Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied

Posted on June 10, 2021 by currencylad


12 Responses to Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied

  1. Terry says:
    June 10, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Shocked! (yeah, nah, not).

  2. Primer says:
    June 10, 2021 at 9:45 am

    It bears repeating: the left don’t regard different opinions as just different politics, they regard any opposing ideas as immoral. In their fight against immorality anything is acceptable to them, as if fighting Hitler.
    Between themselves their lies are “in a good cause”, if sprung they smile and get on with the next lot.

  3. min says:
    June 10, 2021 at 9:51 am

    But this is how the media twist the facts to suit their agenda . Was reminded of this by Gerard Henderson yesterday on a Zoom meeting of him talking about the media .
    It was reported that vile happenings occurred in Parliament House only 50 mtrs from Scott Morrison’s office so he should have known about it .
    You know the event that was in a Ministers office at 1.30 am with no one else in the room with them ?

  4. jupes says:
    June 10, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Of all the bullshit and criminality thrown at Trump, day in, day out, during his presidency, this is what the Inspector General decides to take a year or so to investigate.

  5. Roger W says:
    June 10, 2021 at 9:53 am

    The only surprise is that CNN is reporting the Report…

  6. wal1957 says:
    June 10, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Say it isn’t so!
    The Meejia and the Dumbocrats lied? Again?

  7. Mother Lode says:
    June 10, 2021 at 10:03 am

    The only surprise is that CNN is reporting the Report…

    Gloating?

    Or reminding Joe and Kamala who is the abusive partner in their relationship, and who is the one always wearing sunglasses to cover where they have ‘walked into a door’.

  8. Mother Lode says:
    June 10, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Or reminding Joe and Kamala who is the abusive partner in their relationship, and who is the one always wearing sunglasses to cover where they have ‘walked into a door’.

    Perhaps ambiguous. Let’s go with:

    Or reminding Joe and Kamala who is the abusive partner in the MSM-politician relationship, and who is the one always wearing sunglasses to cover where they have ‘walked into a door’.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 10, 2021 at 10:06 am

    In socialist countries during the Cold War no one in the population believed anything their government or the media said. It’s same same all over again.

  10. cuckoo says:
    June 10, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Aaaand the ABC ‘news’ website still returns zero hits on the name of Anab Mahmoud, the female Greens councillor who was involved in a violent altercation outside the P–f Doof nightclub (hello Moderation my old friend). Even the Age has reported this. Colourful language was used, that would have ended the career of any white male from the Coalition.

  11. Roger W says:
    June 10, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Meanwhile, it is impossible to get any sort of comment even mentioning ivermectin and its use in India published in comments in The Australian.
    Here are the comments I have tried so far (one was published but I expect it to be taken down any moment, as an earlier one was).

    So will we now at last be allowed to discuss the success of ivermectin in India?
    whatshot0likesreply0replies
    Story: The science suggests a Wuhan lab leak
    REJECTED
    2 HOURS AGO
    Good to see this comment allowed. Until now, even mention of Indian success has been banned, let alone the reason why.
    whatshot4likesreply0replies
    Story: The Covid shuffle: when governments started lying to us
    REJECTED
    2 HOURS AGO
    So can we now discuss how India is acting so successfully against covid in places like Delhi and Goa?
    whatshot3likesreply1reply
    Story: The Covid shuffle: when governments started lying to us
    ACCEPTED
    2 HOURS AGO
    India is dealing with covid very successfully at the moment but we are not allowed to know how. I wonder why?
    whatshot0likesreply0replies
    Story: Cruel and unusual, with a whiff of fascism
    REJECTED
    17 HOURS AGO
    And when will we be informed about the results of the use of ivermectin in India?
    whatshot0likesreply0replies
    Story: Cruel and unusual, with a whiff of fascism
    REJECTED
    17 HOURS AGO
    The renowned Irish scientist, Ivor McTine, is having a great deal of success in India but with little publicity. His story would also be worth investigating.
    whatshot4likesreply0replies
    Story: Plans drawn up to hold China to account
    REJECTED
    3 DAYS AGO
    Ivermectin
    whatshot0likesreply0replies
    Story: Plans drawn up to hold China to account
    REJECTED
    3 DAYS AGO
    Why can’t we mention ivermectin?
    whatshot4likesreply0replies
    Story: PM pulls rug on quarantine plan
    REJECTED
    4 DAYS AGO
    We are now allowed to criticize Fauci but when will we be allowed to mention Ivermectin?
    whatshot0likesreply0replies
    Story: US paid Chinese PLA to engineer coronaviruses
    REJECTED
    5 DAYS AGO
    And we still await an objective report on the widespread – and apparently successful – use of Ivermectin in places like Delhi and Goa in India.
    whatshot0likesreply0replies
    Story: The beast that ate our brains
    REJECTED
    5 DAYS AGO

  12. Richard says:
    June 10, 2021 at 10:27 am

    Whenever you have a discussion with an unreasonable, ask them “Where did you hear that?” and if they answer “CNN”, laugh and sarcastically say “Well it must be true”. They get so angry. Pay particularly close attention to their eyes, you can tell that deep down they know CNN is a joke.

    The same can be said for the ABC (but to a lesser degree).

