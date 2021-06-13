Muddy – Game on?

Wargaming is a practical tool, used – in a professional (military), not hobby, sense – to theorise an opponent’s future behaviour. Knowing ahead of time what range of actions and reactions an opponent is capable of, allows a party more time to plan a range of responses than would be available in moments of heightened tension. Done effectively, wargaming theoretically reduces decision-making future risk and provides greater opportunity to gain and maintain initiative.
Translation: Setting the rules for an opponent to follow provides a greater opportunity for success compared with following an opponent’s rules.
Wargaming can also be relevant in the political field. Role-playing as a real-world opponent might be useful for planning effective responses to a range of scenarios, or, ideally, setting and maintaining the initiative. Wargaming is an active strategy that elements or allies of conservatism could benefit from. It also requires few resources.
Trumpians: let’s wargame this.
Seriously.
I’m proposing that we wargame this on Catallaxy: Former President Donald Trump is standing for the U.S. Presidency again in 2024. We have a Red Team, a Blue Team, and an independent Adjudication Panel. Using only real-world resources we publicly know each team to possess, how might each act to achieve their end goal (Trump as President – Trump losing the election)?
If you’ve read this far, it won’t surprise you to know that I’m not an expert on wargaming. I’m also cognisant that the practicalities of conducting such a project on a forum like this are daunting.
However, it is something constructive that we might attempt and learn from.
Let me know if you think it worth a go, and if so, any thoughts you have about how we might proceed. The primary goal is to practise forward planning in a (political) strategic sense.
I believe the soviet demorats and their ccp cohorts have wargamed cheating in elections and have successfully implemented their plans in at least the last 2 election cycles.
They don’t need 100 % of the vote only 3 to 5% in the closest states.
There’s your weak point, assuming the other side abides by rules.
As an example in October 2019 a war-game was conducted in New York anticipating a coronavirus pandemic. At least one of the participants would be well known to a number Cats.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBuP40H4Tko
Will Guest Author’s game rival this for accuracy?
Back for more, huh? Boring.
You have misunderstood the point of that sentence. You set the rules by determining the strategy and tactical constraints in the forward planning. The other side is not privy to what those rules are.
That sentence was confusing – you don’t get to ‘set’ the rules for your opponent, but you can better understand the environment/s you are both operating in, the options available to them and how you might best respond to whatever option/s they choose. Nothing to stop them wargaming your wargaming though…
90% of the people know that Trump/red team are much more pragmatic and relatively truthfull/correct most of the time.
99% of the people know that Dems/blue “team” are lying sacks of 5hit, and what ever sound comes out of their mouths is not even worth wiping your bottom with!
All you have to do is catch the Dems/blue “team” with the crack pipe and hores on the senate/congress floor, and expose them to the 11% of the numpts that think the Dems/blue”team” would work as a government!
There are too many unknowns. We know now that the DOJ and FBI are firmly in the Democrat camp as are the MSM outlets so Trump is not playing on an even field. One must also accept that the election will be tainted. OTOH some decent Democrats, there are some, will either support Trump, an Independent or abstain. How will those circumstances be calculated? All in all far too difficult to wargame and no more than just guessing.
Red team can only lose. They mostly play by rules ( what we used to call ethics). Hence their actions are predictable.
Game theory, including computer simulations, was used extensively by the USA in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq and that worked out a real treat. The OODAloop only works with Germans.
Set Democrats up to attack the wrong contender by pretending the front runners are Candice Owens, Nikki Haley and Ted Cruz bickering among themselves, then do a chess castling move at the last moment to place Trump in the front line. Pretend disruption and weakness in the ranks then hit with the big guns.
I know how this plays out.
On day 1, Trump “injects” his “lungs” with “disinfectant” and dies.
Game over, man, game over!
Go extreme.
No public health care.
Mandatory gun ownership.
230 protections gone.
Immediate and permanent deportation of illegal immigrants.
etc.
Why?
Because it takes control of the narrative – everyone is talking about what you decide is important.
The left knows – and has practiced – this for years, and it’s why they control the narrative.
Take control of the narrative, or you will lose.
The more extreme a position you start with, the more likely it is that you will control what the conversation is about. You don’t have to actually do the most extreme, but you have to start there.
No, you DO play by their rules, but more ruthlessly. Of course, democracy and freedom of speech, the rule of law etc must be put aside until you win. When you do win,you must cleanse society of the left, literally, before you can risk relaxing. Would be an interesting decade or so.
The only winning move is not to play.
m0nty says:
June 13, 2021 at 10:42 pm
The only winning move is not to play.
You’d love that, wouldn’t you, you little fascist prick.
Still getting a woody fantasising about shooting people, kneeling on the sides of trenches, in the back of the head?
Pedo Joe’s “victory” promised you that, didn’t it.
Adjust your meds, Fatty.
Adjust your meds, Fatty.
Right back at you
The Don got elected on the Wall and 3rd world immigration. Every rally told him so.
As Coulter accurately mourns, he forgot that.