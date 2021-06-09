Pumped hydro schemes, real and unreal

There are three real (working) pumped hydro schemes at present. Numerous others are more or less real depending on the way the proposals proceed. A map with some information about each of the working, under construction, announced and proposed schemes can be found on the RenewEconomy site.

Shoalhaven is a 240MW facility on the Shoalhaven River south of Wollongong. It has been working since the mid ’70s and recently Origin Energy explored the possibility of doubling the capacity but found it was too expensive.

Tumut 3 (1800MW) was built in the early ’70s as a part of the original Snowy scheme.

Wivenhoe (570MW) has been operating since 1984 on the Brisbane River, 80km from the city.

Snowy2.0 and Kidstone (Qld) are under construction. Snowy2.0 is supposed to be commissioned in 2026 to deliver 2000MW for 175 hours. Kidstone (250MW) is expected to come on line in 2023. It is the first pumped hydro facility to be built in several decades, sited in an old gold mine.

ANNOUNCED. Dungowan (500MW) is inland from Port Macquarie on the NSW mid-north coast). It is supposed to be operational in 2026 as a part of the NSW Emerging Energy program.

PROPOSED. There are 17 projects in this category. Among them are Muja in WA where Kerry Stokes is discussing the project with the WA government, and Lake Cethana (600MW) that is a part of the Battery of the Nation project in Tasmania. It is expected to work in 2028.

People who are interested in the other more or less unreal proposals can find a very limited amount of information here.

