Liberty Quote
The licentious sinners we can control; the saintly ascetics may destroy us.— Geoffrey Brennan and James Buchanan
-
-
David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
Very short odds for first guess on his nickname around Parliament.
One way or another, there will be consequences.
The Rubicon has been crossed … everything is in play from here.
Brilliant commentary M0nty.
He raises freedom as an important issue, he slams the government for hiding health advice, and he catalogues just some of the onerous repercussions on the people of Victoria – and you dick around with his nickname.
Obviously you secretly agree with his criticisms but haven’t got a counter argument.
Well there isn’t many people in Viktoria parliament… did the rest die of Covid or is there only ever a single party represented?
Good speech David L.
The hidden costs are building up for Melbourne. We are no longer in a democracy.
This is Australia, they must have been chucking a sickie.
People.
Get behind David Limbrick.
This must end, and never again must a government in this country be allowed to tyrannise it’s populace like the government of this state has done through it’s incompetence, fearmongering and secrecy.
he has been the only politician out supporting protestors from small business last weekend .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggMcTy4FDBs