More than a whiff of fascism

Reported in The Australian:
Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid says Australia must consider what greater freedoms will be available for fully vaccinated people, as the medical group backs a digital certificate to prove immunisation status.
Dr Khorshid said the AMA still had concerns about the potential of being vaccinated but still contracting Covid-19. But he said providing a digital certificate for vaccinated people to prove their immunisation status, without disclosing other private medical information, was needed.
Seriously? Mind you, why stop at just vaccination for Covid-19 status?
As Janet Albrechtsen wrote this morning:
When Covid-19 hit, it led to a massive transfer of power, without corresponding accountability, to a group of unelected health bureaucrats. The abrogation of responsibility by elected politicians has also become their shroud of secrecy, allowing them to impose rules, lock up citizens, lock down states on “health advice” that we never see. Never before have the lives of Australians been so closely controlled, monitored and restricted by governments on the basis of so little publicly available information.
There is a reason we have civilian and democratic oversight of the institutions of the state.
AMA members must be freshly vaccinated each month for the safety of the public.
This must somehow meld and morph into “controls” on public behaviour for the benefit of the Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming hysteria.
Nothing’s surer.
A reminder of the background to “vaccination certificates” in the area of legal informed consent.
This is the link to Bill Muehlenberg’s May 25th article which was republished here a while back.
… and for so little justifiable reason.
Yesterday it was reported that in Brisbane the QLD CMO Jeanette Young refused permission for a couple in hotel quarantine to visit their new born baby, delivered by emergency caesarian section. Both mother and father are vaccinated and neither has tested positivee for covid since returning from os where the father had a teaching position.
What is the rationale for that decision other than sheer bloodymindedness?
The various state public health emergency acts need to be revisited & reformed.
What happened to the Covid sticky on the site?
So far so good on the vaccination compulsory acquisition front with your concerns. There is already compulsory vaccination in the various States and Territories for all children under 5 who cannot attend preschools unless they have a vaccination certificate for such childhood diseases as measles, mumps etc. The exception is, of course, hold out areas such as Byron Bay/Nimbin where anti vaxxers proliferate. Given the known side effects of childhood diseases, the compulsory vaccine regime makes sense, needing a 90% take up rate to achieve herd immunity. Surely, the same argument applies to Covid 19.
Why stop at covid (2% case fatality rate)?
Got your TB shot? (1500 cases in Australia per year).
What about measles (1-3% case fatality rate)
hep-A? (2%)
whooping cough? (1%)
chickenpox (up to 30% in newborns)
There is no end.. and this is definitely the thin edge of a great enormous wedge. If you can’t see that, you’re blind.
State of emergency powers should be limited to where war has been declared.
If LNP don’t include in election policy forget about it.
One nation should definitely do so.
You’ve worded this quite terribly.
There is no compulsory vaccination.
There is a requirement that children who are enrolled in childcare and school be vaccinated.
F*ck the AMA. This opiate-pushing nanny-state cartel is now advocating for a huge tax on sugary drinks and an increase in the price of alcohol.
I am amazed that nobody seems to have the courage to stand up and tell them to f*ck off. Australians like to think of themselves as larrikins, where in reality most are complete and utter lemmings who are in desperate need of a carer. How could any thinking person not be aware of the direction in which we are moving? I find this lack of societal awareness utterly demoralizing and depressing.
I’m not going to possess these vaccine papers, let alone show them, they can f*ck off! If only more people would believe the same, we would have nothing to worry about. Instead, the majority of people keep watching the ‘news’, where dullards armed with an arts degree in communications or some such nonsense, report their chosen narrative by communicating a biased and indoctrinated interpretation of the facts.
Reject the media, we have seen how bad they are at their jobs. Reject ‘caring politicians’ there’s no such thing. Don’t listen to people that seek any control over your lives, they are not to be trusted. Remember, when the wolves come out, it is better to be a shepherd than one of the sheep.
and the following when they resurface:
spanish flu, SARS, MERS, hep-A, the next bad flu, etc..
“Australians like to think of themselves as larrikins, where in reality most are complete and utter lemmings who are in desperate need of a carer. “
Used to…..those kind of Australians are now either gone or middle age to elderly.
Great rant Richard and one that I agree with.
Here are some pertinent statistics re. the AMA…..now politicised by the left….
