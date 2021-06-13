Bill Muehlenberg – Dictator for Life

If you know your Latin, and know your history, you would be familiar with the phrase dictator in perpetuum, or dictator perpetuo. It was used by Julius Caesar as he sought permanent powers of control. If you imagined that way of thinking went out two millennia ago, you would be quite mistaken. Simply bear in mind Victoria’s resident Caesar: Dan Andrews.

Check out this report in today’s Age:

The Andrews government is secretly negotiating with three crossbenchers to introduce specific pandemic laws that would permanently replace controversial state of emergency powers and significantly change the way the state manages COVID-19 this year… State of emergency laws have been active in Victoria since last March as the legal instrument that allows authorities to enforce a range of public health commands, including lockdowns, mandatory mask wearing and 14-day quarantine. Human rights lawyers and opposition MPs say the sweeping powers, which are usually reserved for short-term disasters such as fires and floods, do not include enough safeguards to enforce proper government accountability and transparency. The Age can reveal the government is designing the new laws to cover all future pandemics, not just the coronavirus pandemic. It is intended that they will be in place by December, when the current state of emergency provisions expire, and a first draft is expected within the next two months. The pandemic legislation will be permanently shaped by the demands of three upper-house crossbenchers: Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Greens leader Samantha Ratnam.

Wow! Dictator for Life! And all this is aided and abetted by our health fascists. Check out another shocking media report:

The state’s coronavirus ­commander has been slammed for telling Victorians they should “call out” people who have the sniffles – and tell them to get tested. It comes as Victoria recorded one new case of Covid overnight — a primary close contact who was already quarantining during their infectious period. Covid-19 commander Jeroen Weimar, a former senior bureaucrat at the Department of Transport until July last year, made the remarks on Saturday after noting a trend of decreasing test numbers. The call has sparked concerns from the Australian Medical Association that Victorians will now become “Covid police”, telling people to get Covid tested, even if they have sniffles from allergies. AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said there were “certainly other reasons” for people to display Covid-like symptoms such as runny noses, headaches and allergies. “We are reluctant to encourage people to be Covid police – and if everyone does the right thing there will be no need to intrude on other people’s privacy,” he said. Yesterday Mr Weimar controversially said people should ask strangers if they have been tested if they were “walking around ­sniffling”.

Double wow! Covid police and a Covid police state have been the order of the day for far too long now. Any excuse will do to lock us down, strip away our fundamental human rights, and keep us in panic mode.

The utterly shocking outcome of such measures was vividly brought to my attention by a film on television last night. I had seen it when it first came out, and I watched parts of it once more last night. It sure reminded me of life in Victoria. I refer to the 2004 movie, I, Robot starring Will Smith.

You may recall the story: in a future age, robots are everywhere – in theory to serve and help mankind. They are supposed to adhere to the Three Laws of Robotics:

-First Law: A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

-Second Law: A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

-Third Law: A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

But things do not go according to plan, and a new batch of renegade robots emerge that turn on man and seek to keep humans imprisoned – keep them in lockdown. And of course these robots tell the humans that these police state measures are for their own good.

I managed to jot down some of the dialogue from these robots. As they were rounding citizens up and telling them to get off the streets, they told them things like this:

“Please remain indoors – this is for you own protection.”

“Please return to your homes.”

“We are attempting to avoid human losses during this transition.”

“You have been deemed hazardous – will you comply?”

And then we have these words uttered by VIKI (Virtual Interactive Kinetic Intelligence), the central artificial intelligence computer of U.S. Robotics:

“You cannot be trusted with your own survival.”

“To protect Humanity, some humans must be sacrificed. To ensure your freedom, some freedoms must be surrendered. We robots will ensure mankind’s continued existence. You are so like children. We must save you from yourselves.”

Hmm, why was it that every time I heard these robots or VIKI speak, I could not help but think of Dan Andrews and other politicians whose lust for power seems unsatiable? Why could I not but help of think of all these unelected health “experts” and officials who seem to be creating a new health fascism – all for our own good of course?

And why am I again reminded of the words of C. S. Lewis?