Critical Race Theory is racist and therefore intrinsic to the political left

First we will look at who goes “blackface”. There was the Democrat Governor of Virginia, not to mention the Prime Minister of Canada.

Nor should we omit to mention that every single member of the KKK in history was a Democrat, with no exception.

But if you want vile and disgusting, there is nowhere better to find it than in the son of the President of the United States: No one will care about the Hunter Biden N-word scandal. And that is just the point. You will NEVER find the story in the American media, probably not even in our media here in Oz. I won’t even put on the page what he said since it really is vile (although you can find some of it at the link), but it’s par for the course, both in regard to the party involved and in the media’s absolute refusal to mention it.

Then there is this just today, and I need hardly mention that psychiatrists are notoriously members of the left although there are a handful of exceptions.

As for Critical Race Theory (CRT) itself, here is a primer in the video below.

Being on the left is a mental disease in and of itself. It wasn’t always, but it certainly is now.