“In 1962, more than 95% of doctors belonged to the AMA. By 1987 it was 50%. AHPRA reports that in 2016 there were 107,179 registered medical practitioners. The 2016 AMA annual report notes a membership of 29,425”
The same Janet Albrechtsen that backed the Turnbull coup yeah? When are we gonna see some accountability from her for that one?
We should make people prove they don’t have AIDS, HIV or hepatitis before allowing them in public too.
I like where this is going. Soon, only the finest physical specimens will be allowed out and about.
@ DuncanM
Successive federal coalition governments (harking back as far as the days of Brendon Nelson) and the AMA have pressed to ‘nudge’ toward juvenile vaccination in similar ways (‘No jab, no play’, etc). I’ve no objection to private agents (other parents; private childcare operators etc) imposing those rules – that should be how social suasion works. Less happy (then and now) about governments doing it.
Ian (3.45pm). Any idea why the unvaccinated kids are banned from school etc?
The other kids who are vaccinated are not in danger since they are vaccinated. The unvaccinated kids are not in danger from the vaccinated kids, but only from other unvaccinated kids….which must surely be the case everywhere the unvaccinated kids go (ie sports activities, shops, cinemas etc etc).
Parents who do not vax their own kids will not be surprised if their kids eventually get sick (presumably from other unvaxxed kids), so what is the school ban all about?
Roger beat me to it regarding the baby taken away from parents. Surely that is a case where the hospital should put them in the same room as the baby and isolate them together. Since the baby is born to “possibly” plague infected parents you have to wonder how they are treating the baby.
Disgraceful all around.
But hey no problem for the politicians as the CHO says the best thing to do.
Indeed … and to so many other things too.
Remember with the NDIS all sorts of medical conditions impose HUGE costs on society. They should ALL be reportable and indicated in your digital health wallet.
Why let liberal sensibilities get in the way of progress?
The no-jab no-play legislation is a tough one. But I was disappointed that the LDP voted for it.
Good point – will someone nominate Janet for the Order of Australia?
While they may not ‘get’ the disease from the unvaccinated, they may carry the virus home on their bodies or stuff, where there may be somebody who cannot be vaccinated, eg whooping cough or measles and bubs under 6 months.
Our late son was nearly killed by chicken pox when he was 9. He was vaccinated against everything that was safe to do so. There was literature of massive negative reactions to the CP vaccine for kids with his condition which is why he didn’t get it.
All that said, count me among the vaccine refusers for now.
Don’t know that public hospitals have neonatal ICU family suites.
Seems a little unlikely.
Vaccination apartheid, probably the only way to describe it. What next, the unvaxed have to wear a symbol, sewn onto their clothing, of a hypodermic needle inside a red circle and crossed with a red line?
Are these medicos going to refuse treatment to the unvaxed? Isn’t there something in the hypocrite’s oath about treating all the sick, not just the selected few?
And just a reminder, the AMA is not a medical authority, it’s a glorified union for champagne socialist doctors. So as others have pointed out, “F*ck ’em!”.
‘Permission to travel’ for son to see his dying dad in UK rejected twice by bureaucrats.
Third request granted – but the dad died 1 day later.
It’s the arbitrary management, different rules for VIPs that disgusts me.
I bet that Meghan horror would be able to see her baby, flu or no flu.
Sack them all.
You want to test the morality of these arguments they use the 19890’s AIDs standards.
Remember when it first came out and the government restricted itself to only lying “everyone is at risk”? Good times..
AIDs, if it had been subjected to the same draconian measures/test and trace/ information gathering could have been eradicated in Australia by pretty well focusing resources on less than 5% of the population. (drug use/gay and hemophiliacs)
It was argued (and a good result) that such singling out and invasive monitoring and government control would have been immoral, and basically, fascist.
Fast forward 40 years and draconian measures have been imposed nation wide for the flu.
And governments are being re-elected on being good fascists.
The QLD CMO’s actions are disgraceful. This is the same Jeanette Young who at the height of lockdowns in Queensland granted exemptions to Hollywood celebrities and elite athletes, because they brought money into the state. The very same CMO, along with her boss the Palace Chook, who refused a young lady from entering Queensland to attend her father’s funeral, eventually giving her a few minutes, as long as she humiliated herself by dressing up in full contamination gear.
