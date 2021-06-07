Tone deaf

Posted on June 7, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

50 Responses to Tone deaf

  1. BrettW says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Two weeks hotel quarantine when she comes back ?

  2. vr says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Why does she need to go to Tokyo?

  3. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Well, there ya go.
    I thought the vacc was a civic duty to Save Lives.

  4. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    It gets worse – she is over 50. Why/How did she get Pfizer?

  5. Rex Anger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    All aminals are equal, my Doomlord.

    But some are more equal than others…

    #4LegsGood2LegsBetter

  6. Frank says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    Poor woman, really unfortunate confluence of features and intellect.

  7. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Sinclair seems a little feverish.

  8. Rt41Rebel says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    We’ve evolved from the humblebrag to the virtuebrag.

  9. Richard says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    Frank says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:37 pm
    Poor woman, really unfortunate confluence of features and intellect.

    Knowing something about this woman, you might be surprised when I tell you that she is an incredibly bright woman.

    Having said that, IMO she is an incredibly poor leader and communicator. Some of the smartest people I know possess an extremely narrow subset of skills in which they excel. This is an example of said person, where her expertise seems to be firmly in the professional field of law (although not as a barrister I suspect).

  10. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    I thought the vacc was a civic duty to Save Lives.

    Anna is keeping it real.
    Sinc also got vaxxed so that he would be allowed to travel.
    Some may be feeling a little foolish right now after falling at the feet of government.

  11. candy says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    What a strange thing to say.
    I don’t think anyone is forcing her to attend the Olympics on a fully paid for wonderful trip.

  12. Up The Workers! says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    What’s the Palace Chook competing in?

    The 200-metre freestyle-Bullshitting?

    The hop, skip and Gillard?

    The 100-metre ‘mishandling the truth’ sprint?

  13. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    Maybe while there she could go and inspect some of the 22 new coal-fired power stations Japan is building. Might be educational.

  14. Sinclair Davidson says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Sinc also got vaxxed so that he would be allowed to travel.

    Appointment on Wednesday.

    I’ll be livestreaming once I’m connected to the 5G network. 🙂

  15. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Fs and o7s in the chat for this man.

    Sorry I can’t attend your living wake online. 🙃

  16. Megan says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    She needs? Needs? In what freaking universe does she need to go to a foreign country for a sporting event? And don’t tell me it has anything whatsoever to do with the Brisbane bid for 2032. She can use Zoom and Go To Meeting like the rest of us.

    These utter morons are THE WORST!

  17. Spitfire says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Sounds like she’s already made up her mind she’s going.
    Stay home, don’t need her over here.

  18. Marley McScruffin says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    Why would she need to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics? Has she been selected?

  19. Maurice says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    She is over 50, she is supposed to take the Astra Zenica jab but was allowed the Pfizer! My mum would much prefer the Pfizer jab but i suppose she is not Woke Privilege

  20. Lee says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    It gets worse – she is over 50. Why/How did she get Pfizer?

    I remember a couple of weeks ago when Palacechook and CHO Young were demanding that all and sundry in Qld get the (AstraZeneca) jab – while they weren’t getting it – one of the trolls here justified them by saying that they “didn’t want be seen to be getting favoured treatment”! (So much for Scott Morrison and others getting jabbed early, partly to encourage others to get vaccinated!)

    Getting the Pfizer jab at her age and going overseas to watch the Olympics, while the rest of us are stuck at home isn’t “favoured treatment”?
    FFS!

  21. wal1957 says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Tone Deaf

    Just like… “we’re all in this together” Bulltish!

    I live in Qld. I am yet to meet another person who is willing to admit that they voted for Pluckaduck.

  22. Damon says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    I would like to go to Europe, but I’m not allowed out of the country, with or without my choice of vaccines.

  23. Lee says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Her sense of entitlement is nauseating.
    On the other hand, Twitter would go into meltdown if the PM talked of going to the Tokyo Olympics.

  24. Vicki says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    It gets worse – she is over 50. Why/How did she get Pfizer?

    Thought I heard on radio (or TV?) that Qld is giving punters (all?) the choice between Pfizer & AZ.

    Way to go. Credlin has been urging change in policy by Feds to give +60s the choice of Pfizer, arguing that this will diminish so called “Vaccine reticence” in this age group. It also diminishes the time between jabs significantly. Makes sense to me.

    I am reluctant to have any of the current offerings, given the infancy of the research. But I suspect that complacency with our protected environment will eventually lead to a serious outbreak.

    I know many of you belittle the potency of CV19, but I have read enough stories of relatively healthy individuals suffering a pretty horrible stint, even though they eventually recovered. A bloke in the next street of our city house died after contracting it through his gym. He was very fit, with no underlying conditions.

