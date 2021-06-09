David Bidstrup guest post. Why bother?

The other day I found an interesting video in which Dr Ron Brown discussed the difference between relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction in vaccines. The video can be found here. The video is around 32 minutes long and the interviewer is a bit painful however it is very interesting and informative. At least look from the 26 minute mark for his concluding remarks.

Dr Brown authored a paper on the bias in reporting vaccine efficacy for two of the Covid vaccines, one of which is currently used in Australia, and this is the subject of the interview. The paper can be found here.

The takeaway message is that the actual vaccine efficacy is not the 95% we hear but 0.7%, a reduction of slightly more than bugger all. Considering the other concerns about these experimental vaccines and the adverse effects being reported it seems that “getting the jab” is worse than useless and could cause more harm than good.

Another video well worth the time is one featuring Dr Peter Mc McCullough, see here.

The news these days is full of dramatic BS about the “Delta variant” and the continuing cluster scare in Victoria. Opinion writers and correspondents want vaccination to be made mandatory. It would be nice if they were a bit better informed and wrote the truth rather than parrot the propaganda. We need to remember that the death toll this year from the “deadly disease” is one. Maybe one day it will happen but I am not terribly optimistic. It is interesting to see the story coming out of the USA. With friends like that who needs enemies?