Liberty Quote
Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.— J. S. Mill
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- Primer on The Only Way To Be Sure
- sfw on The Only Way To Be Sure
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Mak Siccar on Vaccine deaths overtake virus deaths for 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Boambee John on The Only Way To Be Sure
- Bruce on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- Geriatric Mayfly on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- RobK on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Chris on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- woolfe on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- min on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Steve trickler on The Only Way To Be Sure
- P on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Kneel on PBW – Breaking News: Stairs sue Dan Andrews for defamation
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- lotocoti on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- H B Bear on Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: June 4, 2021
- H B Bear on The Only Way To Be Sure
-
Recent Posts
- The Only Way To Be Sure
- Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- South Australia leads the way with RE. But where are they going?
- Vaccine deaths overtake virus deaths for 2021
- “They want our children”
- The Grace of Goad
- PBW – Breaking News: Stairs sue Dan Andrews for defamation
- Critical Race Theory is racist and therefore intrinsic to the political left
- Human rights are red tape
- Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown
- Pumped hydro schemes, real and unreal
- David Bidstrup guest post. Why bother?
- More than a whiff of fascism
- Remove the yoke imposed by the woke on energy investment
- Idiots led by idiots
- Lessons learned from the Chinese flu
- Stairway To Heaven
- Villainy personified
- Pyrmontier – Refreshing
- Muddy – Beer Wench
- m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
- ABC and social media
- The stupidest generation
- A note on the downside of electric vehicles
- The economy is not roaring back
- Tone deaf
- Them yoofs are fickle
- Just like Eichmann, historical race hater caught, sentenced
- Their ABC paid $780K …
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Sinc, please ban Currency Lad.
I think someone just culturally appropriated yoga.
She ticks about every woke box tho’
oh my
a trigger warning would have been appreciated
What to think? Jess hasn’t been teaching for very long (?) or yoga has done wonders for her health versus before her current career?
Hahaha. Didn’t need a word, CL, just the picture. Laughed out loud. Thanks!
that thing looks like it ATE all the yoga
Do CL’s post go through moderation? They clearly need to, there is no need for that visual, and it’s just prior to lunch.
Clearly like everything else the left has re-defined white supremacy no longer means what it used to.
you b……
The Actuaries know the clock is ticking for Gemima.
Naughty corner for that!
Her orthopedic surgeon will retire very rich…
Is origin of yoga Indian?
When she sits around the house, she sits around the house.
Aah ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha …. (deep inhale) … ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha .
Yeah right. Tell her that Yoga began in India and she is a cultural appropriator.
C.L. for the win.
Caste system in India is very racist
Downward dog, 21 piece bucket…
If she can touch her toes I’ll go hee.
mh says:
June 11, 2021 at 11:29 am
That, or moderate!!
So unfair.
She was just beginning to turn her life around.
The Laws of Gravity are very, very strict.
That stool was once a living thing.
For her sake I hope that Cardio-vascular surgery is not seen as a bastion of white privilege.
BTW Sinc, I agree with mh. Please ban CL; this is an atrocity.
Sir Mix-A-Lot would pass on that one
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
YOU’RE NOT BEAUTIFUL, YOU’RE DYING!
“Sucked in” photos and videos belong on the Open Forum, C.L.
“min says:
June 11, 2021 at 12:01 pm
Caste system in India is very racist”
Correct…and yoga traditionally was only ever practised by Brahmin men. Brahmins, of course, are the highest caste…and most Brahmins…particularly in Northern India, are very pale skinned because they’re descended from Indo-Aryan tribes who invaded northern India three thousand years ago, those Indo-Aryans also brought the Hindu religion with them and yoga is an arm of Hinduism. The dark skinned Dravidian people were pushed south. The caste system was set up and generally, that caste systems has strong racial elements.
If Ms Stanley has a problem with “white supremacy”…then she’d better stop practising yoga.
Oh and I’m pretty sure that most Brahmins would be very unimpressed with Ms Stanley…and from looking at the picture above…..it would be in many ways.
Deuce Bigalow says no.
So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?
