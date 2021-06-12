Trump Returns

MRS Biden’s “Love” jacket was not only a catty dig at a classier, younger and sweeter predecessor. It was two other, more illustrative, things: first, an own-goal advertisement of her own insincerity. Generally speaking, vengeful mockery of an innocent is not the best way to establish credentials for love. If the medium is the message, the Bidens just told the remaining part of the world not aware of it already that they’re loathsome phonies. Second – let this be thematic for all that follows – the jacket confirms that Democrats and the American left are as terrified as ever of Donald Trump and the political reality he represents. Still – poor Jill. She had to rock something to pry cameras away from 33 year-old Carrie Johnson – the “unelected pin-up” of Cornwall’s G7 derby, declares Tattler. Jill decided on obnoxious gall paired with 101 Dalmatians.
We think we’ve grown used to the pace of the early 21st century. We blog, tweet, comment and text because it makes us feel like what’s happening in the world is being marked; that culpability is registered. But this is an illusion – one being used against us. Today’s news cycle has become Lucille Ball’s conveyor belt. Like Lucy, we have no chance of keeping up. We are not supposed to keep up. Lies and truths whiz by to oblivion. After his return to the stage in Greenville, North Carolina, last Saturday, I stopped trying and counted Trump’s derailed chocolates instead. Quite the pile. He was always right about the origins of the China Flu, just as he was right about the Russia Hoax.
Historical told-you-sos don’t come any bigger. Joe Biden’s party and its media militants lied about a virus that has killed 3.5 million-plus. The symphonised absolution of Beijing for what happened in Wuhan is both holocaust and holocaust denial unfolding together in real time. Nothing like this has been seen since Stalin blamed kulaks for the Holodomor. Suddenly the Charlottesville “very fine people” invention, the Lafayette Park fiction, the Steele Dossier and two fake ‘impeachments’ look frivolous. But they were evil harbingers of what followed.
After Trump’s speech, nappies nether and noggin were put to the test as journalists angrily re-spat his name and fearfully re-girded their loins. He was back and his take on the biggest scandal in US history was unassailable. Not only did his enemies pay Russia for a forgery; they paid the Chinese Communist Party for COVID-19. Let that sink in. Nobody dares criticise the call for $10 trillion in reparations but just a few weeks ago Anthony Fauci was arrogantly stonewalling Rand Paul during a Senate hearing for “ranting again” about a lab leak and a designer pandemic. All that remains of his toppled statue is the chiselled smirk. For the Guardian, “hotly contested” is the new debunked. Facebook has scrambled to re-ban Trump for two more years. The New York underworld – which is to say, its above-ground Tammany machine – is attempting to engineer a prosecution. They’re all betting on Trump mattering for years to come. Their fear is that he won’t need Twitter to make that rarest of political cases: the one that speaks for itself. Or will it?
A thing of beauty is a joy forever.
Mrs Johnson’s frocks look a bit awful. Sloppy over-bright house frocks. Maybe it’s an environmental statement of some sort?
Boris Johnson may think his wife sets the fashion as Kate Middleton does but Kate Middleton has much more style and low key glamour. A natural, as Mrs Trump is.
Mrs Biden seems to approve of her husband touching up young girls, so the less said about that woman the better.
You lot will never get over the fact that TFG lost fair and square, will you?
Trump won.
monty has conflated the respect and awe we are taught to have for democracy with honour and integrity.
I will not drag the man, it’s idealism and I too are an idealist and a romantic.
In US democracy, the following have happened:
Operation Mockingbird
MK Ultra
Congress tried to impeach a President for getting a blowjob.
Congress tried to impeach a President for having different policies to them.
Rod Blagojevic sold Obama’s old seat
Watergate…
…and in Canada, the Opposition leader just got arrested for protesting.
To declare an election was fraudulently stolen is unfathomable is just naive.
Other western democracies have plenty of scandal and abuse of power/process too. UK and Australia have some real humdingers.
Honour and integrity, Dot cries, about a President who secretly subpoenad his Senate opponents phone records on a partisan witchhunt, while bleating in public about Carter Page.
It is always projection with you lot. Every accusation is a confession.
Speaking to an intelligent, articulate woman the other night. Works in some sort of software company. Has done an overseas stint to work for the company.
I do not know her personally, have no wish to, but she’s fun to play shoot-em-up video games with.
Covid was in the chatter. I said Trump had the answer with Hydro etc. I said because he said it was OK, the luvvies insisted it wasnlt.
“He’s a moron! A moron in so many ways!”
I said I disagreed, and let’s move on. There were a couple of Americans in the team as well, and they said nothing. I suspect they did not agree either.
