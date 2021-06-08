Muddy – Beer Wench

I hope that former U.S. President Donald Trump does not choose to stand for election again. I hope this because I believe that conservatism possesses an unhealthy dependence upon messiah-like figures.
This dependence allows an abrogation of personal and subcultural responsibility. The successes of the political messiah are celebrated as ‘ours,’ and the failures as his or hers; we were ‘let down,’ she or he did not live up to our expectations, which is obviously his/her fault. We deserve better, but we shouldn’t have to wait for that ‘better,’ nor actively produce it.
It allows conservatism to metaphorically slip off the pants, flop into a comfortable armchair, and demand ‘Get me a beer, woman!’
Donald Trump was not our beer wench. At the risk of feeding a tract of intestinal worms, neither was former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. It doesn’t stop conservatives engaging in incessant what-ifs, however, as though repetition will trigger a rewinding of history.
Those what-ifs have not produced measurable outcomes: evaluation of past strategies and, where necessary and practical, adapted or new strategies.
The lesson that does not seem to have been learned – or even acknowledged – about the Trump Presidency, is that rather than a single individual (Trump himself) letting his voters down, it was the latter – at least those of them with the means to act, beyond simply at the ballot box – who let the President, and the whole country down.
His and our opponents made no secret of their intentions and desires. They literally shouted them from the streets, television, social media, and Hollyweird, ad nauseum. I’m not referring to the election result here; that’s an issue which may never be satisfactorily resolved. Leaving that outcome aside, and acknowledging that the details of funding and co-ordination for much of the activities remain opaque, the intentions to damage the man, his family, businesses, the party he represented, and the United States wholly, were obvious, and indeed celebrated. Yet the core MAGA crew did nothing. The highlighting of hypocrisy is nothing, because it achieved nothing. The outcomes of this highlighting of hypocrisy were not measured because there is no means to quantify delusion.
If you have to ask ‘What could we/they have done?’ you are proving my point. You’re not thinking. You are reacting to stimuli, which is about all conservative activity amounts to. Initiative? Nah, they’ll trip themselves up soon, then they’ll learn the error of their ways, give up (they’re probably just bored or misunderstood), and it’ll all be back to normal. Except for the massive damage they’ve achieved – for them, it is an achievement – in the meantime.
If a person – known or unknown to you – walks up, and states explicitly, multiple times, that they intend to punch you in the face, what do you do? Do you look at their dirty t-shirt that reads ‘Love is Love’ and verbally inform them of the contradiction between their apparel and their stated intention? Or do you quickly conclude that any attempt to trigger guilt or shame, thus producing a modification of their behaviour, is unlikely at this stage of arousal/escalation, and opt for another, more active response?
If Trump stands and wins again in 2024, the same will happen; only the details will change. Here in Australia, we will sit back and calmingly stroke ourselves while he turns his posterior toward us, squats and pushes out a golden egg, which magically floats across the Pacific and hatches into the saviour we’ve always demanded and deserved. ‘About time,’ we sigh (but not too loudly). ‘Now I can get back to the cricket/footy/synchronised extreme-knitting/lecturing about the importance of values to my universal remote control: ‘I have values, you know. Values!’
At the end of four years, we will fantasize about a new messiah, having in the meantime only left the sweaty comfort of our armchair to tend to one orifice or another.
Are conservatives still the fragile princess of traditional fairy tales, unwilling to help themselves in any manner, lest they break a fingernail or risk their social status as victims? Are we still waiting – while everything about us atrophies – for our ‘knight in shining armour (our messiah)’ to slay the dragon, and then present us with a beer/shandy?
Is the atrophy not just taking place within us, but all around us, yet we refuse to acknowledge it?
It is time to look past former President Trump. If he can be of further use, then certainly, we might continue to embrace him. But if he is the only individual or idea or strategy within our vision, we remain deluded that ‘Magic will happen,’ or ‘the Universe will provide.’ Unicorns exist.
Trump is not our beer wench.
Conservatism needs to propel its beer-belly from the saliva-stained armchair, and attempt the perilous journey to the fridge, alone. By doing so, maybe it will finally realise that the voluble noises from the kitchen were not the hippy neighbour Roger giving the wife free practical plumbing advice.
If he didn’t annoy Xi, he’d probably still be there.
The problem with US politicians is parochialism/Xenophobia – dangerous on the world stage, where might is not always right.
So the threat to the globalist left from the Don and nation States is a real and present one. Excellent.
So are you suggesting we all just “lock and load” and individually decide where to sally forth and when?
All human success is built on working together in some organised fashion and that needs people who organise and someone who leads.
I’m afraid that yours are the unicorn ideas.
Accelerationist baloney.
Pitchforks for the pot-bellied?
Yup, but defeating the Globalists is the aim.
Trump should have rallied like States.
