ABC reporters ‘explain’ why California is being abandoned

Posted on June 13, 2021 by currencylad

Not one of the 1431 words filed by Kathryn Diss and Cameron Schwarz is “Democrat.”

  1. Roger says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Those high taxes have a lot to answer for.

  2. stackja says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:12 am

    1930s Democrat Harry Hopkins, tax, tax, spend…
    FDR recession, recession…

  3. Tom says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:13 am

    CL, by my calculation, reading what you have linked to would take me around seven and a half minutes.

    I love my Sunday m0rnings. I’ll wait for a precis from someone else. Thanks all the same.

  4. wal1957 says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:14 am

    So I guess ‘orange man bad’ gets a few mentions then? And what about Abbott666, surely he has a role to play?
    ‘Their ABC’…the taxpayer funded media arm for Liebor and the Greens.

  5. Primer says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:27 am

    Counter intuitively, no matter how Californians flee incompetent self loathing left government in CA, they take those politics with them. As if they don’t understand personal cause and effect. Is it Texas that’s looking at excluding CA immigrants from State voting until they have a chance of being de-loused by time?

  6. Rohan says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Wal1957, it was globular warmening and big tech moving to Texas.

  7. RJH says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:32 am

    So, so typical of their “balanced” ABC in choosing to follow the usual Left/Green socialist talking points of GW and, not a fact-based mention that the majority of residents are choosing to flee to Red States such as Florida & Texas. Also, no mention of the endemic Democrat corruption & mismanagement of the State’s finances & Police services, to name just a few, and the State ReCall provision providing for Gov Newsom to be dismissed & new elections called whilst it being signed by around 2M of its citzens? But that is yet another example of the so-called ethical journalistic standards that are currently accepted by their ABC management?

  8. Drax says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:38 am

    At least the locals seem to understand the problem.

    Locals will tell you people are leaving the lucky state because of high taxes, its political leaders…………….,

  9. Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Too many people in California, not enough Water.
    Blaming Democrats is just pointscoring, there’s enough blame to share around.
    Reagan [Governor 1966-74]was huge on bringing Laborers up from Mexico.
    Now the chickens have come home to roost.

  10. Dot says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Too many people in California, not enough Water.

    THAT’S FUNNY, I DON’T SEE PEOPLE DYING OF THIRST.

    LOL

    They make billions from “wasteful” horticulture too. That’s how the Inland Empire and San Fernando Valley were developed after ranching – then suburbia & pornography.

  11. Damon says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Did it occur to the authors that LA and San Francisco are becoming unliveable?

  12. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Comrade Michelle Grattan and that Lumby sheila are lecturers at university, in the journalism-is-activism schools. Lumby focuses on important stuff – her consultancy in All-Men-Are-Busteds for example, makes a fortune from it.

    The more classes they lecture at the more unemployable the idealistic kiddies become. I want Their ABC to employ them by the dozen to accelerate that. Coupled with the slow death of the conventional media their future looks awful … a Good Thing.

    In just a couple of minutes I discover elsewhere:

    “About 1.5 million residents left California from 2000-2009”

    and

    “Between 2010 and 2019 … a net loss of about 900,000” (both from http://www.usnews.com April 27)

    yet Their ABC’s Kathryn Diss and Cameron Schwarz in C.L’s linked piece come up with this:

    “Demographers attribute the decline to several factors, including stricter immigration policies, a declining birth rate and increased deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

    That is just plain lazy research and analysis right there. The black plague is all they know, whatever happened before is irrelevant. Forget the 20 year trend, the changes in their industrial base and extraordinary job losses through the ’90s.

    I like that they are stupid.

  13. Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:11 am

    The same will happen in Australia, sooner or later.
    26 million people and growing fast, only enough water to sustain perhaps 10 mmillion, at the most?
    Horticulture?
    Yeah, and when there’s a Drought, Horticulturalists still want their water and politics takes precedence over sanity.

  14. Tel says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Too many people in California, not enough Water.

    If they are so very short of water … then why the heck do they keep tipping perfectly good fresh water into the ocean?

    https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/ca-reservoirs-filled-to-top-in-2019-being-drained-by-state/

    How about this theory … bad management? That would help explain a thing or two.

  15. Dot says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:12 am

    26 million people and growing fast, only enough water to sustain perhaps 10 mmillion, at the most?
    Horticulture?

    Yes Grigory.

    16 million Aussies die each year, you friggin’ genius.

  16. Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Flood mitigation.
    A portion of the dam has to be kept in reserve for floods, so water gets tipped down the drain.
    Yeah, the State could promote even more Horticulture, Viticulture, WhateverCulture, then as soon as Drought hits, these new Industries still want their water.

