midday and 6pm.
Nine thought a Jones-less 2GB would court less controversy and therefore avoid the advertiser boycotts he encountered in his latter period on radio, helping it to avoid defamation lawsuits and attract new, younger audiences.
But what did 2GB formally air between midday and 6pm?
Airhead Fordham is a trivial game show host, it’s 20 second attention span radio.
Jones was an operating intellect, I’m pining for the fiords.
well 2GB and 3AW aren’t that far apart
let me take this moment to inform the management and advertisers on Fairfax megaphones that this Old Man (for one) has turned off.
refuse to listen to one more retard making a case for mandatory vaccination.
Neil fucking Mitchell took the prize the other day when some fella rang the show and pointed out deaths and adverse vaccine statistics listed on the Therapeutic Goods Administration website. … Mitchell chucked a spazz
the only good thing coming out of Fairfax is the Saturday cryptic crossword.
everything else is rubbish
Fairfax 2GB is like the Liberal Party. The woke are never going to listen to them. But by chasing the myth with soft wussy programming their base just ups and walks away and doesn’t come back.
Youth do not listen to talk radio.
In fact I am surprised any still listen to tired, formulaic FM
May they all suffer he death of a thousand jabs.
IMO Ray Hadley, Chris Smith, Steve Price and Ben Fordham don’t hold a candle to Alan Jones. The first three sound like they attended the same radio school where they majored in sermonising, and I don’t know what Ben Fordham is?
I might disagree with Alan Jones on a number of issues, but at least he has the courage of his convictions and speaks the truth as he sees it.
I do also have some time for Ross Greenwood, I find him informative and not patronising in his delivery.
There is lefty woke nonsense all over the radio. 2GB had the lion’s share of conservatives.
So what is the brilliant strategy? Repulse the people who have given you the ratings wins and instead go down to where there are are already multiple stations already starving because there is not enough to go around and try to steal some of their fans off them.
MT, they probably get that from some syndication deal anyway!
I stopped listening after Pricey and Jones went. Price wasn’t as ballsy as Jones but he stuck to a line much better and his interactions with callers was often interesting. His nightly pieces with various conservative columnists were worth listening to. I used to turn off Hadley on occasion but especially Fordham. Deb Knight is a nice person but her show has none of the opinion or politics the station’s reputation was built upon. Over summer one year they had Natalie Peters and Erin Molan in that spot and they worked well. Michael McLaren was a good fill in host too. Now it’s just weak and uninteresting.
And I’m in that elusive under 40 market
Talk radio is thriving elsewhere.
Notably London’s “Talk Radio” on YouTube, podcast and livestream.
Strong daytime lineup of Julia Hartley Brewer, Mike Graham etc and spin-offs like Mike Graham and Kevin O’Sullivan’s Thought Police and Plank of the Week.
I find myself listening more to music now.
Agree that getting rid of Price was a bad move. His opinions seemed to move a little, particularly depending on his guest but I always liked the Price+Bolt combo and Rita and Peta both also were good.
In 3AW land, not only did we lose the Price/Bolta but even Stanley/Rita was dropped in favour of crooner Denis Walter. He was fine for an afternoon shift with a ‘lighter’, gossipy focus, but not the same in the evening if a meatier review of the day’s happenings is what you’re hungering for. I used to download the Bolta hour for later listening, but have completely fallen out of that habit.
I’ve said this on another forum, if you think Fordham and Co are bad you need to have a listen to 4BC between 3 and 6 PM weekdays.
Last time I looked up 4BC’s programming, it seemed as if Brisbane is a satellite suburb of Sydney, given it was almost all 2GB on relay. The archived audio clips rarely had anything of value when I used to regularly peruse them for the one Brisbane-centered program.
I get the impression the managers would love to network all of the eastern states. Melbourne was presumably too parochial to accept that even if I preferred Price or Stanley to Dennis.
I found Fordham as a replacement for AJ to be hopeless- remember how he almost devoted an entire show to the new zodiac thingy. I have to admit that he wasn’t too bad on the arvo slot especially when he had Latho on.
Fordham is as dull as dishwater. I only tune in when he has Latham on or the UK and US correspondents.
They moved Price to afternoons and his ratings dropped so they punted him. Afternoons is the time of Nanas, Knitting and cooking tips. Price should have replaced Jones on Breakfast with an hour each day of Andrew Bolt. They may not have rated as much as Jones but with Bolt it would have out done Fordham.
Steve Price is now on Southern Cross digital radio and podcast with former Ten newsreader, Natarsha Belling. I am actually surprised how good it is. Even Belling is intelligent and often they are funny. If only Price would drop his stupid phrases such as “Seriously?” when criticising something.
As for Hadley. He is morphed into a pro-vaccine flog (I am vaccinated but believe in choice) who rudely belittles any contrary opinion by putting on the “moron at the pub” voice when quoting emails of critics.
There were once interesting radio presenters. People like Clive Robertson, Mike Jeffreys, Ray Taylor and John Doyle (Roy Slaven) who were intelligent, quirky, laconic and entertaining. No such people anymore. Now dull and formulaic; Nine Media thoroughly deserve the train wreck that 2GB will become very shortly.
I now listen to Graham and O’Sullivan’s Though Police podcast each week. Brilliantly entertaining if a little Derek and Clive in their swearing.
https://www.listnr.com/podcasts/australia-today-with-steve-price
Seems to need an account. 🤔
3AW has grown so bad I now listen to ABC774, which is at least honest about being stupid.
Although I haven’t listened to him for many years, Mitchell is apparently just as bad on the vaccine in Melbourne, and won’t listen to any contrary opinion.
I wish Greg Carey was back on 4BC and Michael Smith on Drive.
I think we know who the moron at the track can bar is.