Crime pays, until…..Operation Ironside

More than 4000 police across Australia were involved in the raids, which followed an elaborate sting operation using a Trojan horse encrypted messaging device and platform called AN0M.
While organised crime figures thought it was a secure encrypted app, it was in fact being controlled by the FBI and monitored by the Australian Federal Police, who worked out how to intercept the messages and copied them in real-time from their headquarters in Canberra.
The sheer scale of the money generated from organised crime has shocked the nation, with AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw revealing this week that one chapter alone of an outlaw motorcycle gang was making $20 million profit a month from “peddling drugs.’’
I saw this as an impressive and clever sting.
Then I started to think about the crimes of these criminals compared to the crimes of elected and public officials…
Stealing money, selling drugs, violence, killing people?
Mmm.
The commissioner is profoundly ignorant.
On reading that again, was the commissioner shocked or the general public?
You can buy a lot of police and politicians with $20m a month. It wouldn’t be that hard to make sure bribe supply kept up with demand. To me, this sounds more like a demarcation dispute between .gov.au crime gangs.
If these these crooks had posted support of a lockdown protest then they would have felt the full force of the law long ago. As it was they were left to grow fat and happy til the kops had a new tech gadget to try out. $20million a month for a bikie gang. FFS I cannot go for a walk in the park without a mask for fear of State retribution. I see this whole good news story as a indictment on police that it could get so big for so long under their noses.
This app was developed by the FBI and downloaded around the World by people wanting privacy in communications.
Common criminals aren’t the only criminals using this app. Political criminals (senators, reps, judges, civil servants, company execs etc) also use these types of apps.
Now, are we wondering what the FBI has on Senators, Judges etc?
It was Premier Campbell Newman who cleaned out the then violent Qld. Bikie gangs only to have them re instated immediately on election by Anna Palachooks government. Now why would she do that.
Media exaggeration and embellishment.
I think it’s time to look at legalising all recreational drugs. Criminal gangs worldwide would be put out of business overnight.
“Criminal gangs worldwide would be put out of business overnight.”
Perhaps. Avoiding sales tax on legal weed and suspicion about ongoing official CTV/e commerce surveillance of retail customers might make the privacy of the contract quite important. IT paper trails are forever.
Yup, haven’t done the figures yet in the welfare remote states but $10,000/week in remote Aboriginal communities with marijuana is a fair trade in 2-3 small communities I am informed by a single trader. Goodness knows what the going $ for ice or other drugs are. Or kava in the Arnhemland communities. And with a $34 billion dollar input/annum it is outstanding that AFP/FBI haven’t redirected efforts on this drain-hole of taxpayer$ across the realms of Australia.
When I read of violence against women and alcohol, I am yet to be convinced of the speaker'(s) veracity and their purported expertise. At least Abbott gets his tax from tobacco sales, and licensed hotels. And the land claims proliferate with potential for carbon storage and trade as the land is deemed demonstrably un-productive due to claims of culture (sic).
Good suggestion … if anyone happens to be curious as to whether their app is secure or not.
I guess if the bikers weren’t smart enough to figure this out, they deserve to get busted.
If I hear a lot of guns going off at 3AM in Western Sydney then that means they are holding their … errr “Democratic”* election … to decide the new and presumably smarter leadership.
* Similar to “Democratic” Party I think.