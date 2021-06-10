CNN: Watchdog report finds Park Police did not clear racial injustice protesters from Lafayette Park for Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church last June.
Liberty Quote
More government spending will not bring back the days when supposedly triple-A-rated mortgage securities could be fashioned out of dodgy loans to unqualified borrowers.— Arnold Kling
-
Recent Comments
- Richard on Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- RobK on Pumped hydro schemes, real and unreal
- Roger on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- John of Mel on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Boambee John on David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Richard on David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- John of Mel on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- 1735099 on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mater on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Roger W on Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Rosie on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mater on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- cuckoo on Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- Bruce of Newcastle on Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- calli on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown
- Pumped hydro schemes, real and unreal
- David Bidstrup guest post. Why bother?
- More than a whiff of fascism
- Remove the yoke imposed by the woke on energy investment
- Idiots led by idiots
- Lessons learned from the Chinese flu
- Stairway To Heaven
- Villainy personified
- Pyrmontier – Refreshing
- Muddy – Beer Wench
- m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- ABC and social media
- The stupidest generation
- A note on the downside of electric vehicles
- The economy is not roaring back
- Tone deaf
- Them yoofs are fickle
- Just like Eichmann, historical race hater caught, sentenced
- Their ABC paid $780K …
- Why not Shaniqua Floydette?
- “We are now looking at Mass Murder on an unfathomable scale!”
- Donald Trump in North Carolina today
- Democrat terrorist enabler Jack Dorsey bans Naomi Wolf
- Who will speak for the elephants? And the sandeels?
- “Matt Kean, eat our dust!” say the New York power planners
- Calling a yellow star a yellow star
- Feeling Trapped
- These people are genuine totalitarians
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Shocked! (yeah, nah, not).
It bears repeating: the left don’t regard different opinions as just different politics, they regard any opposing ideas as immoral. In their fight against immorality anything is acceptable to them, as if fighting Hitler.
Between themselves their lies are “in a good cause”, if sprung they smile and get on with the next lot.
But this is how the media twist the facts to suit their agenda . Was reminded of this by Gerard Henderson yesterday on a Zoom meeting of him talking about the media .
It was reported that vile happenings occurred in Parliament House only 50 mtrs from Scott Morrison’s office so he should have known about it .
You know the event that was in a Ministers office at 1.30 am with no one else in the room with them ?
Of all the bullshit and criminality thrown at Trump, day in, day out, during his presidency, this is what the Inspector General decides to take a year or so to investigate.
The only surprise is that CNN is reporting the Report…
Say it isn’t so!
The Meejia and the Dumbocrats lied? Again?
Gloating?
Or reminding Joe and Kamala who is the abusive partner in their relationship, and who is the one always wearing sunglasses to cover where they have ‘walked into a door’.
Perhaps ambiguous. Let’s go with:
Or reminding Joe and Kamala who is the abusive partner in the MSM-politician relationship, and who is the one always wearing sunglasses to cover where they have ‘walked into a door’.
In socialist countries during the Cold War no one in the population believed anything their government or the media said. It’s same same all over again.
Aaaand the ABC ‘news’ website still returns zero hits on the name of Anab Mahmoud, the female Greens councillor who was involved in a violent altercation outside the P–f Doof nightclub (hello Moderation my old friend). Even the Age has reported this. Colourful language was used, that would have ended the career of any white male from the Coalition.
Meanwhile, it is impossible to get any sort of comment even mentioning ivermectin and its use in India published in comments in The Australian.
Here are the comments I have tried so far (one was published but I expect it to be taken down any moment, as an earlier one was).
So will we now at last be allowed to discuss the success of ivermectin in India?
whatshot0likesreply0replies
Story: The science suggests a Wuhan lab leak
REJECTED
2 HOURS AGO
Good to see this comment allowed. Until now, even mention of Indian success has been banned, let alone the reason why.
whatshot4likesreply0replies
Story: The Covid shuffle: when governments started lying to us
REJECTED
2 HOURS AGO
So can we now discuss how India is acting so successfully against covid in places like Delhi and Goa?
whatshot3likesreply1reply
Story: The Covid shuffle: when governments started lying to us
ACCEPTED
2 HOURS AGO
India is dealing with covid very successfully at the moment but we are not allowed to know how. I wonder why?
whatshot0likesreply0replies
Story: Cruel and unusual, with a whiff of fascism
REJECTED
17 HOURS AGO
And when will we be informed about the results of the use of ivermectin in India?
whatshot0likesreply0replies
Story: Cruel and unusual, with a whiff of fascism
REJECTED
17 HOURS AGO
The renowned Irish scientist, Ivor McTine, is having a great deal of success in India but with little publicity. His story would also be worth investigating.
whatshot4likesreply0replies
Story: Plans drawn up to hold China to account
REJECTED
3 DAYS AGO
Ivermectin
whatshot0likesreply0replies
Story: Plans drawn up to hold China to account
REJECTED
3 DAYS AGO
Why can’t we mention ivermectin?
whatshot4likesreply0replies
Story: PM pulls rug on quarantine plan
REJECTED
4 DAYS AGO
We are now allowed to criticize Fauci but when will we be allowed to mention Ivermectin?
whatshot0likesreply0replies
Story: US paid Chinese PLA to engineer coronaviruses
REJECTED
5 DAYS AGO
And we still await an objective report on the widespread – and apparently successful – use of Ivermectin in places like Delhi and Goa in India.
whatshot0likesreply0replies
Story: The beast that ate our brains
REJECTED
5 DAYS AGO
Whenever you have a discussion with an unreasonable, ask them “Where did you hear that?” and if they answer “CNN”, laugh and sarcastically say “Well it must be true”. They get so angry. Pay particularly close attention to their eyes, you can tell that deep down they know CNN is a joke.
The same can be said for the ABC (but to a lesser degree).