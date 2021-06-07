I would love to go on an overseas holiday too. https://t.co/wVHC7qFiqy
— $inclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) June 7, 2021
Liberty Quote
Unlike socialism, mired as it is in the static reproduction of things already invented, capitalism is dynamic and energetic. It cheerfully fosters and encourages creativity, unspoken possibilities, and dreams of the individual.— Aryeh Spero
-
-
Two weeks hotel quarantine when she comes back ?
Why does she need to go to Tokyo?
Well, there ya go.
I thought the vacc was a civic duty to Save Lives.
It gets worse – she is over 50. Why/How did she get Pfizer?
All aminals are equal, my Doomlord.
But some are more equal than others…
#4LegsGood2LegsBetter
Poor woman, really unfortunate confluence of features and intellect.
Sinclair seems a little feverish.
We’ve evolved from the humblebrag to the virtuebrag.
Knowing something about this woman, you might be surprised when I tell you that she is an incredibly bright woman.
Having said that, IMO she is an incredibly poor leader and communicator. Some of the smartest people I know possess an extremely narrow subset of skills in which they excel. This is an example of said person, where her expertise seems to be firmly in the professional field of law (although not as a barrister I suspect).
Anna is keeping it real.
Sinc also got vaxxed so that he would be allowed to travel.
Some may be feeling a little foolish right now after falling at the feet of government.
What a strange thing to say.
I don’t think anyone is forcing her to attend the Olympics on a fully paid for wonderful trip.
What’s the Palace Chook competing in?
The 200-metre freestyle-Bullshitting?
The hop, skip and Gillard?
The 100-metre ‘mishandling the truth’ sprint?
Maybe while there she could go and inspect some of the 22 new coal-fired power stations Japan is building. Might be educational.
Appointment on Wednesday.
I’ll be livestreaming once I’m connected to the 5G network. 🙂
Fs and o7s in the chat for this man.
Sorry I can’t attend your living wake online. 🙃
She needs? Needs? In what freaking universe does she need to go to a foreign country for a sporting event? And don’t tell me it has anything whatsoever to do with the Brisbane bid for 2032. She can use Zoom and Go To Meeting like the rest of us.
These utter morons are THE WORST!
Sounds like she’s already made up her mind she’s going.
Stay home, don’t need her over here.
Why would she need to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics? Has she been selected?
She is over 50, she is supposed to take the Astra Zenica jab but was allowed the Pfizer! My mum would much prefer the Pfizer jab but i suppose she is not Woke Privilege
It gets worse – she is over 50. Why/How did she get Pfizer?
I remember a couple of weeks ago when Palacechook and CHO Young were demanding that all and sundry in Qld get the (AstraZeneca) jab – while they weren’t getting it – one of the trolls here justified them by saying that they “didn’t want be seen to be getting favoured treatment”! (So much for Scott Morrison and others getting jabbed early, partly to encourage others to get vaccinated!)
Getting the Pfizer jab at her age and going overseas to watch the Olympics, while the rest of us are stuck at home isn’t “favoured treatment”?
FFS!
Tone Deaf
Just like… “we’re all in this together” Bulltish!
I live in Qld. I am yet to meet another person who is willing to admit that they voted for Pluckaduck.
I would like to go to Europe, but I’m not allowed out of the country, with or without my choice of vaccines.
Her sense of entitlement is nauseating.
On the other hand, Twitter would go into meltdown if the PM talked of going to the Tokyo Olympics.
It gets worse – she is over 50. Why/How did she get Pfizer?
Thought I heard on radio (or TV?) that Qld is giving punters (all?) the choice between Pfizer & AZ.
Way to go. Credlin has been urging change in policy by Feds to give +60s the choice of Pfizer, arguing that this will diminish so called “Vaccine reticence” in this age group. It also diminishes the time between jabs significantly. Makes sense to me.
I am reluctant to have any of the current offerings, given the infancy of the research. But I suspect that complacency with our protected environment will eventually lead to a serious outbreak.
I know many of you belittle the potency of CV19, but I have read enough stories of relatively healthy individuals suffering a pretty horrible stint, even though they eventually recovered. A bloke in the next street of our city house died after contracting it through his gym. He was very fit, with no underlying conditions.
I don’t underestimate a virus that has been subject to gain-of-function engineering.
I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.
AP announces she needs to go to the Olympics the same day as Mark Steyn launches his reading of Animal Farm.
Maybe she identifies as being under 50 and who are you or the government to say otherwise? /s
Hey people, ease off our Premier. She is a stone cold leftie and doing hypocrisy to the best of her limited ability. She’s incredibly bright Richard said, so she must know something about Astra Zeneca she doesn’t want to share. I think I would substitute cunning for bright in her case but she is pretty easy to see through.
That tweet wasn’t very bright, was it?
No,Qld over 50 are supposed to be AZ.
Anna said quite a while back astrazeneca was not suitable to distribute in qld and they would only be offering pfizer.
Jeanette had pfizer too.
here are the weasel words
My guess is that high-profile politicians don’t write their own tweets. Knowing Qld, they probably have a whole department dedicated to communicating with the people who inhabit that untreated sewage pit.
Two weeks hotel quarantine when she comes back ?
That’s for dirty grubby peasants. Dickhead Dan didn’t do it after his holiday in Hawaii. Scumo won’t do it after his trip to Europe. Chook won’t do it after her trip to Tokyo.
Maybe while there she could go and inspect some of the 22 new coal-fired power stations Japan is building. Might be educational.
The only dickheads on the planet with think coal is ending live in Australia, whilst sitting on some of the biggest and best coal deposits in the world.
That’s probably right come to think of it.
Fvck me. I shouldn’t be surprised at the galling ‘for thee but not for me’ of our politicians but just when I think they have reached the bottom, they plumb new depths.
This is just appalling.
Having said that; no dummy but do we agree that she is blessed with a face like an armpit?
You can always rely on Anna to take one for the team.
Indeed. The silly cow is even more obnoxious than Goose Morristeen.
It seems that Australia has returned to its convict settlement roots.
CM headline
Premier slammed for ‘absolutely tone deaf’ vaccine tweet
Brisbane is bidding for the 2028 [or 2032] Summer Olympics, that’s why Our Beloved Chook is going to Tokyo.
Yeah, you Southerners can laugh, but you know The Chook is never going to “fall down stairs on the way to work” and be in hiding 3 months [and counting].
If you can’t stick a magnet to her arm, if she hasn’t any blood clots or suffering cardiac problems she ain’t vaxxed. In a day or two we’ll be able to see the pics of her being vaxxed. Empty syringe? Capped syringe? Saline? Place your bets.
“Hello, this is the Keeping Us Safe and Leaving No One Behind vaccination booking line.
If you have control over a large, taxpayer funded health system, press 1 for a Pfizer vaccination at a time and place that suits you.
If you are an expendable pleb aged over 50, press 2 for a “workhorse” vaccine which has been banned or “paused” by a number of first world jurisdictions.
Have a nice day, and remember, we’re all in this together.”
Knowing something about this woman, you might be surprised when I tell you that she is an incredibly bright woman.
Ya forgot the /sarc tag.
The vaccines either inject or cause your body to make the spike protein. The spike protein is the toxin that causes the problems. Doesn’t matter which one you get. I hope Amnesia Parasite and her cronies all die painful deaths from side effects.
Appalling taste in men though.
If you did your research you’d know it was 2032 as 2028 was awarded years ago
