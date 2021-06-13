Bill Muehlenberg – Dictator for Life

If you know your Latin, and know your history, you would be familiar with the phrase dictator in perpetuum, or dictator perpetuo. It was used by Julius Caesar as he sought permanent powers of control. If you imagined that way of thinking went out two millennia ago, you would be quite mistaken. Simply bear in mind Victoria’s resident Caesar: Dan Andrews.
Check out this report in today’s Age:
The Andrews government is secretly negotiating with three crossbenchers to introduce specific pandemic laws that would permanently replace controversial state of emergency powers and significantly change the way the state manages COVID-19 this year…
State of emergency laws have been active in Victoria since last March as the legal instrument that allows authorities to enforce a range of public health commands, including lockdowns, mandatory mask wearing and 14-day quarantine. Human rights lawyers and opposition MPs say the sweeping powers, which are usually reserved for short-term disasters such as fires and floods, do not include enough safeguards to enforce proper government accountability and transparency.
The Age can reveal the government is designing the new laws to cover all future pandemics, not just the coronavirus pandemic. It is intended that they will be in place by December, when the current state of emergency provisions expire, and a first draft is expected within the next two months. The pandemic legislation will be permanently shaped by the demands of three upper-house crossbenchers: Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Greens leader Samantha Ratnam.
Wow! Dictator for Life! And all this is aided and abetted by our health fascists. Check out another shocking media report:
The state’s coronavirus commander has been slammed for telling Victorians they should “call out” people who have the sniffles – and tell them to get tested. It comes as Victoria recorded one new case of Covid overnight — a primary close contact who was already quarantining during their infectious period.
Covid-19 commander Jeroen Weimar, a former senior bureaucrat at the Department of Transport until July last year, made the remarks on Saturday after noting a trend of decreasing test numbers. The call has sparked concerns from the Australian Medical Association that Victorians will now become “Covid police”, telling people to get Covid tested, even if they have sniffles from allergies.
AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said there were “certainly other reasons” for people to display Covid-like symptoms such as runny noses, headaches and allergies. “We are reluctant to encourage people to be Covid police – and if everyone does the right thing there will be no need to intrude on other people’s privacy,” he said. Yesterday Mr Weimar controversially said people should ask strangers if they have been tested if they were “walking around sniffling”.
Double wow! Covid police and a Covid police state have been the order of the day for far too long now. Any excuse will do to lock us down, strip away our fundamental human rights, and keep us in panic mode.
The utterly shocking outcome of such measures was vividly brought to my attention by a film on television last night. I had seen it when it first came out, and I watched parts of it once more last night. It sure reminded me of life in Victoria. I refer to the 2004 movie, I, Robot starring Will Smith.
You may recall the story: in a future age, robots are everywhere – in theory to serve and help mankind. They are supposed to adhere to the Three Laws of Robotics:
-First Law: A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
-Second Law: A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
-Third Law: A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.
But things do not go according to plan, and a new batch of renegade robots emerge that turn on man and seek to keep humans imprisoned – keep them in lockdown. And of course these robots tell the humans that these police state measures are for their own good.
I managed to jot down some of the dialogue from these robots. As they were rounding citizens up and telling them to get off the streets, they told them things like this:
“Please remain indoors – this is for you own protection.”
“Please return to your homes.”
“We are attempting to avoid human losses during this transition.”
“You have been deemed hazardous – will you comply?”
And then we have these words uttered by VIKI (Virtual Interactive Kinetic Intelligence), the central artificial intelligence computer of U.S. Robotics:
“You cannot be trusted with your own survival.”
“To protect Humanity, some humans must be sacrificed. To ensure your freedom, some freedoms must be surrendered. We robots will ensure mankind’s continued existence. You are so like children. We must save you from yourselves.”
Hmm, why was it that every time I heard these robots or VIKI speak, I could not help but think of Dan Andrews and other politicians whose lust for power seems unsatiable? Why could I not but help of think of all these unelected health “experts” and officials who seem to be creating a new health fascism – all for our own good of course?
And why am I again reminded of the words of C. S. Lewis?
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
As I recall, the “Weimar Republic” between the First and Second World Wars, was just one step away from Adolf Hitler, a notorious nationalist Socialist, and the war he started.
It seems that Deadly Dan The Chi-Com Man and his clueless Cabinet of Union Clots, Dementia-sufferers, backside coverers, Truth-Mishandlers and knuckle-dragging incompetents are trying to make history repeat itself.
Deadly needs to grow himself a comical little tooth-brush moustache and walk everywhere in Goose-step. His Treasurer, the Roly-Poly Tim Pallas, already looks like a good, over-fed impersonation of Mussolini.
Seig Heil!
Seriously this is Victoria.
And the gang of three selling out Victoria has been status quo since last year.
” The pandemic legislation will be permanently shaped by the demands of three upper-house crossbenchers: Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Greens leader Samantha Ratnam. “
The Victorian upper house is a freak show….there is simply no other way to describe it. It is a stain on Victoria that the likes of Patten, Meddick and Ratnam…all despicable totalitarians….have the balance of power in the Vic upper house.
The Order of the Golden Stethoscopes are just useful ijiots. after all?
The only differences between “I Robot” and Maximum Leader’s government are:
(a) the robots had a fair degree of competence; and
(b) the robots weren’t a greedy corrupt bunch of snout-troughers.
You know things are getting serious whenever Deputy C’th CMO Nick Codswallop dons his stethoscope for the latest propaganda.
