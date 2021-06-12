Funding alarmism: the iron triangle + back to the dark ages

“We are going to get rid of fossil fuels” said President Biden.
For the first time since Harry Truman was president 70 years ago, America recently had more energy exports than imports. Now, under the Biden climate plan, America will be discouraging U.S. energy independence, starting with suspending Federal Oil and Gas Permits, encouraging the shuttering, and halting of further fracking efforts in America, and the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Under Biden’s plan to rid American lifestyles and economies of fossil fuels, such a plan would ground the military, space program, and Air Force 1. It would also mothball the huge energy demands of airlines, cruise ships and merchant ships, as well as eliminate the medical industry, electronics industry, and the communications industry that are totally reliant on the products made from petroleum derivatives.
Getting-off-fossil fuels would reverse much of the progress made over the last few centuries. The inventions of the automobile, airplane, and the use of petroleum in the early 1900’s led us into the Industrial Revolution and victories in World Wars I and II. The healthier and wealthier countries of today now have more than 6,000 products that did not exist a few hundred years ago, all manufactured from petroleum derivatives.
Over the last couple of centuries, the prosperity in the wealthier and healthier countries of using fossil fuels has reduced infant mortality, extended longevity from 40+ to more than 80+, allowed us to move to anywhere in the world via planes, trains, ships, and vehicles, and virtually eliminating weather related fatalities.
Liberty Quote
Unlike private enterprise which quickly modifies its actions to meet emergencies — unlike the shopkeeper who promptly finds the wherewith to satisfy a sudden demand — unlike the railway company which doubles its trains to carry a special influx of passengers; the law-made instrumentality lumbers on under all varieties of circumstances at its habitual rate. By its very nature it is fitted only for average requirements, and inevitably fails under unusual requirements.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Paul on Trump Returns
- dover_beach on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Funding alarmism: the iron triangle + back to the dark ages
- Rayvic on “We need to make sure that, as we recover, we level up”
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Helen on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Helen on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Helen on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Steve trickler on Music Maestro: June 11, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- H B Bear on Bretty
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- duncanm on “We need to make sure that, as we recover, we level up”
- dover_beach on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Steve trickler on Music Maestro: June 11, 2021
- Nebia Hill on “We need to make sure that, as we recover, we level up”
- Oh come on on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Oh come on on Trump Returns
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Oh come on on Trump Returns
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: June 12, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Funding alarmism: the iron triangle + back to the dark ages
- “We need to make sure that, as we recover, we level up”
- Bretty
- Trump Returns
- Vicki Campion guest post. It’s a one-sided match
- Open Forum: June 12, 2021
- Indian Bar Association vs WHO re disinformation about Invermectin
- Music Maestro: June 11, 2021
- The Only Way To Be Sure
- Crouching Tiger, Verdant Paddock
- South Australia leads the way with RE. But where are they going?
- Vaccine deaths overtake virus deaths for 2021
- “They want our children”
- The Grace of Goad
- PBW – Breaking News: Stairs sue Dan Andrews for defamation
- Critical Race Theory is racist and therefore intrinsic to the political left
- Human rights are red tape
- Inspector-General confirms: Democrats and the media lied
- David Limbrick on Victorian Lockdown
- Pumped hydro schemes, real and unreal
- David Bidstrup guest post. Why bother?
- More than a whiff of fascism
- Remove the yoke imposed by the woke on energy investment
- Idiots led by idiots
- Lessons learned from the Chinese flu
- Stairway To Heaven
- Villainy personified
- Pyrmontier – Refreshing
- Muddy – Beer Wench
- m0nty – AFL must address historical child abuse
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Essential Scholars
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Rafe, I’m looking at the graph and in the non-climate related deaths series, I can’t see the covid spike.
what’s going on there?
oh wait … we need more data