It’s fascinating! Absolutely fascinating! A clearly intelligent person describes a successful businessman and President as a moron.
How can this be?
Perhaps their information is only derived from mainstream media, that’s the only reason I can think of.
Goodness me, the humiliation of it all. The US knows where the Don would be in the group.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/america-last-joe-biden-shuffles-alone-back-pack-g7-leaders-take-photo-queen-elizabeth-video/
Shuffling dementia patient must be a front man for some sort of presidency by Democrat committee.
m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 10:17 am
You lot will never get over the fact that TFG lost fair and square, will you?
A.U.D.I.T. of Elections: Hot and Getting Hotter!
A.U.D.I.T.: About Undermining Democrat-Implemented Theft (of elections)
It’s not just Arizona and Georgia that are shining klieg lights on “election irregularities”! Over the past week, a total of 11 states have made election news. In addition, there are national newsmakers (including the Democrat-media complex dragging out the “big guns” to try to squelch any talk of election forensic audits). But before we get started with the summary of recent reports, this is a poignant reminder that the logic of the Hologram’s victory escapes most rational people. Certainly, no one in the Democrat-media complex has taken a stab at explaining this chart (courtesy of Tierney Real News):
And Rasmussen Reports (one of the most accurate pollsters) reports that 51% of likely voters “believe that cheating impacted the 2020 election results” (up 4 percentage points from November!).
Moving on to the “big enchilada”….
m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 10:17 am
You lot will never get over the fact that TFG lost fair and square, will you?
If he had lost “fair and square”, we would have got over it long ago. That you are still pushing the Big Lie of no election fraud is another indicator of the fear pervading the so-called “progressive” fascist left. If there is nothing to hide, why all the near panic?
Still, small mercies. You have abandoned Trouser Gate.
G7 Is More A G6.5 With The Cognitively Challenged Biden In Attendance
I & I Editorial Board
m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 10:46 am
Honour and integrity, Dot cries, about a President who secretly subpoenad his Senate opponents phone records
O’Bambi, of course, would never have sicced the bureaucracy on his political opponents, would h? Oh, sorry, wait ….
You have some real chutzpah to declare that a sitting President has no law enforcement powers but to pretend that the witch hunt against Carter Page was justified at all.
You don’t care about the truth, only winning.
You’ll even let pass Biden’s sickening public molestation of children.
Shrewd observation about there now being so much information about everything that truth is now subjective. When you can convince the population that nothing they believe is verifiable, you can achieve much. Men are women/ the world is warming when it isn’t/ you can kill a great city even though nobody has died of Rona in nine months (and almost nobody has even been hospitalised).
Dot says:
June 12, 2021 at 11:25 am
You’ll even let pass Biden’s sickening public molestation of children.
plus
Creepy Joe Biden Can’t Keep His Paws Off of Boris Johnson’s Young Wife
Munster needs some oxygen starvation here. I am developing arthritis in my hand scrolling over his inanities, same with Bob the numbers person. The two least entertaining duds on blogs, but they seem to be everywhere.
Americans all voted for Jill Biden to be President, so she has every right to foist her opinions upon the World’s leaders.
‘developing arthritis in…hand’
M0ntifa afflicted by same, just a very different cause.
#donuticingisnotalubricant
When do you lot think TFG gets parachuted into the White House again? August? LOL.
WHY SOCIALISM FAILS
I admit this is a bit off topic, but since people are discussing truth and farce, I’ll post it here.
I’ve been in Victoria for 4 weeks today. The first 2 weeks, in the Melbourne CBD. This was just prior to the latest kerfuffle. So the plague may have been in the air while I lurked around Chinatown.
Then the last 2 weeks I’ve been in NE Victoria. Pretty much on my own, but one does shop, eat out etc.,
Responding to the endless panic stricken squeals that our entire civilisation may disintegrate due to Covid, I gamely ventured into the nearest regional centre where the hospital does drive through testing.
As my car was in an angle in the driveway behind several other cars, the staff saw my interstate number plate.
A nice guy came over, asked me how I was going, and pointed out that if I didn’t think I had the plague and was from interstate, they weren’t funded to test me. Unbelievable! This is at a public hospital!
So, I could a first class Typhoid Mary (thereby actually destroying our civilisation), but it doesn’t matter.
If you all die, I guess you can blame me. It’ll give you something to post about on your way to oblivion. I’ll miss you.
The medical guy and I then proceeded to discuss the dangerous medical effects of one of my rust removing pork vindaloos mixed with several gallons of full strength beer, and I drove away.
As CL observes, the left is still terrified of Trump. Look at the idiot antipodean troll soiling himself here. Trump owns the otherwise vacant space between his ears.
