PBW – Breaking News: Stairs sue Dan Andrews for defamation

A set of stairs today filed a defamation suit against Victorian Premier Dan Andrews, lawyers representing the as-yet unnamed stairs announced today.
“Dan Andrews called our client ‘slippery’,” a spokes-entity for the stairs’ lawyers said. “‘Slippery’ is an entity slur that stairs take very seriously, as the Premier is about to discover. Our client is not the slippery entity in this incident.”
No further details of the suit are available.
I’m waiting to see how close this gets to the allegations around Andrews and this incident.
Rumour has it the alleged Stairs are allegedly innocent
This crime has clearly had a serious impact on its victim.
I nominate the stairs for the Order of Australia.
I nominate the stairs for a Wankley Award for Outrageously Fictitious Leftard Gillarding.
It wouldn’t be the first such Award they have made in recent years.
This Award will be presented by Bull Shitten of the Australian LIARS Party.
The bannister who was part of a prior nutcase was deemed to have a conflict of interest and cannot support the stairs in the defamation suit.
I’ve heard a rumour these were the same stairs that Mister Pell allegedly stood on at the entrance to the cathedral…witnesses swear it was the case!
Go away Grigory.
In any case, the bannister may lack standing.
Snicker
At least he didn’t incur the wrath of a piece of gym equipment like Harry Reid.
The excuses from Lefties are always entertaining.
Does anyone here self identify as a stair?
incoherent rambler says:
June 10, 2021 at 3:36 pm
Fred?
Believe all stairs. You know it makes sense.
The stairs suit is just a flight of fancy that will descend to a heavy landing. We really mustn’t be stringered along by mere furniture trying to get a riser out of our legal system. In fact, we should tread very carefully.
Before we know it, the case will spiral into insignificance, even with every type of winder and kite flying attempt. Unless there’s newell evidence. But I suspect it will be spindly.
the stairs had nothing to do with it.
Tony Abbott on the other hand …
calli says:
June 10, 2021 at 4:22 pm
😂