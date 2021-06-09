David Bidstrup guest post. Why bother?

The other day I found an interesting video in which Dr Ron Brown discussed the difference between relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction in vaccines. The video can be found here. The video is around 32 minutes long and the interviewer is a bit painful however it is very interesting and informative. At least look from the 26 minute mark for his concluding remarks.
Dr Brown authored a paper on the bias in reporting vaccine efficacy for two of the Covid vaccines, one of which is currently used in Australia, and this is the subject of the interview. The paper can be found here.
The takeaway message is that the actual vaccine efficacy is not the 95% we hear but 0.7%, a reduction of slightly more than bugger all. Considering the other concerns about these experimental vaccines and the adverse effects being reported it seems that “getting the jab” is worse than useless and could cause more harm than good.
Another video well worth the time is one featuring Dr Peter Mc McCullough, see here.
The news these days is full of dramatic BS about the “Delta variant” and the continuing cluster scare in Victoria. Opinion writers and correspondents want vaccination to be made mandatory. It would be nice if they were a bit better informed and wrote the truth rather than parrot the propaganda. We need to remember that the death toll this year from the “deadly disease” is one. Maybe one day it will happen but I am not terribly optimistic. It is interesting to see the story coming out of the USA. With friends like that who needs enemies?
Nothing will change unless the media get on board, and that ain’t gonna happen.
The MSM are behind all this – they are the enemy of the people
Perhaps one possibly valid counter-argument by the government is that if all restrictions are dropped permanently the proportion of the population which gets infected will get much higher, in which case the absolute risk figures would also get much higher.
Presumably if the presumption about infection rates increasing is valid the argument is also valid.
But is the presumption valid? Aren’t Sweden’s COVID outcomes now better than the European average?
Timothy Neilson says:
June 9, 2021 at 5:59 pm
Timothy – I, for one, am getting sick of stepping over all the dead bodies in the street….
Tim, sensible governments would have allowed the use of drugs that are known to be effective. Apart from that, check out the series of posts from David Bidstrup and wonder how many lives were lost and how much it cost, and is continuing to cost.
We alsio need a court challenge to the proposal for compulsory vaccination with a substance that has not cleared the usual tests and protocols.
Timothy – I, for one, am getting sick of stepping over all the dead bodies in the street….
Be as cynical as you like FT, but if it wasn’t for the wisdom and strength of character of Maximum Leader and his peerless team your scenario would be all too true.
Jon Rappaport has described this concept in detail for months and months at his website nomorefakenews.com
The problem we now have is the sheeple want mum and dad government to tell them what to do. Why take responsibility when your government can do that and fill your pockets with gold coin?
Rafe Champion says:
June 9, 2021 at 6:08 pm
We alsio need a court challenge to the proposal for compulsory vaccination with a substance that has not cleared the usual tests and protocols.
Fail – remember that “the Parliament would have considered that before acting….”
Tim, sensible governments would have allowed the use of drugs that are known to be effective.
Of course they would Rafe. I’m not arguing that the assertions covered in your post are wrong, and I’m certainly not advocating for the current public policy catastrophe that’s being inflicted on us. I’m just pointing out that the “absolute risk” calculations are based on current infection rates and so mightn’t be valid in the alternative scenario. To the extent that there’s evidence that lockdowns and other restrictions are useless (cf my question above about Sweden) then that would support being able to translate the stated absolute risk factors into the “no restrictions” scenario.
Aren’t Sweden’s COVID outcomes now better than the European average?
Last time I checked they were slightly worse than the European average but not significantly enough to draw any other conclusion than that in terms of outcomes Sweden, with voluntary measures only and no coercion, managed the first and second waves of covid acceptably and certainly much better than hard lockdown countries like the Czech Republic or the UK. Further, many of their mortalities were people from urban ethnic enclaves where a number of factors – overcrowding, lack of information, poor general health – might be expected to result in worse figures than among the geenral population.
I like all the analyses done on “COVID” deaths, using CAGW style data and logic.
Have any of the total yearly deaths anywhere been significantly in excess of the rolling 5 year averages?