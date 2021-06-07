Liberty Quote
Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.— George Bernard Shaw
-
Recent Comments
- H B Bear on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- Rex Anger on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- mh on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- Forester on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- Rex Anger on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- miltonf on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- TailgunneR on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- m0nty on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- Arky on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Snoopy on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- BrettW on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Squirrel on Their ABC paid $780K …
- Des Deskperson on ABC and social media
- H B Bear on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mater on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Damon on ABC and social media
- Rex Mango on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- feelthebern on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Dot on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- bespoke on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- feelthebern on m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
-
Recent Posts
- m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- ABC and social media
- The stupidest generation
- A note on the downside of electric vehicles
- The economy is not roaring back
- Tone deaf
- Them yoofs are fickle
- Just like Eichmann, historical race hater caught, sentenced
- Their ABC paid $780K …
- Why not Shaniqua Floydette?
- “We are now looking at Mass Murder on an unfathomable scale!”
- Donald Trump in North Carolina today
- Democrat terrorist enabler Jack Dorsey bans Naomi Wolf
- Who will speak for the elephants? And the sandeels?
- “Matt Kean, eat our dust!” say the New York power planners
- Calling a yellow star a yellow star
- Feeling Trapped
- These people are genuine totalitarians
- Police on the beat blow the whistle on the Covid response
- Diversity
- Serfdom + Netflix + Welfare might be just the thing for most people
- Airport 21
- Our present political leaders will one day be among the most hated people in history
- Berk and Dills
- Vicki Campion guest post. We need to wake up over port deals
- Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Music Maestro: June 4, 2021
- Peter O’Brien – Building Back Better
- “Another sleazy federal bureaucrat”
- 1 Percenter Outlaw Motormouth Gang
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Why not Shaniqua Floydette?
This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, International. Bookmark the permalink.
Lilibet? Don’t they mean Elizabeth?
Ooooooooh nope, bad routine, C.L.
I’d say delete this, your good reputation will suffer.
Lil’ Diana. How unexpected.
And all those kids at school, with no idea of the origin of the name, will be calling her Lilli-Butt.
I cannot find the words to describe my disgust at appropriating the intimate family nickname given to her by her father and only used by her dead sister and dead husband. Especially given their wholesale trashing of the “outdated, toxic and raaaassscist institution” headed by The Queen.
It’s cruel.
Poor child, scoring those two for parents.
Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana
Straight from the Jamie Oliver book of baby name styling.
Welcome to the world Lili.
I hope you turn out better than your parents.
Let’s hope she’s a flower that grows in a pot of manure.
Surprised not named after a BLM founder. Megan said first project she wanted to do for Netflix was on one of the founders. It could be called “Where did all the money go?”.
What an utterly useless pair of idiots.
Those poor children.
Lilibet? Don’t they mean Elizabeth?
I believe it was Prince Philip’s nickname for the Queen, and it’s intended as a tribute to both of them.
I prefer Laqueesha myself. Has the delicate feel of a midnight brawl at McDonald’s.
Calm down, Dave, respectfully.
I am mocking the fact that a couple who spent months alleging the Royal family hates their ‘black’ daughter-in-law and grandson have given their second baby the whitest, poshest, most English names imaginable. Almost satirically white, posh and English, in fact.
They were free to give their second and, supposedly, final child African names.
No, it won’t be deleted.
Tribute is nice.
Pity they could have been a little bit more charitable when Prince Philip was dying.
I’m actually with you all the way-
To me, Shaniqua sounds like a stereotype of an African-American made-up name, which is quite different from an African name with any depth of roots.
Suggesting it for a child whose mother has part African-American heritage is a bit naff. Not bad, but naff, and maybe enough ammunition for a CRT Karen to tee off on you.
This is where the Cultural Appropriation Is Bad routine is strewn with deathpits. Lilibet herself has obviously got bugger all cultural ghetto heritage, but her mum’s life is now harnessed to the trope that a single drop of “black” blood will damn a child to da raaccissst.
Hope te kids get a good E glish Nanny to instill reality in to their lives a sort of MaryPoppins or Anna and the King of Siam Nanny firm ,fair and no nonsense.
So did Meghan relinquish naming rights on behalf of her family?
I do not know the mind of the Queen, but since Lilibet was a family nickname used by those closest to her (such as her father and husband) broadcasting it and making it a public thing might annoy rather than endear her.
It might have been intended as a calculated move to try to win some credibility with the Queen, but I do not for a moment think either Meghan or her husband are capable strategists.
Their current status as barely tolerated outsiders has been all their doing just when they thought they were being cleverest.
Nicknames are earned. We don’t Christen people by them.
It would be like naming a baby Hank or Nobby.
Megan itself was a dead posh- ie, poseur posh- name.
Poseur posh too is the routine of pushing a diminutive- I believe Harry’s name is Henry?
And “Call me Archie”… ffs
Snap, IT
Only one way to sort this out-
Lizzie Beare, get in here!
Copy that, Dave. Wires being crossed my fault.
—————————
I personally loathe the modern fashion of bestowing diminutives on newborns rather than the proper, foundational names.
Christen the child Elizabeth; call her ‘Lilibet,’ if you wish.
I wish the kid all the best. Especially with parents like that. But I also wish these 2 clowns would just stfu and go away. At what point will they stop humiliating themselves?
With Graham Norton, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart get on to black baby names.
Hart’s intervention here is hilarious.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBFMGtpfcXw
from CL.
That was my first thought when I saw the announcement of the bub’s name.
I cannot understand this fetish with naming children with “unusual, different” (H/T Kath and Kim) names.
Back in South Africa our maid’s name was Witness and our neighbour’s was Dinner Party. Good Zulu christian names. Perhaps they could consider some nice authentic names like these?
Spot on, C.L.
Agree. Utterly tin-eared and tacky – as per usual
Actually Shaniqua or Shani would be a rather nice name for the little one. They are Americans, so why such an English sounding nickname.
Perhaps just to be in the financial good books with the Queen. More than anything they still want Royal titles and privileges.
Who cares what the kid’s called? Don’t we have a superfluity of royal brats already?
It’s the year 2029 and Lillibet is on the cover of a fashion mag with one half of her head shaved and coloured pink, the other half grown longer and coloured blue. She has multiple piercings including the tongue, chin, nose and she identifies as a boy, pronouns xe and xim.
Put your house on it.
Visiting South Africa, we had a driver named “Wonderboy, ” and another named “Magnificent.”
Despite Meg’s heritage, at least they didn’t use that old Indian method of naming i.e. “Why do you ask, two dogs…”
Missy Lillibet and Meghan Thee Stallion?
Seen elsewhere, their kids are actually Archie and Betty. So is Harry otherwise known as jughead and his missus, Veronica (or more likely Veruca)? Is the family dog Reggie?
Seen elsewhere, their kids are actually Archie and Betty. So is Harry otherwise known as jughead and his missus, Veronica (or more likely Veruca)? Is the family dog Reggie?
Good one!
It will be fun seeing her scampering around the cabinet room when Harry and Megs job-share as Environment Secretary in the first Harris administration.