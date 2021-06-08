Pyrmontier – Refreshing

Between the often Keynesian ramblings of senior RBA staff and the apparent unwillingness of Treasury to object (at least publicly) to further growth in government expenditure, it is good to read something that might have been regarded as unremarkable, even orthodox, a decade ago from Michael Brennan – the successor to Alf Rattigan and Gary Banks.
The speech is currently gated, but here are some extracts.
In the pandemic, the fiscal response was not really a conventional Keynesian stimulus, because it wasn’t trying to boost activity in a period of weak demand.
Rather it provided income to those most affected by supply-side restrictions, akin to a form of ex post collective insurance. It provided some protection against what amounted to uninsurable risks, the costs of which were concentrated on particular firms, households and sectors.
The fiscal response helped to smooth that cost across the community and through time – a more efficient form of insurance than would have been possible in private markets.
The risk in the public debate is that this insight – that GDP growth tends to exceed interest rates – is taken to imply something altogether different and much bigger: that debt and deficit no longer matter at all.
That we can afford the next and the next “one off” rise in debt on the grounds that growth rates will continue to outpace bond yields – noting that in other developed economies, the very same observation is being used to justify debt-to-GDP ratios more than twice as high as ours.
Then there is a microeconomic case for caution.
This is based on the observation that fiscal choices come back to the use of real resources in the economy. And there are some limits on the extent to which real resources can actually be borrowed from the future. One way this happens in practice is through a decrease in capital accumulation.
The real cost of government spending is measured in the labour, capital and materials used that would otherwise be employed elsewhere, such as in pursuit of some private entrepreneurial aim – innovation or investment.
Wise words that bear repeating.
Nice post. Thanks.
A Trillion dollars in debt later…
Tennessee Ernie Ford – 16 Tons
If the Government largesse is fueling a Current Account Deficit resulting in Foreign Debt that also should be a limiting factor in government spending. You might still have GDP growth in services and industry that provide zero funds to pay off international debts.
The morons now profess that Current Account Deficits don’t matter. Well they haven’t while we have been prepared to sell off 90% of our mining resources, large swathes of critical infrastructure, our water, critical manufacturing and now, large swathes of our best agricultural lands….just to cover the debt created to ensure the A$ doesn’t fall through the floor.
Why hasn’t Catallaxy posted on the case of the missing Premier Andrews? And what happens if we never see him again and he has disappeared like Harold Holt? There are big political implications but no one is talking about it in Victoria. Why hasn’t the Premier appeared once since March 8th even doing physio or chatting up nurses? The three photos that have hit the media in the meantime are all stills and at least one of these appears to be photo shopped. Does he really have a back injury or has he had a complete mental breakdown? And if he is non functioning what happens for Victorians? Does the Governor General step in? And what about the state of emergency powers? Steve time for this to be addressed as this is a very unusual situation.
We are not yet in the teeth of this storm. Take note of the strategies engaged in China right now to accelerate towards a restructuring of its industrial base and sharply reduce dependency on foreign energy. A sharp curb on profligate provincial governments is the precursor to big spending on new energy plant and steelmaking with hydrogen to be followed by a race to try to corner the market in a variety of technologies.
Trillions are about to be spent on top of the recent fiscal expansion. In China there will be some very bleak moments for those who’ve been gaming the money-go-round. In the West it will be in asset bubbles and debt balloons as inflation kicks in and rates shift up.
Mango Man says:
June 8, 2021 at 5:15 pm
With hydrogen? Good luck with that. Expensive, cumbersome for transport, dangerous and not necessary given the number of coal fired plants in China now. Where are your references?
So really to beat the debt we must go back to a cheap energy base, coal, to drive industrialisation, just like China.
As we are fast approaching a poor backward economy with little wealth creating industries to employ a burgeoning unemployment population.
In other words do what China are doing in terms of industrialisation
