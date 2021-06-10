Critical Race Theory is racist and therefore intrinsic to the political left

First we will look at who goes “blackface”. There was the Democrat Governor of Virginia, not to mention the Prime Minister of Canada.
Nor should we omit to mention that every single member of the KKK in history was a Democrat, with no exception.
But if you want vile and disgusting, there is nowhere better to find it than in the son of the President of the United States: No one will care about the Hunter Biden N-word scandal. And that is just the point. You will NEVER find the story in the American media, probably not even in our media here in Oz. I won’t even put on the page what he said since it really is vile (although you can find some of it at the link), but it’s par for the course, both in regard to the party involved and in the media’s absolute refusal to mention it.
Then there is this just today, and I need hardly mention that psychiatrists are notoriously members of the left although there are a handful of exceptions.
As for Critical Race Theory (CRT) itself, here is a primer in the video below.
Being on the left is a mental disease in and of itself. It wasn’t always, but it certainly is now.
add this. theirABC is no doubt all over these emails!
9 June: EXC: Hunter Biden’s Emails Show Friends Mocking ‘F*Ggots’ And ‘D*Kes’.
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/biden-emails-show-friends-mocking-fgots-and-dikes/
Lol………. 50,000,000,000 shrieking white 20 something middle class females will hold a mass exorcism any day now, followed by a dose of Ivermectim for any resistant wriggly internal parasites.
That Donald Moss has more terrific publications:
On Hating in the First Person Plural: Thinking Psychoanalytically About Racism, Homophobia, and Misogyny
Masculinity as Masquerade
The Insane Look of the Bewildered Half-Broken Animal
AKA Disasterstan Dan.
The language of this Moss idiot is not too dissimilar to the way Hitler referred to his race target in the 1930s and in Mein Kampf. This self loathing, idiot will help get a lot of people killed. That’s why Hitler used this kind of analogy to a parasite throughout Mein Kampf.
The Long March Through the Institutions is merely doing a bit of extra fortifying overkill with CRT.
After you own the kids culturally, then you demoralise them to destroy them utterly as confident sovereign citizens.
“Being on the left is a mental disease in and of itself. It wasn’t always, but it certainly is now.”
NOPE! Always was and always will be profoundly and irredeemably so.
The entire “left-right” thing is a fabrication of sociopaths, anyway.
Those deliberately choosing to be on what the call the left (Steal all the stuff and then kill the previous owners) deserve no mercy. What these sickos term the “right” (Anyone NOT them / Steal all their stuff and then kill or enslave them), are merely the other side of the same vile, debased currency.
The people they utterly hate are REAL people who do not want to play ANY of their silly, murderous games.
Interesting parallel to that other world-conquering, head-lopping “religion”.
the next generation of Americans is going be confused when they deal with the rest of the world
what poisonous stuff to be teaching kids
Some say being on the left is a mental disease.
Some say it is a common symptom of demonic possession.
He can only say that because, as a ginger, he’s not white.