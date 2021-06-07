Them yoofs are fickle

But the once-impregnable 2GB was shaken to its foundations last Tuesday with the release of the latest radio ratings, with the station dropping dramatically to an 11.7 per cent share of the radio audience – a narrow 0.9 clear of second-placed smoothfm.

The station hasn’t lost a single radio survey in 17 years – yet. But that record is under threat. A line-up that previously included Alan Jones, Ray Hadley, Chris Smith, Ben Fordham, Steve Price and Ross Greenwood would win virtually every timeslot, helping the station to clock up an unprecedented 133 successive ratings survey wins.

But exactly a year after Jones’ departure, 2GB is fighting to retain its Sydney crown. While breakfast host Fordham and morning host Hadley remain in top spots, 2GB’s ratings have fallen off a cliff between midday and 6pm.