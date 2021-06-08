Stairway To Heaven

Posted on June 8, 2021 by currencylad

Happy 80th birthday, Your Eminence. Cent’Anni!

27 Responses to Stairway To Heaven

  1. Siltstone says:
    June 8, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Pell 7 Nilligan 0

  2. Rosie says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Happy birthday from me as well, Cardinal Pell.

  3. rickw says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    Is munty going to be ok with this?

  4. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Happy Birthday Cardinal Pell….hope you’re safe and healthy. Apologies about the cold and rainy weather here in Sydney.

    Kol hakavod to you.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Is munty going to be ok with this?

    WGAF?

  6. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    Siltstone says:
    June 8, 2021 at 7:57 pm
    Pell 7 Nilligan 0

    It’s a beautiful thing. 7 April 2020 was a wonderful day.

  7. Iain Russell says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    As staunch a Covenenantor as I am, I also wish you all the best. An admirable man brought undone by hate, bigotry and evil. Our Dreyfus!

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:11 pm

    Our Dreyfus!

    An apt comparison!

  9. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Our Dreyfus!”

    Correct.

  10. Leigh Lowe says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    They defamed him.
    They persecuted him.
    They prosecuted him.
    They humiliated him.
    They jailed him.
    But they couldn’t break him.
    That is what stings them the most.

  11. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    They defamed him.
    They persecuted him.
    They prosecuted him.
    They humiliated him.
    They jailed him.
    But they couldn’t break him.
    That is what stings them the most.”

    Beautifully said LL.

  12. candy says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    Happy Birthday, Cardinal Pell. Keep well and positive. Don’t look back in anger, as the song goes, but it must be difficult.

  13. mh says:
    June 8, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    As a non-Catholic, I send my best wishes for your 80th … your Eminence.

  14. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    Best wishes, Your Eminence. You have many friends here.

  15. stackja says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    George celebration this year.

  16. Albatross says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    mUnt hardest hit. Wonder how many real abusers slipped through the cracks while we were spending all that time and money framing a class enemy? m0nty supports rock spiders.

  17. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Cardinal Pell soon after his release:

    “I was watching the television news in my cell when the news came through.

    First, I heard that leave was granted and then that the convictions were quashed. I thought, ‘Well that’s great. I’m delighted.’

    Of course, there was no one to talk to about it until my legal team arrived.

    However, I did hear a great cheer from somewhere within the jail and then the three other inmates near me made it clear they were delighted for me.”

    I especially like that last sentence.

    May the Good Lord bless and keep this exceptional man.

  18. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    “I especially like that last sentence.”

    Me too….and they knew he was innocent. These prisoners had more morality, more decency and more integrity than the Victorian police, judicial system, government and in particular, that loathsome grub….Premier Dan Andrews.

  19. Dot says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    montella never outlined what “flaws” were in the Melbin Response.

    Cheers, Dr Cdl.

  20. Dot says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Me too….and they knew he was innocent. These prisoners had more morality, more decency and more integrity than the Victorian police, judicial system, government and in particular, that loathsome grub….Premier Dan Andrews.

    The Victorian Police and Bar are actually very crooked. There is a no joke good argument to actually carve Victoria up and to restaff the new criminal justice systems with cleanskins.

    No kidding.

  21. Seco says:
    June 8, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Prison Journal Vol 2 arrived a couple of days ago. God bless you Cardinal.

  22. Syd Gal says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    Happy 80th Birthday to Cardinal Pell. I hope the Cardinal is enjoying tending a rose garden in the Vatican. Thank you for the interesting, insightful and inspiring writing in the Prison Journal Volumes 1 and 2.

  23. Megan says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Happy 80th birthday, Cardinal Pell. I’ve always thought that you were one of the very few religious people I have encountered in life that actually personified and lived your belief. Many happy returns, indeed.

  24. Leigh Lowe says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    I am reading Keith’s book right now.
    About a quarter of the way through.
    My God, what a stitch up.

  25. joco says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:38 pm

    Happy 80th Birthday your Eminence

  26. Dunnybrush says:
    June 8, 2021 at 11:54 pm

    Happy Birthday too Cardinal. I was a lapsed Catholic. Your strength has encouraged me to relapse.

  27. Ubique says:
    June 9, 2021 at 12:08 am

    Many happy returns your Eminence. God bless and keep you.

