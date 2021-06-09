Idiots led by idiots

I was going to put this up the other day about the Canadian province of Manitoba as a likely warning about what is going to happen here, next:
Premier Brian Pallister said vaccines are no longer the No. 1 limiting factor in battling the pandemic. Now that nearly 70% of Manitobans have been vaccinated, the largest challenge is convincing the other 30% to get vaccinated, he explained.
“Epidemiologists call this vaccine hesitancy, and there are various reasons for it,” he said. “It could include your physical location, where you are. It might be a mobility issue. It might be a language barrier. It might be cultural or religious concerns. We have to get past the 70% vaccination mark. We must get to 75%, then to 80% and 85% and higher. Those numbers are achievable and necessary so we can get our freedoms back.
It might also be that the “vaccine” might create more medical problems than it cures. But Australia has as many fools in high places as everyone else. This from the local rag this morning, in full hysterics mode: The jabs and jab nots.
Vaccine pass could open door to travel
AUSTRALIANS who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will receive a certificate, paving the way for governments and businesses to enforce tough rules on those who are not inoculated.
The certificate will be available securely through the Medicare app – and eventually added to digital wallets on mobile devices – as the federal government pushes ahead with the plan to help incentivise Australians to get the jab.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants fully-vaccinated Australians to be able to bypass state travel restrictions, although the national cabinet is yet to agree, while businesses could seek to use the certificate to withhold services from those who refuse the vaccine.
The Herald Sun understands some federal Liberal MPs are concerned about any government push for Australians to require a vaccine certificate to travel freely.
Opposition government services spokesman Bill Shorten said: “Australians deserve to know when there will be a vaccine certificate system and exactly what they will be used for.”
The certificate will feature a holographic Australian coat of arms, animated green tick and real-time digital clock, along with a unique document number and the personal details of the vaccine recipient, making it impossible to fraudulently reproduce.
Government Services Minister Linda Reynolds said the new record made it “easy” for people to show their Covid-19 vaccination status.
“The Covid-19 digital certificate makes proof of vaccination accessible anytime, anywhere,” she said.
“We’re also giving people control over the level of vaccination history they share, as the certificate only shows your Covid-19 vaccination status.”
Linda Reynolds again. What a hopeless fool she has been in everything she has dealt with, and now this as well.
It might also be that you are not a gullible moron.
Oh, bollocks.
What about if they had had the pox. I want to know that people I am travelling with are pox free.
Even mort BS
Surely yellow stars stitched to the jackets of the unvaccinated would be a cheaper and simpler option?
Tried and tested solution too.
EVEN MORE B S
Too bad for neanderthals like me who have perfectly good android phones that are too old to upload the new apps, including the gub’mint QR code. Luckily for me, no store that I go into is enforcing the QR checkin.
Seeing swampy Joe and his henchmen still wearing masks after getting the jab, an inquisitive person might ask what is purpose of the jab?
I won’t be taking directions from anyone wearing less than 5 masks at a time, silly virtue signalling 1 masker that you are.
Ah yes, the fascism of being vaccinated against a pandemic. Vax privilege! Vax supremacy!
You lot sound so deranged on this one.
Herald Sun now joins the The Age as overpriced litter-tray lining.
Nailed it.
We are sleepwalking to oblivion. Turkeys voting for Christmas.
Nuremberg2.0 cannot come soon enough.
The Dr. Byram Bridle talk appears to have been scrubbed from yootoob overnight but it’s on Bitchute etc, about 8 minutes long, easy to follow info on the latest vaccine research and understanding why the adverse reactions occur.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1IfHVKr17Bx/
Well given that coerced medical experiments are *literally* what Nazi scientists were hung for and given that these vaccines are, by definition, experiments and you propose that they be coerced upon us then yes. The word “fascism” is perfectly fine.
Oh and there’s as much of a pandemic now as there was back in WWII.
Monty says “You lot sound so deranged on this one.”
Normally I would not bother about a comment like this however Le Mont is an expert in derangement so we should give him full credit here. Perhaps he could ask his local government to name a tor after him, say Mont Derange.
Covid 1 vaccines killed most of their animal phase subjects so they never were released to humans. This is why there has never been a successful Covid vaccine until now where we only have an FDA emergency use only (not approved) so we will have to wait a few more months to see which politicians/public health figures had the placebo or le mort vaccine. As usual the lawyers will be happy, provided they didn’t have the jab, as they pursue numerous class cases.
That oleaginous doc Coatesworth is on prime time tv big time telling us the vax is “ safe” and “ free”. I think he needs to add a ryder. Said with a smirk of course. “And if you don’t have it the government will make your life hell”.
We could ask the same question about trade union super funds.
Well, it looks like I won’t be part of this society anymore. Unless of course I can find a GP that will add me to the register without taking it.
You appalling hypocritical and utterly gullible moron.
A “pandemic” that has (allegedly) resulted in the death of one person in this stupid, stupid country in the last seven months, you obnoxious hysterical big stupid government fellating dunderhead.
FFS.
Found it on YT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVFrEorkTxM
Papers please, M0nty. Get used to waiting a decade for the privilege of buying your underpowered electric Trabant, which you can’t charge anyway because the power is only on 3 hours a day.
When I was a kid I liked to collect stamps. The comics used to have ads for stamp packets, which I would buy from time to time when I had enough pocket money. Inevitably they were chock full of GDR stamps. I had GDR stamps coming out of my ears.
That was an own goal by the Left, because now I can vividly recall the stupidity of the GDR and the Stazi, as well as the inanity of a shedload of worthless GDR stamps.
I’ll take the Utopia approach.
Let’s do a pilot study. No-one can leave Canberra until they’re vaccinated.
