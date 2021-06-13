ABC reporters ‘explain’ why California is being abandoned

Not one of the 1431 words filed by Kathryn Diss and Cameron Schwarz is “Democrat.”
Liberty Quote
Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.— Barry Goldwater
Those high taxes have a lot to answer for.
1930s Democrat Harry Hopkins, tax, tax, spend…
FDR recession, recession…
CL, by my calculation, reading what you have linked to would take me around seven and a half minutes.
I love my Sunday m0rnings. I’ll wait for a precis from someone else. Thanks all the same.
So I guess ‘orange man bad’ gets a few mentions then? And what about Abbott666, surely he has a role to play?
‘Their ABC’…the taxpayer funded media arm for Liebor and the Greens.
Counter intuitively, no matter how Californians flee incompetent self loathing left government in CA, they take those politics with them. As if they don’t understand personal cause and effect. Is it Texas that’s looking at excluding CA immigrants from State voting until they have a chance of being de-loused by time?
Wal1957, it was globular warmening and big tech moving to Texas.
So, so typical of their “balanced” ABC in choosing to follow the usual Left/Green socialist talking points of GW and, not a fact-based mention that the majority of residents are choosing to flee to Red States such as Florida & Texas. Also, no mention of the endemic Democrat corruption & mismanagement of the State’s finances & Police services, to name just a few, and the State ReCall provision providing for Gov Newsom to be dismissed & new elections called whilst it being signed by around 2M of its citzens? But that is yet another example of the so-called ethical journalistic standards that are currently accepted by their ABC management?
At least the locals seem to understand the problem.
Locals will tell you people are leaving the lucky state because of high taxes, its political leaders…………….,
Too many people in California, not enough Water.
Blaming Democrats is just pointscoring, there’s enough blame to share around.
Reagan [Governor 1966-74]was huge on bringing Laborers up from Mexico.
Now the chickens have come home to roost.
THAT’S FUNNY, I DON’T SEE PEOPLE DYING OF THIRST.
LOL
They make billions from “wasteful” horticulture too. That’s how the Inland Empire and San Fernando Valley were developed after ranching – then suburbia & pornography.
Did it occur to the authors that LA and San Francisco are becoming unliveable?
Comrade Michelle Grattan and that Lumby sheila are lecturers at university, in the journalism-is-activism schools. Lumby focuses on important stuff – her consultancy in All-Men-Are-Busteds for example, makes a fortune from it.
The more classes they lecture at the more unemployable the idealistic kiddies become. I want Their ABC to employ them by the dozen to accelerate that. Coupled with the slow death of the conventional media their future looks awful … a Good Thing.
In just a couple of minutes I discover elsewhere:
and
yet Their ABC’s Kathryn Diss and Cameron Schwarz in C.L’s linked piece come up with this:
That is just plain lazy research and analysis right there. The black plague is all they know, whatever happened before is irrelevant. Forget the 20 year trend, the changes in their industrial base and extraordinary job losses through the ’90s.
I like that they are stupid.
The same will happen in Australia, sooner or later.
26 million people and growing fast, only enough water to sustain perhaps 10 mmillion, at the most?
Horticulture?
Yeah, and when there’s a Drought, Horticulturalists still want their water and politics takes precedence over sanity.
If they are so very short of water … then why the heck do they keep tipping perfectly good fresh water into the ocean?
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/ca-reservoirs-filled-to-top-in-2019-being-drained-by-state/
How about this theory … bad management? That would help explain a thing or two.
Yes Grigory.
16 million Aussies die each year, you friggin’ genius.
Flood mitigation.
A portion of the dam has to be kept in reserve for floods, so water gets tipped down the drain.
Yeah, the State could promote even more Horticulture, Viticulture, WhateverCulture, then as soon as Drought hits, these new Industries still want their water.
Yeah, the State could promote even more Horticulture, Viticulture, WhateverCulture,
Grigory, the only explanation for your painful inanity is Drug Culture…
I’m amazed the heading isn’t, Why the California dream is ending. All you need to know.
Unsupervised trainee sub-editors must be rostered on this weekend.
Dot says at 11:12 am:
Don’t you be feeling bad about it Dot, y’hear? If Grigory insists on boxing outside his division there is no shame in belting the fool into next week. 😂😂😂
Its interesting to note that, of the eight lead items on the ABC news web site just now, only two – a report Covid in Victoria and an item on G7 – are actually ‘news’, at least as a normal adult understand it. Of the rest:
the stuff on California – a sort of background report
why people are leaving the – Christian, of course – Church
an encounter with some ‘notorious killers’ in 1987
‘Fantasies, fetishes and ‘white knights’: People with disabilities targeted on dating apps’
some ‘analyis by Alan Kholer
more ‘analysis’ from Stan Grant
This stuff isn’t news, it’s mostly opinion/lifestyle pap, the sort of stuff you get in those weekend glossies that come with the SMH and the Age. The ABC may or may not be biased, but it is hardly a professional news-gathering organisation
People are allegedly leaving California because of ‘climate change’ (bushfires, droughts) and migrating to Texas, where apparently ‘climate change’ has no adverse effects.
God must be a Republican. 🙂
Why does their ABC back a side they are so ashamed of that they feel obligated to cover up for them all the time.
So clearly all Donald J Trump’s fault and nothing at all to do with high state-level income tax, high LGA income tax (interest and dividends) and a corporate tax rate of 8.84%. This is why I am sick to the eyeballs reading stuff about trying to reform the ABC.
Censorship is about the only thing which actually works under socialism.
what would they know ? Pffft.
Shut up Ed increased regulation causing increased costs to living and doing business plus increasing energy price coupled with increased unreliability are driving people out of California.
How do these utter morons survive in adulthood I’ll never know. Here’s an example..
OK so Gerbil Warmening has made droughts worse apparently. But then this..
Apparently they empty the dams into the sea (instead of say, to farmers properties) in case it rains too much during the Gerbil Warmening droughts.
Due to this AGW crisis, people are leaving the state in droves coz they thirsty and such and not a single politician or civil servant has come up with the idea of building a desalination plant or two.
Again, how do these utter morons survive adulthood?
johanna says: June 13, 2021, at 12:05 pm
Well, of course.
From today’s reading Psalm 2 (God has a sense of humour)
Dimocrats and liberals can’t do humour.
/sarc (well partly)
there was never enough water – hence Glen Canyon and Hoover dams.
ABC couldn’t even be bothered to see if there’s actually a drying trend in Ca.
*hint* there isn’t one.
Note the deviousness of the last link, which only goes back to 1950.
This may be more instructive for the ABC drones.
Kathryn seems to be copping a bit on twitter
Sure, that allowed California to support 10 million people.
Since then Flood mitigation Dams have been built, meanwhile population increased to 40 million.
30 million a year dying eh Groogs?
Oh the humanity!