They know what they did and no amount of propping up the Trojan horse fake 46th presidency will ever absolve them or give them legitimacy.
What happens if AZ, then PA + more results are “decertified”? The old, more votes than registered voters / Xeroxed ballots trick.
Sure, Biden has no credibility but there’s no legal fix that’s obvious to me. SCOTUS already told the US that after Inauguration objections are moot.
m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 11:57 am
When do you lot think TFG gets parachuted into the White House again? August? LOL.
He won’t be, but when the evidence can no longer be suppressed, then Creepy Joe and Kameltoe will be lame ducks, the way Nixon (one of your personal obsessions) eventually was.
I’ve had very similar discussions with what I thought were otherwise intelligent people.
Even if you clearly separate their dislike of Trump from his intelligence for them, and point out all the successes in his life (business, media, politics), they can’t bring themselves to admit he might actually be a bit smart.
Its baffling.. but the only conclusion I come to is that hatred trumps all.
.. etc etc.
I’ve come to the conclusion that Trump didn’t necessarily know the truth any more than previous incumbents, its just that not being part of the swamp, he was honest with the public.
munty
And the next presidential election will be better organised and closely supervised. The DemonRats won’t be able to “fix” even the choice of the local dogcatcher.
Speaker of the House Trump?
Your concern trolling for our consciences is noted.
Your concern trolling for our consciences is noted.
munty’s conscience still burns for whomever was the DemonRat beaten by Nixon in 1972.
The recent open theft of an election has no effect on his conscience.
I do want Trump to come back but I’d like the lights to go out first. When they do, they have and they will increasingly, we’re not monitored by CCTV everywhere, it’s a perfect time for real reparations against the traitors in our institutions, Stairman Dan style.
m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 12:33 pm
‘Your concern trolling for our consciences is noted.’
As is your projection.
Everybody sees you M0ntifa.
Just wait until the MSN starts reporting on the Icook foods/Community Chef debacle in Victoria. Allegedly starring the local Dandenong council, Dan Andrews as former health minister, Sutton, Albanese, a fake slug, planting of evidence, doctoring video evidence, laying 90 plus charges and dismissing the the on call room steps, all for the purpose of the government taking control of a successful private enterprise.
Abuse of power and corruption? You ain’t heard nothing yet.
Joe Biden – more votes in the history of US presidential elections. 😂
Shocking stuff Richard, for sure.
Lawyer X didn’t wake them up, what will?
Monty has no conscience.
Indeed. Not surprised that this recent marketing gimmick is grossly misunderstood and misrepresented.
Hey db, since you are evidently a fashion expert, can you explain why the lesbian soft core model wore that jacket?
Rows of fences around the Whitehouse, ring of National Guard that sort of thing. Make an example of anyone who dares mount even a minor challenge, persecute them to the max.
But I think this situation is already in place with a certified election?
Remember when Monty went after the Labor Party for all the rock spiders in their ranks?
m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 1:52 pm
Hey db, since you are evidently a fashion expert, can you explain why the lesbian soft core model wore that jacket?
That’s a very harsh description of Dr Jill. How dare you!
Seco says:
June 12, 2021 at 2:20 pm
You’ll even let pass Biden’s sickening public molestation of children.
Remember when Monty went after the Labor Party for all the rock spiders in their ranks?
Remind me, I might have been in the toilet at the time.
mOron is a well known and avid supporter of the kiddie groper in the WH. What’s appalling is that he’s allowed to get on here and cheer the pervert on.
Our mOron, a real class act.
Wow, you know I forgot about that already and that was a complete indictment on their whole legal process. Perhaps there’s nothing that can be done? Here’s another – George Pell who was convicted upon no physical evidence and dubious circumstantial evidence in the Victorian judicial system had to take it to the High Court to get is conviction overturned.
All while the MSM actively campaigned against him.
Sometimes I wonder if any real positive change can be achieved?
“But I think this situation is already in place with a certified election?”
Yes. The electorates have been sent and certified, no matter what election audits uncover, there’s no constitutional remedy.
If you love a juicy plot, there is talk that Trump could run for the House in my very conservative FL district in 2022, become Speaker, and impeach Biden and then Harris, provided the 2022 election is a red wave in the Senate, and ascend to POTUS before 2024.
@auditwarroom is worth following. I don’t know what will come of it eventually, but 11 states have had delegations go through the Maricopa audit room.
“m0nty says:
June 12, 2021 at 1:52 pm
Hey db, since you are evidently a fashion expert, can you explain why the lesbian soft core model wore that jacket?”
Munchy, that’s no way to describe your partner.
Mail order?