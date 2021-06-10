“They want our children”

Posted on June 10, 2021 by currencylad
                               Pink Police State Comes For Your Kids.
I am losing faith in the state, and in our democracy, because those who have gained control of its institutions have declared that people like us are evil. They want our children. Yesterday I spoke to a Hungarian who said to me that if we will not defend our children from these devils, who are we, anyway?”

Rod Dreher discusses Abigail Shrier’s must-read account of Ahmed’s son and how ‘medical experts’ in Seattle attempted to brainwash, rendition and gender-mutilate him.

  1. Terry says:
    June 10, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Based on harm inflicted, how are these people any different from your bog-standard paedo. Preying on defenceless children. Evil.

