Stairway To Heaven

Happy 80th birthday, Your Eminence. Cent’Anni!
Pell 7 Nilligan 0
Happy birthday from me as well, Cardinal Pell.
Is munty going to be ok with this?
Happy Birthday Cardinal Pell….hope you’re safe and healthy. Apologies about the cold and rainy weather here in Sydney.
Kol hakavod to you.
WGAF?
Siltstone says:
June 8, 2021 at 7:57 pm
It’s a beautiful thing. 7 April 2020 was a wonderful day.
As staunch a Covenenantor as I am, I also wish you all the best. An admirable man brought undone by hate, bigotry and evil. Our Dreyfus!
An apt comparison!
Our Dreyfus!”
Correct.
They defamed him.
They persecuted him.
They prosecuted him.
They humiliated him.
They jailed him.
But they couldn’t break him.
That is what stings them the most.
Beautifully said LL.
Happy Birthday, Cardinal Pell. Keep well and positive. Don’t look back in anger, as the song goes, but it must be difficult.
As a non-Catholic, I send my best wishes for your 80th … your Eminence.
Best wishes, Your Eminence. You have many friends here.
George celebration this year.
mUnt hardest hit. Wonder how many real abusers slipped through the cracks while we were spending all that time and money framing a class enemy? m0nty supports rock spiders.
Cardinal Pell soon after his release:
I especially like that last sentence.
May the Good Lord bless and keep this exceptional man.
Me too….and they knew he was innocent. These prisoners had more morality, more decency and more integrity than the Victorian police, judicial system, government and in particular, that loathsome grub….Premier Dan Andrews.
montella never outlined what “flaws” were in the Melbin Response.
Cheers, Dr Cdl.
The Victorian Police and Bar are actually very crooked. There is a no joke good argument to actually carve Victoria up and to restaff the new criminal justice systems with cleanskins.
No kidding.
Prison Journal Vol 2 arrived a couple of days ago. God bless you Cardinal.
Happy 80th Birthday to Cardinal Pell. I hope the Cardinal is enjoying tending a rose garden in the Vatican. Thank you for the interesting, insightful and inspiring writing in the Prison Journal Volumes 1 and 2.
Happy 80th birthday, Cardinal Pell. I’ve always thought that you were one of the very few religious people I have encountered in life that actually personified and lived your belief. Many happy returns, indeed.
I am reading Keith’s book right now.
About a quarter of the way through.
My God, what a stitch up.
Happy 80th Birthday your Eminence
Happy Birthday too Cardinal. I was a lapsed Catholic. Your strength has encouraged me to relapse.
Many happy returns your Eminence. God bless and keep you.