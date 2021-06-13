Muddy – Game on?

Wargaming is a practical tool, used – in a professional (military), not hobby, sense – to theorise an opponent’s future behaviour. Knowing ahead of time what range of actions and reactions an opponent is capable of, allows a party more time to plan a range of responses than would be available in moments of heightened tension. Done effectively, wargaming theoretically reduces decision-making future risk and provides greater opportunity to gain and maintain initiative.

Translation: Setting the rules for an opponent to follow provides a greater opportunity for success compared with following an opponent’s rules.

Wargaming can also be relevant in the political field. Role-playing as a real-world opponent might be useful for planning effective responses to a range of scenarios, or, ideally, setting and maintaining the initiative. Wargaming is an active strategy that elements or allies of conservatism could benefit from. It also requires few resources.

Trumpians: let’s wargame this.

Seriously.

I’m proposing that we wargame this on Catallaxy: Former President Donald Trump is standing for the U.S. Presidency again in 2024. We have a Red Team, a Blue Team, and an independent Adjudication Panel. Using only real-world resources we publicly know each team to possess, how might each act to achieve their end goal (Trump as President – Trump losing the election)?

If you’ve read this far, it won’t surprise you to know that I’m not an expert on wargaming. I’m also cognisant that the practicalities of conducting such a project on a forum like this are daunting.

However, it is something constructive that we might attempt and learn from.

Let me know if you think it worth a go, and if so, any thoughts you have about how we might proceed. The primary goal is to practise forward planning in a (political) strategic sense.