More than a whiff of fascism

Reported in The Australian:

Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid says Australia must consider what greater freedoms will be available for fully vaccinated people, as the medical group backs a digital certificate to prove immunisation status. Dr Khorshid said the AMA still had concerns about the potential of being vaccinated but still contracting Covid-19. But he said providing a digital certificate for vaccinated people to prove their immunisation status, without disclosing other private medical information, was needed.

Seriously? Mind you, why stop at just vaccination for Covid-19 status?

As Janet Albrechtsen wrote this morning:

When Covid-19 hit, it led to a massive transfer of power, without corresponding accountability, to a group of unelected health bureaucrats. The abrogation of responsibility by elected politicians has also become their shroud of secrecy, allowing them to impose rules, lock up citizens, lock down states on “health advice” that we never see. Never before have the lives of Australians been so closely controlled, monitored and restricted by governments on the basis of so little publicly available information.

There is a reason we have civilian and democratic oversight of the institutions of the state.