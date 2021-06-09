David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown

Posted on June 9, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

9 Responses to David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown

  1. m0nty says:
    June 9, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Very short odds for first guess on his nickname around Parliament.

  2. Tel says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    One way or another, there will be consequences.

    The Rubicon has been crossed … everything is in play from here.

  3. Old School Conservative says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    Brilliant commentary M0nty.
    He raises freedom as an important issue, he slams the government for hiding health advice, and he catalogues just some of the onerous repercussions on the people of Victoria – and you dick around with his nickname.
    Obviously you secretly agree with his criticisms but haven’t got a counter argument.

  4. Chris M says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:37 pm

    Well there isn’t many people in Viktoria parliament… did the rest die of Covid or is there only ever a single party represented?

  5. Fair Shake says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:41 pm

    Good speech David L.

    The hidden costs are building up for Melbourne. We are no longer in a democracy.

  6. Tel says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    did the rest die of Covid …

    This is Australia, they must have been chucking a sickie.

  7. Arky says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:52 pm

    People.
    Get behind David Limbrick.
    This must end, and never again must a government in this country be allowed to tyrannise it’s populace like the government of this state has done through it’s incompetence, fearmongering and secrecy.

  8. min says:
    June 9, 2021 at 10:58 pm

    he has been the only politician out supporting protestors from small business last weekend .

