Human rights are red tape

Victorian health authorities say red tape prevented five million Melburnians from being released from lockdown until Friday, despite a decision on Tuesday night to allow a “careful easing” of restrictions.
Despite Acting Premier James Merlino hailing confirmation of a path out of a fortnight-long lockdown as a “good day”, the state’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, said Victorians could not leave their homes a day earlier because there was “complex legal drafting to be done” to make new restrictions binding.
“That needs to be measured against all of the (Victorian) Charter (of Human Rights and Responsibilities) considerations for each and every charter obligation that is in play with restrictions, and to make sure that it’s not a sloppy process,” Professor Sutton said on Wednesday.
So after 18 months of being missing in action, the Victorian Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities makes an appearance only to be described as ‘red tape’.
I wonder which part of the Charter the government found particularly problematic? Was it the right to protection from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment? Perhaps the right to freedom of movement? No. No. The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of association? Hmm. Could have been anything.
This is what happens when ALP governments are in charge, everything is run by UNIONS. So they need to have a meeting upon another meeting with another union branch for another meeting and then a 3 hour lunch and then another meeting with another union just to work whos going to do what.
They must certainly be sitting on reams of empirical experimental evidence that allows authoritative command decisions like “the 5 km travel radius is now 25km” to be made with a straight face.
They just made it up at morning tea.
So many people have said that same thing to me. Somewhere in a Spring Street office there must be a dartboard, on which most sections are marked ‘lockdown’, while others are marked ‘1.5 metres’, ‘3 km’, ‘5 km’, ’25 km’, ‘curfew’ and so on.
“complex legal drafting to be done”
yep, to make sure their fines get held up in court
just try to call them out now
they are not laws per se, but rules under emergency regulations, which for all purposes are the same thing
the government can do whatever it likes, under the emergency regulations
Let’s see.
Rules by the people for the people to tell govt how to behave have been suppressed.
Trust govt?
No way.
.. and per the video of David Limbrick posted yesterday, where is the government’s assessment of the lockdowns against such ‘red tape’?
It’s been done, apparently, but ‘not in the public interest’ to release.
The Victorian Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities is a strange beast. A snap lockdown doesn’t offend the charter but a prompt relaxation does. Potentially.
They can impose lockdown within 12 hours, but the legal process to reinstate people’s rights and liberties (some anyway) takes days?
The priority here about diligence and probity seems a little backwards.
I know what end of this entire process seems “sloppy”.
So obviously the current restrictions are not legally binding so in fact Victorians can leave their homes anytime they like, or am I missing something ?
Would it be too much to add that if the chief health officer looked at his own words he would quickly realize that he just admitted to being a complete moron.
One of the most useless agglomerations of verbiage in human history.
I bet that Sutton’s worried about the fact that the Hon. Senator has tabled that piece of proposed legislation making politicians and public servants accountable. Kudos to Limbrick in his attempt to hold the government to account.
Sutton was grilled at yesterday’s LockDan presser on the science behind why country residents can go to a brothel with up to 100 other patrons per day, but they can’t have more than 2 people visit their homes. He squirmed badly under the spotlight.
He may also be sweating the fact that he may be facing criminal charges in relation to the buisness closure in Dandenong, as he is well and truely caught up in the colusion to destroy that business.
The little prick is starting to feel the heat.
But how bad are the LNP and O’Brien, in that it takes a senator from a minor party to hold these criminals to account.
The other thing it could be is that it could be an open ended LockDan. In that they have to do this “complex legal drafting” to release us. We simply don’t know.
Except for the bit about Sutton being an arrogant incompetent dickhead.
And one that looks like they sleep in a dumpster at that…
The science behind that is plainly the science required to get Fiona Patton’s vote (Sex Party, now known as “Reason Party”), necessary to pass through the Legislative Council the legislation to extend the State of Emergency until December 2021 .
The better half commented that he’s clearly had a blue with the missus and been kicked out of home, as he looks like he’s either sleeping in the car or couch surfing.
On happier news. Only 18 months until Victorians enthusiastically return their totalitarian overlords for another four years of incompetence and malfeasance.
Ah, The Socialist Shithole of Victoriastan. Australia’s most liveable state.
Will be getting socialism good and hard for decades to come.
Have a look at these first preference %’s from 2018.
ALP: 42.86%
LIB: 30.43%
GRN: 10.71% (that’s right. 1 in 10 – seriouly!)
Informal: 5.83%
NAT: 4.77%
Animal Just Party: 1.82% (what? For those to kooky for the Greens?)
Stick a fork in it, it’s done.
Not worth the paper it’s written on.
@ Roger
Well, indeed. That is an objection many of us who don’t like legislated or entrenched bills have raised in the past. They don’t serve their stated purpose; and the usually unstated one – that judges should exercise political discretions independent of accountability to the legislature – is yet more sinister if you hold with democracy, the rule of law, or frankly, either of them.
Sutton. The most hated man in Victoria.
Merlino may have seized that distinction. Having announced that masks would no longer be mandatory outdoors, except where distancing was not possible, has now backflipped and said that it’s masks everywhere, all the time. I want to live in a country where Andrews, Merlino and Sutton don’t feel safe walking in the open in daylight.
Inclusion of ‘responsibilities’ in the title shows that the charter was never intended to be anything more than another milestone on the road to serfdom.
Explanations on their website of the various sections make for depressing reading. It’s all written as if the charter is subservient to legislation instead of the other way around as one might expect; and as if the government is the paramount owner of everyone and everything. As such, it’s worse than useless: a danger to freedom and prosperity.
Is red tape excreted by red tapeworms?
Asking for a friend.