… stupid power crazed wrongologist slag who shut down schools in Qld “to make people realise bat flu was a serious threat and they had to treat it as such”.
Yet the “appeal to authority people” still go on citing the AMA, the TGA, the FDA (in America), and others as though completely trustworthy, Cassie.
No vested interests there with Big Pharma, of course! (/sarc off)
The AMA are all conscripts of the State (via the Medicare Provider Registration numbers.) They will do as they are told when the time comes.
Does Australia have independent medical professionals?
The gene therapy product they’re falsely calling a “vaccine” doesn’t prevent the injected from getting the Wuhan Flu, and Pfizer’s research on their product which is published on the FDA’s website suggests that one is more vulnerable to getting the virus after receiving their yet to be fully tested product, at best it might reduce symptoms if those vulnerable to the virus get it. Additionally, deaths from the various untested Wuhan flu related are far greater than the number of deaths from all of the tested vaccines combined in the last 20 years. The death rate worldwide so far has been about 2% of those injected – which is strange as I was under the impression that one death from the Wuhan flu (allegedly) justifies the shutting down of the entire country, but multiple deaths from the Wuhan flu-related injections: meh… people die everyday, and did they die with or from the experimental injections? Etc,
Either way, Ivermectin has now been proven beyond reasonable doubt to both cure and prevent the transmission of the Wuhan Flu (hence we don’t hear about Wuhan Flu “case” numbers/crisis in the media anymore and Australians are now allowed to travel back to aus from India since they began using ivermectin a few weeks ago), so the experimental Wuhan Flu-related injections that do very little are of no value whatsoever and cause far more deaths than Ivermecitn has in the last 20+ years it’s been used.
Maybe there should be an Ivermectin digital certification/passport program in place???
Meanwhile in Australia:
Since 1 Jan 2021:
1 death from China virus;
210 deaths from vaccines to protect you from China virus.
“There is no compulsory vaccination.”
You are right of course Duncan (as you are often). I’m sure that outright compulsion has been avoided because, given that the vaccine makers are indemnified globally from the outcomes their products produce, it follows that liability for injury would transfer to anyone whoever it was that enforced compulsion, therefore voluntary acceptance of the vaccine (no matter how aggressively that voluntary acceptance is procured) means that at this time the individual who accepts the vaccination assumes all risk.
Maybe Mr Korshid is a bit homesick?
as far as I know the fine print on the vaccine waiver still states ‘experimental vaccine’
presumably numb-nuts up-thread is advocating for using more kids for experimentation?
Not quite.
Given the known side effects of childhood diseases, the compulsory vaccine regime makes sense, needing a 90% take up rate to achieve herd immunity. Surely, the same argument applies to Covid 19.
No, for a number of reasons.
Firstly, whatever rationale there might be for the government superseding parental responsibility in this one area for the good of the child (and I’m not arguing either way here) there is no such rationale for compulsion of adults on any “it’s for your own good” basis.
Secondly, given the relatively short time the Chicom virus has been around and the bizarre way in which statistics on the virus have been formulated (e.g. shooting victims classified as COVID deaths) it’s far from clear that the health risks from COVID would justify such compulsion.
Thirdly the absurd attempts to pretend that the vaccines aren’t experimental doesn’t fool anyone except pants-wetters and mental defectives – performing medical experiments on anyone except a volunteer is a crime against humanity.
Fourthly it’s clear that what dangers the virus does pose affect only particular identifiable groups (the elderly, the immunity-compromised, and fat turds), so the prima facie response should be to look for measures that mitigate the risks for those groups with as little interference as possible in other people’s lives.
Fifthly, as long as governments are imposing criminal liability for treating Chicom virus by administering medicines known to be safe (whether or not that’s the best way to treat the patient for COVID – that’s for the doctor and patient to decide), they have no moral authority to pretend to be acting in the interests of peoples’ health.
They would say that, wouldn’t they?
210 people died after taking the vaccine, but only 1 is attributable to this? 209 died with the vaccine, not from it, right?
How did they determine that? Considering they’ve been lying about all this from start, I don’t know if I believe them.
Remember last year when we correctly distinguished between “died from Covid” vs “died with Covid”.
Died “following the vaccine” is not the same as “died from the vaccine”.
See above.
People with other conditions, no doubt.
