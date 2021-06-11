Music Maestro: June 11, 2021

Posted on June 11, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

23 Responses to Music Maestro: June 11, 2021

  1. Shy Ted says:
    June 11, 2021 at 5:45 pm

    How can I be sure this is David Cassidy?

  2. Shy Ted says:
    June 11, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    If it’s going to be a mushy thread. Don’t, just don’t listen all the way through.

  3. Shy Ted says:
    June 11, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    Well, if the tissues are out, might as well use the whole box

  4. Daily llama says:
    June 11, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    Goddammit! All of us aged 15, three girls I went to school with wanted to go to his concert, 1974. It was decided by their parents they could go, provided I went with them. (What this was supposed to achieve remains unknown)
    To all the male cats out there who, like moi, would have rather reconsumed their own cold vomit than admit to this- he was actually really good. Not as good as Slade but.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 11, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    I’m amused that Indonesians like K-Pop so much that when Maccas had a K-Pop themed happy meal they caused near-riots in Jakarta. Not because they objected to them but because they were so popular. Go figure.

    Indonesia Shuts Down 20 McDonald’s Sites After ‘BTS Meal’ Creates Mobs (10 Jun)

    And on that note some more chunky stuff which surfaced in my brain today for no particular reason that I can think of. Maybe it fits Maccas obsessed Indos.

    The Tea Party – Fire In The Head

  10. lotocoti says:
    June 11, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    Break out your war time coat.

  11. egg_ says:
    June 11, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    10cc – I’M NOT IN LOVE
    Recorded ‘live in concert’ in Swansea, Wales in 2011

  14. Patrick Kelly says:
    June 11, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Sugggestion for future posts.

  15. Patrick Kelly says:
    June 11, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    Link didn’t make it. Try again.

  16. Patrick Kelly says:
    June 11, 2021 at 7:54 pm

  20. Tel says:
    June 11, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    The old songs have become 2020 all of a sudden.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAI2QOBMlTA

    You’ve come to see the doctor … cos I showed you the cure.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 11, 2021 at 10:19 pm

    Think I gotta dance now.

    Tom Jones and Art Of Noise – Kiss

    He’s still a total rooster after all these years.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 11, 2021 at 11:09 pm

    Out-funking Daft Punk. Makes my vocal chords feel tired just listening to her!

    Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger | Daft Punk | Pomplamoose

  23. Steve trickler says:
    June 12, 2021 at 12:04 am

    Make sure you have good sound delivery.

    Tau Sigma (Deluge)