  17. Rex Anger says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Yeah, the State could promote even more Horticulture, Viticulture, WhateverCulture,

    Grigory, the only explanation for your painful inanity is Drug Culture…

  18. Snoopy says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:29 am

    I’m amazed the heading isn’t, Why the California dream is ending. All you need to know.

    Unsupervised trainee sub-editors must be rostered on this weekend.

  19. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Dot says at 11:12 am:

    ” 26 million people …

    Yes Grigory.

    16 million Aussies die each year, you friggin’ genius.”

    Don’t you be feeling bad about it Dot, y’hear? If Grigory insists on boxing outside his division there is no shame in belting the fool into next week. 😂😂😂

  20. Des Deskperson says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Its interesting to note that, of the eight lead items on the ABC news web site just now, only two – a report Covid in Victoria and an item on G7 – are actually ‘news’, at least as a normal adult understand it. Of the rest:

    the stuff on California – a sort of background report

    why people are leaving the – Christian, of course – Church

    an encounter with some ‘notorious killers’ in 1987

    ‘Fantasies, fetishes and ‘white knights’: People with disabilities targeted on dating apps’

    some ‘analyis by Alan Kholer

    more ‘analysis’ from Stan Grant

    This stuff isn’t news, it’s mostly opinion/lifestyle pap, the sort of stuff you get in those weekend glossies that come with the SMH and the Age. The ABC may or may not be biased, but it is hardly a professional news-gathering organisation

  21. johanna says:
    June 13, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    People are allegedly leaving California because of ‘climate change’ (bushfires, droughts) and migrating to Texas, where apparently ‘climate change’ has no adverse effects.

    God must be a Republican. 🙂

  22. B.A Lert says:
    June 13, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Why does their ABC back a side they are so ashamed of that they feel obligated to cover up for them all the time.

  23. Texas Jack says:
    June 13, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    So clearly all Donald J Trump’s fault and nothing at all to do with high state-level income tax, high LGA income tax (interest and dividends) and a corporate tax rate of 8.84%. This is why I am sick to the eyeballs reading stuff about trying to reform the ABC.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    June 13, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Censorship is about the only thing which actually works under socialism.

  25. duncanm says:
    June 13, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Locals will tell you people are leaving the lucky state because of high taxes, its political leaders

    what would they know ? Pffft.

  26. Dan4eva says:
    June 13, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Shut up Ed increased regulation causing increased costs to living and doing business plus increasing energy price coupled with increased unreliability are driving people out of California.

  27. Baa Humbug says:
    June 13, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    How do these utter morons survive in adulthood I’ll never know. Here’s an example..

    Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Too many people in California, not enough Water.

    OK so Gerbil Warmening has made droughts worse apparently. But then this..

    Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Flood mitigation.
    A portion of the dam has to be kept in reserve for floods, so water gets tipped down the drain.

    Apparently they empty the dams into the sea (instead of say, to farmers properties) in case it rains too much during the Gerbil Warmening droughts.
    Due to this AGW crisis, people are leaving the state in droves coz they thirsty and such and not a single politician or civil servant has come up with the idea of building a desalination plant or two.

    Again, how do these utter morons survive adulthood?

  28. John A says:
    June 13, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    johanna says: June 13, 2021, at 12:05 pm

    People are allegedly leaving California because of ‘climate change’ (bushfires, droughts) and migrating to Texas, where apparently ‘climate change’ has no adverse effects.

    God must be a Republican. 🙂

    Well, of course.
    From today’s reading Psalm 2 (God has a sense of humour)

    He who sits in the heavens laughs;
    the Lord holds them in derision.

    Dimocrats and liberals can’t do humour.
    /sarc (well partly)

  29. duncanm says:
    June 13, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Too many people in California, not enough Water.

    there was never enough water – hence Glen Canyon and Hoover dams.

    ABC couldn’t even be bothered to see if there’s actually a drying trend in Ca.

    *hint* there isn’t one.

    Note the deviousness of the last link, which only goes back to 1950.

    This may be more instructive for the ABC drones.

  30. duncanm says:
    June 13, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    Kathryn seems to be copping a bit on twitter

  31. Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    there was never enough water – hence Glen Canyon and Hoover dams.

    Sure, that allowed California to support 10 million people.
    Since then Flood mitigation Dams have been built, meanwhile population increased to 40 million.

  32. Dot says:
    June 13, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Ed Case says:
    June 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm
    there was never enough water – hence Glen Canyon and Hoover dams.

    Sure, that allowed California to support 10 million people.
    Since then Flood mitigation Dams have been built, meanwhile population increased to 40 million.

    30 million a year dying eh Groogs?

    Oh the humanity!