    I don’t underestimate a virus that has been subject to gain-of-function engineering.

  25. Old School Conservative says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.
    AP announces she needs to go to the Olympics the same day as Mark Steyn launches his reading of Animal Farm.

  26. Rohan says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Maybe she identifies as being under 50 and who are you or the government to say otherwise? /s

  27. bollux says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Hey people, ease off our Premier. She is a stone cold leftie and doing hypocrisy to the best of her limited ability. She’s incredibly bright Richard said, so she must know something about Astra Zeneca she doesn’t want to share. I think I would substitute cunning for bright in her case but she is pretty easy to see through.

  28. Frank says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Richard says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    That tweet wasn’t very bright, was it?

  29. Entropy says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Thought I heard on radio (or TV?) that Qld is giving punters (all?) the choice between Pfizer & AZ.

    Way to go. Credlin has been urging change in policy by Feds to give +60s the choice of Pfizer, arguing that this will diminish so called “Vaccine reticence” in this age group. It also diminishes the time between jabs significantly. Makes sense to me.

    No,Qld over 50 are supposed to be AZ.

  30. Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Anna said quite a while back astrazeneca was not suitable to distribute in qld and they would only be offering pfizer.

    Jeanette had pfizer too.

  32. Richard says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Frank says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    My guess is that high-profile politicians don’t write their own tweets. Knowing Qld, they probably have a whole department dedicated to communicating with the people who inhabit that untreated sewage pit.

  33. rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Two weeks hotel quarantine when she comes back ?

    That’s for dirty grubby peasants. Dickhead Dan didn’t do it after his holiday in Hawaii. Scumo won’t do it after his trip to Europe. Chook won’t do it after her trip to Tokyo.

  34. rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    Maybe while there she could go and inspect some of the 22 new coal-fired power stations Japan is building. Might be educational.

    The only dickheads on the planet with think coal is ending live in Australia, whilst sitting on some of the biggest and best coal deposits in the world.

  35. Frank says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Richard says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    That’s probably right come to think of it.

  36. Speedbox says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Fvck me. I shouldn’t be surprised at the galling ‘for thee but not for me’ of our politicians but just when I think they have reached the bottom, they plumb new depths.

    This is just appalling.

  37. Frank says:
    June 7, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    Richard says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Having said that; no dummy but do we agree that she is blessed with a face like an armpit?

  38. Roger W says:
    June 7, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    You can always rely on Anna to take one for the team.

  39. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 7, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Tone deaf

    Indeed. The silly cow is even more obnoxious than Goose Morristeen.

  40. Robber Baron says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    It seems that Australia has returned to its convict settlement roots.

  41. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    CM headline

    Premier slammed for ‘absolutely tone deaf’ vaccine tweet

  42. Ed Case says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Brisbane is bidding for the 2028 [or 2032] Summer Olympics, that’s why Our Beloved Chook is going to Tokyo.
    Yeah, you Southerners can laugh, but you know The Chook is never going to “fall down stairs on the way to work” and be in hiding 3 months [and counting].

  43. Shy Ted says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    If you can’t stick a magnet to her arm, if she hasn’t any blood clots or suffering cardiac problems she ain’t vaxxed. In a day or two we’ll be able to see the pics of her being vaxxed. Empty syringe? Capped syringe? Saline? Place your bets.

  44. Squirrel says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    “Hello, this is the Keeping Us Safe and Leaving No One Behind vaccination booking line.

    If you have control over a large, taxpayer funded health system, press 1 for a Pfizer vaccination at a time and place that suits you.

    If you are an expendable pleb aged over 50, press 2 for a “workhorse” vaccine which has been banned or “paused” by a number of first world jurisdictions.

    Have a nice day, and remember, we’re all in this together.”

  45. Eyrie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    Knowing something about this woman, you might be surprised when I tell you that she is an incredibly bright woman.
    Ya forgot the /sarc tag.

  46. Eyrie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    The vaccines either inject or cause your body to make the spike protein. The spike protein is the toxin that causes the problems. Doesn’t matter which one you get. I hope Amnesia Parasite and her cronies all die painful deaths from side effects.

  47. Entropy says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Knowing something about this woman, you might be surprised when I tell you that she is an incredibly bright woman.

    Appalling taste in men though.

  48. a reader says:
    June 7, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    If you did your research you’d know it was 2032 as 2028 was awarded years ago

  49. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    I lasted about 3 minutes with PML.
    He’s getting a child to spell words.

  50. mh says:
    June 7, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Oops, wrong thread.