Dave’s not here – Cheech & Chong, youtube
Washington state just added a new incentive for citizens to get vaccinated as it announced that it will temporarily allow certain shops to give away free marijuana joints alongside COVID-19 vaccinations.
https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/06/08/pot-for-shots-n395228
(Off topic.)
Still got your stamps, Bruce? My collection stalled the day I got my C64, but it’s still at Mum’s house (as is the C64). I remember the learning process about how those big pretty stamps weren’t actually the interesting or valued ones.
And MAGYAR stamps, Bruce! Lots of worthless commie Hungarian stamps.
Back on topic- 2 points
If it’s all such a furphy, why are so many countries freaking about it? Recently Malaysia promoted lockdown, and I don’t see them as a paragon of political liberty. I just can’t see how such a worldwide thing can all be invented. Like the moon landings or 9/11, it’s just too big to be a hoax. How it’s being handled is the nonsense, not the virus, surely?
The other thing is- I can’t but wonder what happens when covid is no longer news. All news moves on. In a year or so, nobody’s gonna care, and wonder what all the fuss was about. Pollies like Devious Dan and Palachook will romp home in elections, yet again. As long as we don’t end up with the pinkos in power in Canberra…that would be a disaster!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y2VoZkuRv4
Meanwhile India continues rolling out Ivermectin treatments.
Deaths to the communist virus are plummeting.
No one in the lying left wing msm is reporting this.
An important aspect is no one is dying from this
poisonous ivermectin
That the lying expert political class warned us about.
Figures says:
June 9, 2021 at 10:17 am
Ah yes, the fascism of being vaccinated against a pandemic.
Well given that coerced medical experiments are *literally* what Nazi scientists were hung for and given that these vaccines are, by definition, experiments and you propose that they be coerced upon us then yes. The word “fascism” is perfectly fine.
munty has always been in favour of fascism, he just prefers the less emotive word “socialism”.
It’s your state that is bringing in a mental health tax, mUnty.
Anti-vaxxers can be left to their fate. Maybe we can swap them with citizens in India who want to come home.
How could a vaccine “passport” be simply limited to air travel. It would have to extend to public transport, coach travel, government buildings such as Centrelink.
Schools, the GP, being admitted to hospital, working at an airport, going to concerts. Taxi drivers could insist on viewing it.
I can’t see how any government would not abuse the power of such a thing once it came into being. Power corrupts.
exactly.
Vaccines have not yet been given TGA approval.. so how can they be mandated?
Did Linda think of this herself, or is she listening to frank and fearless advisors, the science which is ‘in’ and the ‘experts’?
.. just stumbled across an interesting tidbit. I’m quite disgusted by it.
The TGA is now acting as a vaccine pimp, and these discussions about passports seem to be a direct result of their actions.
I bet M0nty believes in the pro-abortion mantra: “my body, my choice.”
Except when he disagrees with it, as in this case.
Hypocrite.
You may be interested in news from the UK. People having to return from holidays in Portugal toute suite even if they have been vaccinated. This suggests the vaccines don’t work or guarantee anything?
Which is it?
I’ll bet lots of folks getting vaccinated in Australia will find they won’t be able to travel whatever. Reasons.
.. and more.
does any online news mention how India are using ivermectin suucessfully?
has anyone tried to find out how many of the “cases” in Victoria are hospitalised, or anything more than positive tests?
I was ranted at by someone about this yesterday so I asked them politely to tell me how many hospitalised cases there were in Victoria (they were convinced all those “cases” were people in ICUs, probably even on ventilators!)
after 10 minutes online, they couldn’t tell me and had a very confused look on their face
hahahaha
The un vaccinated should be confined to certain areas and kept apart from the vaccinated , they should be compelled to wear a symbol to identify , a large fluero U ,meaning Unvaccinated or Unclean on their chests and backs only to beremoved when they get the first jab replaced by a symol”one” which will be removed after the second jab ,they will the e allowed to rejoin the vaccinated race. We have to be firm with these disobdient anti vax extreme right wingers ,drag tem from their garages to the vaccination facilities .
( ASIO told me they were in garages ,and the ABC so it must be right )
you obnoxious hysterical big stupid government fellating dunderhead.
Softy.
‘…rewards to people who have been fully vaccinated…’
Leaving aside the Orwellian abuse of language and thought (no, these are not “vaccines”), this is simply another way of saying “penalities to those that choose to retain autonomy over their own health and body”.
Be on notice Fascists. There WILL be Nuremberg-style trials awaiting you. No amount of memory-holing will protect you from the ramifications of the reckless evil you are attempting to perpetrate on a non-consenting populace. No, means NO!
“…how can they be mandated?”
They will stand on the technicalities – no-one will force you to get the vax, but only those vaxed will be able to use any sort of public transport, visit pubs/clubs, enter gov building etc etc. But you don’t have to have it!
I can see two things that might happen with that – for GovCo stuff, requiring private information not relevant to the service provided (IIRC, they are not supposed to demand your drivers license offense history to supply you with a pension, eg), and for private discrimination based on health status (if this was a HIV/AIDS thing, what would happen or already has happened?)
Any legal-eagles care to comment on these?
has anyone tried to find out how many of the “cases” in Victoria are hospitalised, or anything more than positive tests?
92 cases, 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU according to Vic Health’s latest figures.
Of course, you’d be flat out getting the two latter figures from the media and the odds are that the 3 in hospital have comorbidities.
“…a vaccine “passport”…”
Which is required to be attached to the lower intestinal tract just above the rectum, and visually scanned by camera at every entry/exit into GovCo building, including Parliament House(s).
Unless, of course, you are claiming non-vaxxed status, in which case no inspection required.
That’s my idea – what say Cats?
snap Roger.