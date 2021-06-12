“We need to make sure that, as we recover, we level up”

Jackass Boris Johnson urges the G7 politburo to start building a Year Zero communist utopia:
.@BorisJohnson: G7 nations must build back in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” pic.twitter.com/nLbYzGDk7d
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021
Boris is a huge disappointment. That Green chick really got her hooks into him.
This man is proving to be an utter fool…very disappointed in Boris. He is lucky he has no opposition.
Bet they’re glad they travelled half way round the world to hear that load of bollocks. No out of camera and microphone shot “Item 1. The Great Reset and the murder of our loyal subjects. Who’s winning?”
I would think that is a universal view.
He should have Disappointment written across his back.
“Build Back” is a phrase used by would-be totalitarian governments around the world.
It’s part of the softening up process of brainwashing the populace to accept lost freedoms, bigger government, higher taxes and rule by the elites.
Davos, USA, NSW, Boris, Victoria – all are using the term and it’s not a coincidence.
Boris is a deep green politician.
Didn’t think anyone could possibly challenge The Big Guy’s cringeworthiness at the G7 but Doris is mounting a real challenge. What an utter embarrassment
I just bought a 6KVA diesel generator as I finally got sick and tired of the constant blackouts and in preparation for the ruinable utopia once Yallourn closes. The generator is neither green, gender neutral, nor feminine and I may just call it Boris. My wife is quite happy with the purchase.