The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.— Jim Morhard
Music Maestro: June 11, 2021
This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.
How can I be sure this is David Cassidy?
If it’s going to be a mushy thread. Don’t, just don’t listen all the way through.
Well, if the tissues are out, might as well use the whole box
Goddammit! All of us aged 15, three girls I went to school with wanted to go to his concert, 1974. It was decided by their parents they could go, provided I went with them. (What this was supposed to achieve remains unknown)
To all the male cats out there who, like moi, would have rather reconsumed their own cold vomit than admit to this- he was actually really good. Not as good as Slade but.
Looking Glass – Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) (Official Audio)
K-tel Records “22 Explosive Hits” commercial – 1972
KTel Allstars – Super Hits of the 70’s!
Peter Frampton – Show Me The Way (Live Midnight Special 1975)
I’m amused that Indonesians like K-Pop so much that when Maccas had a K-Pop themed happy meal they caused near-riots in Jakarta. Not because they objected to them but because they were so popular. Go figure.
Indonesia Shuts Down 20 McDonald’s Sites After ‘BTS Meal’ Creates Mobs (10 Jun)
And on that note some more chunky stuff which surfaced in my brain today for no particular reason that I can think of. Maybe it fits Maccas obsessed Indos.
The Tea Party – Fire In The Head
Break out your war time coat.
10cc – I’M NOT IN LOVE
Recorded ‘live in concert’ in Swansea, Wales in 2011
Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Fanfare For The Common Man
(2017 Remastered Version)
Tubular Bells
Sugggestion for future posts.
Link didn’t make it. Try again.
Aquarela do Brasil
Yes – Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Live At The Apollo)
Lady Gaga D’yer Maker Led Zeppelin Cover live | 2006 |
The old songs have become 2020 all of a sudden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAI2QOBMlTA
You’ve come to see the doctor … cos I showed you the cure.
Think I gotta dance now.
Tom Jones and Art Of Noise – Kiss
He’s still a total rooster after all these years.
Out-funking Daft Punk. Makes my vocal chords feel tired just listening to her!
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger | Daft Punk | Pomplamoose
Make sure you have good sound delivery.
Tau Sigma (Deluge)