Yoga classes at Maccas ? do you wat fries with that?
There’s just not enough flour…
Especially that really hard practice where you bend over a really long way.
Over the decades I have done a lot of yoga and pilates. Looking at the above picture (a hard thing to do), one thing is very clear to me……….Ms Stanley does not practice yoga….she might practice youga or yonga or yanga….but she does not practice and teach yoga.
Are there places she can’t reach with a washcloth?
I hope that stool is the heavy duty version…
The poor girl… I cannot even imagine being that fat.
McDonald’s was a plot by the Exalted Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Cassie of Sydney says:
June 11, 2021 at 12:14 pm
‘yoga traditionally was only ever practised by Brahmin men’
More Brahman than Brahmin…
This website keeps freezing.
mh says at 11:29 am:
Please do. He is scaring me!
Thank you for not posting the nude pics.
So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?
Yes it is. You should have seen her “before” photo.
“So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?”
Anyone who practices regular yoga is slim, fit and taut.
Methinks Ms Stanley practices youga or yonga or yanga…she does not practice yoga.
Besides….she’s culturally appropriating something that doesn’t belong to her.
Crouching conservative, deranged greenie …
“… displaying a new air of wokeness”
https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/my-new-hero-mathias-cormann-now-valiant-for-truth-and-on-the-winning-side-20210608-p57z11.html
Shudder!
It’s said Yoga provides us with an opportunity to step back and take a look at ourselves.
Give me a bag of flour, a pair of welders glovers and a set of oyster pliers and I’ll consider going it!
Where can I get a stool like that!
You could use just two to work under the car!
You go girrrl! … to a dietician.
She would have to step a looooong way back before she will be able to see all of herself in the mirror.
Is she Hindu? Otherwise appropriation by her own rules.
Yoga is a religious practice, it is prostrating and giving obeisance the the many Hindu ‘gods’, which includes a sexual body offering aspect also.
Biden should make her his Health Czar. She’d be perfect.
As a kid on visit to the circus I saw elephants doing tricks like lifting a couple of legs in the air.I honestly don’t believe that this elephant could do that and certainly not yoga.
Is this an article from The Onion or Babylon Bee?
In this case Yoga can soften stools.
Is that article by Stephanie Ima Heifer?
I thought little Swami Sarasvati retired. Haven’t seen her for years.
Now we know the truth.
She was eaten!
Carwash.
Chris M says:
June 11, 2021 at 12:55 pm
Is she Hindu? Otherwise appropriation by her own rules.
Yoga is a religious practice, it is prostrating and giving obeisance the the many Hindu ‘gods’, which includes a sexual body offering aspect also.”
Correct….although not sure about the “sexual” body offering. One of the reasons I stopped was that I was rather uncomfortable with its religious side.
Indians hate BIPOCs.
Give me a bag of flour, a pair of welders glovers and a set of oyster pliers and I’ll consider going it!
A Valediction…
Yes, Cassie. That put me off too. The Anglican Diocese of Sydney stopped letting yogis use their halls for that reason. To much derision and squealing.
Bluddy hell! There should have been a trigger warning in the heading of the post.
They’re really trying to notch up the race war. I thought it was only the get rid of Trump but the marxists and the meja marxists want much more.
Wow!
She’d make a good host of the Leftard ratings-bomb, “The Weakest Link”.
Every bit as sexy (to a Labor voter) as the existing host but without the racist white-skin overtones.
I can just imaging Bull Shitten and Dodgy Dan getting all hot and priapic at the thought!
Either she is a refugee from a Jenny Craig fat-farm, or she is auditioning for the job of Victoria’s ‘batshit-crazy’ Assistant Commissioner for Corpulence, Big Luke Creosote’s job as a heavyweight operator in the Labor Party Police Farce. For O.H. & S. purposes, she probably needs to hang “Caution: Long, Wide Load” signs front and rear.
She could single handedly ‘George Floyd’ a half-dozen grannies or pregnant housewives at once and free up a dozen other pepper-spraying, windscreen smashing, door-booting Labor Party ‘fugs’ to expand their granny-bashing and intimidation duties for Deadly Dan the Chi-Com Man.
