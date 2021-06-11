The Only Way To Be Sure

Posted on June 11, 2021 by currencylad
We will all go through winter as Victorians probably needing to test once or twice or three times. That is the only way we can be sure where coronavirus is and to run it out of the state.”

– Victorian bungle magnet and Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton

 

23 Responses to The Only Way To Be Sure

  1. Cassie of Sydney says:
    June 11, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    So in Victoria they’ve gone from flattening the curve to eliminating the virus to now running it out of the state.

    Vale Victoria.

  2. Boxcar says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Give or take that’s about 100,000 tests a day.
    He obviously knows those numbers are bullshit.
    So what’s he up to?

  3. candy says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    “Run it out of the state” does not seem a very medical type of expression.

    Lately Sutton looks more dishevelled and worn out, maybe thinking to himself will this ever end?

  4. Rosie says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    You’ll have to have mine for me Brett.

  5. RobK says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    the only way we can be sure where coronavirus is
    I think he means was.
    He uses the term”sure”somewhat loosely.

  6. Steve trickler says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Sutton needs to be criminally charged.

  7. ExIronCurtain says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Yes, Steve:

    Sutton needs to be criminally charged.

    together with his puppet master Dan Andrews!
    There has to be a day of reckoning.

  8. Richard says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    I was scrolling through the comments on a NewsCorp site, regarding an article about a business owner who is requesting that people who have been recently vaccinated, wait a couple of weeks before physically entering the premises. I offer four distinct different personality traits and I agree with the 4th one, it is facinating to witness in real-time. It brings back fond memories of me people-watching out the window of the Bourbon and Beefsteak in Kings Cross around 20 years ago.

    An open mind

    OhReally…
    59 minutes ago
    Who in their right mind would state that the business owners are spreading misinformation? There are still a lot of unknowns and yet to be determined outcomes from the Covid treatments that are in play.

    Let’s not confuse misinformation with the logical application of thought. You just may be wrong with your assumptions.

    The closed mind

    Moo
    34 minutes ago
    There is no unknown in their statements. The statements they make are false. They have been proven to be wrong and have zero chance of being correct as they are based on falsehood.

    The fearful labler

    WHU75
    30 minutes ago
    If using logical application of thought why does an obvious Covid denier want to ban people who have been vaccinated from said Covid?

    and the wise

    Smiley
    23 minutes ago
    You are wasting your time. We’re outnumbered. Most people here seem to have a craving for certainty, manifesting in an unwavering and unquestioning trust in authority. Sociologically I find it fascinating. I feel like David Attenborough watching the ovis interact with the wolves. I’m guessing most are very young.

    Let’s hope they don’t get eaten as the wolves seek to divide.

  9. Terry says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    ‘…run it out of the state’

    I can think of a few more important things to run out of the state in the interest of the health, wealth, and safety of the inmates of Victoriastan.

    Remember to head SouthWest as you leave and don’t stop until you make landfall.

    Don’t worry. We’ll post you a cardigan. What was that address again?

  10. miltonf says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    Give or take that’s about 100,000 tests a day.
    He obviously knows those numbers are bullshit.
    So what’s he up to?

    The make an omelet you have to break more tan a few kulaks but a glorious socialist future awaits.

  11. Terry says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    BTW. That’s one of my favourite movie clips. I call it: ‘The passenger safety briefing on departure from Fairbairn’.

    Although, a helicopter departure from Spring Street could also apply.

  12. RobK says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    “Run it out of the state” does not seem a very medical type of expression.
    Medico vigilante squad.

  13. Not Uh oh says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    Whoa….. did I just see the term ‘Covid denier”?

  14. Primer says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    The bloke who invented the PCR test is horrified it’s being used for Cv testing.
    The vaccine won’t stop you getting Cv and the vaccine won’t stop you passing Cv on.
    There is no eliminating this virus, it’s here forever and will hopefully mutate itself to harmlessness, Brett will still be having control hysterics in Cv + 10 years.

  15. Slim Cognito says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    together with his puppet master Dan Andrews!

    Don’t be silly. I have it on good authority from the open thread that Dan is now deceased.

  16. sfw says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Is he an idiot? Is he a meglomaniac who thinks that wuflu or any virus can be eradicated? It’s just not possible for this sort of virus. Lord save us from these idiots.

  17. duncanm says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    Boxcar says:
    June 11, 2021 at 2:03 pm
    Give or take that’s about 100,000 tests a day.
    He obviously knows those numbers are bullshit.
    So what’s he up to?

    1) he doesn’t know they’re bullshit, as he does not ‘do’ numbers.
    2) who’s doing the testing? I smell kickback.

  18. H B Bear says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Test. Test. And test again. The anal probing begins in 30 minutes. BYO lube as an ex-CFMEU guy won the tender to supply State lube and might cut a few corners.

  19. Steve trickler says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    Primer says:
    June 11, 2021 at 3:13 pm
    The bloke who invented the PCR test is horrified it’s being used for Cv testing.
    The vaccine won’t stop you getting Cv and the vaccine won’t stop you passing Cv on.
    There is no eliminating this virus, it’s here forever and will hopefully mutate itself to harmlessness, Brett will still be having control hysterics in Cv + 10 years.

    Bold 1: It’s a shame he is dead.

    Bold 2: It is now a regular flu. The lab spiked protein has gone.

  20. Boambee John says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    Steve T

    Re Bold 2, say what? Has the beast mutated into standard (killer) flu?

  21. sfw says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Steve T, tell me more re the mutation.

  22. Primer says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Steve, perhaps too gung ho with the language but you get the idea….

    https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/

    “He died August 7, 2019, months before it would be used to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. Regardless, his weighty words remain.
    “The PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody,” Mullis once said in a public address. “If you can amplify one single molecule up to something you can really measure, which is something you can do.…So that could be thought of as a misuse of it.”

    Now a regular flu? That’ll be a relief to Fauci.

  23. Steve trickler says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Boambee John says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:24 pm
    Steve T

    Re Bold 2, say what? Has the beast mutated into standard (killer) flu?

    Yep.

    The regular flu was taking people out all the time. People will underlying health conditions.

    From .GOV UK.

    Status of COVID-19
    As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK. There are many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs.

    The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak. Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase.

    The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to consider COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), therefore the need to have a national, coordinated response remains and this is being met by the government’s COVID-19 response.

    Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only. All healthcare workers managing possible and confirmed cases should follow the updated national infection and prevention (IPC) guidance for COVID-19, which supersedes all previous IPC guidance for COVID-19. This guidance includes instructions about different personal protective equipment (PPE) ensembles that are appropriate for different clinical scenarios.

