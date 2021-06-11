Indian Bar Association vs WHO  re disinformation about Invermectin

Interesting development, lets see what happens!
This is a conversation about the Indian Bar Association’s decision to issue legal notice on WHO chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan
“The 51 page notice, served 25th of May, claims as its legal basis alleged WHO’s ‘disinformation and censorship’ on the Ivermectin issue.”
Almost an hour, I will wait for some written reports on the story.
The Indian Bar Association has served legal notice on World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on May 25, 2021, claiming that she was suppressing information about the use of Invermectin and “spreading disinformation and misguiding the people of India, in order to fulfill her agenda.” It further sought to prevent her from “causing further damage.”
As a friend of mine said recently: “ Isn’t it amazing that an effective treatment has always been available, but no one wants to touch it, because Great Reset?”
There’s no greater scandal in the world today than the attempt by unelected health bureaucrats to ignore or suppress the fact that Ivermectin has been demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt to both cure and prevent transmission of the Wuhan Flu, despite the fact that the “vaccines” have been shown not to prevent transmission or reception of the virus, and unlike Ivermectin, has caused at least 4,000 deaths worldwide so far… Ivermectin has been used billions of times and has hurt practically no one.
Good on India! I hope she’s successfully prosecuted!
The lawyers have been sitting for 15 months watching the doctors get all the money and attention … about time they pulled finger and got some of this action.
Then again, Indians have a tendency to revert back to summary justice mode when they get impatient with the legal process.
IBA is an attention seeking group of lawyers trying to promote their interests. Not to be confused with the Indian Bar Council.
Goodo ….Ivermectin is debunked then ….thanks for clearing that up!
Another from the Fuaci-Grady ( And Others ) NIH WEF WHO cesspool.
Transcript from a clip posted on the W.H.O website. Clip link at the link.
8 January 2021 | Science conversation
Transcript
Vismita Gupta-Smith
We’re hearing about variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. How concerned should we be? And do vaccines provide protection against these variants? Welcome to Science in 5. I’m Vismita Gupta-Smith and this is WHO’s conversations in science. Answering these questions today will be WHO’s chief scientist, dr
Soumya Swaminathan.
Welcome, Soumya.
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Hello Vismita, nice to be back with you again on Science in 5.
Vismita Gupta-Smith
Soumya, tell us what we know about these variants. How concerned should we be? And is it unusual for viruses to change?
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
From the beginning of the year, we’ve been tracking this virus and we know that it’s gone through a lot of changes and there’ve been variants before. Now this particular time there have been two particular variants that have been reported to WHO. One was identified in the UK and one was identified in South Africa. They do have one change in common, we call it the N501Y mutation. But otherwise the two are different. And the reason there’s concern is that both of these variants were associated with an increase in the number of cases in both of these countries.
And scientists have now studied this and have found that these variants do tend to spread faster, they’re more transmissible or more infectious. So that’s the worrying part. However, so far, they do not seem to cause more severe illness or a higher death rate or any sort of different clinical manifestations.
They seem to behave pretty much as the previous viruses were behaving and cause a pretty similar kind of disease.
Vismita Gupta-Smith
Soumya, a number of countries are rolling out vaccines as we speak. Do these vaccines protect us from these variants? And is this something that is kept in mind when vaccines are being manufactured?
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Yes, this is a very important point that vaccine developers keep in mind. And as you know, we have some vaccines, like measles, which you don’t need to change at all. You make the vaccine, it works pretty much all the time. But you also have vaccines like against the influenza virus, where you have to change the structure of the vaccine every year, based on the circulating strains and WHO coordinates this global network that actually identifies which strain should be used every year.
Now for SARS-CoV-2 we’re still learning, we’re still observing and our knowledge is evolving. But at this point in time, most scientists believe that the vaccines that are currently in development and a couple that have been approved should provide protection against this variant and other variants because these vaccines elicit a fairly broad immune response, a host of antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses.
And so a couple of changes or mutations in the virus should not make these vaccines ineffective. But right now there are studies going on in labs around the world to actually confirm that. And in the small possibility that perhaps these are less effective against one or both of these variants, nowadays the way vaccines are developed, it will be possible actually to also change the composition of the antigens and the vaccines quite quickly.
Vismita Gupta-Smith
Soumya, in this pandemic the world is in this situation where new evidence comes in almost every day and we’re learning new things. But at the same time, we have to act in real time to protect ourselves. So tell us how in this new scenario with the new variants, how can people protect themselves and what should governments be doing?
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
So what we know about this variant and previous variants is that the virus is still behaving in the same way, it’s spreading in the same way. And the more we give it a chance to spread and to multiply within humans, the more chances it’s going to have to keep changing itself, that’s its natural property.
So we really need to go and focus now and attack it and make sure that we’re doing everything we can do to reduce transmission. And we know the things that work. We know that testing, that identifying those who are infectious, that being able to provide them supportive isolation, tracking and contact tracing, and quarantining all the contacts, making sure that people continue to comply with the physical distancing, with wearing a mask with avoiding crowded places, avoiding closed settings, where there are a lot of people, washing hands, respiratory etiquette, staying home if you’re sick. All of these things together definitely make a difference in bringing down transmission.
That’s been shown again and again in country after country. So I think at this time we need to double down because we know the same public health and social measures will work against these variants, as have worked in the past.
And right now we’re at a very critical stage in many parts of the world, where we really need to be focusing on bringing down the transmission and that in turn will help in reducing how much this virus can actually change.
Vismita Gupta-Smith
Thank you Soumya. There you have it, WHO’s chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan talking about variants and vaccines. Until next time then. Stay safe, stay healthy and stick with science.
two teaspoons for 50-100 kg applied dermally (on the skin)
Steve trickler says:
June 11, 2021 at 10:04 pm
Domestic Vaccine Certification
National Cabinet welcomed the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate ….with a future digital wallet version to be made available in July. States and territories may consider the potential future value of COVID-19 digital certificates when considering automatic travel exemptions for interstate travel during state-determined lockdowns and travel restrictions.
https://www.pm.gov.au/media/national-cabinet-statement-040621
And everybody thought 1984 was just a fictitious story!
ozman.
It will all fall into a heap, eventually. Once a few law suits get some traction, I expect a few pollies to shit themselves. No f&cking way can anyone present a scientific argument to defend this bullshit. Climategate pales in comparison.
I feel we may be somewhat under appreciating our politicians here in Oz. Look at what happened to Dan for example, it’s a dangerous and poorly paid job they undertake.
One measure that would help to protect them besides avoiding all travel is to have monthly Covid vaccine shots, both AZ and Pfiz in each arm, at least they would be safe from this horrific ravaging disease and able to keep nobly leading us and of course protecting us with the safety lock downs.
Xenophon says:
June 11, 2021 at 11:13 pm
You again.
Any and all information in this thread should be on the MSM.