It’s said Yoga provides us with an opportunity to step back and take a look at ourselves.
Maybe she should start from stepping back from the buffet.
Yoga aint gonna help.
Dinky says:
June 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm
So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?
Yes it is. You should have seen her “before” photo.
CL uses the “before” photo as his gravatar.
The corpulency has spoken.
I think it should read:
Leave a comment….(I dare ya!)
She also ignores the fact that Indian practitioners deliberately exported yoga to the west, to make money.
Reminds me too of the Indian lady in Australia who objected to white people saying namaste.
When you’re of the left, anything goes.
This is one of the best ever comment threads on the Cat
She’s dying!
You’re Not “Plus Size” — You’re Dying
Don’t worry guys, you are safe.
The lady is queer.
It’s all about “how you feel” …
.
Hi, I’m Jessamyn. I’m in love with yoga.
.
… and how I can get a book deal.
… I thought Cats would appreciate the entrepreneurship
Good for her making a buck from woke suckers
“Hi, I’m Jessamyn. I’m in love with yoga.
Yoga doesn’t love Jessamyn.
Jessamyn Stanley is a yoga teacher, body positivity advocate, and writer based in Durham, North Carolina. “
Ah….and there we have it….a “body positivity advocate”….LOL…I suspect Ms Stanley is more “body obesity advocate” than a “yoga teacher”.
She is the anchor person for te Maccas Tug owar team ?
You would need a long rope to tie around her big guts.
Laqueesha be hongry, n’sheeit.
Iain Russell says at 1:12 pm:
Curiosity had me Google it.
“The acronym BIPOC refers to …”
You can discover the rest yourself. It is along the lines of what one hears on the way back to the motel after dinner in Townsville CBD mall …
“Gotta a durrie for a brother?”
“No.”
“G’arn ya white c…!”
That’s a screensaver picture if ever there was one. Thanks for the laughs everyone!
The word you are looking for is…
The danger is that she might be hungry.
CL wins the internet for today.
So this mastodonic wall of wobbling blubber teaches yoga, eh?
How?
She’s heard that the dudes who invented yoga, the Indians, are also Aryans…… and having the intellect of a fruit fly she’s running, no, plodding with that?
Another thought. Who’s ten-ton Tessie teaching yoga to? Whales?
I’m trying to imagine the new yoga techniques something as stunningly obese as blubberlips here can come up with… excuse me, gotto go and throw up now.
Jessamyn contributes to Mind Body Green, Wanderlust, & Elephant Journal.
She sure does!
Dear God! Yoga? Going through the Kama Sutra with such a teacher would turn many Hindus into Buddhists.
Jessamyn Stanley, a yogi who breaks all the stereotypes
and furniture
I heard she went to a yoga class, then she ate everything at the yoga class, then they had to close the yoga class.
– Ralph Wiggum
Once seen, it cannot be unseen. How dare you, C.L.!!!!!
Agreed. But don’t tell them that. Besides, she will only claim she got it from other black people ….
Maybe she should have the conversation about how black supremacy is polluting the West! Maybe they should all leave North America and Europe (along with Australia and New Zealand) and head back to the land of their ancestry if they hate white people so much.
CL wins the Best Internet Blog Post Headline Evaaah!!
I hate you C.L!!!
😬
Don’t worry, she’s not long for this earth.
I just threw up a little in my mouth.
What would the Bahgwan Shree Rajneesh and Ma Sheela think of this atrocity?
Jessamyn Stanley should jumps in the lakes!
Why is everyone so unkind? Just think of the children!
Crimes against Lycra should be a capital offence.
Damn that white supremacist Isaac Newton and his racist First Law of Motion.
She was just beginning to turn her life around.
Damn that white supremacist Isaac Newton and his racist First Law of Motion.
And what could she possibly bang into to get that equal and opposite reaction? Over to you Wile E. Coyote.
Cause of the earth’s axis wobble discovered.
Is that navel an inspection pit? Imagine that filled with lint.
That’s one robust wooden stool!
If the body is a temple, that’s a whole monastery .