Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock

Posted on June 11, 2021 by currencylad

  1. mh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Sinc, please ban Currency Lad.

  2. Rosie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:34 am

    I think someone just culturally appropriated yoga.

    She ticks about every woke box tho’

  3. billie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    oh my

    a trigger warning would have been appreciated

  4. HD says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:38 am

    What to think? Jess hasn’t been teaching for very long (?) or yoga has done wonders for her health versus before her current career?

  5. Tom says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:41 am

    Hahaha. Didn’t need a word, CL, just the picture. Laughed out loud. Thanks!

  6. MatrixTransform says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:41 am

    that thing looks like it ATE all the yoga

  7. RacerX says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Do CL’s post go through moderation? They clearly need to, there is no need for that visual, and it’s just prior to lunch.

    Clearly like everything else the left has re-defined white supremacy no longer means what it used to.

  8. FlyingPigs says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:44 am

    you b……

  9. Primer says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:47 am

    The Actuaries know the clock is ticking for Gemima.

  10. Bear Necessities says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Naughty corner for that!

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Her orthopedic surgeon will retire very rich…

  12. min says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Is origin of yoga Indian?

  13. cuckoo says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:59 am

    When she sits around the house, she sits around the house.

  14. Shaun says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    Aah ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha …. (deep inhale) … ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha .

    Yeah right. Tell her that Yoga began in India and she is a cultural appropriator.

  15. dover_beach says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    C.L. for the win.

  16. min says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    Caste system in India is very racist

  17. Infidel Tiger says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Downward dog, 21 piece bucket…

    If she can touch her toes I’ll go hee.

  18. Mark A says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    mh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Sinc, please ban Currency Lad.

    That, or moderate!!

  19. Hugh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    So unfair.

    She was just beginning to turn her life around.

  20. Jannie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    The Laws of Gravity are very, very strict.

  21. mh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    That stool was once a living thing.

  22. Real Deal says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    For her sake I hope that Cardio-vascular surgery is not seen as a bastion of white privilege.

    BTW Sinc, I agree with mh. Please ban CL; this is an atrocity.

  23. mh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Sir Mix-A-Lot would pass on that one

  24. Dot says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

    YOU’RE NOT BEAUTIFUL, YOU’RE DYING!

  25. Old School Conservative says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    “Sucked in” photos and videos belong on the Open Forum, C.L.

  26. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    “min says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:01 pm
    Caste system in India is very racist”

    Correct…and yoga traditionally was only ever practised by Brahmin men. Brahmins, of course, are the highest caste…and most Brahmins…particularly in Northern India, are very pale skinned because they’re descended from Indo-Aryan tribes who invaded northern India three thousand years ago, those Indo-Aryans also brought the Hindu religion with them and yoga is an arm of Hinduism. The dark skinned Dravidian people were pushed south. The caste system was set up and generally, that caste systems has strong racial elements.

    If Ms Stanley has a problem with “white supremacy”…then she’d better stop practising yoga.

    Oh and I’m pretty sure that most Brahmins would be very unimpressed with Ms Stanley…and from looking at the picture above…..it would be in many ways.

  27. mh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Deuce Bigalow says no.

  28. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?
    Yoga classes at Maccas ? do you wat fries with that?

  29. Bela Bartok says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    There’s just not enough flour…

  30. Forester says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    We’re being forced to look at things that we’ve never wanted to look at. And that’s all that yoga is, is looking at the things that you don’t want to look at. And ultimately, come hell or high water, accepting them.”

    Especially that really hard practice where you bend over a really long way.

  31. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    Over the decades I have done a lot of yoga and pilates. Looking at the above picture (a hard thing to do), one thing is very clear to me……….Ms Stanley does not practice yoga….she might practice youga or yonga or yanga….but she does not practice and teach yoga.

  32. Carpe Jugulum says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Are there places she can’t reach with a washcloth?

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    I hope that stool is the heavy duty version…

  34. hans tholstrup says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    The poor girl… I cannot even imagine being that fat.

  35. Dot says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    McDonald’s was a plot by the Exalted Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

  36. Terry says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:14 pm
    ‘yoga traditionally was only ever practised by Brahmin men’

    More Brahman than Brahmin…

  37. Richard says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    This website keeps freezing.

  38. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    mh says at 11:29 am:

    “Sinc, please ban Currency Lad.”

    Please do. He is scaring me!

  39. W Hogg says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Thank you for not posting the nude pics.

  40. Dinky says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?

    Yes it is. You should have seen her “before” photo.

  41. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    “So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?”

    Anyone who practices regular yoga is slim, fit and taut.

    Methinks Ms Stanley practices youga or yonga or yanga…she does not practice yoga.

  42. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Besides….she’s culturally appropriating something that doesn’t belong to her.

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Thank you for not posting the nude pics.

    Shudder!

  45. Leo G says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    It’s said Yoga provides us with an opportunity to step back and take a look at ourselves.

  46. Snotball says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Give me a bag of flour, a pair of welders glovers and a set of oyster pliers and I’ll consider going it!

