The Only Way To Be Sure

We will all go through winter as Victorians probably needing to test once or twice or three times. That is the only way we can be sure where coronavirus is and to run it out of the state.”
– Victorian bungle magnet and Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton
So in Victoria they’ve gone from flattening the curve to eliminating the virus to now running it out of the state.
Vale Victoria.
Give or take that’s about 100,000 tests a day.
He obviously knows those numbers are bullshit.
So what’s he up to?
“Run it out of the state” does not seem a very medical type of expression.
Lately Sutton looks more dishevelled and worn out, maybe thinking to himself will this ever end?
You’ll have to have mine for me Brett.
the only way we can be sure where coronavirus is …
I think he means was.
He uses the term”sure”somewhat loosely.
Sutton needs to be criminally charged.
Yes, Steve:
together with his puppet master Dan Andrews!
There has to be a day of reckoning.
I was scrolling through the comments on a NewsCorp site, regarding an article about a business owner who is requesting that people who have been recently vaccinated, wait a couple of weeks before physically entering the premises. I offer four distinct different personality traits and I agree with the 4th one, it is facinating to witness in real-time. It brings back fond memories of me people-watching out the window of the Bourbon and Beefsteak in Kings Cross around 20 years ago.
An open mind
The closed mind
The fearful labler
and the wise
‘…run it out of the state’
I can think of a few more important things to run out of the state in the interest of the health, wealth, and safety of the inmates of Victoriastan.
Remember to head SouthWest as you leave and don’t stop until you make landfall.
Don’t worry. We’ll post you a cardigan. What was that address again?
The make an omelet you have to break more tan a few kulaks but a glorious socialist future awaits.
BTW. That’s one of my favourite movie clips. I call it: ‘The passenger safety briefing on departure from Fairbairn’.
Although, a helicopter departure from Spring Street could also apply.
Medico vigilante squad.
Whoa….. did I just see the term ‘Covid denier”?
The bloke who invented the PCR test is horrified it’s being used for Cv testing.
The vaccine won’t stop you getting Cv and the vaccine won’t stop you passing Cv on.
There is no eliminating this virus, it’s here forever and will hopefully mutate itself to harmlessness, Brett will still be having control hysterics in Cv + 10 years.
Don’t be silly. I have it on good authority from the open thread that Dan is now deceased.
Is he an idiot? Is he a meglomaniac who thinks that wuflu or any virus can be eradicated? It’s just not possible for this sort of virus. Lord save us from these idiots.
1) he doesn’t know they’re bullshit, as he does not ‘do’ numbers.
2) who’s doing the testing? I smell kickback.
Test. Test. And test again. The anal probing begins in 30 minutes. BYO lube as an ex-CFMEU guy won the tender to supply State lube and might cut a few corners.
Bold 1: It’s a shame he is dead.
Bold 2: It is now a regular flu. The lab spiked protein has gone.
Steve T
Re Bold 2, say what? Has the beast mutated into standard (killer) flu?
Steve T, tell me more re the mutation.
Steve, perhaps too gung ho with the language but you get the idea….
https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/
“He died August 7, 2019, months before it would be used to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. Regardless, his weighty words remain.
“The PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody,” Mullis once said in a public address. “If you can amplify one single molecule up to something you can really measure, which is something you can do.…So that could be thought of as a misuse of it.”
Now a regular flu? That’ll be a relief to Fauci.
Boambee John says:
June 11, 2021 at 4:24 pm
Steve T
Re Bold 2, say what? Has the beast mutated into standard (killer) flu?
Yep.
The regular flu was taking people out all the time. People will underlying health conditions.
From .GOV UK.
Status of COVID-19
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK. There are many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs.
The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak. Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase.
The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.
The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to consider COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), therefore the need to have a national, coordinated response remains and this is being met by the government’s COVID-19 response.
Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only. All healthcare workers managing possible and confirmed cases should follow the updated national infection and prevention (IPC) guidance for COVID-19, which supersedes all previous IPC guidance for COVID-19. This guidance includes instructions about different personal protective equipment (PPE) ensembles that are appropriate for different clinical scenarios.