Trumble rightly criticised the attack on the Pacific Alliance.
The real message from the Trump era is that elected do not run the government. Powerful bureaucrats do. And they will frustrate any government that runs counter to their wishes. The left is in rough alignment with these powerful bureaucrats. But it’s the public service that runs the show.
Muddy – The problem is that the ordinary people are constantly betrayed by the people they elected to represent them.
Trump is the only one who stood fast to the policies his voters wanted. The only one in about a century. The rest turned out to be elitists who were loyal to the elite class not to the conservative voters who they’d misrepresented themselves to.
Consequently Trump should run again unless another valid representative can be found for the 90-95% of Republican voters who aren’t RINOs.
And since he’s literally the only one in a century the chance of finding another representative for them is going to be tough – just as tough as it was for Trump to get Administration officials that did what he ordered them to do. For the same reason – the elite class sticks together.
And that’s why if Trump stands in the primaries he’ll romp it in this time. The voters want someone to actually work for them, not for themselves and their mates.
Muddy
Get this straight, Muddy. The 20 election was stolen from Trump. A win in 24 would mean he’s righted a wrong.
This sounds like a dodge to avoid answering a legitimate question.
In any case, Trump was not a conservative – nor is a conservative what we need or want. Culturally speaking, the world as it is now must be razed, not conserved.
This guy gets it. Trump has nothing more to show us.
Biden is now saying he wants a second term. Can you imagine what a campaign waged by that decrepit imbecile will look like in ’23?
Watch for the COVID ‘strain’ that ‘surprises’ the ‘experts’ and requires new lockdowns in that year.
The problem is that conservatism is ordinary, it’s normal. It has no banners, catch phrases or car bumper stickers proclaiming a wonderful world we must progress towards “on the right side of history”. It’s not utopian or messianic – it’s all the ordinary virtues and habits that have sustained cultures and communities for centuries. What Jordan Peterson states isn’t new.
The patched Republican grandees wax between condescension and hatred directed at the Don for the risibly immature reason that ‘he’s not like us darling’, a narcissist, a vulgarian, a shatterer of graven images. Well sure, and he’s also the only glimmer of light the US working class has seen since the US became run by K Street.
I’m looking past Trump now. Trump has killed the CheneyBushRomney wing, and the new GOP is looking much better, imho. But I think it’s time for Trump to be more of a figurehead.
Trump got absolutely reamed by the Deep State and the Swamp. Nothing got drained.
The Fauci emails show powerful agendas of bad actors were being carried out right under Trump’s nose.
Surely we need the most effective person at pushing ideas that you care about, at the moment the only leader who is pushing back hard enough against the cultural left is Trump. If you want someone else instead of Trump then they must be able to fight and fight like he does. Another Romney won’t work, just like hopeless ScoMo doesn’t work here. Abbott would still be the best leader for the right but he didn’t fight hard enough against the media or the left, and he is the hardest fighting leader we have had in a generation.
Oh man, this is delicious!
It would be comedy gold, but I can’t see it happening, somehow. I’ll be surprised if Geriatric Joe remains in the big chair for longer than about the next 12-18 months.
This column might have a point if Trump had failed to deliver.But that is not what happened-he delivered on a substantial number of his promises.
If you don’t want Trump to run-who is your candidate?
Sportsbet 2024 Presidential Election:
Trump $8
DeSantis $13
I agree, this calls for immediate discussion!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oW9_GqShJPg
The choice is clear – Ted Cruze, followed closely behind in the primaries by Rob Desantis.
The problem is that conservatism is ordinary, it’s normal.
Also, promoting individual responsibilities and initiative means organising the masses is like herding cats. They all tend to be busy getting on with their lives.
Trump will not run for election in 2924.
All he is doing now is dragging the media away form doing to DeSantis what the corrupt US media and big tech did to Trump.
Imagine the chaos in the Deep State if Trump got an influential position in a DeSantis administration.
And it is working if you look at recent elections held in Texas.
The republicans won over the Hispanic vote in big numbers.
Fact check: True ✅
https://thedeeprig.movie/
I think Trump must run, win and then investigate the bureaucrats who formed a coup against him in his first term culminating in the stolen election.
It is critical for the survival of democracy, if fraud is proven – which I think it will be, that the rightful winner ascends the Presidency and that those were in the Coup against him get the maximum punishment available.
There is nothing left to conserve in a democracy if the sanctity of the election winner actually taking office doesn’t matter. It is the most important principle followed by the power of the elected to rule over the appointed functionaries of state.
Hence, Trump must win and Trump must deliver justice. If he doesn’t, then there is no democracy left to save. If the bureaucrats can stymy Trump, they will do the same to a DeSantis or Cruz or whoever else is a future GOP President.
