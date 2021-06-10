Human rights are red tape

From The Australian:

Victorian health authorities say red tape prevented five million Melburnians from being released from lockdown until Friday, despite a decision on Tuesday night to allow a “careful easing” of ­restrictions.

Despite Acting Premier James Merlino hailing confirmation of a path out of a fortnight-long lockdown as a “good day”, the state’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, said Victorians could not leave their homes a day earlier because there was “complex legal drafting to be done” to make new restrictions binding. “That needs to be measured against all of the (Victorian) Charter (of Human Rights and Responsibilities) considerations for each and every charter obligation that is in play with restrictions, and to make sure that it’s not a sloppy process,” Professor Sutton said on Wednesday.

So after 18 months of being missing in action, the Victorian Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities makes an appearance only to be described as ‘red tape’.

I wonder which part of the Charter the government found particularly problematic? Was it the right to protection from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment? Perhaps the right to freedom of movement? No. No. The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of association? Hmm. Could have been anything.