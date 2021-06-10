The Grace of Goad

EVERY year the ABC comes to town with its Australia Talks carnival and I always enjoy it. Bereft of nutritious worth perhaps, this side-show alley of dagwood dogs and nay-saying clowns still gives us insights into the ‘thinking’ of left-wing extremists. The barker’s spiel invariably emphasises words like we, our and us. Step right up, folks: most of us want coal mines to be transformed into safety reserves for the transgendered indigenous! That sort of thing. Alas – killjoy that I am – I must tell the unknowing that the national claims, the personal and possessive pronouns too, are phony. The respondents in the Australia Talks “survey” – all of them – are registered ABC zealots.
Them. Not us.
Today, arts graduate Grace Tame helpfully explains the latest fake “data” on “our” view of sexual assault allegations. Nowhere in this report – or in Miss Tame’s remarks – is mention made of the ABC’s infamous role in the worst miscarriage of justice (based on ludicrously false accusations) in Australian history. Nor is there an acknowledgement that it just lost a court case after promoting false accusations against the Attorney-General. For the “Australian of the Year,” however, Pell and Porter – to say nothing of their loved ones and families – are collateral damage in a quest to root out the travesty hesitant. She’ll settle for nothing less 100 percent:
Ms Tame described the shift in public opinion as “a huge symbol of progress”…
“What we’ve seen is a stark increase in the value of speaking up, using our voices to call out injustice, and through that, we’ve seen an increase in awareness and an understanding of these issues, which clearly, as the metrics prove, produces change in attitudes.
“To actually have metrics to quantify that change is incredible. It’s powerful.
“We’re still only at 55 per cent, which shows that there’s a lot of work to be done in this space.”
By “work,” she can only mean a continuing campaign to abolish the presumption of innocence or, at least, to make it nothing more than moot for those with enough money and political protection to stand over the besmirched. In a very exclusive “space,” the ABC dominates. Without dedicated legislation to police the national broadcaster’s abuse of an unlimited budget, it will go on defaming its ideological enemies with impunity. The ABC is above the law.
Whether it’s a mere irony – or a flaw so frequently demonstrated as to strengthen what it seeks to adulterate – the more the ABC falsely accuses innocent people, the more entrenched will judicious scepticism about accusations become. The Louise Milligan school of 7-Nil journalism proves why all complainants must prove guilt the hard but righteous way.
The publicly funded ABC – i.e. funded out of general revenue – is another blight inflicted on the nation by Gough Whitlam. If this Liberal government lacks the ticker to withdraw its charter & shut it down, the least they could do is reform its funding model so only those who wish to watch it pay for it. Who could possibly argue against that? It goes to the great Australian virtue of fairness!
I should have mentioned that up until Whitlam the ABC was modestly funded via a TV license.
It’s telling that even a self-selecting, pro-ABC audience still only gives slight majority support to such a fundamentally illiberal and anti-Enlightenment position.
We’re going back to pre-Inquisition* law….
*Note, the Inquisition that you read about in school aint the real Inquisition. Believe it or not, their BBC dispelled this in a major docco where they showed the Inquisition (which ran for 100’s of years) was initially set up as a way for the Church to protect a person accused of heresy being lynched by the mob. Over the years, across Europe, less priestly folks were appointed to “panels” and it became a tool for monarchs to torture dissenters “in the name of God.”
and very expensive and potentially ruinous way too.
Stay out of Family/Gender Crime Courts ….the left own them.
Look ahead, make other legal arrangements decades in advance.
I’ll add to my comment above, the myth of the Inquisition really only started with invention of the printing press…. see any similarities?
FAKE NEWS!
Windshuttle’s book on Pell delves very deeply into RC abuse numbers and the principle they took: “We believe all stories” and that they didn’t interrogate or question any story given. He therefore concludes the numbers must be inflated given ~90% never made a police claim. Telling.
Like everything the left touches it will have the reverse results. Women’s claims will be more unlikely to be believed and eventually without video evidence of an attack they won’t be believed. A lot of women and men’s lives will be ruined and a lot of lawyers will have work. Here is Scott’s test for the worth of a policy or idea. If the left supports or advances it 95% of the time it will be wrong or evil.
Grace Tame should read Augusto Zimmerman’s article. Forensic, and devastating to the woke wymminses’ collective.
Yet another reason why the ALPBC must be obliterated, post haste.
Now that Tame’s 15 minutes as the flavour of the month for the political left has, for all intents and purposes, expired, I predict she will disappear without a trace like that other well-known wannabe politician, Adam Goodes, who won the same AOTY gong and, like her, is flogging his professional victimhood for all its worth.
Pretty, young, mixed-up, autistic has-been, who, at 26, has already ditched her first husband. Sad.
“A majority of us” (being them). 😛
There is a difference between taking a r0pe claim seriously and automatically believing it. Investigate yes, but don’t just assume that an accusation is valid. I thought that’s what our system of law was supposed to be about?
Tame is the latest in a bad run of duds who have been declared to be Australian Of The Year.
The selection panel are almost as bad as the judges of the Archibald prize.
If I had any say in things I would abolish both the ABC and AOTY.
I’m convinced your a glutton for punishment currencylad.
But thank you for watching and reading their “crud” so I don’t have to.
“I thought that’s what our system of law was supposed to be about?”
By changing the meaning of words, the left distorts the law to suit their own agenda.
Witness: speech is violence (calling someone a name is violence, it’s an “attack” on them), while violence is speech (“protests” that are really riots are “free speech” and “democracy”, even when they involve physical assault and arson); “sex”, a biological reality, and “gender”, a linguistic device and not, as the left contend a social construct, are confused, extended and distorted; “social justice” is not about equality of opportunity, but about equality of outcome (“equity”).
You cannot convince someone they are wrong if their understanding of words is different to yours, and you can always win by changing the meaning of some words within your own tribe and then accusing others of being “wrong” and/or “old fashioned” about what those meanings are.
Ah yes, the great ‘Australia talks survey.
Just as 4% of the atmosphere, and humans create 3% of it, and Australians create 1.3% of that, the comrades use MY money to tell ME that 60,000 out of almost 26 million who agreed when asked by radio Moscow to do a survey is an infallible representation of…something.
Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere! DOH!
Kneel, agreed.
Speech is violence.
Silence is violence.
Violence is mostly peaceful.
When I hear someone from outside engineering use terms like “metric” or “peer review”, I reach for my Vernier.
Wasn’t Brittney available to give the talk?
How about we skip trials and just go to trial by Twitter.
Call me old fashioned but I prefer a bit of evidence with any sexual assault allegations.
She is being lined up for AOTY next year. She can have her go then.
This story had quite a bit of radio time this morning. Re Lysander’s comment, Windschuttle’s chapters on the RC are very interesting. If you read the transcripts, many of witnesses don’t seem to have had any questions put to them. Some of the statements given were quite outrageous – reminiscent of Carl Beech matters in the UK. Note that each narrative on the RC website has a disclaimer which includes: “The information the person provided was not evidence, the person was not a witness, and did not need to take an oath or affirmation, although they were expected to tell the truth. Nothing in this story is a finding of the Royal Commission and any views expressed are those of the person, not of the Commissioners”.
The RC estimated that 60,000 people would seek redress but as at March 2021, there have been about 10,000 applications. After the redacted “findings” of the RC were released last year, Viv Waller was on the radio saying she had 260 clients with claims against Catholic entities, with 35 of those issued in the Supreme Court moving along towards trial. The information about authorities “knowing” was “extremely helpful” because one item the plaintiff must satisfy is they must prove breach of duty.