  47. Mother Lode says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Where can I get a stool like that!

    You could use just two to work under the car!

  48. Delta A says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    You go girrrl! … to a dietician.

  49. Mother Lode says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    It’s said Yoga provides us with an opportunity to step back and take a look at ourselves.

    She would have to step a looooong way back before she will be able to see all of herself in the mirror.

  50. Chris M says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Is she Hindu? Otherwise appropriation by her own rules.

    Yoga is a religious practice, it is prostrating and giving obeisance the the many Hindu ‘gods’, which includes a sexual body offering aspect also.

  51. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Biden should make her his Health Czar. She’d be perfect.

  52. Mustapha Bunn says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    As a kid on visit to the circus I saw elephants doing tricks like lifting a couple of legs in the air.I honestly don’t believe that this elephant could do that and certainly not yoga.

  53. TBH says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    Is this an article from The Onion or Babylon Bee?

  54. Chris M says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    I hope that stool is the heavy duty version…

    In this case Yoga can soften stools.

  55. Mother Lode says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Is that article by Stephanie Ima Heifer?

  56. calli says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    I thought little Swami Sarasvati retired. Haven’t seen her for years.

    Now we know the truth.

    She was eaten!

  57. Leigh Lowe says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Carpe Jugulum says:

    June 11, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Are there places she can’t reach with a washcloth?

    Carwash.

  58. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Chris M says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:55 pm
    Is she Hindu? Otherwise appropriation by her own rules.

    Yoga is a religious practice, it is prostrating and giving obeisance the the many Hindu ‘gods’, which includes a sexual body offering aspect also.”

    Correct….although not sure about the “sexual” body offering. One of the reasons I stopped was that I was rather uncomfortable with its religious side.

  59. Iain Russell says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Indians hate BIPOCs.

  60. Rex Anger says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Give me a bag of flour, a pair of welders glovers and a set of oyster pliers and I’ll consider going it!

    A Valediction…

  61. calli says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Yes, Cassie. That put me off too. The Anglican Diocese of Sydney stopped letting yogis use their halls for that reason. To much derision and squealing.

  62. Mak Siccar says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Bluddy hell! There should have been a trigger warning in the heading of the post.

  63. miltonf says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    They’re really trying to notch up the race war. I thought it was only the get rid of Trump but the marxists and the meja marxists want much more.

  64. Up The Workers! says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Wow!

    She’d make a good host of the Leftard ratings-bomb, “The Weakest Link”.

    Every bit as sexy (to a Labor voter) as the existing host but without the racist white-skin overtones.

    I can just imaging Bull Shitten and Dodgy Dan getting all hot and priapic at the thought!

    Either she is a refugee from a Jenny Craig fat-farm, or she is auditioning for the job of Victoria’s ‘batshit-crazy’ Assistant Commissioner for Corpulence, Big Luke Creosote’s job as a heavyweight operator in the Labor Party Police Farce. For O.H. & S. purposes, she probably needs to hang “Caution: Long, Wide Load” signs front and rear.

    She could single handedly ‘George Floyd’ a half-dozen grannies or pregnant housewives at once and free up a dozen other pepper-spraying, windscreen smashing, door-booting Labor Party ‘fugs’ to expand their granny-bashing and intimidation duties for Deadly Dan the Chi-Com Man.

  65. Dinky says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    It’s said Yoga provides us with an opportunity to step back and take a look at ourselves.

    Maybe she should start from stepping back from the buffet.

  66. Helen says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Yoga aint gonna help.

  67. Boambee John says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Dinky says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm
    So obviously yoga is not a way of slimming ?

    Yes it is. You should have seen her “before” photo.

    CL uses the “before” photo as his gravatar.

  68. Marley McScruffin says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    The corpulency has spoken.

  69. MikeDee says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    I think it should read:
    Leave a comment….(I dare ya!)

  70. Rosie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    She also ignores the fact that Indian practitioners deliberately exported yoga to the west, to make money.

    Reminds me too of the Indian lady in Australia who objected to white people saying namaste.

    When you’re of the left, anything goes.

  71. TBH says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    This is one of the best ever comment threads on the Cat

  73. Rosie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    Don’t worry guys, you are safe.

    The lady is queer.

  74. Natural Instinct says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    It’s all about “how you feel” …
    .
    Hi, I’m Jessamyn. I’m in love with yoga.

    Jessamyn Stanley is a yoga teacher, body positivity advocate, and writer based in Durham, North Carolina. Jessamyn uses high energy vinyasa flow as a way to move past mental and emotional barriers. Her classes provide a body positive approach to yoga which celebrates students’ bodies and encourages them to ask “How do I feel?” rather than “How do I look?” when practicing yoga.
    .
    Jessamyn studied with Kimberley Puryear of Asheville Yoga Center’s 230-hour Teacher Training Program and her eponymous yoga lifestyle blog and Instagram attract thousands of followers daily, offering tips and advice for other yoga practitioners while documenting her home yoga practice. Jessamyn contributes to Mind Body Green, Wanderlust, & Elephant Journal. She’s been featured and profiled by a variety of International and National media outlets including Good Morning America, The Daily Mail, New York Magazine, The Sunday Times, New York Times’ Women In The World, & People, among others.