The bureaucrats must be punished to the harshest level possible to deter any other bureaucrats who get the idea that the appointed functionaries get to rule over the people’s elected representatives.
Imsure theowners of the corrupt incompetet child molester biden ,didnt realise he would deteriorate so much, once they put him up as their candidate they were stuck with him .The swamp aparats swung into action ,the only way they could win was by gross cheating ,with the aid of their media and social media co conspiritors .
Now they are left with the dippy half Indan nobody likes . They are trashinng what little credibility tey ever had . I like De Santis ,seems down to earth ,be a credible running mate and unlike Pence is not a swampy .
Muddy
good post.
I agree that ‘we’ have to seize the day and not only that but every lever to political power from councils to shires to city hall… whatever…
School boards, local government bits and pieces… whatever..
In Australia we have 4 different forms of communist political parties ffs who just keep rattling the deckchairs while the ship is hitting the iceberg of UN globalist fascism…
I love the bloke Trump because he showed a way that surely thousands of independent minded people should be looking at how he did it.
Tony Abbott I wouldn’t piss on.
CL: “In any case, Trump was not a conservative – nor is a conservative what we need or want. Culturally speaking, the world as it is now must be razed, not conserved.”
Unfortunately I have to agree with your last point. Left to its own “the world” will only get worse for succeeding generations so The Great Rupture not the Great Reset needs to happen, probably starting with the second civil war in the US. Perhaps its time to divide the US into two countries. This was postulated in a book written by Kurt Schlichter, a trial lawyer and retired US infantry colonel, called People’s Republic. An interesting read painting a picture of one country focussed on freedom and the other focused on control. Easy to make a decision on where to live unless of course you love the nanny state totalitarians running your life.
So yes, a Razing is required. Interesting to read Alexis de Tocqueville’s 1856 book on the Ancien Regime and the Revolution as a primer to what could be expected in our futures.
and I don’t care if Trump is President again or not…
I would love to see him become speaker of the House though.
the fact is Menzies is dead.
Reagan is dead
Trump will be dead….
but the communist worm never dies and people need to continually fight from one generation to the next.
The constitution of Australia is now proven to be a shitty bit of toilet paper stuck on the side of the bowel to hell.
yup.
we need a global reset of some form – of the political and industrial troughs which have grown to dictate the political landscape.
Unfortunately, it’ll need to get uglier before it’s improved.
Sure, I want to see leftist media talking-heads on pikes. I want Doctors who proscribe cross-sex hormones to kids to be put up against the wall. I’m sure we all do. But our enemies are so powerful that we are having trouble organising. Perhaps if you yourself had the courage to talk in plain terms rather than mixed metaphors, we’d make quicker progress?
the swamp runs America, they didn’t believe they needed to do much before Trump as they stayed in control whoever was elected and the legislation was written by mates who made their lives easy
Trump upset that and had to go, and did
now they will weaponise elections completely, even if they look ridiculous it doesn’t matter.
the entertainment industry, MSM and Hollywood, supports them, as do the big tech companies
the UN will have to put in election witness officials eventually when they want to restore democratic voting it will become so mainstream for the swamp to hand out leadership roles however they like
we’re going the same way, a hostile government funded media organisation leads a pack of other like minded media against the government
internally our public service is going the same way as the USA, states are already there
these are people who don’t care who is in power, they will continue to do exactly what they want
POLITICAL SALVATION… the religion of Leftism.
There is no political salvation. Every four years, voters go to the polls on the assumption that there really is, but there isn’t. The policies do not change.
The mainstream media, because they are intensely liberal, are intensely committed to politics. They are committed to the doctrine of salvation by politics. This is the doctrine of salvation by legislation, which always becomes salvation by executive regulation: the Federal Register. In short, this is salvation by law — not ethical, personal salvation — liberals do not believe in this, not believing in heaven or hell — but political law for corporate salvation.
The beautiful thing about Trump is he has managed to give the Globalists/Marxists/Democrats/”Elites”/Big Tech/Fake Media/Career Bureaucrats/Soros/Gates/ et al – diarrhea.
It’s splattered their foul lies and deeds around the world. Millions of people who hate their guts and don’t like to be told how to live and now, die! (courtesy of COVID-19 and likely its shots) will rise up especially in America. Trump is loved because he loves the people – end of story. He has proven that he is capable of great things. Kidding we wouldn’t want someone of his proven ability here in Australia.
The word is out that big things are about to happen in the next few months.
ScoMo has a lot of good aspects. He did a fine job as Immigration Minister. He has a Christian ethos, which is no bad thing since it stands diametrically in opposition to wokeness, pretty much.
But sadly he likes to be liked. Trump gave no flying frigs about that. Which is something right-wing politicians must embrace. Also they must regard all journalists as the enemy and adopt scorched-earth against them. Which Trump also realised, and did.