The opposition is not considered a player in this.
Govt departments are totally owned by Labor and the Unions.
Here in Victoria we all know the Liberals are rubbish. Nobody believes for 1 second they are capable of anything. Certainly the Public Service can read the tea leaves and can’t be bothered to even acknowledge their existence.
and don’t give me rubbish I should vote Lib because Labor are so bad, I don’t reward useless cowards.
I’ve long suspected that tv news crews permanently carry a stethoscope in their kit bags, because every time they interview a medico, he/she is wearing one draped over their neck. Can’t remember the last time I actually saw a doctor wearing one.
And to governments that have this, suddenly everything will look like a pandemic.
To Serve Man?*
The dictators in white coats seem to like this new power they have, and don’t want to relinquish it.
‘Not a Huge Deal’ to Wear Masks Forever, Says ‘Communist Party’ Scientist Advising UK Govt (11 Jun)
Wear the mask, peasant!
(* Classic SF short story.)
Australians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now use a digital certificate as proof of vaccination. The certificate is automatically generated and available on the Express Plus Medicare app…The proof of vaccination can be accessed and downloaded on a smartphone app or found online.
Who is going to demand proof, and why?
Here’s the Victoria Police dob-in-your-neighbours site: https://onlinereporting.police.vic.gov.au/s/?language=en_US#_ga=2.202401686.624628021.1623557547-1644666897.1623557547
Even more frightening from that Article
Demands made by the powerful crossbenchers in return for their support include a requirement that police record the racial appearance of people they stop or fine for breaching health directions, and that the government is forced to be more transparent with the information and trigger points behind interventions such as lockdowns. Disadvantaged Victorians would also be exempted or pay reduced fines if found contravening restrictions.
Why?
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/andrews-government-secretly-negotiating-permanent-pandemic-laws-to-replace-state-of-emergency-20210611-p5807t.html
Leave that busted-ass fascist state.
Melbourne’s future is San Francisco. Sell your assets there while you can, wipe you feet at the border, don’t look back.
“Melbourne’s future is San Francisco.”
Correct.
With Patten and Roz Ward on board, it will be a hybrid between a Stalinist gulag and a kinky knocking shop.
Dictator Dan turning Victoria into an East Berlin.
From Longman Dictionary of Contemporary EnglishSta‧si /ˈstɑːzi/ the secret government police of the DICTATOR DANS VICTORIA. The Stasi will be known for secretly watching ordinary citizens and collecting information about them for the government.
It’s not just that the Victorian Liberals are useless cowards, Riversutra. The more Indeed of them, the more I think that they don’t believe in anything much, except that they were born to rule. After all, Daddy sent me to the right sort of school, didn’t he?
They are creating a dangerous scenario of the vaccinated fearing the unvaccinated!
Why should the vaccinated be fearfull?
Unless the vaccines don’t really work.
Don’t know any vaccinated afraid of the unvaccinated.
this is the problem
“Don’t know any vaccinated afraid of the unvaccinated.”
That was really the idea of vaccination against exotic diseases when visiting countries where they were prevalent.
“The pandemic legislation will be permanently shaped by the demands of three upper-house crossbenchers: Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Greens leader Samantha Ratnam. ” (Patten established the Australian Sex Party in 2009.)
Policy formulated by Chairman Dan partnering with the above trio, is guaranteed to be extreme.
(* Classic SF short story.)
It’s a cookbook!
rosie (2.44pm) says she’s unaware of the vaxxed fearing the unvaxxed, yet here is an ABC article from 2017 long before the latest BS scare campaign….
“The Australian Child Health Poll survey of almost 2,000 parents found among the 5 per cent of children who were not up to date with their vaccinations, one in six had been refused childcare.
The survey also found that 74 per cent of parents believe they should be told how many children are not up to date with vaccines at schools or childcare centres.
Further, seven out of 10 parents said that knowing the number of under-vaccinated children would influence their decision in choosing childcare centres and schools.‘
As Rosie can now see, 70+% of parents were very worried about the unvaxxed somehow infecting / affecting their vaxxed brats, even before Covid19 was invented by the2 leftist media. And now?
The only things which should be “extended” in Victoria because of current or future potential “pandemics” are the necks of Dictator Dan and his cronies in the government,
and the CHO!
You only need to ask one question: what if it were Kennett trying this on?
Mark A says:
June 13, 2021 at 1:23 pm
And they still mocking him – without contributing anything themselves
We are rooted
Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick is a CFMEU front.
Rosie says:
June 13, 2021 at 2:44 pm
Don’t know any vaccinated afraid of the unvaccinated.
He said it’s creating an environment that will foster it.
Easy to believe when you see the number of people walking in the open air and still wearing a mask. These people have lost all reason if they had it to start with.
Nothing intrinsically wrong with dictatorship. King James 1 did a fine job, Julius Caesar ditto, the Greek Tyrants were also popular.
Closer to the present, Franco did alright with a destroyed Country.
The problem with Andrews as Dictator is that he’s just no good.
I’ve been telling some family to get out of Melbourne for about a year now. All originally laughed, now half have moved out with two moving overseas.
The first Trump. The elites hated him, same same, the plebs loved him. But so incandescent was the former’s hatred that no compromise was possible even though Caesar would’ve been fine with one, from the flavour of the language in his books.
I hope the Dems find a better outcome than the Brutus faction did. They all died.
But, “if you’re doing nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to worry about…..” – and all the little children sang “Tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow belongs to me”