    People usually ask how I began practicing yoga. You can read about that here.

    .
    … and how I can get a book deal.

    Every Body Yoga
    Purchase my new book
    Jessamyn Stanley, a yogi who breaks all the stereotypes, has built a life as an internationally recognized yoga teacher and award-winning Instagram star by combining a deep understanding for yoga with a willingness to share her personal struggles in a way that touches everyone who comes to know her. Now she brings her body-positive, emotionally uplifting approach to yoga in a book that will help every reader discover the power of yoga and how to weave it seamlessly into his or her life.

    … I thought Cats would appreciate the entrepreneurship

  75. Rosie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Good for her making a buck from woke suckers

  76. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    “Hi, I’m Jessamyn. I’m in love with yoga.

    Yoga doesn’t love Jessamyn.

    Jessamyn Stanley is a yoga teacher, body positivity advocate, and writer based in Durham, North Carolina. “

    Ah….and there we have it….a “body positivity advocate”….LOL…I suspect Ms Stanley is more “body obesity advocate” than a “yoga teacher”.

  77. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    She is the anchor person for te Maccas Tug owar team ?
    You would need a long rope to tie around her big guts.

  78. PB says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Laqueesha be hongry, n’sheeit.

  79. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Iain Russell says at 1:12 pm:

    “Indians hate BIPOCs.”

    Curiosity had me Google it.

    “The acronym BIPOC refers to …”

    You can discover the rest yourself. It is along the lines of what one hears on the way back to the motel after dinner in Townsville CBD mall …

    “Gotta a durrie for a brother?”

    “No.”

    “G’arn ya white c…!”

  80. Daily llama says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    That’s a screensaver picture if ever there was one. Thanks for the laughs everyone!

  81. Natwally says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    The word you are looking for is

  82. Mother Lode says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Don’t worry guys, you are safe.

    The lady is queer.

    The danger is that she might be hungry.

  83. Gyro Cadiz says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    CL wins the internet for today.

    So this mastodonic wall of wobbling blubber teaches yoga, eh?

    How?

    She’s heard that the dudes who invented yoga, the Indians, are also Aryans…… and having the intellect of a fruit fly she’s running, no, plodding with that?

    Another thought. Who’s ten-ton Tessie teaching yoga to? Whales?

    I’m trying to imagine the new yoga techniques something as stunningly obese as blubberlips here can come up with… excuse me, gotto go and throw up now.

  84. Hugh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    Jessamyn contributes to Mind Body Green, Wanderlust, & Elephant Journal.

    She sure does!

  85. Jock says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Dear God! Yoga? Going through the Kama Sutra with such a teacher would turn many Hindus into Buddhists.

  86. JohnJJJ says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Jessamyn Stanley, a yogi who breaks all the stereotypes
    and furniture

  87. Figures says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    I heard she went to a yoga class, then she ate everything at the yoga class, then they had to close the yoga class.

    – Ralph Wiggum

  88. The BigBlueCat says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Once seen, it cannot be unseen. How dare you, C.L.!!!!!

    Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:44 pm
    Besides….she’s culturally appropriating something that doesn’t belong to her.

    Agreed. But don’t tell them that. Besides, she will only claim she got it from other black people ….

    Maybe she should have the conversation about how black supremacy is polluting the West! Maybe they should all leave North America and Europe (along with Australia and New Zealand) and head back to the land of their ancestry if they hate white people so much.

  89. Pedro the Loafer says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    CL wins the Best Internet Blog Post Headline Evaaah!!

  90. bespoke says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    I hate you C.L!!!

    😬

  91. Ceres says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Don’t worry, she’s not long for this earth.

  92. duncanm says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    I just threw up a little in my mouth.

  93. covid ate my homework says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    What would the Bahgwan Shree Rajneesh and Ma Sheela think of this atrocity?

  94. covid ate my homework says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Jessamyn Stanley should jumps in the lakes!

  95. Chris says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Why is everyone so unkind? Just think of the children!

  96. H B Bear says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    Crimes against Lycra should be a capital offence.

  97. lotocoti says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    So unfair.
    She was just beginning to turn her life around.

    Damn that white supremacist Isaac Newton and his racist First Law of Motion.

  98. Geriatric Mayfly says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    She was just beginning to turn her life around.
    Damn that white supremacist Isaac Newton and his racist First Law of Motion.

    And what could she possibly bang into to get that equal and opposite reaction? Over to you Wile E. Coyote.

  99. RobK says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Cause of the earth’s axis wobble discovered.

  100. Geriatric Mayfly says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Is that navel an inspection pit? Imagine that filled with lint.

  101. Bruce says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    That’s one robust wooden stool!

  102. Bruce says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    If the body is a temple, that’s a whole monastery .