@ Tim N
At what point do you consider these vaccines won’t be experimental? They’ve been used in millions if not tens of millions of doses. Are you happy that the flu shot isn’t experimental?
You’ve also ignored the logic of compulsion: it’s to protect others from the prospect of infection, not the person injected. It’s a teaching example of a collective (‘public’) good with external benefits.
(For the record, I’m not keen on compulsion. But then, I don’t think we’d need it if we:
(a) followed a bunch of the US states and essentially paid people to take it: in some states you are now getting a lottery ticket for having one – something that might well appeal to the demographics many of the public health types are concerned aren’t ‘engaged’; and
(b) made it clear that external borders will be opened to bi-lateral flow by the fully vaccinated from 31 October. That would put paid to the fantasies a bunch of Cats and various cranks, lunatics, hippies, socialist agitators, anarchists and the like are entertaining as to why thy should defer doing what they’re going to do.)
We have no mid or long term data.
I’ll guarantee you this: Every single person who takes it is going to die.
The control freak idiots who are pushing this will probably end up shooting themselves in the foot, because it will alienate more people than it coerces into compliance, and it will very likely run into a great big (vibrant, diverse….) brick-wall called multicultural Australia – the masterminds in Canberra are going to find out just how Balkanised is the country that they think they’re running.
Businesses which embrace this – essentially as a form of marketing – will think again when they lose more customers than they gain (if any).
There will also be some spectacular blow-back from a pissed off public when we start getting people into the country with fraudulent vaccine passports from other countries – that will be around the time we start facing up to the reality of serious “breakthrough infections”, which will add further to the fun and games.
They’d be better of planning US-style lotteries (instead of trying to frog-march people into the AZ clottery) and other such incentives, and also removing the digit on rapidly improving ease of access – e.g. through pharmacies – for those who are prepared to be vaccinated without a need for shaming, threats and coercion.
Finally, the comparison with “compulsory” childhood vaccinations might be more persuasive if this virus was as stable as the illnesses against which children are immunised, and the related vaccines as effective and safe in terms of side-effects, as the vaccines for those illnesses.
And …
What a sad thread to read.
For Pyrmonters benefit the medical devices called mRNA vaccines are not approved by the FDA. They have limited emergency authorisations (refer to both Pfizer and Moderna EUA applications to the FDA and their limited capability). Approval will not likely be granted until late 2023 when phase 3 clinical trials are completed. The TGA has approved such devices which will come back to haunt them. Beware the tyranny of the petty government official who knows best, well thinks they do. Now that the complicit Fauci is being revealed we can expect more to see the light of day.
‘At what point do you consider these vaccines won’t be experimental?’
When the US FDA approves it, which it refuses point blank to do as we speak.
It’s used under ’emergency’ decree today.
If you’ve had the “vaccine”, thanks, you’re part of the experimental process toward approval.
Frolicking mole … ref. AIDS. My 13 year old son was badly injured in an accident during the 80’s which caused him to receive massive amounts of blood to save his life. A couple of years later. it was revealed that the Australian Red Cross had been accepting blood donations from homosexuals without informing the public as that organisation did not want to upset the feelings of the gay lobby. Given that my son had received transfusions in this period his mother and I took him to a G.P. to have him checked for any possible complications. Happily there were none.However some were not so lucky,eg Bryce Courtney’s son,and lost their lives due to aids contaminated blood donated by homosexuals.
Further to this my wife,a registered nurse was forbidden to ask an incoming patient if he was homosexual to protect herself during any procedures involving that patientan.As far as I know that is true to this day
At what point do you consider these vaccines won’t be experimental?
Three years is the usual time frame for clinical trials, I believe. That’s a reasonable time for side-effects to transpire and be analysed.
You’ve also ignored the logic of compulsion: it’s to protect others from the prospect of infection, not the person injected. It’s a teaching example of a collective (‘public’) good with external benefits.
OK, but I’d understood that the vaccines weren’t being touted as preventing people from contracting the virus or from transmitting it, but rather as mitigating the symptoms, with any “herd immunity” effect being a by-product of that mitigation.
That is, the touted benefits were primarily benefits for the jabbee.
In any case, I don’t like the sound of “it’s for other people’s good” more than I like the sound of “it’s for your own good”. I get that sometimes that kind of thing is justifiable but for the other reasons stated in my comment I’m still far from convinced that that’s the case here.