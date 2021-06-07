Why not Shaniqua Floydette?

35 Responses to Why not Shaniqua Floydette?

  1. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Lilibet? Don’t they mean Elizabeth?

  2. Dave in Marybrook says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Ooooooooh nope, bad routine, C.L.
    I’d say delete this, your good reputation will suffer.

  3. Megan says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Lil’ Diana. How unexpected.

    And all those kids at school, with no idea of the origin of the name, will be calling her Lilli-Butt.

    I cannot find the words to describe my disgust at appropriating the intimate family nickname given to her by her father and only used by her dead sister and dead husband. Especially given their wholesale trashing of the “outdated, toxic and raaaassscist institution” headed by The Queen.

    It’s cruel.

  4. rickw says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Poor child, scoring those two for parents.

  5. Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana

    Straight from the Jamie Oliver book of baby name styling.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Welcome to the world Lili.
    I hope you turn out better than your parents.

  7. Dot says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Let’s hope she’s a flower that grows in a pot of manure.

  8. BrettW says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Surprised not named after a BLM founder. Megan said first project she wanted to do for Netflix was on one of the founders. It could be called “Where did all the money go?”.

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:38 am

    What an utterly useless pair of idiots.

    Those poor children.

  10. Roger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Lilibet? Don’t they mean Elizabeth?

    I believe it was Prince Philip’s nickname for the Queen, and it’s intended as a tribute to both of them.

  11. PB says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:47 am

    I prefer Laqueesha myself. Has the delicate feel of a midnight brawl at McDonald’s.

  12. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Ooooooooh nope, bad routine, C.L.
    I’d say delete this, your good reputation will suffer.

    Calm down, Dave, respectfully.

    I am mocking the fact that a couple who spent months alleging the Royal family hates their ‘black’ daughter-in-law and grandson have given their second baby the whitest, poshest, most English names imaginable. Almost satirically white, posh and English, in fact.

    They were free to give their second and, supposedly, final child African names.

    No, it won’t be deleted.

  13. Rosie says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Tribute is nice.

    Pity they could have been a little bit more charitable when Prince Philip was dying.

  14. Dave in Marybrook says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:58 am

    I’m actually with you all the way-
    To me, Shaniqua sounds like a stereotype of an African-American made-up name, which is quite different from an African name with any depth of roots.
    Suggesting it for a child whose mother has part African-American heritage is a bit naff. Not bad, but naff, and maybe enough ammunition for a CRT Karen to tee off on you.
    This is where the Cultural Appropriation Is Bad routine is strewn with deathpits. Lilibet herself has obviously got bugger all cultural ghetto heritage, but her mum’s life is now harnessed to the trope that a single drop of “black” blood will damn a child to da raaccissst.

  15. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Hope te kids get a good E glish Nanny to instill reality in to their lives a sort of MaryPoppins or Anna and the King of Siam Nanny firm ,fair and no nonsense.

  16. Mother Lode says:
    June 7, 2021 at 11:58 am

    So did Meghan relinquish naming rights on behalf of her family?

    I do not know the mind of the Queen, but since Lilibet was a family nickname used by those closest to her (such as her father and husband) broadcasting it and making it a public thing might annoy rather than endear her.

    It might have been intended as a calculated move to try to win some credibility with the Queen, but I do not for a moment think either Meghan or her husband are capable strategists.

    Their current status as barely tolerated outsiders has been all their doing just when they thought they were being cleverest.

  17. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    I believe it was Prince Philip’s nickname for the Queen, and it’s intended as a tribute to both of them.

    Nicknames are earned. We don’t Christen people by them.

    It would be like naming a baby Hank or Nobby.

  18. Dave in Marybrook says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Megan itself was a dead posh- ie, poseur posh- name.
    Poseur posh too is the routine of pushing a diminutive- I believe Harry’s name is Henry?
    And “Call me Archie”… ffs

  19. Dave in Marybrook says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Snap, IT
    Only one way to sort this out-
    Lizzie Beare, get in here!

  20. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Copy that, Dave. Wires being crossed my fault.

    —————————

    I personally loathe the modern fashion of bestowing diminutives on newborns rather than the proper, foundational names.

    Christen the child Elizabeth; call her ‘Lilibet,’ if you wish.

  21. Scott Osmond says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    I wish the kid all the best. Especially with parents like that. But I also wish these 2 clowns would just stfu and go away. At what point will they stop humiliating themselves?

  22. C.L. says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    With Graham Norton, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart get on to black baby names.

    Hart’s intervention here is hilarious.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBFMGtpfcXw

  23. Pedro the Loafer says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Christen the child Elizabeth; call her ‘Lilibet,’ if you wish.

    from CL.

    That was my first thought when I saw the announcement of the bub’s name.
    I cannot understand this fetish with naming children with “unusual, different” (H/T Kath and Kim) names.

  24. Tekweni says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Back in South Africa our maid’s name was Witness and our neighbour’s was Dinner Party. Good Zulu christian names. Perhaps they could consider some nice authentic names like these?

  25. Suburban Boy says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Spot on, C.L.

  26. Viva says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    I cannot find the words to describe my disgust at appropriating the intimate family nickname given to her by her father and only used by her dead sister and dead husband.

    Agree. Utterly tin-eared and tacky – as per usual

  27. candy says:
    June 7, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Actually Shaniqua or Shani would be a rather nice name for the little one. They are Americans, so why such an English sounding nickname.

    Perhaps just to be in the financial good books with the Queen. More than anything they still want Royal titles and privileges.

  28. Damon says:
    June 7, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Who cares what the kid’s called? Don’t we have a superfluity of royal brats already?

  29. Baa Humbug says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    It’s the year 2029 and Lillibet is on the cover of a fashion mag with one half of her head shaved and coloured pink, the other half grown longer and coloured blue. She has multiple piercings including the tongue, chin, nose and she identifies as a boy, pronouns xe and xim.

    Put your house on it.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Good Zulu christian names. Perhaps they could consider some nice authentic names like these?

    Visiting South Africa, we had a driver named “Wonderboy, ” and another named “Magnificent.”

  31. JohnJJJ says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Despite Meg’s heritage, at least they didn’t use that old Indian method of naming i.e. “Why do you ask, two dogs…”

  33. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    June 7, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Seen elsewhere, their kids are actually Archie and Betty. So is Harry otherwise known as jughead and his missus, Veronica (or more likely Veruca)? Is the family dog Reggie?

  34. Lee says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    Seen elsewhere, their kids are actually Archie and Betty. So is Harry otherwise known as jughead and his missus, Veronica (or more likely Veruca)? Is the family dog Reggie?

    Good one!

  35. Squirrel says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    It will be fun seeing her scampering around the cabinet room when Harry and Megs job-share as Environment Secretary in the first Harris administration.

